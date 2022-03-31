While a Velcro-like ability to latch on to new ideas and grip them solidly is a plus, Ruth Gotian, the chief learning officer at Weill Cornell Medicine, thinks a Teflon mindset may be of greater use in becoming a high achiever.

There are countless rejections, negative comments and failed opportunities on the road to success. High achievers pushed past such negativity. They had a Teflon mentality – none of it stuck to them. They didn’t stay up at night, worrying about things. When asked about obstacles and negativity in his career, Arthur Levitt, the longest-serving chair of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, said “I’m sure there were negative things, but I just let them roll off me.”

That perseverance was one of the four success factors Ms. Gotian found when she studied high-achieving physician-scientists, and later when she looked at astronauts, NBA champions, Tony Award-winners and CEOs.

The first pillar of success is what she calls intrinsic motivation – an unrelenting passion that was their reason for attacking work every day, and which, when times were tough, reminded them of what they wanted to achieve. She stresses that you don’t wake up one morning and suddenly realize what your passion is. It takes time, requiring experimentation, trying out different things to tease out what your purpose is. She believes surrounding yourself with people who are smarter than you can open your eyes and mind to opportunities you didn’t know existed.

Even if you have a good sense of where you want to head, you may not yet have the knowledge, skills and attitudes to be successful. Being surrounded with people who are doing what you ultimately want to will help fuel your motivation. “If you are the most intelligent person in the room, do not sell yourself short; find another room,” she writes in The Success Factor.

The second pillar is perseverance – the Teflon attitude. There are few limits to what you can achieve when perseverance is combined with motivation, she insists.

She found that high achievers responded very differently to failure and rejection; being rejected by people is a much easier thing to deal with than recognizing that you have failed to reach your own goal. “Seeing where you failed and pushing past it takes a different level of resilience than coming back from an external rejection,” she writes. When you are not selected for a position or a grant proposal has been rejected, or you are told an idea lacks merit, she suggests viewing the “no” as “not yet.” Instead of giving up, think of it as just a matter of time for you to change the outcome.

The third factor is building a strong foundation. She found that exemplars of that habit are continually developing and strengthening the basic skills of their craft. “Olympic athletes are still doing the same drills you would see in a high-school auditorium. They always return to square one, reinforce it, build and expand from there,” she notes.

She urges you to cultivate a team of mentors, including not just the most obvious people, but anyone who can offer insights that can help. The mentors should believe in you more than you believe in yourself.

Finally, lifelong learning is critical. Many of the people she interviewed had finished their formal education years, if not decades ago. But that was just the beginning of their learning, and much of their education has come outside a formal classroom. Create your own learning development plan, but keep in mind every conversation is a learning experience. You also learn from mentoring others.

It’s not a sexy list: Intrinsic motivation, perseverance, a strong foundation and continual learning. But it’s a list that has proven successful for many people.

Quick hits

If you’re prone to distractions such as video while working, and figure it won’t take up much time watching just a few, here’s a sobering research finding: Watching five music videos made people 10 per cent more likely to choose to watch another than if they only watched one. “To combat the pull of the rabbit hole, make an effort to just watch one video; if you really want to watch multiple in a row, choose videos that seem unrelated; or find ways to intentionally interrupt your viewing experience,” marketing professors Kaitlin Woolley and Marissa A. Sharif advise.

Everything has limits and it’s the limits that make the situation interesting, says entrepreneur Seth Godin.

Eliminate chart junk – visual elements that aren’t really necessary and distract from the chart’s meaning. User experience specialist Kate Moran advises that everything in the chart should develop the core meaning of the visualization.

Women are less keen on asking for deadline extensions than men, research suggests. But if there are formal policies about extensions – for example, when people were entitled to request an extension and this was done via an online form – that difference disappears.

Harvey Schachter is a Kingston-based writer specializing in management issues. He, along with Sheelagh Whittaker, former CEO of both EDS Canada and Cancom, are the authors of When Harvey Didn’t Meet Sheelagh: Emails on Leadership.

