The psychopathic leaders among us – one study found 3 per cent in a management development program – don’t worry about compassion. Many of the rest of us struggle with the role of compassion, empathy and sympathy in an era when emotionless, fact-based decision-making and tough leadership is often celebrated.

So it’s heartening to learn that a new study finds compassionate leaders are better leaders. But to take advantage of that finding we need to untangle how compassion differs from empathy and sympathy, and how to get the compassion equation right.

The essential conundrum of management – and perhaps the greatest challenge for leaders – often seems to be how to do hard things in human ways. “But this is a false dichotomy. It is a terrible choice that no leader ever needs to make. Being hard and being human are not mutually exclusive. In truth, they are aligned: Doing hard things is often the most human thing to do. The ability to combine these two seemingly opposites comes down to one thing: wise compassion,” consultants Rasmus Hougaard and Jacqueline Carter write in Compassionate Leadership, assisted by colleagues Marissa Afton and Moses Mohan.

Their firm interviewed 350 executives, primarily chief executive officers and chief human resource officers, as well as their direct reports to check on whether those leaders’ self-perception is accurate. They found that folks displaying wisdom and compassion – the ability to do the hard stuff compassionately – rose through promotions faster. They also found that leaders who rate themselves high on compassion have 66-per-cent less stress than their less compassionate counterparts, a 200-per-cent lower intention to quit, and 14-per-cent higher effectiveness.

The benefit of their compassion also filters down to the people they led, whose own job satisfaction, commitment to their organization, engagement and satisfaction with their leaders were higher when they rated bosses as high on both wisdom and compassion. Burnout was significantly decreased.

“Wisdom without compassion can be ruthless and compassion without wisdom can be naive,” they stress. “For optimal leadership, wisdom and compassion must be combined.”

Four skills combine to make this work. The first is to have a caring presence, to be here now with the person you are with. The second is to have caring courage – to choose courage over comfort, but in a caring way. The third is to have caring candour, because direct is faster. The fourth is to have caring transparency, remembering that clarity is kindness.

To get there, they argue you must unlearn management and relearn being human. We are compassionate by nature. Even Darwin acknowledged the importance of this trait when he wrote that communities that included the greatest number of the most sympathetic members would flourish best and rear the greatest number of offspring. “Contrary to popular belief, our success is not because of survival of the fittest – it’s because of survival of the kindest,” they write. When we show compassion for another person’s suffering, our brain and nervous system reward us by releasing dopamine, with its feel-good boost.

It sometimes seems as if leaders become colder when they rise through the ranks. But the authors argue that rise need not make someone colder – or kinder – but just more adept at doing what needs to be done with as much care as possible. Kevin Sneader, global managing partner of McKinsey & Co., told the authors you become colder and kinder at the same time. Early in his career, he would fret over having to deliver a hard message. Now, with experience, he is better organized and determined to be helpful.

The study found leaders rate themselves as increasingly wise and more compassionate as they rise in the ranks. Supervisors of teams rated themselves the lowest and executives the highest, with senior directors and upper management in the middle. Interestingly, followers rated their leaders almost directly opposite but that doesn’t necessarily mean the senior leaders were blowing smoke. The authors say if you are in the rank-and-file of a company you may not receive a lot of individual care from the top executives. But they are focused on the greater good of all employees.

“The decisions they make may often not be the ones preferred by an individual employee. Individual employees, though, will likely rate their direct leader as more compassionate because that person is responsible for their daily needs at work,” they write.

Compassion sounds good enough when directed to us. But why should we have compassion for a person who is hard to deal with? The authors argue because of common humanity. They have struggles, like you. They want to be happy, like you. They are somebody’s child or parent or sibling. Take a broader perspective. Relearn being human.

They differentiate between sympathy, empathy and compassion. Sympathy and empathy are emotions. Compassion is an intention. You connect to others with sympathy, feeling for them, and even more with empathy, feeling with them, taking on their emotions. That’s human and noble, but it may not help others. And it may be a big burden for you, obscuring the greater good as you try to make the right decision.

With compassion, they explain, you take a step away from empathy and ask what you can do to support the person who is suffering. Their data showed leaders with an empathy preference had a 12-per-cent increased risk of burnout on average compared to their more compassionate counterparts. Compassionate leaders, seeking the greater good, are also more likely to unite people.

So choose compassionate leadership. It’s not an oxymoron. It’s a viable, valuable path.

Cannonballs

Lousy managers are anchors while successful managers are wind, argues executive coach Dan Rockwell. The first step to filling people’s sails is setting an intention to energize people. But beware: Frivolous cheerleaders drain energy.

In an inflationary period, companies will need to manage price increases. McKinsey & Co. recommends a council of crossfunctional decision makers who can act quickly, thoughtfully and knowledgeably, reacting to market feedback.

In his book arguing decency can pay off for leaders, The Art of Fairness, David Bodanis offers a sobering reassessment of Captain William Bligh, who as a youngster apprenticed under Captain James Cook, where he learned the value of loving kindness, and then practised it on the first half of his HMS Bounty voyage to Tahiti. But then when order broke down after they left that idyllic island, he became tyrannical, unable to handle the situation. “The traits that made him compassionate in one setting, in a different setting led to the Bounty mutiny,” Mr. Bodanis notes.

Harvey Schachter is a Kingston-based writer specializing in management issues. He, along with Sheelagh Whittaker, former CEO of both EDS Canada and Cancom, are the authors of When Harvey Didn’t Meet Sheelagh: Emails on Leadership.

