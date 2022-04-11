It’s time to ditch cultural fit in your hiring efforts.

Cultural fit suggests conformity; it can encourage bias. As workplaces seek diversity, they need to add to their cultural mix, redefining fit, while developing and documenting overall organizational principles so they can be clear-headed and not fall back on gut feeling, advises consultant Alida Miranda-Wolff.

Ms. Miranda-Wolff also warns in her book Cultures of Belonging to ditch the notion that you must hire quickly to keep the momentum going. An inclusive, equitable hiring process will initially take more time than you are used to, but is worth it.

Cynthia Owyoung, vice-president of inclusion, equity and belonging at Robinhood, an investment trading site, urges you to develop a succinct and unbiased job description. Check that your preferences in terms of matters such as industry experience and education haven’t been presented as requirements. That can be a barrier to the hiring of diverse people who have the skills, but not those specific qualifications.

Guard against phrases like “fast-paced environment” and “join our tribe,” which can seem exclusionary. Ms. Owyoung also urges you in her book All Are Welcome to reach out beyond your usual network, intentionally reaching out to groups and job boards that are geared toward underrepresented communities.

In Inclusion on Purpose, Ruchika Tulshyan, a diversity strategist, recommends refusing to review resumés or move to the interview phase unless there is a representation of diverse backgrounds among applicants. And she sets the bar high: At least 50 per cent. She also warns against relying too heavily on referrals, which may limit the scope of your search if you currently lack diversity. And make the interview team diverse: Encountering all-white and male interviewers, in several stages of the hiring process, has led her in the past to question if she wanted the job she was being evaluated for.

Study your process to glean where it could be biased. At Ms. Miranda-Wolff’s consultancy, the hiring team must name their biases before meeting with candidates, so the wider group can hold them accountable. In that vein, Ms. Tulshyan suggests that at the end of the interview process, you should ask where bias may be showing up in the intended decision.

“It sounds uncomfortable, and it can be, but naming biases is necessary to practice inclusion on purpose during hiring,” she writes.

One new technique – tricky to implement – is blind assessments. It has worked well for orchestra auditions over the past five decades . It involves the applicant evaluated performing behind a screen, and has led to more women hired. But it is not easy to duplicate that approach in your interviews.

Recruiting specialist John Sullivan says you can still make adjustments in four areas to hide bias factors through blinding efforts. The first is eliminating demographic information. Consider obscuring the name of the applicant from their resume, in the initial phase. Warn the candidates not to provide inappropriate demographic information, limiting themselves to requested job-related information.

“And don’t be subtle,” he advises on his blog. “Tell the candidate not to include any information that might reveal gender, gender identity, age, sexual orientation, national origin, race, religion, etc. It may be necessary to warn them not to provide ‘their pronouns’ in many cases openly. Some pronouns may trigger unconscious biases in the evaluators.”

Further, use custom-developed application forms because those limit the candidate’s opportunity to provide inappropriate information. Insist the evaluators not visit the candidate’s social media sites, which of course goes against the prevailing trend to find out more.

Visual blinding actions can include telephone interviews or remote interviews with the applicant’s screen black.

“Without an actual picture, their facial expression, body language, or if the candidate has a visible physical disability, can’t be seen. Keeping a recording of the interview allows others that couldn’t attend the original interview to get their chance at assessing this candidate,” he notes. Text interviews are another option. And where a screen is possible for in-person interviews, as orchestras do, go for it.

Of course, the gender of the voice will probably get through those screens. Whenever a candidate is writing and speaking, their language can also trigger biases among individual evaluators, the third area of concern he raises. The primary bias arises from their language level, grammar, spelling and writing style. But during interviews, he notes, additional negative language factors might include pronunciation, making concise points, answering questions directly and not using industry jargon.

He recommends an automated applicant-tracking system – software used to help manage and automate hiring and recruitment practices – with an adjustment to limit bias on language and spelling. If using humans to screen applicants, recognize they will vary in the mistakes they see and define what unacceptable language mistakes are for them. Again, don’t poke around on social media to avoid coming across non-job-related talk.

Finally consider voice-blinding options because biases are often triggered when the voice used by the candidate doesn’t match the voice expectations of the interviewer. Voice interviews are particularly problematic because they focus the screener on the voice. Text, of course, eliminates voice, as do interview questionnaires candidates fill out. Voice-changing or voice-morphing software options are available to adjust the voice you are hearing.

It’s tricky, but reaching diversity requires an unbiased hiring process. That won’t happen magically. It will require digging into details, and questioning where you are biased and how to avoid those biases, with blind assessments part of the palette for change.

Cannonballs

Quit being indirect. Jim VandeHei, co-founder of Politico and Axios news sites, says time is wasted when people dance around hard discussions out of fear or insecurity: “There’s magic in polite, direct, transparent conversations. Try it.”

If you watch basketball, you probably nod in agreement when a coach benches a ball hog, forced him to sit and watch the others. But do you apply that same principle to your work team? Ed O’Boyle, global practice leader for Gallup’s workplace and marketplace consulting, notes ball hogging at work occurs when an employee doesn’t see team success as important as their individual success – and must be addressed.

When we hit the messy middle that inevitably occurs in a change project, our urge is to get to the other side. Charlene Li, chief research officer at PA Consulting, points out that in fact that messy middle – better viewed as a liminal space between what was before and what will be – can be a fruitful and interesting place. Take time to explore and expand your perspective, with confidence you’ll come out of it perfectly fine.

Harvey Schachter is a Kingston, Ont.-based writer specializing in management issues. He, along with Sheelagh Whittaker, former CEO of both EDS Canada and Cancom, are the authors of When Harvey Didn’t Meet Sheelagh: Emails on Leadership.

