Lord Acton warned that “power tends to corrupt and absolute power corrupts absolutely.” Most of us give credence to that aphorism, while recognizing at the same time it’s glib. After all, few of us who have tasted power would admit to being toxic leaders. And we also know people who were poor choices for leadership – in Lord Acton’s term, corrupted – well before they were given power.

Brian Klaas, a professor of global politics at University College London who spends considerable time interviewing torturers, war criminals, corrupt chief executive officers and mass murderers, is fascinated by the question of who gets power and how it changes us. To understand that puzzle, he believes we need to start with why corruptible people tend to seek power.

He notes power is not universally desired. A recent survey in the U.S. found 34 per cent of respondents said they aspired to a leadership position in their company and 7 per cent wanted a top-level post. “There is always self-selection bias with power. Whether it’s trigger-happy police officers or power-hungry tyrants in homeowners’ associations, power tends to draw in people who want to control others for the sake of it,” he writes in his new book Corruptible.

That points to the need not just to attract different people to leadership but also to have more good people interested, to ensure the already corrupted don’t have an easy path to power.

It will still mean having to be more effective at selecting leaders. He points to evidence we use physical appearance as a shortcut when choosing leaders – people who are taller and stronger and, usually, male. “There’s no male gender advantage in wielding power. Yet society acts as if one certainly exists,” he says. Indeed, he notes substantial research shows women, on average, are less prone to despotism than men and more eager to rule by democratic means, and they perform as well as or better than men on just about every leadership metric.

Narcissists and psychopaths excel in job interviews, a main selection tool for choosing leaders. They can be charismatic. They can turn on the charm and psychopaths easily lie when needed. He shares a study suggesting corporate leadership has 20 times more psychopaths than in the general population. “Psychopaths are rare, but they are more drawn to power and are better at getting it,” Prof. Klaas says.

At the same time, he warns us to be alert to bad systems as well as bad people. In certain situations, no matter how good you are, you would be tempted to behave badly, even skirting the rules and harming others. “You’d possibly even become the corruptible monster you love to hate,” he argues.

United Nations diplomats in New York would rack up about 50,000 unpaid parking tickets annually when that was countenanced. When the city decided to take away their licence plates after three violations, they cleaned up their act. He shows how when Paul Bremer was named head of the governing American authority in Iraq, the broken, brutal system he inherited turned him from an idealist intending to help the citizenry to someone shutting down newspapers and ordering looters be shot, policies he didn’t advocate in his previous post as ambassador to Norway.

“Few of us inherit dictatorships. But many of us operate in broken systems. With constraints imposed by that context, we don’t have absolute free will. Our behaviour – good and bad – is shaped by those systems,” he writes.

That being said, power is still corrosive. People are more likely to take risks to obtain it and when they have it. They can become drunk on power. “The powerful interrupt others more, stereotype more, use less moral reasoning when making decisions and are more judgmental of behaviours in others that they themselves exhibit. The scientific evidence is occasionally blurry on why having control over others affects us so negatively, but few studies suggest that power makes people more virtuous,” he writes.

Given that corruptible people want power more and are better at gaining power, and that some good people are corrupted by wielding power, Prof. Klaas looks at how we can change those dynamics. Here are five of his suggestions:

Actively recruit incorruptible people and screen out corruptible ones: Get more applicants and recruit people significantly different from what you already have, so you can be pickier and more innovative in selection. “The challenge facing us is how to get more of those shy incorruptibles to start competing with the overconfident, narcissistic corruptibles who were born believing that they deserve power because they’re God’s gift to man,” he writes.

Rotate to reduce abuse: The German federal government has designated certain areas of the civil service as particularly prone to embezzlement, bribery and corruption. Nobody can occupy a given role in those fields for more than five years. What other leadership positions can be rotated?

Create frequent, potent reminders of responsibility: When someone wins election as British prime minister, their first task the next morning is to write instructions to the commanders of the four nuclear submarines on what to do if Britain is attacked by nuclear weapons and the government ceased to exist. Similarly, leaders have to be reminded of the responsibilities that come with their power.

Don’t let those in power see people as abstractions: Arrange for leaders to look people in the eye who will be affected by their decisions.

Watch them: There’s evidence people are more likely to behave better if they know they are being watched.

That’s a start at tackling a problem far more complex than Lord Acton hinted at, affecting us in the organizations where we work, volunteer and are educated, as well as our governments.

Cannonballs

If you’re short-staffed (who isn’t?), consider this warning from Pennsylvania State University business professor Margaret Luciano: One of the fastest ways to turn high performers into low performers is to allocate their time to so many different projects that they don’t have time to think deeply. Now is the time to rethink project calendars, focusing first on the most important items, and similarly give priority to the needs of your core clients.

If you end talks or meeting segments with the phrase “any questions?” you are actually subtly closing off discussion. Instead, ask “what questions do you have?” which is more inviting, notes consultant Linda Zhang.

Sixty-nine per cent of job seekers say they are likely or very likely to skip job ads on LinkedIn without a salary range, a survey found. Also of interest: Sixty-four per cent view ads with glitzy terms like “superstar,” “Jedi,” or “rock star” positively compared to 15 per cent with a negative impression.

Harvey Schachter is a Kingston-based writer specializing in management issues. He, along with Sheelagh Whittaker, former CEO of both EDS Canada and CanCom, are the authors of When Harvey Didn’t Meet Sheelagh: Emails on Leadership.

