 Skip to main content
Access every election story that matters
Enjoy unlimited digital access
$1.99
per week for 24 weeks
Access every election story that matters
Enjoy unlimited digital access
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Start Today
// //

Management

Subscribe from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices
Opinion

So you want to become a politician?

Eileen Dooley
Eileen Dooley
Special to The Globe and Mail
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size
Open this photo in gallery

Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau, left to right, Bloc Quebecois Leader Yves-Francois Blanchet, NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh, Conservative Leader Erin O'Toole and debate moderator Pierre Bruneau during the first French leaders' debate on Sept. 2, 2021 in Montreal.

Martin Chevalier /The Canadian Press

As we approach a federal election this month and municipal elections across Alberta in October, there may be lots of debate around the dinner table about what it means to be a good candidate. Not surprisingly, much of that talk is very polarized, and we don’t always agree on what attributes are important.

Given my personal interest in politics and my career focus on developing leadership talent, I find it interesting to compare the process for getting elected to public office with the process we use to select and develop top talent in the work world. Many of the questions we would ask a job candidate are the same ones you may want to ask the candidate who appears at your door over the next several weeks. The first one would be: What are your qualifications for office?

One of the common qualifications people look for is a candidate’s experience with managing the public’s money.

Story continues below advertisement

If you’re elected a member of Parliament and your party forms government, you may be involved in the finances of the country, which includes overseeing the programs and services delivered by the federal work force. In 2021, that means a projected budget of about $509-billion, with about 300,450 federal public employees.

In Calgary, municipal budget figures for 2021 project about $4.4-billion in net operating expenditures on programs and services, and an additional $1.1-billion in capital budget expenditures, delivered by roughly 13,000 employees (excluding police and fire).

Basic corporate HR concepts of having the financial experience needed to lead an entity don’t apply with these types of numbers. Apart from incumbent candidates who have been around for at least one term, few people running for the first time will have that type of qualification, no matter how much business acumen they can boast.

What about the people side?

Like any other governance role, such as being on a typical board, politicians don’t directly manage the public servants in their jurisdictions. Politicians do, however, set the leadership tone and policy direction for all those employees. How politicians conduct themselves with other people amid the work of governing is, to me, one of the key qualifications we should be looking for.

Too many of the people skills needed in governing are overshadowed in a quest for snappy catchphrases and sound bites. If you’re part of a corporate-leadership selection process, you’d probably probe a bit further about the leadership experiences and people skills of someone who promises to shake things up, or to “trim the fat.”

Leadership in all parts of the political process involves developing a strategic vision for the future of a country, province or city, and inspiring people to help realize it. That means a lot of talking to people and a lot of persuasion and collaboration skills. How has the candidate in question treated the people they’ve worked with in the past?

Story continues below advertisement

Daily, politicians continually balance the interests of individual constituents and the wider city, province or country. Amid the mundane decisions, there are very fundamental ones about policy that require considerable public input and consideration of factors that often are not clear-cut. Some skills about making decisions in an ambiguous context can be taught in a good public-policy school, but your average new politician must learn much of that in the school of hard knocks. Their willingness to be open to the learning experience is also something you should look for.

While critiquing our politicians is a national sport, choosing who will lead and act in our best interests as citizens is one of the most fundamentally important choices we make in our democracy. Take the time to ask the probing questions: this interview counts for all of us.

Eileen Dooley is a talent and leadership development specialist, and a leadership coach, based in Calgary Alberta

Stay ahead in your career. We have a weekly Careers newsletter to give you guidance and tips on career management, leadership, business education and more. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies