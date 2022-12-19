For the 21st year in a row, Report on Business has rated the work of Canada’s corporate boards using a rigorous set of governance criteria designed to go far beyond minimum mandatory rules imposed by regulators.
Markers at Global Governance Advisors examined the boards of directors of 226 companies and trusts in the S&P/TSX Composite Index to assess the quality of their governance practices.
The chart shows the total marks for 2022 based on dozens of individual criteria across four broad subcategories.
The marks are based on information published in the most recent annual shareholder proxy circulars of companies who were members of the composite index through the end of September. Companies added to the index in the third quarter were not included.
See the full Board Games methodology for information on how each question was marked.
A downloadable spreadsheet with all the scores is available for purchase.
|Rank
|Ticker
|Name
|Industry
|2022 Score (Out of 100)
|2021 Score (Out of 100)
|Q1 (Out of 7)
|Q2 (Out of 4)
|Q3a (Out of 1)
|Q3b (Out of 1)
|Q4a (Out of 4)
|Q4b (Out of 3)
|Q5a (Out of 4)
|Q5b (Out of 2)
|Q6 (Out of 3)
|Q7 (Out of 4)
|Q8 (Out of 3)
|Q9 (Out of 2)
|Q10 (Out of 2)
|Q11 (Out of 3)
|Q12 (Out of 2)
|Q13 (Out of 1)
|Q14 (Out of 3)
|Q15 (Out of 2)
|Q16 (Out of 2)
|Q17a (Out of 1)
|Q17b (Out of 2)
|Q17c (Out of 1)
|Q17d (Out of 1)
|Q18a (Out of 1)
|Q18b (Out of 1)
|Q18c (Out of 1)
|Q19a (Out of 2)
|Q19b (Out of 2)
|Q20 (Out of 1)
|Q21 (Out of 2)
|Q22 (Out of 1)
|Q23 (Out of 2)
|Q24 (Out of 1)
|Q25 (Out of 1)
|Q26a (Out of 3)
|Q26b (Out of 2)
|Q26c (Out of 2)
|Q27 (Out of 1)
|Q28 (Out of 10)
|Q29 (Out of 4)
|Q30 (Out of 2)
|Q31 (Out of 2)
|Q32 (Out of 1)
|1
|FTS-T
|Fortis Inc.
|Utilities
|99
|96
|7
|4
|1
|0
|4
|3
|4
|2
|3
|4
|3
|2
|2
|3
|2
|1
|3
|2
|2
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|2
|1
|2
|1
|2
|1
|1
|3
|2
|2
|1
|10
|4
|2
|2
|1
|2
|CNR-T
|Canadian National Railway Co.
|Industrials
|98
|98
|7
|4
|1
|1
|4
|3
|4
|2
|3
|2
|3
|2
|2
|3
|2
|1
|3
|2
|2
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|2
|1
|2
|1
|2
|1
|1
|3
|2
|2
|1
|10
|4
|2
|2
|1
|3
|TD-T
|Toronto-Dominion Bank
|Financials
|96
|97
|7
|4
|1
|1
|4
|3
|3
|2
|3
|4
|3
|2
|2
|3
|2
|1
|1
|2
|2
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|2
|1
|2
|1
|2
|1
|1
|3
|2
|1
|1
|10
|4
|2
|2
|1
|4
|BMO-T
|Bank of Montreal
|Financials
|95
|95
|7
|4
|1
|1
|4
|3
|2
|2
|3
|4
|3
|2
|2
|3
|2
|1
|3
|2
|2
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|2
|1
|2
|1
|1
|3
|2
|1
|1
|10
|4
|2
|2
|1
|4
|BNS-T
|Bank of Nova Scotia
|Financials
|95
|97
|7
|4
|1
|0
|4
|3
|2
|0
|3
|4
|3
|2
|2
|3
|2
|1
|3
|2
|2
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|2
|1
|2
|1
|2
|1
|1
|3
|2
|2
|1
|10
|4
|2
|2
|1
|4
|BCE-T
|BCE Inc.
|Communication Services
|95
|93
|7
|4
|1
|0
|4
|3
|4
|2
|3
|4
|3
|2
|2
|3
|2
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|2
|1
|2
|1
|2
|1
|1
|3
|2
|2
|1
|10
|4
|2
|2
|1
|4
|GRT.UN-T
|Granite REIT
|Real Estate
|95
|94
|7
|4
|1
|1
|4
|3
|4
|0
|3
|4
|3
|2
|2
|3
|2
|1
|1
|2
|2
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|2
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|3
|2
|2
|1
|10
|4
|2
|2
|1
|4
|MFC-T
|Manulife Financial Corp.
|Financials
|95
|98
|7
|4
|1
|0
|4
|3
|4
|0
|3
|4
|3
|2
|2
|3
|2
|1
|1
|2
|2
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|2
|1
|2
|1
|2
|1
|1
|3
|2
|2
|1
|10
|4
|2
|2
|1
|4
|RY-T
|Royal Bank of Canada
|Financials
|95
|98
|7
|4
|1
|1
|4
|3
|4
|0
|3
|4
|3
|2
|2
|3
|2
|1
|1
|2
|2
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|2
|1
|2
|1
|2
|1
|1
|3
|2
|1
|1
|10
|4
|2
|2
|1
|4
|SLF-T
|Sun Life Financial Inc.
|Financials
|95
|95
|7
|4
|1
|0
|4
|3
|3
|2
|3
|4
|3
|2
|2
|3
|2
|1
|1
|2
|2
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|2
|1
|2
|1
|2
|1
|1
|3
|2
|1
|1
|10
|4
|2
|2
|1
|11
|CM-T
|Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce
|Financials
|94
|96
|7
|4
|1
|0
|4
|3
|4
|2
|3
|4
|3
|2
|2
|3
|2
|1
|1
|2
|2
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|2
|1
|2
|1
|1
|3
|2
|1
|1
|10
|4
|2
|2
|1
|11
|EMA-T
|Emera Inc.
|Utilities
|94
|97
|7
|4
|1
|0
|4
|3
|3
|0
|3
|4
|3
|2
|2
|3
|2
|1
|1
|2
|2
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|2
|1
|2
|1
|2
|1
|1
|3
|2
|2
|1
|10
|4
|2
|2
|1
|11
|IFC-T
|Intact Financial Corp.
|Financials
|94
|98
|7
|4
|1
|0
|4
|3
|2
|2
|3
|4
|3
|2
|2
|3
|2
|1
|1
|2
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|2
|1
|2
|1
|2
|1
|1
|3
|2
|2
|1
|10
|4
|2
|2
|1
|11
|TRP-T
|TC Energy Corp.
|Energy
|94
|91
|7
|4
|1
|0
|4
|3
|4
|0
|3
|4
|3
|2
|2
|3
|2
|1
|3
|2
|1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|2
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|3
|2
|1
|1
|10
|4
|2
|2
|1
|15
|CWB-T
|Canadian Western Bank
|Financials
|93
|94
|7
|4
|1
|1
|4
|3
|4
|2
|3
|4
|3
|2
|2
|3
|2
|1
|1
|2
|2
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|2
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|10
|4
|2
|2
|1
|15
|EFN-T
|Element Fleet Management Corp.
|Financials
|93
|98
|7
|4
|1
|0
|4
|3
|2
|2
|3
|4
|3
|1
|2
|3
|2
|1
|3
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|2
|1
|2
|1
|2
|0
|1
|3
|2
|2
|1
|10
|4
|2
|2
|1
|15
|K-T
|Kinross Gold Corp.
|Materials
|93
|93
|7
|4
|1
|0
|4
|3
|2
|2
|3
|4
|3
|2
|2
|3
|2
|1
|1
|2
|2
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|2
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|3
|2
|2
|1
|10
|4
|2
|2
|1
|15
|PPL-T
|Pembina Pipeline Corp.
|Energy
|93
|94
|7
|4
|1
|0
|4
|3
|2
|0
|3
|4
|3
|2
|2
|3
|2
|1
|3
|2
|2
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|2
|1
|2
|1
|2
|1
|1
|2
|2
|1
|1
|10
|4
|2
|2
|1
|19
|AX.UN-T
|Artis REIT
|Real Estate
|92
|83
|7
|4
|1
|1
|4
|3
|4
|2
|2
|4
|3
|2
|2
|3
|2
|1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|2
|1
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|3
|2
|2
|1
|10
|4
|2
|2
|0
|19
|SU-T
|Suncor Energy Inc.
|Energy
|92
|96
|7
|4
|1
|1
|4
|3
|2
|2
|3
|4
|3
|2
|2
|3
|2
|0
|1
|2
|2
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|2
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|2
|1
|1
|10
|4
|2
|2
|1
|19
|T-T
|Telus Corp.
|Communication Services
|92
|95
|7
|4
|1
|1
|4
|3
|4
|2
|3
|4
|3
|2
|2
|3
|2
|1
|3
|2
|2
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|2
|0
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|2
|1
|10
|4
|2
|0
|1
|22
|CP-T
|Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd.
|Industrials
|91
|95
|7
|4
|1
|0
|4
|3
|2
|0
|3
|4
|3
|2
|0
|3
|2
|1
|3
|2
|2
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|2
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|3
|2
|1
|1
|10
|4
|2
|2
|1
|22
|CPX-T
|Capital Power Corp.
|Utilities
|91
|93
|7
|4
|1
|0
|4
|3
|4
|2
|3
|4
|3
|2
|2
|1
|2
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|2
|1
|2
|1
|2
|1
|0
|3
|2
|1
|1
|10
|4
|2
|2
|1
|22
|IAG-T
|iA Financial Corp. Inc.
|Financials
|91
|92
|7
|4
|1
|0
|4
|3
|2
|0
|2
|4
|3
|2
|2
|3
|2
|1
|1
|2
|2
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|2
|1
|2
|1
|2
|1
|1
|3
|2
|1
|1
|10
|4
|2
|2
|1
|22
|VET-T
|Vermilion Energy Inc.
|Energy
|91
|80
|7
|4
|1
|0
|4
|3
|0
|0
|3
|4
|3
|2
|2
|3
|2
|1
|3
|2
|2
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|2
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|2
|2
|1
|10
|4
|2
|2
|1
|26
|ENB-T
|Enbridge Inc.
|Energy
|90
|90
|7
|4
|1
|1
|4
|3
|4
|2
|3
|2
|3
|2
|2
|3
|2
|1
|1
|2
|2
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|2
|2
|1
|1
|10
|4
|2
|2
|1
|26
|GEI-T
|Gibson Energy Inc.
|Energy
|90
|89
|7
|4
|1
|1
|4
|3
|4
|2
|3
|4
|3
|2
|0
|3
|2
|1
|3
|2
|1
|0
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|2
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|1
|10
|4
|2
|2
|1
|26
|H-T
|Hydro One Ltd.
|Utilities
|90
|88
|7
|4
|1
|1
|4
|3
|4
|2
|2
|4
|3
|2
|2
|3
|2
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|2
|0
|2
|1
|2
|1
|1
|3
|2
|2
|1
|8
|4
|2
|0
|1
|26
|TA-T
|TransAlta Corp.
|Utilities
|90
|97
|7
|4
|1
|1
|4
|3
|0
|0
|3
|4
|3
|2
|2
|3
|2
|1
|1
|2
|2
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|2
|1
|2
|1
|2
|1
|0
|3
|2
|1
|1
|10
|4
|2
|2
|1
|30
|CCO-T
|Cameco Corp.
|Energy
|89
|94
|7
|4
|1
|0
|4
|3
|2
|2
|3
|4
|3
|2
|2
|1
|2
|1
|1
|2
|2
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|2
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|2
|2
|1
|10
|4
|2
|2
|1
|30
|EQB-T
|EQB Inc.
|Financials
|89
|89
|7
|4
|1
|1
|4
|3
|4
|0
|3
|4
|3
|2
|2
|3
|2
|1
|1
|2
|2
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|2
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1
|1
|10
|4
|2
|2
|1
|30
|FTT-T
|Finning International Inc.
|Industrials
|89
|93
|7
|4
|1
|1
|4
|3
|2
|0
|3
|4
|3
|2
|2
|3
|2
|1
|1
|2
|2
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|2
|0
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|2
|1
|1
|10
|4
|2
|2
|1
|30
|LB-T
|Laurentian Bank of Canada
|Financials
|89
|92
|7
|4
|1
|0
|4
|3
|4
|2
|3
|2
|3
|2
|2
|3
|2
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|2
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|2
|1
|1
|10
|4
|2
|2
|1
|30
|MX-T
|Methanex Corp.
|Materials
|89
|91
|7
|4
|1
|1
|4
|3
|4
|0
|3
|4
|3
|2
|0
|3
|2
|1
|3
|2
|2
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|2
|1
|2
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|1
|10
|4
|2
|0
|1
|30
|MRU-T
|Metro Inc.
|Consumer Staples
|89
|94
|7
|4
|1
|1
|4
|3
|2
|0
|3
|2
|3
|2
|2
|3
|2
|1
|1
|2
|2
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1
|1
|3
|2
|2
|1
|10
|4
|2
|2
|1
|30
|NA-T
|National Bank of Canada
|Financials
|89
|94
|7
|4
|1
|1
|4
|3
|2
|2
|3
|4
|3
|2
|2
|3
|2
|1
|1
|2
|2
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|10
|4
|2
|2
|1
|30
|SNC-T
|SNC-Lavalin Group Inc.
|Industrials
|89
|92
|7
|4
|1
|0
|4
|3
|0
|0
|3
|4
|3
|2
|2
|3
|0
|1
|1
|2
|2
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|2
|1
|2
|1
|2
|1
|1
|3
|2
|2
|1
|10
|4
|2
|2
|1
|30
|STN-T
|Stantec Inc.
|Industrials
|89
|90
|7
|4
|1
|1
|4
|1
|0
|2
|3
|4
|3
|2
|2
|3
|2
|1
|1
|2
|2
|0
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|2
|1
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|3
|2
|2
|1
|10
|4
|2
|2
|1
|30
|TIH-T
|Toromont Industries Ltd.
|Industrials
|89
|85
|7
|4
|1
|1
|4
|1
|2
|2
|3
|4
|3
|2
|2
|3
|2
|1
|1
|2
|2
|1
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|2
|1
|2
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|2
|1
|10
|4
|2
|0
|1
|40
|AP.UN-T
|Allied Properties REIT
|Real Estate
|88
|92
|7
|4
|1
|1
|4
|3
|0
|0
|3
|4
|3
|0
|2
|3
|2
|1
|3
|2
|2
|0
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|2
|1
|2
|1
|0
|3
|2
|2
|1
|10
|4
|2
|2
|1
|40
|CG-T
|Centerra Gold Inc.
|Materials
|88
|80
|7
|4
|1
|1
|4
|3
|2
|2
|3
|4
|3
|2
|2
|1
|2
|1
|1
|2
|2
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|2
|1
|2
|0
|2
|0
|1
|2
|2
|1
|1
|10
|4
|2
|0
|1
|40
|CSH.UN-T
|Chartwell Retirement Residences
|Health Care
|88
|94
|7
|4
|1
|1
|4
|3
|0
|0
|3
|4
|3
|2
|0
|3
|2
|1
|1
|2
|2
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|2
|1
|2
|1
|2
|1
|1
|3
|2
|2
|1
|10
|4
|2
|0
|1
|40
|DSG-T
|Descartes Systems Group Inc.
