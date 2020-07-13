 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); }

Management

Register
AdChoices
Opinion

The one thing standing in the way of getting back to the office: Kids

Eileen Dooley
Eileen Dooley
Special to The Globe and Mail
For Subscribers
Comments

We’re all hearing the big exciting news for the fall: getting back to the office. Employers and landlords are putting measures in place to keep everyone safe and productive. From placing distancing stickers on the floor to reducing meeting-room capacity and shutting down coffee stations, all are working to prevent COVID-19 transmission. We’ll all be nestled down in our offices and workstations in no time.

Except for one thing: school-aged kids.

Yes, I have heard it before. Kids are a choice, and the responsibility lies with the parent, not with the employer. This is true, but never have we seen a greater impact on normal work activity and domestic lives than with schools being closed. Right now, millions of school-aged children are in limbo, as are their parents. For working parents, little can be planned for the fall until school plans are revealed.

Story continues below advertisement

Here in Alberta, the provincial government is set to release guidelines on August 1 for school reopenings. Schools in the meantime have been told to prepare for three scenarios: more remote learning, an all-in return to school, or a combination of both. Schools and working parents will have a month or less to put plans into action, depending when the school staff are scheduled to return after summer break.

From the 2016 national census figures (2015 data), 37 per cent of families with school-aged children (6-18 years) had both adults working. This compares with 41 per cent of working households with no children. That is a significant chunk of the work force that will have trouble embracing the company return-to-the-office plan unless the return-to-school plan is considered.

Most parents want to see the education of their child(ren) returned full-time to those qualified to do it. At the same time, it is highly unlikely that school will resume this fall, all happy-clappy with kids filling desks five days a week for six hours a day. There will likely be some form of remote learning, requiring the child(ren) to be at home.

As we are continually reminded, these are unconventional times and they call for unconventional thinking. Acknowledgment and support for employees with school-age kids is critical for an effective return to work plan. If your company has not already done so, here are a few suggestions to incorporate:

Flexible work arrangements need to be communicated and supported from the very top of the organization. Leaders need to encourage plans for their employees that work for the individual, and trust that it will likely work for the company. Makeshift ironing-board desks and video conferencing backgrounds have gotten old fast, but have demonstrated how flexible employees can be while still getting the job done. Employers need to trust that this flexibility will remain, even if the new work is not a traditional 9-to-5 format in the office every day.

There should be no judgment on who needs more support than someone else. Someone with a five and a seven-year-old is no different than someone with a 15-year-old who may have poor focusing skills or even special needs. If an employee needs to be at home with a child, it need not be questioned or evaluated.

Develop programs within your organization to help with child care and extra school instruction. Employees may not know that someone they work with lives close by. All FOIP requirements and personal information needs to be respected, but there can be a form of ‘opt-in’ communication that allows employees to work with each other to arrange mutual child care or other family support. Platforms such as Teams or Yammer would be most useful this way, and are especially helpful for roles that operate in shifts.

Story continues below advertisement

Keep up with remote working technologies. We are not done with COVID-19 and still face the threat of a “second wave,” so make sure employees can continue to be productive from home while working flexibly. Also, consider negotiating pricing discounts with technology suppliers so employees can choose to better equip their part-time home offices now that borrowed equipment is going back to the office.

And know that trust goes both ways. Inevitably, there will be some employees who abuse the trust extended by their employers, as they probably did before the pandemic. For the 10 per cent that might do this, deal with those issues directly as they arise. Just don’t build onerous policies for the other 90 per cent who are focused on staying productive, and who are embracing the flexibility of the new workplace with good intentions and a continuing focus on building their careers.

Eileen Dooley is a principal and executive coach in the leadership practice of Odgers Berndtson, global executive search and leadership advisory firm.

Stay ahead in your career. We have a weekly Careers newsletter to give you guidance and tips on career management, leadership, business education and more. Sign up today.

Related topics

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies