For the 20th year in a row, Report on Business has rated the work of Canada’s corporate boards using a rigorous set of governance criteria designed to go far beyond minimum mandatory rules imposed by regulators.

Markers at the David and Sharon Johnston Centre for Corporate Governance Innovation at University of Toronto examined the boards of directors of 220 companies and trusts in the S&P/TSX Composite Index to assess the quality of their governance practices.

The chart shows the total marks for 2021 based on dozens of individual criteria across four broad subcategories.

The marks are based on information published in the most recent annual shareholder proxy circulars of companies who were members of the composite index through the end of September. Companies added to the index in the third quarter were not included.

Why boardrooms must be fluent in the ABCs of ESG

After new federal rules came in, how many Canadian companies increased diversity on their boards?

Use of dual-class shares on the rise in Canada

Board Games 2021: How we ranked Canada’s corporate boards

See the full Board Games methodology for information on how each question was marked.

For a downloadable, sortable excel, click here

Additional tables on company and director diversity and a full report card are available for purchase.