|Information Technology
|88
|87
|7
|4
|1
|0
|4
|3
|4
|2
|3
|4
|3
|2
|2
|3
|0
|0
|1
|2
|2
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|2
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|10
|4
|2
|2
|1
|40
|ELD-T
|Eldorado Gold Corp.
|Materials
|88
|88
|7
|4
|1
|1
|4
|3
|2
|2
|3
|4
|3
|2
|2
|3
|2
|1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|2
|2
|1
|1
|10
|4
|2
|2
|1
|40
|X-T
|TMX Group Ltd.
|Financials
|88
|91
|7
|4
|1
|0
|2
|3
|3
|2
|3
|4
|3
|2
|2
|3
|2
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|2
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|10
|4
|2
|2
|1
|46
|AC-T
|Air Canada
|Industrials
|87
|88
|7
|4
|1
|0
|4
|3
|2
|0
|3
|2
|3
|2
|2
|3
|2
|1
|3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|1
|0
|2
|2
|1
|1
|10
|4
|2
|2
|1
|46
|PBH-T
|Premium Brands Holdings Corp.
|Consumer Staples
|87
|90
|7
|4
|1
|1
|4
|3
|4
|2
|2
|4
|3
|1
|2
|3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|0
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|3
|2
|2
|1
|10
|4
|2
|2
|1
|46
|REI.UN-T
|RioCan REIT
|Real Estate
|87
|88
|7
|3
|1
|0
|4
|3
|2
|2
|3
|4
|3
|2
|2
|1
|2
|1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|2
|1
|2
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|1
|1
|10
|4
|2
|2
|1
|49
|FCR.UN-T
|First Capital REIT
|Real Estate
|86
|94
|7
|4
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|0
|3
|4
|3
|2
|0
|3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|2
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|2
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|2
|1
|10
|4
|2
|2
|1
|49
|GIL-T
|Gildan Activewear Inc.
|Consumer Discretionary
|86
|93
|7
|4
|1
|1
|2
|1
|3
|2
|2
|4
|3
|1
|2
|3
|2
|0
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|2
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|2
|2
|1
|10
|4
|2
|2
|1
|49
|NTR-T
|Nutrien Ltd.
|Materials
|86
|90
|7
|4
|1
|1
|4
|3
|4
|0
|3
|4
|3
|1
|2
|1
|2
|1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|2
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|2
|1
|1
|10
|4
|2
|0
|1
|49
|PSK-T
|Prairiesky Royalty Ltd.
|Energy
|86
|90
|7
|4
|1
|0
|4
|3
|2
|0
|3
|4
|3
|2
|2
|3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|2
|1
|2
|0
|2
|0
|1
|3
|2
|1
|1
|10
|4
|2
|2
|1
|49
|YRI-T
|Yamana Gold Inc.
|Materials
|86
|87
|7
|2
|1
|0
|4
|3
|0
|0
|3
|4
|3
|2
|2
|3
|2
|1
|1
|2
|2
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|2
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|2
|2
|1
|10
|4
|2
|2
|1
|54
|ABX-T
|Barrick Gold Corp.
|Materials
|85
|89
|7
|2
|1
|1
|2
|3
|0
|0
|3
|4
|3
|2
|0
|3
|2
|1
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|2
|1
|2
|1
|2
|0
|1
|3
|2
|2
|1
|10
|4
|2
|2
|1
|54
|FNV-T
|Franco-Nevada Corp.
|Materials
|85
|89
|7
|2
|1
|0
|2
|3
|0
|0
|3
|4
|3
|2
|2
|3
|2
|1
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|2
|1
|2
|1
|2
|1
|1
|3
|2
|2
|1
|10
|4
|2
|2
|1
|54
|HR.UN-T
|H&R REIT
|Real Estate
|85
|88
|7
|4
|1
|1
|4
|3
|0
|0
|3
|4
|3
|0
|2
|3
|2
|1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|2
|1
|2
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|2
|1
|10
|4
|2
|2
|1
|54
|INE-T
|Innergex Renewable Energy Inc.
|Utilities
|85
|91
|7
|4
|1
|0
|2
|3
|2
|0
|3
|4
|3
|2
|2
|3
|2
|1
|1
|2
|2
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|2
|0
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|2
|1
|1
|10
|4
|0
|2
|1
|54
|LUN-T
|Lundin Mining Corp.
|Materials
|85
|85
|7
|4
|1
|0
|4
|3
|0
|0
|3
|4
|3
|2
|2
|1
|2
|1
|1
|2
|2
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|2
|1
|2
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|2
|1
|1
|10
|4
|2
|2
|1
|54
|WPM-T
|Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.
|Materials
|85
|86
|7
|4
|1
|0
|2
|3
|4
|0
|3
|4
|3
|2
|0
|1
|2
|1
|1
|2
|2
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|2
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|2
|1
|1
|10
|4
|2
|2
|1
|60
|WN-T
|George Weston Ltd.
|Consumer Staples
|84
|86
|7
|1
|1
|1
|4
|3
|4
|2
|3
|4
|3
|2
|0
|3
|2
|1
|3
|2
|0
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|0
|2
|0
|2
|1
|0
|2
|2
|2
|1
|10
|4
|0
|2
|1
|60
|HCG-T
|Home Capital Group Inc.
|Financials
|84
|87
|7
|4
|1
|0
|2
|3
|4
|2
|3
|4
|3
|2
|2
|3
|2
|1
|1
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|2
|1
|2
|0
|1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|10
|4
|2
|2
|1
|60
|JWEL-T
|Jamieson Wellness Inc.
|Consumer Staples
|84
|86
|7
|4
|1
|1
|4
|3
|4
|0
|3
|4
|3
|2
|0
|3
|2
|1
|1
|2
|2
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|2
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|10
|4
|2
|0
|1
|63
|ARX-T
|ARC Resources Ltd.
|Energy
|83
|88
|7
|4
|1
|0
|4
|3
|0
|0
|3
|2
|3
|1
|0
|3
|2
|1
|1
|2
|2
|0
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|2
|1
|2
|1
|2
|1
|1
|3
|2
|2
|1
|10
|4
|2
|0
|1
|63
|BEI.UN-T
|Boardwalk REIT
|Real Estate
|83
|88
|7
|1
|1
|1
|4
|3
|0
|0
|3
|4
|3
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|3
|2
|2
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|2
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|3
|2
|2
|1
|10
|4
|2
|0
|1
|63
|CAE-T
|CAE Inc.
|Industrials
|83
|86
|7
|4
|1
|1
|2
|3
|2
|2
|3
|4
|3
|2
|2
|3
|2
|1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|1
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|2
|1
|1
|10
|4
|2
|0
|1
|63
|CAR.UN-T
|Canadian Apartment Properties REIT
|Real Estate
|83
|86
|7
|4
|1
|0
|4
|3
|4
|0
|3
|4
|3
|2
|0
|3
|2
|1
|1
|2
|2
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|3
|2
|2
|1
|10
|4
|0
|2
|1
|63
|CVE-T
|Cenovus Energy Inc.
|Energy
|83
|89
|7
|4
|1
|0
|2
|3
|4
|0
|3
|4
|3
|2
|2
|3
|2
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|2
|2
|1
|1
|10
|4
|2
|0
|1
|63
|KMP.UN-T
|Killam Apartment REIT
|Real Estate
|83
|87
|7
|4
|1
|1
|4
|3
|0
|0
|2
|4
|3
|2
|2
|3
|2
|1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|2
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|2
|2
|1
|10
|4
|2
|0
|1
|63
|L-T
|Loblaw Cos. Ltd.
