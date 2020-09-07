Zoom calls and productivity apps are great, but nothing can replace heading back to the office

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); }

Management

Register
AdChoices
Opinion

Zoom calls and productivity apps are great, but nothing can replace heading back to the office

Eileen Dooley
Eileen Dooley
Special to The Globe and Mail
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Eileen Dooley is a principal and executive coach in the leadership practice of Odgers Berndtson, global executive search and leadership advisory firm.

As kids head back to school, many workers are now anticipating a long-awaited return to our offices in the coming weeks. For introverted colleagues, that may be a bit of a bummer, as many of you have thrived at home. Among more extroverted colleagues, it can’t happen soon enough.

Organizations have learned plenty about supporting remote work in the last few months. Clearly, both the concept and the technologies have passed the test imposed by COVID-19, and I personally think we’ll benefit from the change in thinking about more flexible types of blended work arrangements that this offers.

Story continues below advertisement

Societally, the competing demands of managing work, kids and various other tasks have long called for rethinking the traditional workday in a standard office configuration. When people have a blended work week or a flexible work-from-home option when it’s needed, we can also benefit from reduced traffic during rush hours, smoother and less packed commutes on public transit and overall less stress around getting to and from work. That applies equally to downtown office real estate and the many distributed community-based office parks that have cropped up in most city suburbs.

But, just like kids have suffered from missing the in-person socialization of the school environment, many office workers have felt the same.

To me, the apparent productivity gains of working from home are offset by the gap that being physically apart creates in organizational culture. There is an old joke among knowledge workers that the world has yet to create a better mechanism for knowledge sharing than the standard office coffee room. That holds true for culture as well, as it is much more difficult to build – much less maintain – office and team culture through solely online means. As good as many of our remote work or office collaboration tools are for connecting with one another from our basements and kitchen tables, I’ve yet to see one that can replicate the important physical dimensions of talking in person. This is especially true when it comes to the informal aspects of connecting, which are often the moments where true interpersonal connections are made, and organizational or team culture reinforced at the ground level.

Even workplaces that were well advanced in remote and flexible work prior to COVID-19 usually did not completely remove the option for people to get together in person. Instead, they have made many of their office configurations inherently more social, like removing traditional offices and cubicles and installing bean bag chairs or comfy sofas, coffee bar workstations and big communal tables. Instead of coming to the office for deep thinking on your own, tucked away in a cubicle, these spaces are designed to encourage interactions that help support deliberate collaboration and building team and broader organizational culture.

If you’ve recently visited any of the local co-working spaces in your city, you’ll know what I’m talking about (and if you haven’t, you should drop in for a tour). Deep thinking and individual work can still happen at quiet places like home, or in some personal offices set aside for that purpose, but is complemented by office spaces that inspire new and different connections on a personal level.

Leaders may talk culture all day, but it really gets built when people come together to share perspectives and reinforce it daily through their personal interactions: that’s the place where leaders and employees actually get to walk the talk. Most workplaces I’m familiar with are doing staged returns, with employees coming into the office one or two days a week. That offers important opportunities for those informal interpersonal connections that usually start with, “Hey, do you have a few minutes?” and end up changing the way both people are thinking about a business opportunity or challenge. That’s where innovation happens, born of lateral thinking and a cross-pollination of ideas.

I also think it is critical right now to try and reinforce a positive outlook about the post-COVID-19 business environment. Within Canada, many business sectors and provinces are still very much struggling. That creates a permeating sense of doom and general insecurity among workers when they are physically apart. Getting back together in person provides an important release for talking through those fears, and equally, a chance to rebuild more hopeful perspectives. Having the psychological comfort and safety of the group has always been a part of organizational cultures, and it’s high time that we get back together to build again.

Story continues below advertisement

Stay ahead in your career. We have a weekly Careers newsletter to give you guidance and tips on career management, leadership, business education and more. Sign up today.

Follow related topics

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies