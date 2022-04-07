Our first promotion to management usually means having to supervise colleagues we have been working with previously, many of them friends. That delicate relationship requires special attention.

A first step is to not do anything foolish because they will be watching closely, perhaps jealously. Here’s a helpful checklist from executive coach Dan Rockwell on what skillful managers need to avoid:

Approaching people as problems: That’s all too common among supervisors and you may already have negative observations of your colleagues that you are eager to act upon. “Pessimists never elevate the human spirit or inspire confidence,” notes Mr. Rockwell. “Believe in people.”

Defaulting to worry: Reflecting on potential issues is prudent, but worrywarts end up defaulting to the status quo. You must be committed to forward motion.

Controlling instead of releasing: Managers typically control standards, evaluation, correction, training, assignments, deadlines, resources and more. But he observes that "successful managers release people within established guidelines."

Walking around with a thin skin: Thin-skinned managers tend to manipulate people, as they react to their hurt feelings. "Management rule #1: Open your mouth to make things better. Other than that, don't speak," he says.

But if you need to believe in people, some of those people may not believe in you.

They may have hurt feelings that you catapulted over them in the battle for advancement. Skills coach Kate Nasser says you need to admit to yourself it’s normal for your former peers to be disappointed. At the same time, you got and deserve the promotion.

“Still, you must be willing to listen, empathize, learn and not be a dictator. Most of all, you can show them a wonderful new path, but they will choose whether to travel it with you,” she writes on her blog.

Turn the fact you know each other well into a positive – tell them how glad you are for this familiarity and view it as critical to future success. Ask them what work or projects they want to do. If you can, highlight individual talents they have that have been underappreciated.

Consultant David Dye says clarifying expectations is critical. He urges you to have a direct and honest conversation about the transition and your mutual expectations. This should include commitments to the team and to the organization, your management expectations, your leadership values and organizational mandates that must be followed.

He also suggests asking your friends to be honest about their concerns or expectations of you. Pay attention to areas where they feel you are being unjust. “Be realistic about the times you will have to make decisions that are in the team’s best interest even if it conflicts with what you personally would like,” he writes on the Let’s Grow Leaders blog.

When talking with friends you now supervise, be clear about the role you are playing at the time. Are you speaking as a friend or as their team leader?

For example, imagine the subordinate is approaching you with a personal problem they need time to deal with. You might say: “As a friend, I am so sorry. That stinks! How can I help?” After hearing them out, you might respond, “As the team leader, I can give you tomorrow to take care of your problem, and then we will need you back.”

Be very clear about expectations, goals and desired behaviours. “You will never be perfect; so don’t try to act as if you are. Your friends and former colleagues all know the ‘real’ you, so don’t suddenly try to act as if you’re perfect in ways they know you’re not. It’s fake and your leadership credibility will suffer,” he warns.

If after everything you try, the new relationship won’t work, he urges you to accept that reality and edge them off your team. At the same time, you are in a new role with new peers – other supervisors or managers. Build relationships with them.

Quick Hits

Being action-oriented comes with a learning premium, observes personal development coach Gregg Vanourek.

It’s time to jettison the term “microaggressions” says diversity consultant Ruchika Tulshyan. The prefix “micro” minimizes the harmful impact of slights against minorities, prioritizing the comfort of those in the majority by focusing on their intentions instead of the consequences. Her replacement term: “Exclusionary behaviours,” because they exclude others.

The best resumes tell a story, blending accomplishments with job responsibilities, notes executive recruiter Gerald Walsh. They also are customized to the job you are applying for so the readers immediately understand how your skills and experience line up with their requirements.

Naming a date your project report will be completed puts you on the hook. So does specifying what type of client you will seek or avoid, what price to charge for your new offering or declaring you have an opinion to share in a meeting. “These are all ways to put yourself on the hook. Is there any better place to be?” asks entrepreneur Seth Godin.

Harvey Schachter is a Kingston, Ont.-based writer specializing in management issues. He, along with Sheelagh Whittaker, former CEO of both EDS Canada and Cancom, are the authors of When Harvey Didn’t Meet Sheelagh: Emails on Leadership.