|Consumer Staples
|83
|85
|7
|1
|1
|0
|4
|3
|4
|2
|3
|4
|3
|2
|0
|3
|2
|1
|3
|2
|0
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|0
|2
|0
|2
|1
|0
|2
|2
|2
|1
|10
|4
|0
|2
|1
|63
|WSP-T
|WSP Global Inc.
|Industrials
|83
|89
|7
|4
|1
|1
|4
|3
|2
|0
|2
|1
|3
|2
|0
|3
|2
|1
|0
|2
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|2
|0
|2
|1
|2
|1
|0
|3
|2
|1
|1
|10
|4
|2
|2
|1
|71
|AQN-T
|Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp.
|Utilities
|82
|95
|7
|4
|1
|1
|4
|3
|2
|0
|3
|0
|3
|2
|2
|3
|2
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|2
|1
|2
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|2
|1
|1
|10
|4
|2
|2
|1
|71
|MG-T
|Magna International Inc.
|Consumer Discretionary
|82
|87
|7
|4
|1
|0
|4
|3
|0
|0
|3
|4
|3
|2
|0
|3
|2
|1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3
|2
|1
|1
|10
|4
|2
|2
|1
|71
|MEG-T
|MEG Energy Corp.
|Energy
|82
|85
|7
|4
|1
|0
|4
|3
|0
|2
|3
|4
|3
|2
|0
|1
|2
|1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|2
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|1
|1
|10
|4
|2
|2
|1
|71
|OTEX-T
|Open Text Corp.
|Information Technology
|82
|83
|7
|4
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|0
|3
|4
|3
|2
|0
|3
|2
|0
|1
|2
|2
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|2
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|10
|4
|2
|0
|1
|71
|PKI-T
|Parkland Corp.
|Energy
|82
|82
|7
|4
|1
|1
|2
|3
|2
|2
|3
|4
|3
|1
|0
|3
|0
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|2
|1
|2
|0
|2
|0
|1
|2
|2
|1
|1
|10
|4
|2
|2
|1
|71
|RBA-T
|Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc.
|Industrials
|82
|81
|7
|4
|1
|1
|4
|3
|2
|2
|3
|4
|3
|2
|0
|3
|2
|1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|2
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|10
|4
|0
|2
|1
|71
|SJ-T
|Stella-Jones Inc.
|Materials
|82
|80
|7
|4
|1
|1
|4
|3
|0
|0
|3
|4
|3
|1
|2
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|2
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|2
|0
|2
|1
|2
|0
|1
|3
|2
|2
|1
|10
|4
|2
|0
|1
|71
|WDO-T
|Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd.
|Materials
|82
|88
|7
|4
|1
|1
|2
|3
|1
|0
|3
|4
|3
|2
|0
|3
|2
|1
|1
|2
|2
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|2
|1
|2
|0
|2
|0
|1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|10
|4
|2
|0
|1
|71
|WCP-T
|Whitecap Resources Inc.
|Energy
|82
|85
|7
|4
|1
|0
|1
|3
|0
|0
|3
|4
|3
|1
|0
|3
|2
|1
|1
|2
|2
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|2
|0
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|3
|2
|2
|1
|10
|4
|2
|2
|1
|80
|AEM-T
|Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd.
|Materials
|81
|87
|7
|2
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|0
|2
|2
|3
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|2
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|2
|1
|2
|1
|2
|0
|0
|3
|2
|2
|1
|10
|4
|2
|2
|1
|80
|AGI-T
|Alamos Gold Inc.
|Materials
|81
|92
|7
|4
|1
|1
|4
|3
|0
|0
|3
|4
|0
|2
|0
|3
|2
|1
|1
|2
|2
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|2
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|2
|1
|1
|10
|4
|2
|0
|1
|80
|CF-T
|Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.
|Financials
|81
|74
|7
|2
|1
|0
|4
|3
|2
|2
|3
|4
|3
|2
|2
|3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|2
|0
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|1
|1
|10
|4
|2
|2
|1
|80
|CHP.UN-T
|Choice Properties REIT
|Real Estate
|81
|83
|7
|2
|1
|0
|4
|3
|2
|2
|1
|4
|3
|2
|0
|3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|2
|0
|2
|0
|2
|1
|0
|2
|2
|2
|1
|10
|4
|0
|2
|1
|80
|CRR.UN-T
|Crombie REIT
|Real Estate
|81
|85
|7
|4
|1
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4
|3
|2
|0
|3
|2
|1
|1
|2
|2
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|2
|1
|2
|1
|2
|1
|0
|3
|2
|2
|1
|7
|4
|2
|2
|1
|80
|SAP-T
|Saputo Inc.
|Consumer Staples
|81
|86
|7
|1
|1
|0
|4
|3
|2
|0
|3
|4
|3
|2
|0
|3
|2
|1
|1
|2
|2
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|1
|2
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|2
|2
|1
|10
|4
|2
|2
|1
|86
|AIF-T
|Altus Group Ltd.
|Real Estate
|80
|86
|7
|4
|1
|1
|4
|3
|0
|0
|2
|4
|3
|2
|0
|3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|2
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|1
|10
|4
|2
|2
|1
|86
|EMP.A-T
|Empire Co. Ltd.
|Consumer Staples
|80
|85
|7
|4
|1
|1
|4
|3
|4
|0
|3
|4
|3
|1
|2
|2
|2
|1
|1
|2
|2
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|2
|0
|2
|0
|2
|1
|1
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|4
|2
|2
|1
|86
|FRU-T
|Freehold Royalties Ltd.
|Energy
|80
|N/S
|7
|4
|1
|1
|0
|3
|0
|0
|3
|2
|3
|2
|2
|3
|2
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|2
|0
|2
|0
|2
|0
|1
|3
|2
|2
|1
|10
|4
|2
|2
|1
|86
|IMG-T
|IAMGOLD Corp.
|Materials
|80
|89
|7
|4
|1
|0
|4
|3
|0
|0
|2
|4
|3
|0
|2
|1
|2
|1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|2
|0
|2
|1
|2
|0
|0
|3
|2
|2
|1
|10
|4
|2
|0
|1
|86
|KEY-T
|Keyera Corp.
|Energy
|80
|92
|7
|4
|1
|0
|2
|0
|2
|0
|2
|2
|3
|2
|2
|3
|2
|1
|1
|2
|2
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|2
|0
|2
|0
|2
|0
|1
|3
|2
|2
|1
|10
|4
|2
|0
|1
|91
|CNQ-T
|Canadian Natural Resources Ltd.
|Energy
|79
|82
|7
|3
|1
|1
|4
|3
|2
|0
|3
|4
|3
|2
|2
|3
|2
|1
|1
|2
|2
|0
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|10
|4
|0
|0
|1
|91
|CLS-T
|Celestica Inc.
|Information Technology
|79
|81
|7
|4
|1
|0
|1
|3
|4
|0
|3
|4
|3
|2
|2
|1
|2
|1
|1
|2
|2
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|2
|1
|2
|0
|2
|1
|1
|3
|2
|2
|1
|0
|4
|2
|2
|1
|91
|HBM-T
|Hudbay Minerals Inc.
|Materials
|79
|83
|7
|4
|1
|0
|2
|3
|4
|0
|3
|2
|3
|1
|0
|3
|2
|0
|1
|2
|1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|2
|2
|1
|1
|10
|4
|2
|2
|1
|91
|KXS-T
|Kinaxis Inc.
|Information Technology
|79
|80
|7
|4
|1
|1
|4
|3
|2
|0
|3
|4
|3
|2
|0
|3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|2
|1
|2
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|10
|4
|2
|0
|1
|91
|OR-T
|Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd.
|Materials
|79
|79
|7
|2
|1
|0
|4
|3
|2
|0
|3
|2
|3
|2
|2
|3
|2
|1
|1
|2
|2
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1
|10
|4
|2
|2
|1
|91
|TRI-T
|Thomson Reuters Corp.
|Industrials
|79
|72
|3
|2
|1
|0
|4
|3
|4
|0
|2
|4
|3
|2
|0
|1
|2
|1
|1
|2
|2
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|3
|2
|1
|1
|10
|4
|2
|2
|1
|91
|TRQ-T
|Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.
|Materials
|79
|80
|3
|4
|1
|1
|2
|3
|0
|0
|3
|4
|3
|1
|2
|3
|2
|1
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|2
|0
|2
|0
|2
|1
|1
|3
|2
|2
|1
|10
|4
|2
|2
|1
|98
|ALA-T
|AltaGas Ltd.
|Utilities
|78
|81
|7
|4
|1
|0
|4
|3
|2
|0
|3
|4
|3
|2
|2
|1
|2
|1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|1
|1
|10
|4
|2
|0
|1
|98
|BTE-T
|Baytex Energy Corp.
|Energy
|78
|N/S
|7
|4
|1
|1
|2
|3
|0
|0
|3
|4
|3
|0
|0
|3
|0
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|2
|0
|2
|1
|2
|0
|1
|3
|2
|2
|1
|10
|4
|2
|0
|1
|98
|CCA-T
|Cogeco Communications Inc.
|Communication Services
|78
|83
|7
|3
|1
|0
|4
|3
|4
|0
|3
|4
|3
|2
|0
|3
|2
|0
|3
|2
|1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|1
|2
|1
|2
|1
|1
|2
|2
|2
|1
|4
|4
|0
|0
|1
|98
|LSPD-T
|Lightspeed Commerce Inc.
|Information Technology
|78
|74
|7
|2
|1
|0
|4
|3
|4
|0
|3
|4
|3
|2
|0
|1
|2
|1
|3
|0
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|2
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|10
|4
|2
|2
|1
|98
|TFII-T
|TFI International Inc.
|Industrials
|78
|79
|7
|1
|1
|1
|4
|3
|2
|0
|1
|4
|3
|1
|0
|3
|2
|1
|3
|2
|2
|1
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|3
|2
|1
|1
|10
|4
|0
|0
|1
|98
|WFG-T
|West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd.
|Materials
|78
|89
|7
|4
|1
|0
|4
|3
|0
|0
|3
|4
|3
|1
|0
|1
|2
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|3
|2
|2
|1
|10
|4
|2
|2
|1
|104
|BHC-T
|Bausch Health Companies Inc.
|Health Care
|77
|67
|7
|1
|1
|1
|1
|3
|0
|2
|2
|4
|3
|1
|0
|2
|2
|1
|3
|2
|2
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|2
|0
|2
|0
|2
|0
|1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|10
|4
|0
|2
|1
|104
|DOL-T
|Dollarama Inc.
|Consumer Discretionary
|77
|78
|7
|4
|1
|0
|2
|3
|2
|2
|2
|2
|3
|1
|0
|3
|2
|1
|3
|2
|2
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|2
|2
|1
|10
|4
|0
|2
|1
|104
|NFI-T
|NFI Group Inc.
|Industrials
|77
|79
|7
|4
|1
|0
|4
|3
|2
|0
|3
|4
|3
|1
|2
|3
|2
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1
|1
|10
|4
|0
|0
|1
|104
|PAAS-T
|Pan American Silver Corp.
|Materials
|77
|80
|7
|4
|1
|1
|4
|3
|0
|0
|1
|4
|3
|1
|0
|2
|2
|0
|1
|2
|2
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|3
|2
|2
|1
|10
|4
|0
|0
|1
|104
|PXT-T
|Parex Resources Inc.
|Energy
|77
|75
|7
|3
|1
|1
|1
|3
|0
|0
|3
|4
|3
|2
|2
|1
|2
|1
|1
|2
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|2
|1
|2
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1
|10
|4
|2
|0
|1
|104
|PD-T
|Precision Drilling Corp.
|Energy
|77
|N/S
|7
|4
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|2
|3
|4
|3
|1
|0
|3
|2
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|2
|1
|2
|1
|2
|0
|1
|2
|2
|1
|1
|10
|4
|2
|0
|0
|104
|RUS-T
|Russel Metals Inc.
|Industrials
|77
|86
|7
|4
|1
|1
|2
|3
|4
|0
|3
|4
|3
|2
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|2
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|3
|2
|1
|1
|10
|4
|2
|2
|1
|104
|SIA-T
|Sienna Senior Living Inc.
|Health Care
|77
|89
|7
|4
|1
|1
|2
|3
|2
|0
|3
|4
|3
|1
|0
|1
|2
|1
|1
|2
|2
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|2
|2
|1
|10
|4
|0
|0
|1
|104
|ZZZ-T
|Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc.
|Consumer Discretionary
|77
|78
|7
|4
|1
|1
|4
|3
|4
|0
|1
|4
|3
|2
|0
|3
|0
|1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|1
|2
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1
|1
|10
|4
|0
|0
|1
|104
|TXG-T
|Torex Gold Resources Inc.
|Materials
|77
|79
|7
|4
|1
|1
|4
|3
|0
|0
|3
|4
|3
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|3
|2
|2
|1
|10
|4
|2
|0
|1
|114
|BLX-T
|Boralex Inc.
|Utilities
|76
|81
|7
|4
|1
|1
|4
|3
|0
|0
|3
|4
|0
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|2
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|3
|2
|1
|1
|10
|4
|2
|0
|1
|114
|DFY-T
|Definity Financial Corp.
|Financials
|76
|N/S
|7
|4
|1
|1
|2
|3
|0
|2
|2
|1
|0
|2
|0
|3
|2
|0
|1
|2
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|2
|1
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|3
|2
|2
|1
|10
|4
|2
|0
|1
|114
|ERF-T
|Enerplus Corp.
|Energy
|76
|77
|7
|4
|1
|0
|4
|3
|0
|0
|3
|4
|3
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|2
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|3
|2
|2
|1
|10
|4
|2
|0
|1
|114
|NWC-T
|North West Company Inc.
|Consumer Staples
|76
|81
|7
|4
|1
|0
|2
|1
|4
|0
|3
|2
|3
|1
|2
|3
|2
|1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|2
|0
|2
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|2
|1
|1
|10
|4
|0
|0
|1
|114
|SRU.UN-T
|SmartCentres REIT
|Real Estate
|76
|87
|7
|1
|0
|1
|4
|3
|2
|0
|3
|4
|3
|2
|0
|3
|2
|1
|1
|2
|2
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|1
|2
|0
|2
|0
|1
|3
|2
|2
|1
|5
|4
|0
|2
|1
|114
|SPB-T
|Superior Plus Corp.
|Utilities
|76
|86
|7
|4
|1
|1
|1
|3
|0
|0
|3
|4
|3
|1
|2
|1
|2
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|0
|2
|1
|2
|0
|1
|3
|2
|2
|1
|10
|4
|2
|0
|1
|114
|TECK.B-T
|Teck Resources Ltd.
|Materials
|76
|79
|7
|4
|1
|0
|2
|3
|4
|0
|3
|4
|3
|2
|2
|3
|2
|1
|1
|2
|2
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|2
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|4
|2
|0
|1
|121
|OGC-T
|OceanaGold Corp.
|Materials
|75
|82
|7
|4
|1
|0
|2
|3
|0
|0
|2
|4
|3
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|2
|1
|2
|0
|2
|0
|1
|3
|2
|2
|1
|10
|4
|2
|0
|1
|122
|BDGI-T
|Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd.
|Industrials
|74
|83
|7
|4
|1
|1
|2
|3
|0
|0
|3
|4
|3
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1
|1
|2
|2
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|0
|1
|3
|2
|2
|1
|10
|4
|2
|0
|1
|122
|BYD-T
|Boyd Group Services Inc.
|Industrials
|74
|84
|7
|4
|1
|1
|1
|3
|2
|0
|3
|4
|0
|0
|0
|3
|2
|1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|2
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|3
|2
|2
|1
|10
|4
|0
|0
|1
|122
|CPG-T
|Crescent Point Energy Corp.
|Energy
|74
|88
|7
|4
|1
|0
|2
|3
|0
|0
|2
|4
|3
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|3
|2
|1
|1
|10
|4
|2
|0
|1
|122
|DML-T
|Denison Mines Corp.
|Energy
|74
|65
|7
|4
|1
|1
|4
|3
|0
|0
|3
|4
|3
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|3
|2
|1
|0
|10
|4
|2
|0
|1
|122
|DPM-T
|Dundee Precious Metals Inc.
|Materials
|74
|79
|7
|4
|1
|0
|4
|3
|2
|0
|2
|4
|3
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|1
|0
|10
|4
|2
|2
|1
|122
|ECN-T
|ECN Capital Corp.
|Financials
|74
|82
|7
|4
|1
|1
|2
|3
|0
|0
|3
|4
|3
|2
|0
|3
|2
|0
|1
|2
|2
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|2
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|10
|4
|2
|0
|1
|122
|IGM-T
|IGM Financial Inc.
|Financials
|74
|72
|3
|1
|1
|0
|4
|3
|0
|2
|1
|2
|3
|2
|0
|3
|2
|1
|1
|2
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|1
|2
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|2
|1
|10
|4
|2
|2
|1
|122
|TCN-T
|Tricon Residential Inc.
|Real Estate
|74
|67
|7
|2
|1
|1
|2
|3
|2
|2
|3
|4
|3
|0
|0
|3
|2
|1
|3
|2
|1
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|2
|1
|1
|10
|0
|2
|0
|1
|130
|NPI-T
|Northland Power Inc.
|Utilities
|73
|78
|7
|3
|1
|0
|4
|3
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|3
|2
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|2
|0
|2
|1
|2
|0
|0
|3
|2
|2
|1
|10
|4
|0
|0
|1
|130
|NG-T
|NovaGold Resources Inc.
|Materials
|73
|73
|7
|3
|1
|0
|2
|1
|4
|0
|2
|4
|0
|2
|0
|3
|2
|1
|1
|2
|2
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|10
|4
|2
|2
|1
|132
|CIX-T
|CI Financial Corp.
|Financials
|72
|71
|7
|4
|1
|1
|2
|3
|2
|0
|3
|2
|3
|2
|2
|3
|1
|0
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1
|1
|10
|4
|2
|0
|1
|132
|WCN-T
|Waste Connections Inc.
|Industrials
|72
|77
|7
|2
|1
|1
|2
|3
|2
|0
|2
|4
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|2
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|3
|2
|2
|1
|10
|4
|2
|2
|0
|134
|MFI-T
|Maple Leaf Foods Inc.
|Consumer Staples
|71
|78
|7
|4
|1
|1
|2
|3
|0
|0
|2
|2
|3
|2
|2
|3
|2
|1
|3
|2
|0
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|10
|4
|2
|0
|1
|134
|QSR-T
|Restaurant Brands International Inc.
|Consumer Discretionary
|71
|74
|7
|3
|1
|0
|1
|3
|2
|0
|1
|4
|3
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|2
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|2
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|2
|2
|0
|10
|4
|2
|2
|1
|134
|TPZ-T
|Topaz Energy Corp.
|Energy
|71
|N/S
|3
|3
|1
|1
|2
|3
|0
|0
|3
|4
|3
|2
|0
|3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|2
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|10
|4
|2
|2
|1
|137
|PMZ.UN-T
|Primaris REIT
|Real Estate
|70
|N/S
|7
|4
|1
|0
|2
|3
|0
|0
|3
|4
|3
|2
|0
|3
|2
|0
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|1
|2
|1
|2
|0
|0
|3
|2
|1
|1
|10
|0
|0
|0
|1
|137
|SES-T
|Secure Energy Services Inc.
|Energy
|70
|N/S
|7
|4
|1
|0
|1
|3
|0
|0
|3
|4
|3
|1
|2
|3
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|2
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|2
|2
|1
|10
|4
|0
|0
|1
|137
|SMU.UN-T
|Summit Industrial Income REIT
|Real Estate
|70
|73
|7
|4
|1
|1
|4
|3
|0
|0
|0
|4
|3
|0
|2
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|2
|1
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|3
|2
|2
|1
|10
|0
|0
|0
|1
|140
|BLDP-T
|Ballard Power Systems Inc.
|Industrials
|69
|70
|7
|4
|1
|0
|2
|3
|4
|0
|3
|4
|0
|1
|2
|3
|2
|0
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1
|10
|4
|0
|2
|0
|140
|CRT.UN-T
|CT REIT
|Real Estate
|69
|73
|3
|4
|1
|1
|4
|0
|0
|0
|3
|4
|3
|2
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|2
|2
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|3
|2
|2
|1
|10
|0
|2
|2
|1
|140
|IFP-T
|Interfor Corp.
|Materials
|69
|79
|7
|4
|1
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|4
|3
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|3
|2
|1
|1
|10
|4
|0
|0
|1
|140
|SIL-T
|Silvercrest Metals Inc.
|Materials
|69
|70
|7
|4
|1
|1
|4
|3
|4
|0
|2
|2
|3
|2
|0
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|3
|10
|0
|0
|0
|1
|140
|TOY-T
|Spin Master Corp.
|Consumer Discretionary
|69
|71
|3
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|3
|4
|3
|1
|0
|3
|2
|1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|1
|2
|1
|2
|0
|0
|3
|2
|1
|1
|4
|4
|2
|0
|1
|145
|ATD-T
|Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc.
|Consumer Staples
|68
|N/S
|3
|2
|1
|0
|2
|3
|0
|0
|2
|4
|3
|2
|0
|3
|2
|1
|3
|2
|0
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|2
|2
|0
|10
|4
|2
|0
|1
|145
|EQX-T
|Equinox Gold Corp.
|Materials
|68
|73
|7
|4
|0
|0
|1
|3
|2
|0
|3
|2
|0
|2
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|2
|0
|2
|0
|2
|0
|1
|3
|2
|2
|1
|10
|4
|0
|0
|1
|145
|MAG-T
|MAG Silver Corp.
|Materials
|68
|87
|7
|4
|1
|0
|4
|3
|0
|0
|3
|4
|3
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|2
|1
|1
|10
|4
|2
|0
|0
|145
|PSI-T
|Pason Systems Inc.
|Energy
|68
|N/S
|7
|3
|1
|1
|4
|1
|0
|0
|3
|4
|3
|0
|2
|3
|2
|0
|1
|2
|1
|0
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1
|10
|4
|0
|0
|1
|149
|ATA-T
|ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc.
|Industrials
|67
|73
|7
|4
|1
|0
|2
|3
|0
|0
|2
|2
|0
|1
|0
|3
|2
|1
|3
|0
|2
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1
|2
|2
|1
|1
|10
|0
|2
|2
|1
|149
|DIR.UN-T
|Dream Industrial REIT
|Real Estate
|67
|80
|7
|4
|1
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|4
|3
|2
|0
|3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|3
|2
|2
|1
|10
|0
|2
|0
|1
|149
|EIF-T
|Exchange Income Corp.
|Industrials
|67
|80
|7
|4
|1
|1
|2
|3
|0
|0
|3
|1
|3
|1
|0
|1
|2
|1
|3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|3
|2
|2
|1
|10
|4
|0
|0
|1
|149
|GWO-T
|Great-West Lifeco Inc.
|Financials
|67
|65
|7
|2
|1
|0
|2
|3
|2
|0
|1
|1
|3
|0
|0
|2
|2
|1
|1
|2
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|1
|2
|1
|2
|1
|1
|3
|2
|1
|1
|4
|4
|2
|2
|0
|149
|PRMW-T
|Primo Water Corp.
|Consumer Staples
|67
|68
|7
|3
|1
|0
|2
|0
|4
|0
|3
|2
|3
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|10
|4
|2
|2
|0
|149
|SSRM-T
|SSR Mining Inc.
|Materials
|67
|73
|7
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|2
|1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|2
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|3
|2
|2
|1
|10
|4
|0
|0
|1
|155
|CJT-T
|Cargojet Inc.
|Industrials
|66
|85
|3
|4
|1
|1
|0
|3
|2
|0
|3
|2
|3
|2
|0
|3
|2
|1
|1
|2
|2
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|2
|2
|1
|1
|5
|0
|0
|2
|1
|155
|FM-T
|First Quantum Minerals Ltd.
|Materials
|66
|70
|7
|3
|1
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|3
|4
|3
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|3
|2
|2
|1
|10
|4
|2
|0
|0
|155
|FSV-T
|FirstService Corp.
|Real Estate
|66
|74
|7
|3
|1
|1
|2
|3
|0
|0
|3
|2
|3
|2
|2
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|10
|4
|2
|0
|1
|158
|NWH.UN-T
|NorthWest Healthcare Properties REIT
|Real Estate
|65
|74
|7
|1
|1
|1
|1
|3
|0
|0
|1
|4
|3
|0
|0
|3
|2
|1
|1
|2
|2
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|2
|1
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|3
|2
|2
|1
|7
|0
|0
|0
|1
|158
|NVA-T
|Nuvista Energy Ltd.
|Energy
|65
|N/S
|7
|4
|1
|0
|1
|3
|0
|0
|2
|4
|3
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1
|1
|2
|1
|0
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|1
|1
|10
|4
|0
|0
|1
|158
|PLC-T
|Park Lawn Corp.
|Consumer Discretionary
|65
|N/S
|7
|4
|1
|0
|4
|3
|2
|0
|2
|2
|3
|0
|2
|3
|2
|0
|1
|0
|2
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|10
|0
|2
|0
|1
|161
|BAM.A-T
|Brookfield Asset Management Inc.
|Financials
|64
|72
|3
|4
|1
|0
|4
|3
|0
|0
|3
|4
|3
|1
|0
|3
|0
|1
|3
|2
|0
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1
|1
|2
|2
|2
|1
|5
|4
|2
|0
|1
|161
|LNR-T
|Linamar Corp.
|Consumer Discretionary
|64
|70
|3
|0
|1
|1
|4
|3
|0
|0
|3
|4
|3
|2
|2
|3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|2
|1
|10
|0
|2
|2
|0
|161
|TOU-T
|Tourmaline Oil Corp.
|Energy
|64
|72
|7
|1
|1
|1
|2
|3
|0
|0
|3
|4
|3
|2
|0
|3
|2
|0
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|10
|0
|2
|2
|1
|161
|TCL.A-T
|Transcontinental Inc.
|Materials
|64
|73
|3
|3
|1
|1
|4
|3
|0
|0
|3
|4
|3
|2
|0
|1
|2
|1
|1
|2
|2
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|2
|2
|1
|2
|4
|0
|0
|1
|165
|AAV-T
|Advantage Energy Ltd.
|Energy
|63
|N/S
|7
|4
|1
|1
|1
|3
|0
|0
|2
|2
|3
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|2
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|3
|2
|2
|1
|10
|0
|0
|0
|1
|165
|FVI-T
|Fortuna Silver Mines Inc.
|Materials
|63
|70
|7
|4
|1
|0
|2
|3
|0
|0
|3
|4
|0
|1
|0
|3
|2
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|3
|2
|1
|1
|10
|0
|0
|0
|1
|165
|KNT-T
|K92 Mining Inc.
|Materials
|63
|N/S
|7
|4
|1
|1
|4
|3
|4
|0
|2
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|2
|2
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|10
|0
|0
|0
|1
|165
|POW-T
|Power Corp. of Canada
|Financials
|63
|70
|7
|3
|1
|0
|1
|3
|0
|0
|1
|2
|3
|1
|0
|3
|2
|1
|1
|2
|2
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|1
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|4
|2
|2
|1
|165
|SII-T
|Sprott Inc.
|Financials
|63
|73
|7
|4
|1
|0
|4
|3
|0
|0
|3
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|0
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1
|1
|10
|0
|2
|0
|1
|165
|RNW-T
|TransAlta Renewables Inc.
|Utilities
|63
|72
|3
|4
|1
|1
|4
|1
|0
|0
|3
|4
|3
|0
|0
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|2
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|2
|2
|1
|5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|171
|PEY-T
|Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.
|Energy
|62
|N/S
|7
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|4
|3
|1
|2
|3
|2
|1
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|10
|4
|2
|0
|0
|172
|ERO-T
|Ero Copper Corp.
|Materials
|61
|69
|7
|2
|1
|1
|1
|3
|0
|0
|3
|4
|3
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|1
|0
|10
|4
|0
|0
|0
|172
|HWX-T
|Headwater Exploration Inc.
|Energy
|61
|N/S
|7
|0
|1
|1
|1
|3
|2
|0
|3
|4
|3
|2
|0
|2
|2
|1
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|10
|0
|2
|0
|1
|172
|IIP.UN-T
|InterRent REIT
|Real Estate
|61
|55
|7
|2
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|0
|3
|1
|3
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|2
|0
|2
|1
|0
|3
|2
|2
|1
|10
|0
|0
|0
|1
|175
|BB-T
|BlackBerry Ltd.
|Information Technology
|60
|72
|7
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|4
|0
|2
|2
|3
|1
|0
|3
|2
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|2
|2
|1
|10
|4
|0
|2
|1
|175
|BBD.B-T
|Bombardier Inc.
|Industrials
|60
|N/S
|3
|3
|1
|1
|2
|3
|2
|0
|2
|2
|3
|0
|2
|3
|2
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|2
|4
|2
|0
|1
|175
|IMO-T
|Imperial Oil Ltd.
|Energy
|60
|67
|7
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4
|3
|1
|2
|3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|0
|1
|3
|2
|2
|1
|10
|0
|0
|0
|1
|175
|TSU-T
|Trisura Group Ltd.
|Financials
|60
|52
|7
|4
|1
|1
|0
|3
|0
|0
|3
|4
|3
|1
|0
|3
|2
|1
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|2
|1
|10
|0
|2
|2
|1
|179
|CIGI-T
|Colliers International Group Inc.
|Real Estate
|59
|62
|7
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|4
|0
|3
|4
|3
|0
|2
|2
|2
|1
|3
|0
|2
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|0
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|4
|0
|2
|1
|179
|QBR.B-T
|Quebecor Inc.
|Communication Services
|59
|67
|7
|3
|1
|1
|4
|3
|0
|0
|3
|2
|3
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|2
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|2
|1
|4
|4
|0
|0
|1
|179
|RCH-T
|Richelieu Hardware Ltd.
|Industrials
|59
|62
|7
|4
|1
|1
|4
|3
|0
|0
|1
|4
|3
|0
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|3
|2
|1
|1
|10
|0
|0
|0
|1
|182
|BTO-T
|B2Gold Corp.
|Materials
|58
|68
|7
|4
|0
|1
|1
|3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|2
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|10
|4
|0
|0
|0
|182
|CCL.B-T
|CCL Industries Inc.
|Materials
|58
|70
|3
|2
|1
|0
|4
|1
|2
|2
|3
|4
|3
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|0
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|3
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|1
|184
|WEED-T
|Canopy Growth Corp.
|Health Care
|57
|67
|0
|4
|1
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|3
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|3
|2
|0
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|2
|1
|1
|10
|4
|0
|2
|0
|184
|GSY-T
|goeasy Ltd.
|Financials
|57
|59
|7
|2
|1
|1
|4
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|3
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1
|3
|2
|1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|1
|1
|10
|0
|0
|0
|1
|186
|EFR-T
|Energy Fuels Inc.
|Energy
|56
|N/S
|7
|4
|1
|0
|2
|3
|2
|2
|3
|2
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|1
|1
|10
|0
|0
|0
|0
|186
|IVN-T
|Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.
|Materials
|56
|55
|3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|4
|0
|3
|1
|3
|1
|0
|3
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|1
|0
|10
|0
|2
|0
|1
|188
|TIXT-T
|Telus International Cda Inc.
|Information Technology
|55
|N/S
|0
|2
|1
|0
|2
|3
|2
|0
|3
|4
|3
|0
|2
|2
|2
|1
|3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|0
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1
|4
|0
|2
|2
|1
|189
|ATZ-T
|Aritzia Inc.
|Consumer Discretionary
|54
|51
|7
|1
|1
|1
|2
|3
|3
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|2
|1
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|3
|0
|2
|2
|1
|190
|CU-T
|Canadian Utilities Ltd.
|Utilities
|53
|53
|7
|1
|1
|0
|4
|3
|0
|0
|2
|2
|3
|1
|0
|3
|2
|1
|3
|0
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|190
|GIB.A-T
|CGI Inc.
|Information Technology
|53
|61
|7
|2
|1
|0
|2
|3
|0
|0
|3
|4
|3
|2
|0
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|1
|190
|CSU-T
|Constellation Software Inc.
|Information Technology
|53
|56
|3
|3
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|2
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|2
|2
|1
|10
|4
|0
|0
|0
|190
|OSK-T
|Osisko Mining Inc.
|Materials
|53
|55
|7
|1
|1
|1
|4
|3
|0
|0
|2
|2
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|3
|2
|2
|1
|10
|0
|0
|0
|0
|194
|ACO.X-T
|Atco Ltd.
|Utilities
|52
|53
|7
|1
|1
|1
|4
|3
|0
|0
|2
|2
|3
|1
|0
|2
|2
|1
|3
|0
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|194
|LAC-T
|Lithium Americas Corp.
|Materials
|52
|48
|7
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|10
|4
|0
|0
|1
|196
|ATH-T
|Athabasca Oil Corp.
|Energy
|51
|N/S
|7
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|2
|0
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|2
|1
|0
|10
|0
|0
|0
|0
|196
|ENGH-T
|Enghouse Systems Ltd.
|Information Technology
|51
|64
|7
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|2
|0
|10
|1
|0
|0
|1
|196
|FR-T
|First Majestic Silver Corp.
|Materials
|51
|60
|7
|4
|1
|1
|4
|3
|1
|0
|2
|4
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|10
|4
|0
|0
|0
|199
|CJR.B-T
|Corus Entertainment Inc.
|Communication Services
|50
|60
|7
|2
|1
|0
|2
|0
|2
|0
|2
|4
|3
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|2
|1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|199
|GFL-T
|GFL Environmental Inc.
|Industrials
|50
|45
|7
|1
|1
|0
|1
|3
|0
|0
|2
|4
|0
|1
|0
|3
|2
|1
|3
|2
|2
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|4
|2
|2
|0
|199
|NVEI-T
|Nuvei Corp.
|Information Technology
|50
|36
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|4
|3
|1
|0
|3
|2
|1
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|1
|4
|0
|0
|2
|1
|199
|TVE-T
|Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd.
|Energy
|50
|N/S
|7
|4
|1
|1
|0
|3
|0
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|2
|1
|1
|10
|0
|0
|0
|1
|203
|CTC.A-T
|Canadian Tire Corp. Ltd.
|Consumer Discretionary
|49
|57
|7
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|2
|1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|203
|CFP-T
|Canfor Corp.
|Materials
|49
|56
|7
|4
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|3
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|2
|2
|1
|10
|0
|0
|0
|0
|203
|SJR.B-T
|Shaw Communications Inc.
|Communication Services
|49
|61
|7
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4
|3
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|206
|STLC-T
|Stelco Holdings Inc.
|Materials
|48
|52
|7
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|1
|2
|0
|2
|0
|1
|3
|2
|2
|1
|10
|0
|0
|0
|0
|207
|MTL-T
|Mullen Group Ltd.
|Industrials
|47
|59
|7
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|2
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|10
|0
|0
|0
|1
|208
|FFH-T
|Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd.
|Financials
|46
|52
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|4
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|2
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|209
|DOO-T
|BRP Inc.
|Consumer Discretionary
|44
|55
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|4
|0
|3
|2
|3
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1
|0
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|4
|4
|0
|0
|1
|209
|ONEX-T
|Onex Corp.
|Financials
|44
|52
|7
|1
|1
|1
|2
|3
|2
|0
|3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|2
|0
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|2
|2
|1
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|209
|SEA-T
|Seabridge Gold Inc.
|Materials
|44
|45
|7
|1
|1
|1
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|10
|0
|0
|0
|1
|209
|SHOP-T
|Shopify Inc.
|Information Technology
|44
|51
|7
|1
|1
|1
|4
|3
|0
|0
|0
|4
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1
|0
|4
|2
|0
|1
|213
|LIF-T
|Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corp.
|Materials
|43
|48
|3
|3
|1
|1
|4
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|2
|0
|0
|3
|2
|2
|1
|10
|0
|0
|0
|0
|213
|RCI.B-T
|Rogers Communications Inc.
|Communication Services
|43
|64
|0
|3
|1
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|3
|1
|0
|3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|215
|EDR-T
|Endeavour Silver Corp.
|Materials
|42
|49
|7
|2
|1
|0
|1
|3
|0
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|10
|0
|0
|0
|0
|216
|WPK-T
|Winpak Ltd.
|Materials
|41
|42
|0
|2
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|2
|2
|1
|10
|4
|0
|2
|0
|217
|CRON-T
|Cronos Group Inc.
|Health Care
|40
|52
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|0
|10
|4
|0
|2
|0
|218
|GOOS-T
|Canada Goose Holdings Inc.
|Consumer Discretionary
|37
|45
|7
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|3
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|3
|0
|2
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|218
|MTY-T
|MTY Food Group Inc.
|Consumer Discretionary
|37
|N/S
|3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|2
|0
|0
|10
|4
|0
|0
|0
|218
|WTE-T
|Westshore Terminals Investment Corp.
|Industrials
|37
|40
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|2
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|2
|2
|1
|10
|0
|0
|0
|0
|221
|POU-T
|Paramount Resources Ltd.
|Energy
|36
|N/S
|7
|1
|1
|0
|2
|3
|0
|0
|3
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|10
|0
|0
|0
|1
|222
|CTS-T
|Converge Technology Solutions Corp.
|Information Technology
|33
|N/S
|7
|3
|1
|1
|0
|3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1
|10
|0
|0
|0
|0
|222
|NXE-T
|Nexgen Energy Ltd.
|Energy
|33
|38
|7
|4
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|10
|0
|0
|0
|0
|224
|BIR-T
|Birchcliff Energy Ltd.
|Energy
|32
|N/S
|3
|1
|1
|1
|4
|3
|0
|0
|2
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|10
|0
|0
|0
|1
|225
|SDE-T
|Spartan Delta Corp.
|Energy
|31
|N/S
|7
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|10
|0
|0
|0
|0
|226
|FIL-T
|Filo Mining Corp.
|Materials
|29
|N/S
|0
|3
|1
|1
|1
|3
|0
|0
|2
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|10
|0
|0
|0
|0
The Globe and Mail. Data source: Global Governance Advisors
N/S = not scored in 2021