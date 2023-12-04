For the 22st year in a row, Report on Business has rated the work of Canada’s corporate boards using a rigorous set of governance criteria designed to go far beyond minimum mandatory rules imposed by regulators.

Markers at Global Governance Advisors examined the boards of directors of 219 companies and trusts in the S&P/TSX Composite Index to assess the quality of their governance practices.

The chart shows the total marks for 2023 based on dozens of individual criteria across four broad subcategories.

The marks are based on information published in the most recent annual shareholder proxy circulars of companies who were members of the composite index through the end of September. Companies added to the index in the third quarter were not included.

See the full Board Games methodology for information on how each question was marked.

A downloadable spreadsheet with all the scores is available for purchase.