New grads – just say no to working from home

Interested in more work-life content? Check out our weekly Careers newsletter. Sent out every Sunday afternoon.

Recently, a colleague told me his daughter had her first big job. It came with a good salary, benefits, a few travel perks and the choice of working from home or at the office.

She chose the office, exclusively – even though it means getting up early and travelling downtown and back again each day and, of course, takes more time, money and effort.

It may have been the first, but perhaps one of the most important choices of her career.

There is a lot to be said for the first years of building a professional life. There is mentoring from senior staff, excitement of learning from others and being exposed to different projects, not to mention the random after work socializing (or team-building as we prefer to call it). It is a time to build new relationships, discover new places and understand the ins and outs of the workplace.

The first few years, and for most of us longer than a few, are also spent learning to work with others, building team skills and understanding how to navigate different personalities, perspectives they may not agree with and many other soft skills, which are hard to learn. And they tend to be learned from experience or by just making mistakes – and being appropriately called on them.

Being in person allows for the manager or mentor to provide additional perspectives on the development of a new hire, as behaviours can be observed in real time, in real life.

It is also a time to build what many call ‘political acumen,’ which is learning the formal and informal norms, and understanding the allies and dynamics of the work environment – the unwritten playbook. This is an essential skill that is hard, if not impossible, to build exclusively from home.

Remote or hybrid work, as I have written, has many advantages to both the employer and employee. Both, however, take a certain amount of discipline, and very different efforts to remain connected with colleagues and the workplace scene, something that tends to be gained from experience.

Embarking on the first real career-oriented job only happens once (even if you switch careers). Maximum exposure is important to gain confidence, knowledge and sociability with colleagues. Working around others in the office environment can also be motivational, something so critical in the early days of the career, because so many years (and money) has gone into some form of postsecondary education.

The early days are filled with drive-by comments at workstations, group outings for coffee and walking to a food court to get lunch, all while generating ideas, catching up on competitor information and any other random thoughts. Booking time on Teams or Zoom for quick hits is just not the same as spontaneity.

I remember early into my career where I was told about the value of creating buy in, after forging ahead with my idea only to be met with skepticism and resentment from the committee I was chairing. Being in person, reading body language other than a head and shoulder, helps a great deal to see if someone is with or against you. These were valuable lessons and teachable moments, which I took to heart and passed on to others also learning the ropes of their first job.

To employers, I say don’t give new or newish grads the option to work from home. Maximum experience and learning can come from being around others. Offer the new grad a mentor, a buddy or someone who can help them onboard into success, taking advantage of all the benefits in-office work can provide. Involve them in social committees, health and wellness actives and other employee engagement opportunities.

To new grads entering the job market, I say resist the urge to choose convenience and comfort, and go for commuting and conversation. Choose active, in-person participation and skill development that you cannot learn from school or at home, but only in the all-inclusive environment of the common workspace. Take advantage of all social opportunities, chances to learn from others around you and begin to make an impact from the get go.

After a decade of experience, perhaps working from home may seem attractive as life and experience changes, but perhaps not. You cannot get back what you never had and employee engagement is one of those critical areas of work satisfaction.

So, new grads, get a great work wardrobe, that transit or parking pass, load up that coffee card and head to the office.

Eileen Dooley is a talent and leadership development specialist, and a leadership coach, based in Calgary Alberta