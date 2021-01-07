 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Management

Register
AdChoices
Power Points

The ultimate office battle: Timebenders vs. timekeepers

Harvey Schachter
Harvey Schachter
Special to The Globe and Mail
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

It’s 1:59 p.m. The meeting starts in a minute. And as is common before any meeting starts, participants are divided in two types: Those who are punctual and those who are perpetually late. Grace Pacie is part of that second group, a “timebender” as she calls them, and while she recognizes the problems they create for colleagues who are punctual “timekeepers” she notes that they are making use of every minute available to them unlike those who just sit and wait.

“The problem is timebenders can’t bear to be early. Being late is exciting – being early is boring,” she writes in her book Late!. “Our minds aren’t attracted to the idea of being early, just as timekeepers have a deep aversion to being late.”

Timekeepers usually are earliest to arrive, like to finish tasks ahead of time, get annoyed when events don’t start on time, feel uncomfortable if the time available for a task is squeezed, work at a constant pace, are good at measuring how long a task will take, love finishing a task and can’t think too clearly when they have to complete something in a hurry. Oh yeah, their desktops are usually clear.

Story continues below advertisement

Timebenders are usually late to arrive, very rarely finish tasks ahead of time, don’t see why other people are so fanatic about starting on time, get energized by tight timelines, can speed up if time is short, can be unrealistic in estimating the time needed for a task, can focus well when they are squeezed by a tight timeline, and put off finishing things. Usually their desks are overloaded with unruly piles of paper.

She says up to 20 per cent of the workforce have trouble with timekeeping, falling into her timebender classification. Probably another 20 per cent are the reverse, liking to be early and expecting others to be similar. In the middle are people who aren’t quite that fervently punctual but don’t find it difficult to be on time, unlike her outcasts.

She wants you to know that timebenders can offer logical explanations for their tardiness – at least to themselves. But that’s just rationalization: “The real reason is we’d rather be tearing around the house in an adrenaline rush, doing tasks that appear to be vitally important, just before we leave. Subconsciously we have convinced ourselves that those empty minutes spending time waiting for something to begin are a complete waste of time, even though when we have occasionally been early (probably by mistake) we might find ourselves chatting to someone interesting or reading something useful on a notice board.”

If you’re a timebender and want to be more like the majority, here are some tips she offers:

Always ask for a deadline: “When do you need this by?” are six words that can make all the difference.

Involve other people: Since the deadlines must be real and external, involve other people in your effort to be on time. Indeed, a timekeeper partner who will be stressed when the deadline approaches can be very helpful.

Take off your watch: Since your tendency is to try to squeeze more and more in before the deadline, this tactic prevents the demon within you from calculating how to fit more in.

Story continues below advertisement

Make a Ulysses contract: To avoid being tempted by the song of the Sirens, Ulysses tied himself to the mast of his ship. With a friend, set a series of milestone mini-deadlines you’ll meet to complete the project on time, and if you flub it you must donate a designated sum to the charity of that person’s choice.

Timebenders are in a minority in the office, and those tricks can help you cause others less distress.

Quick hits

  • Management guru Tom Peters says everyone’s “Job #1” is to make friends in other departments and functions – purposefully and consistently.
  • Conscientious people – those who are careful, thorough, and plan ahead – are more likely to experience technostress, recent research shows.
  • To improve your chances of landing a new job, present yourself as a fixer – someone who will find and solve problems – advises Adam Sander, founder and director of the Success Release job program.
  • Being smart doesn’t mean you are persuasive, notes entrepreneur Seth Godin. One doesn’t lead to the other. They can be related, like second cousins. If you’re smart, you can learn to be persuasive but it’s not automatic.
  • Don’t leave a Zoom meeting without giving notice, even if only in chat, so people aren’t confused about what has happened, warns entrepreneur Samantha Hawrylack.

Stay ahead in your career. We have a weekly Careers newsletter to give you guidance and tips on career management, leadership, business education and more. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies