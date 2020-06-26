 Skip to main content
Executive Compensation

How much are Canada’s top CEOs paid? Here’s the full breakdown

Global Governance Advisors
This is a ranking of compensation in fiscal 2019 for the chief executive officers from the 100 largest public companies (by market capitalization) in Canada’s benchmark S&P/TSX composite index as of Dec. 31, 2019.

Prepared by Global Governance Advisors, the information comes from management information circulars filed for fiscal year 2019.

CEO Compensation

RankNameCompanySalaryBonusTotal Cash Compensation (Salary + Bonus)% ChangeAll Other CompensationShare-Based AwardsOption-Based AwardsTotal stock awardsPension ValueTotal Reported Compensation% ChangeUnexercised In-the-Money OptionsUnvested Share-Based AwardsValue of CEO's EquityAccrued CEO Pension Obligation
1José Cil (1)Restaurant Brands International Inc.$1,031,039$1,511,837$2,542,876*$78,752$24,864,508$0$24,864,508$0$27,486,136*$10,547,759$49,969,557$67,054,214$0
2Donald WalkerMagna International Inc.$431,301$7,690,429$8,121,730-22%$246,837$9,475,351$6,316,901$15,792,252$0$24,160,818-7%$24,936,960$30,581,545$132,902,276$0
3Mark Bristow (1)Barrick Gold Corporation$2,388,744$7,166,232$9,554,976*$69,923$11,991,560$0$11,991,560$1,433,246$23,049,705*$0$9,641,386$148,003,962$0
4Joseph PapaBausch Health Companies Inc.$1,990,620$4,299,739$6,290,359-8%$152,633$13,651,186$2,654,157$16,305,344$0$22,748,33619%$13,803,849$55,054,418$18,024,758$0
5Geoffrey MartinCCL Industries Inc.$1,576,800$1,446,109$3,022,90920%$0$14,615,737$1,665,860$16,281,597$454,618$19,759,124300%$1,713,000$14,222,385$35,206,865$0
6James Smith #Thomson Reuters Corporation$2,123,328$5,281,566$7,404,8940%$51,960$8,758,743$2,919,576$11,678,319-$127,400$19,007,7731%$133,440,190$32,736,055*$19,491,092
7Al MonacoEnbridge Inc.$1,592,878$3,687,712$5,280,5907%$60,502$6,129,560$3,327,732$9,457,292$3,195,000$17,993,38434%$18,137,079$12,858,549$45,254,315$26,182,000
8Sachin ShahBrookfield Renewable Partners L.P.$600,212$300,106$900,31854%$39,875$16,402,895$0$16,402,895$0$17,343,087252%$0$45,653,137$43,822,089$0
9Doug SuttlesOvintiv Inc.$1,459,788$1,883,127$3,342,915-24%$366,788$9,729,159$3,243,057$12,972,216$0$16,681,9189%$0$13,713,950$2,111,523$0
10Chuck MagroNutrien Ltd.$1,673,431$2,328,745$4,002,176-33%$137,837$6,145,134$5,442,693$11,587,828$683,201$16,411,042-2%$12,515,772$11,303,138$4,047,329$7,742,162
11Keith CreelCanadian Pacific Railway Limited$1,537,866$2,978,994$4,516,860-2%$554,930$5,870,208$3,642,061$9,512,269$566,343$15,150,40221%$64,019,035$13,473,367$11,724,421$0
12Roy GoriManulife Financial Corporation$1,461,167$4,902,130$6,363,29715%$125,472$5,175,576$2,218,104$7,393,680$813,100$14,695,54913%$8,390,488$18,114,335$9,844,853$0
13Gerald SchwartzOnex Corporation$1,725,204$6,114,277$7,839,481365%$0$0$6,712,014$6,712,014$0$14,551,495763%$126,820,027$0$978,631,553$0
14Tobias LütkeShopify Inc.$817,375$0$817,3758%$0$0$13,270,842$13,270,842$0$14,088,21827%$282,120,536$14,092,442$4,288,203,481$0
15David McKayRoyal Bank of Canada$1,500,000$2,607,800$4,107,800-12%$46,603$6,930,000$1,732,500$8,662,500$877,000$13,693,903-5%$23,878,493$23,053,743$5,823,121$17,631,000
16Russell GirlingTC Energy Corporation$1,412,508$2,492,114$3,904,6224%$14,125$5,160,000$3,440,000$8,600,000$922,000$13,440,7478%$42,085,924$5,909,030$22,309,218$24,060,000
17Darren EntwistleTELUS Corporation$1,375,000$727,765$2,102,7653%$129,334$9,977,765$0$9,977,765$711,000$12,920,8643%$0$20,256,103$9,444,746$22,670,000
18Calin RovinescuAir Canada$1,400,000$3,496,500$4,896,500-1%$0$3,550,000$3,550,000$7,100,000$875,400$12,871,90011%$62,229,065$19,232,177$34,321,504$14,331,800
19Bharat MasraniThe Toronto-Dominion Bank$1,435,097$2,025,000$3,460,0971%$118,161$5,461,170$2,689,841$8,151,011$907,300$12,636,569-17%$26,879,787$17,084,534$65,832,566$21,147,900
20George Cope #BCE Inc.$1,400,000$3,462,900$4,862,90015%$193,666$5,156,250$1,718,750$6,875,000$704,195$12,635,7615%$3,157,207$11,636,085$79,258,093$0
21Brian PorterThe Bank of Nova Scotia$1,300,000$2,328,000$3,628,000-2%$3,496$5,587,200$1,396,800$6,984,000$2,018,000$12,633,496-5%$6,049,151$19,129,145$11,646,606$18,853,000
22R. Jeffrey Orr (2)Power Financial Corporation$4,776,000$0$4,776,0002%$534,034$2,827,515$2,546,248$5,373,763$1,861,000$12,544,7970%$24,007,868$9,059,939$16,611,909$40,308,000
23Sean BoydAgnico Eagle Mines Limited$1,750,153$4,500,394$6,250,5475%$25,650$5,498,480$0$5,498,480$528,177$12,302,8530%$0$15,995,218$13,011,946$19,305,763
24Bradley ShawShaw Communications Inc.$2,000,000$5,465,813$7,465,81327%$1,206,710$1,766,453$127,715$1,894,168$1,420,230$11,986,92158%$80,400$4,100,811$232,832,636$118,470,000
25Mark Little (1)Suncor Energy Inc.$1,145,769$1,700,000$2,845,769*$86,017$3,574,991$3,560,807$7,135,798$1,651,100$11,718,684*$5,365,750$6,419,089$6,928,896$20,762,917
26Joe NataleRogers Communications Inc.$1,305,894$1,500,000$2,805,894-13%$214,733$4,000,192$4,000,031$8,000,223$683,100$11,703,9501%$3,118,266$12,568,653$602,179$4,146,000
27Darryl WhiteBank of Montreal$1,000,000$2,350,000$3,350,00012%$3,000$4,700,000$1,410,000$6,110,000$1,386,790$10,849,7907%$2,359,921$14,633,008$7,579,065$3,677,204
28Mark BarrenecheaOpen Text Corporation$1,255,801$2,684,276$3,940,07741%$22,889$4,882,998$1,860,966$6,743,963$0$10,706,92916%$41,615,708$19,516,319$39,349,820$0
29George SchindlerCGI Inc.$1,398,664$2,333,402$3,732,06618%$101,156$3,250,596$3,265,631$6,516,227$3,317$10,352,76621%$62,925,815$7,856,100$3,213,827$0
30Barry PerryFortis Inc.$1,300,000$2,614,000$3,914,00030%$439,952$4,095,000$1,365,000$5,460,000$365,190$10,179,14212%$9,016,976$9,990,188$17,298,282$0
31Alain Bellemare #Bombardier Inc.$1,445,323$0$1,445,323-72%$1,653,144$3,494,202$3,494,202$6,988,403$27,205$10,114,075-27%$439,904$13,720,134*$0
32Stephen Wetmore #Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited$1,500,000$3,366,000$4,866,00090%$322,123$4,499,905$0$4,499,905$0$9,688,028-19%$0$13,637,472$12,009,277$0
33Dean ConnorSun Life Financial Inc.$1,142,308$1,810,000$2,952,308-11%$11,233$4,687,504$1,562,503$6,250,007$433,077$9,646,625-1%$29,373,402$16,701,092$13,985,994$7,393,000
34Glenn ChamandyGildan Activewear Inc.$1,592,496$477,749$2,070,245-47%$151,255$7,166,192$0$7,166,192$80,896$9,468,588-8%$2,361,056$15,671,978$123,586,816$0
35Brian HannaschAlimentation Couche-Tard Inc.$1,855,526$1,881,828$3,737,3548%$0$3,431,374$1,483,484$4,914,858$769,951$9,422,1637%$52,666,165$4,473,038$25,071,268$11,834,044
36Donald LindsayTeck Resources Limited$1,644,300$1,841,300$3,485,600-14%$0$2,575,500$2,567,100$5,142,600$539,000$9,167,200-14%$20,734,530$3,808,380$30,916,267$11,513,000
37J. Paul RollinsonKinross Gold Corporation$1,430,406$2,304,384$3,734,79115%$313,127$4,434,260$0$4,434,260$643,683$9,125,86114%$4,477,052$11,692,018$12,472,417$0
38Charles BrindamourIntact Financial Corporation$1,260,285$1,821,849$3,082,13410%$0$5,674,500$0$5,674,500$363,300$9,119,9347%$0$20,184,252$37,120,870$14,157,541
39Alexander PourbaixCenovus Energy Inc.$1,000,000$2,090,000$3,090,00064%$94,325$2,874,994$2,874,998$5,749,992$112,000$9,046,31738%$5,309,703$8,757,753$9,384,672$0
40Victor DodigCanadian Imperial Bank of Commerce$1,000,000$1,501,950$2,501,950-20%$2,250$4,806,240$1,201,560$6,007,800$505,000$9,017,000-10%$1,849,676$11,612,094$4,931,529$8,794,000
41Jean-Jacques RuestCanadian National Railway Company$995,175$0$995,175*$26,120$5,516,472$2,753,780$8,270,252-$351,000$8,940,547*$16,381,220$13,677,560$39,866,381$12,311,000
42Paul Desmarais, Jr. (3) #Power Corporation of Canada$1,250,000$2,000,000$3,250,00019%$583,535$343,750$4,543,694$4,887,444$54,000$8,774,97913%$26,014,126$0$510,399,936$32,055,000
43J. Bruce FlattBrookfield Asset Management Inc.$995,310$0$995,3102%$70,917$7,664,484$0$7,664,484$0$8,730,71137%$0$155,028,906$3,192,850,029$0
44André Desmarais (3) #Power Corporation of Canada$1,250,000$2,000,000$3,250,00019%$573,534$343,750$4,543,694$4,887,444-$287,000$8,423,9789%$26,013,626$0$527,001,673$33,912,000
45Louis VachonNational Bank of Canada$1,125,015$1,451,250$2,576,265-15%$4,074$3,375,000$1,687,531$5,062,531$751,000$8,393,870-5%$59,863,553$12,949,880$18,081,485$21,658,000
46José BoisjoliBRP Inc.$1,099,106$1,799,786$2,898,892-16%$1,308$0$4,611,620$4,611,620$861,000$8,372,820-5%$28,565,945$0$68,394,366$16,261,000
47Tim McKayCanadian Natural Resources Limited$608,940$1,388,383$1,997,32326%$116,204$4,623,315$1,438,125$6,061,440$0$8,174,96713%$9,887,850$28,129,827$49,033,698$0
48Richard Kruger (4) #Imperial Oil Limited$1,257,901$959,348$2,217,249-12%$3,125,917$3,205,620$0$3,205,620-$460,858$8,087,9283%$0$20,579,085*$17,954,387
49Michael DilgerPembina Pipeline Corporation$1,133,333$1,817,000$2,950,333-1%$73,512$2,760,000$1,840,000$4,600,000$374,388$7,998,23312%$6,156,700$5,371,934$12,032,500$4,204,563
50Randall CrawfordAltaGas Ltd.$1,193,725$2,388,420$3,582,145*$43,318$2,192,242$1,191,175$3,383,417$832,714$7,841,594*$3,654,411$5,950,094$365,930$917,668
51Jeffrey CarneyIGM Financial Inc.$1,267,000$3,609,090$4,876,09019%$152,048$1,183,625$1,108,596$2,292,221$319,030$7,639,3895%$1,062,427$3,655,826$1,627,682$0
52Paul MahonGreat-West Lifeco Inc.$1,252,800$1,670,852$2,923,652-2%$239,370$2,924,748$1,853,868$4,778,616-$309,956$7,631,6827%$3,585,861$7,292,875$11,309,531$32,255,316
53Marc ParentCAE Inc.$999,650$1,785,830$2,785,4805%$190,724$2,465,126$1,450,890$3,916,016$653,000$7,545,2209%$14,362,248$12,506,968$9,300,649$10,360,000
54Robert PeabodyHusky Energy Inc.$1,614,500$1,053,000$2,667,500-18%$179,944$3,572,474$838,556$4,411,030$177,595$7,436,069-6%$0$8,682,778$2,156,377$0
55Clive JohnsonB2Gold Corp.$1,200,000$1,200,000$2,400,000-50%$19,701$5,000,000$0$5,000,000$0$7,419,701-1%$4,797,000$5,527,940$22,803,144$0
56Philip PascallFirst Quantum Minerals Ltd.$1,625,673$1,725,204$3,350,87717%$3,389$1,990,620$1,990,620$3,981,240$0$7,335,50623%$0$4,812,009$76,026,788$0
57Alexandre L'HeureuxWSP Global Inc.$1,250,000$1,363,735$2,613,735-19%$403,753$2,890,788$1,125,000$4,015,788$0$7,033,2768%$13,144,215$6,046,647$8,733,906$0
58Tim GitzelCameco Corporation$1,060,900$1,706,000$2,766,900-1%$0$2,259,960$1,506,438$3,766,398$491,500$7,024,7984%$103,961$0$3,457,315$7,231,300
59Daniel RacineYamana Gold Inc.$1,327,080$2,427,395$3,754,475*$142,767$2,388,744$0$2,388,744$563,172$6,849,158*$0$3,519,241$4,604,083$0
60Scott BalfourEmera Incorporated$1,000,000$1,142,000$2,142,000*$39,422$2,925,155$974,864$3,900,019$643,000$6,724,441*$8,449,275$6,538,631$7,080,030$3,102,000
61Edward SonshineRioCan Real Estate Investment Trust$1,300,000$1,867,558$3,167,5582%$0$2,600,000$404,000$3,004,000$0$6,171,558-8%$1,099,015$8,102,688$13,383,399$6,516,000
62D. Scott PattersonFirstService Corporation$815,358$1,219,321$2,034,679-11%$0$0$3,955,760$3,955,760$0$5,990,43916%$21,287,332$0$121,526,123$0
63Mark Zekulin #Canopy Growth Corporation$500,000$250,000$750,000*$9,410$0$5,199,030$5,199,030$0$5,958,440*$32,843,150$0$0$0
64Jay ForbesElement Fleet Management Corp.$1,000,000$1,790,000$2,790,000*$0$3,000,000$0$3,000,000$0$5,790,000*$13,400,000$6,020,395$3,327,000$0
65Ravi Saligram #Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated$1,151,231$0$1,151,231*$172,999$2,189,682$2,189,691$4,379,373$0$5,703,604*$700,703$0$4,964,652$0
66Denis RicardiA Financial Corporation Inc.$842,960$947,858$1,790,818*$0$252,893$492,600$745,493$3,135,171$5,671,482*$6,465,687$601,158$5,701,764$14,108,251
67Galen WestonGeorge Weston Limited$720,000$1,199,232$1,919,23210%$130,618$1,800,044$1,799,999$3,600,043$0$5,649,89337%$1,436,790$5,138,658$32,744,083$0
68Michael MedlineEmpire Company Limited$1,008,172$1,217,188$2,225,360-12%$2,833$1,691,250$1,127,500$2,818,750$368,000$5,414,943-2%$4,601,011$6,990,421$7,012,397$589,000
69Randy SmallwoodWheaton Precious Metals Corp.$1,073,000$1,254,700$2,327,700-34%$0$1,931,345$716,440$2,647,785$308,650$5,284,135-12%$8,673,713$9,756,911$6,309,912$0
70Christian BayleInter Pipeline Ltd.$825,000$975,000$1,800,00011%$244,691$3,200,000$0$3,200,000$0$5,244,69133%$0$4,533,745$10,931,900$0
71Dani ReissCanada Goose Holdings Inc.$1,239,231$1,910,640$3,149,871-6%$38,599$0$1,874,342$1,874,342$0$5,062,81217%$3,521,047$0$1,291,964,836$0
72Eric La FlècheMetro Inc.$1,000,000$1,393,800$2,393,80022%$5,525$1,200,103$999,610$2,199,713$359,000$4,958,038-25%$15,952,614$4,694,764$15,429,425$11,802,000
73Lou Eccleston #TMX Group Limited$990,000$1,039,500$2,029,500-14%$29,154$1,906,100$816,900$2,723,000$148,500$4,930,154-10%$38,134,368$5,879,034$671,889$0
74Marie InksterLundin Mining Corporation$1,000,220$1,200,211$2,200,431*$26,506$1,360,629$1,170,485$2,531,113$0$4,758,050*$843,441$3,095,021$3,310,827$0
75Anthony MakuchKirkland Lake Gold Ltd.$940,000$1,679,780$2,619,780-1%$239,038$1,820,000$0$1,820,000$26,500$4,705,3188%$0$7,815,758$3,711,613$0
76Ian RobertsonAlgonquin Power & Utilities Corp.$938,400$1,116,696$2,055,0961%$35,743$1,653,925$551,310$2,205,235$325,224$4,621,2984%$4,196,668$4,596,505$14,455,169$0
77Michael SteinmannPan American Silver Corp.$960,000$1,410,000$2,370,00040%$0$1,766,000$0$1,766,000$432,000$4,568,00025%$351,646$1,361,007$2,692,054$0
78Worthing Jackman (1)Waste Connections, Inc.$951,240$1,463,106$2,414,346*$39,256$2,069,583$0$2,069,583$0$4,523,185*$0$5,683,532$22,602,169$0
79Edward RyanThe Descartes Systems Group Inc$582,252$582,252$1,164,5041%$2,647$2,812,666$406,896$3,219,562$0$4,386,71326%$3,320,266$4,372,685$2,227,782$0
80David SmithKeyera Corp.$625,000$880,750$1,505,750-10%$0$2,661,097$0$2,661,097$62,496$4,229,3439%$0$7,630,499$20,556,551$0
81David HarquailFranco-Nevada Corporation$750,000$1,125,000$1,875,00015%$17,522$1,500,000$750,000$2,250,000$0$4,142,5222%$2,313,339$4,994,316$145,208,877$0
82Michael EmoryAllied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust$800,000$1,200,000$2,000,0000%$40,000$1,050,807$1,000,000$2,050,807$0$4,090,8071%$8,347,283$2,210,267$58,327,044$0
83John ChenBlackBerry Limited$1,325,600$2,651,200$3,976,800-7%$18,558$0$0$0$0$3,995,358-97%$0$62,485,137$47,007,514$0
84Neil RossyDollarama Inc.$1,133,000$1,016,981$2,149,98126%$0$0$1,634,000$1,634,000$13,805$3,797,786-4%$32,382,153$0$899,968,670$0
85Ian Edwards (1)SNC-Lavalin Group Inc.$949,430$531,556$1,480,986*$88,887$1,972,800$0$1,972,800$193,712$3,736,385*$0$2,615,623$900,207$0
86Robert EspeyParkland Corporation$931,404$822,826$1,754,230-18%$84,791$1,121,993$747,995$1,869,988$0$3,709,009-2%$22,768,484$4,137,406$21,857,478$0
87Galen WestonLoblaw Companies Limited$480,000$764,640$1,244,640-28%$26,129$1,599,944$800,005$2,399,949$0$3,670,718-11%$3,370,862$5,545,228$31,655,632$0
88Lino Saputo, Jr.Saputo Inc.$1,300,000$2,348,840$3,648,840-8%$0$0$0$0$0$3,648,840-8%$0$0$6,233,745$0
89Scott MedhurstToromont Industries Ltd.$792,000$1,352,042$2,144,042-6%$42,509$0$1,168,000$1,168,000$277,476$3,632,027-7%$14,183,850$0$12,966,959$0
90Michael RoseTourmaline Oil Corp.$600,000$2,600,000$3,200,00012%$60,000$0$113,190$113,190$0$3,373,1907%$104,800$0$243,769,304$0
91Philippe Jetté (1)Cogeco Communications Inc.$800,000$423,640$1,223,640*$0$918,574$269,401$1,187,975$960,000$3,371,615*$2,364,580$2,188,942$683,404$2,293,000
92Mark KenneyCanadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust$694,149$828,625$1,522,774*$178,899$1,484,143$0$1,484,143$0$3,185,816*$0$2,686,070$10,794,691$0
93Peter Anderson #CI Financial Corp$487,500$0$487,500*$2,575,000$0$0$0$0$3,062,500*$311,187$0*$0
94Stuart LevingsGenworth MI Canada Inc.$705,000$750,321$1,455,3219%$96,332$670,338$223,391$893,729$403,220$2,848,602-19%$2,682,989$2,968,514$2,349,052$6,574,100
95Pierre Karl PéladeauQuebecor Inc.$1,336,000$1,273,653$2,609,6533%$41,500$0$0$0$0$2,651,1533%$0$0$2,331,215,418$9,068,900
96Mike CrawleyNorthland Power Inc.$500,011$435,010$935,021*$13,381$1,195,431$0$1,195,431$0$2,143,833*$0$1,876,623$2,013,698$0
97Siegfriend Kiefer (1)Canadian Utilities Limited$797,863$719,200$1,517,063*$27,925$556,377$67,028$623,405-$876,676$1,291,717*$410,050$2,350,200*$12,106,193
98Nancy SouthernATCO Ltd.$101,000$141,400$242,400-12%$3,535$486,366$759,484$1,245,850-$247,563$1,244,222-8%$5,905,250$1,990,800$17,579,958$3,199,295
99V. Prem WatsaFairfax Financial Holdings Limited$600,000$0$600,0000%$186,120$0$0$0$0$786,120-40%$0$0$1,133,817,627$0
100Mark Poweska (1)Hydro One Limited$328,767$328,767$657,534*$1,500$0$0$0$18,230$677,264*$0$0$112,183$0
101Mark LeonardConstellation Software Inc.$0$0$00%$0$0$0$0$0$00%$0$0$545,609,345$0

Source: Global Governance Advisors

* = Information not available
# = Former CEO

Notes:
(1) New CEO in 2019.
(2) Power Financial Corporation was merged into Power Corporation of Canada in February 2020. Became CEO of Power Corporation of Canada upon the merger.
(3) Includes compensation and ownership from Power Corporation of Canada and Power Financial Corporation.
(4) Includes pension compensation from Exxon Mobil.

The Methodology

Where two names appear, the company has co-CEOs. If a company does not have a CEO, the president or a similar top executive is used. When CEOs have changed during the year, the chart typically shows the CEO who was in place for the larger portion of the year.

For companies that report pay in U.S. dollars, the amounts are converted to Canadian dollars at the average annual exchange rate for 2019. If the company has an irregular year-end, the exchange rate is the rate used by the company for its currency conversion.

Salary is base salary in 2019.

Bonus is the value of any annual and long-term cash incentives paid for 2019 performance, typically paid after the end of the fiscal year.

Total Cash Compensation is the sum of salary and bonus.

Percent change is the change from 2018′s total salary and bonus. No number is shown if the CEO was not in the same position for all of 2018 and 2019.

Other includes all other payments and the cash value of perquisites and benefits.

Share-based awards is the total value of shares, share units, trust units or similar long-term incentive plan grants in 2019.

Option-based awards is the estimated grant date value of new stock options awarded to the CEO in 2019.

Total stock awards is the sum of the values of share-based awards and option-based awards.

Pension value is the additional annual value of the pension benefit earned by the CEO in 2019.

Unexercised in-the-money options is the year-end value of stock options held by the CEO.

Unvested share-based awards is the year-end value of share units or similar compensation that has not yet met time or performance conditions required for payout.

Value of CEO’s equity is the year-end value of common shares owned and vested stock units held by the CEO as per the company’s most recent proxy circular disclosure, valued at the end of the company’s fiscal year. This excludes unvested share units and unexercised stock options. Share holdings may have changes since the end of the fiscal year due to subsequent grants of shares by the company or sales of stock on the open market by the CEO.

Accrued CEO pension obligation is the estimated year-end value of a company’s total expected cost to provide the CEO’s defined-benefit pension. It excludes the value of any defined-contribution pension accrued by the CEO.

Wealth

Company NameFiscal Year EndNumber of Shares & DSUs as of Fiscal Year EndCompany Share Price as of Fiscal Year EndValue of CEO Equity as of Fiscal Year EndCompany Share Price as of May 29, 2020Share Return, Fiscal Year End to May 29Estimated Value of Equity as of May 29, 2020Equity Decline
CAE Inc.2019-03-31314,105$29.61$9,300,649$20.66-30.2%$6,489,409-$2,811,240
Canada Goose Holdings Inc.2019-03-3120,130,334$64.18$1,291,964,836$26.86-58.1%$540,700,771-$751,264,065
Canopy Growth Corporation2019-03-31*$57.82*$24.21-58.1%*N/A
Saputo Inc.2019-03-31136,855$45.55$6,233,745$33.83-25.7%$4,629,805-$1,603,941
Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc.2019-04-28634,796$39.50$25,071,268$43.109.1%$27,359,708$2,288,440
Empire Company Limited2019-05-04234,215$29.94$7,012,397$31.164.1%$7,298,139$285,742
Open Text Corporation2019-06-30728,161$54.04$39,349,820$52.60-2.7%$38,301,269-$1,048,552
Cogeco Communications Inc.2019-08-316,531$104.64$683,404$102.82-1.7%$671,517-$11,886
Shaw Communications Inc.2019-08-319,202,871$25.30$232,832,636$23.23-8.2%$213,782,693-$19,049,943
Metro Inc.2019-09-28266,438$57.91$15,429,425$57.42-0.8%$15,298,870-$130,555
CGI Inc.2019-09-3030,678$104.76$3,213,827$87.98-16.0%$2,699,050-$514,777
Bank of Montreal2019-10-3175,317$97.50$7,579,065$67.92-30.3%$5,115,531-$2,463,534
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce2019-10-3143,910$112.31$4,931,529$88.29-21.4%$3,876,811-$1,054,718
National Bank of Canada2019-10-31265,826$68.02$18,081,485$59.96-11.8%$15,938,927-$2,142,558
Royal Bank of Canada2019-10-3154,811$106.24$5,823,121$89.33-15.9%$4,896,267-$926,854
The Bank of Nova Scotia2019-10-31154,178$75.54$11,646,606$55.17-27.0%$8,506,000-$3,140,606
The Toronto-Dominion Bank2019-10-31903,921$72.83$65,832,566$58.98-19.0%$53,313,261-$12,519,306
Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited2019-12-2885,934$139.75$12,009,277$117.62-15.8%$10,107,557-$1,901,719
Loblaw Companies Limited2019-12-28467,035$67.78$31,655,632$68.160.6%$31,833,106$177,473
Gildan Activewear Inc.2019-12-293,219,245$38.66$124,456,012$19.10-50.6%$61,487,580-$62,968,432
Agnico Eagle Mines Limited2019-12-31162,690$79.98$13,011,946$81.331.7%$13,231,578$219,631
Air Canada2019-12-31707,514$48.51$34,321,504$15.90-67.2%$11,249,473-$23,072,032
Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp.2019-12-31786,890$18.37$14,455,169$19.285.0%$15,171,239$716,070
Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust2019-12-311,120,166$52.07$58,327,044$40.00-23.2%$44,806,640-$13,520,404
AltaGas Ltd.2019-12-3118,500$19.78$365,930$14.78-25.3%$273,430-$92,500
ATCO Ltd.2019-12-31353,224$49.77$17,579,958$38.81-22.0%$13,708,623-$3,871,335
B2Gold Corp.2019-12-314,376,803$5.21$22,803,144$7.5945.7%$33,219,935$10,416,791
Barrick Gold Corporation2019-12-315,655,747$24.12$148,003,962$33.1137.3%$203,167,960$55,163,997
Bausch Health Companies Inc.2019-12-31463,719$38.87$18,024,758$25.15-35.3%$11,662,533-$6,362,225
BCE Inc.2019-12-311,317,455$60.16$79,258,093$57.23-4.9%$75,397,950-$3,860,143
Bombardier Inc.2019-12-31*$1.93*$0.45-76.9%*N/A
Brookfield Asset Management Inc.2019-12-3163,831,468$50.02$3,192,850,029$43.23-13.6%$2,759,434,362-$433,415,668
Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P.2019-12-31559,543$60.30$33,740,444$67.4011.8%$48,981,903$15,241,459
Cameco Corporation2019-12-31299,594$11.54$3,457,315$14.9629.6%$4,481,926$1,024,611
Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust2019-12-31203,635$53.01$10,794,691$46.94-11.5%$9,558,627-$1,236,064
Canadian National Railway Company2019-12-31339,375$117.47$39,866,381$118.601.0%$40,249,875$383,494
Canadian Natural Resources Limited2019-12-311,167,469$42.00$49,033,698$25.15-40.1%$29,361,845-$19,671,853
Canadian Pacific Railway Limited2019-12-3135,418$331.03$11,724,421$345.104.3%$12,222,752$498,331
Canadian Utilities Limited2019-12-31*$39.17*$33.04-15.6%*N/A
CCL Industries Inc.2019-12-31636,422$55.32$35,206,865$46.39-16.1%$29,523,617-$5,683,248
Cenovus Energy Inc.2019-12-31710,960$13.20$9,384,672$6.00-54.5%$4,265,760-$5,118,912
CI Financial Corp2019-12-31*$21.71*$16.32-24.8%*N/A
Constellation Software Inc.2019-12-31432,625$1,261.16$545,609,345$1,565.1324.1%$677,114,366$131,505,021
Element Fleet Management Corp.2019-12-31300,000$11.09$3,327,000$9.79-11.7%$2,937,000-$390,000
Emera Incorporated2019-12-31126,905$55.79$7,080,030$54.74-1.9%$6,946,780-$133,250
Enbridge Inc.2019-12-31876,512$51.63$45,254,315$44.78-13.3%$39,250,207-$6,004,107
Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited2019-12-311,859,510$609.74$1,133,817,627$382.47-37.3%$711,206,790-$422,610,838
First Quantum Minerals Ltd.2019-12-315,772,725$13.17$76,026,788$8.07-38.7%$46,585,891-$29,440,898
FirstService Corporation2019-12-311,005,262$120.89$121,526,123$127.995.9%$128,663,483$7,137,360
Fortis Inc.2019-12-31321,052$53.88$17,298,282$53.01-1.6%$17,018,967-$279,315
Franco-Nevada Corporation2019-12-311,082,921$134.09$145,208,877$193.2644.1%$209,285,312$64,076,436
Genworth MI Canada Inc.2019-12-3141,342$56.82$2,349,052$30.91-45.6%$1,277,881-$1,071,171
George Weston Limited2019-12-31317,842$103.02$32,744,083$99.46-3.5%$31,612,565-$1,131,518
Great-West Lifeco Inc.2019-12-31217,905$33.26$11,309,531$22.42-32.6%$7,623,562-$3,685,969
Husky Energy Inc.2019-12-31206,946$10.42$2,156,377$3.88-62.8%$802,950-$1,353,427
Hydro One Limited2019-12-314,473$25.08$112,183$26.686.4%$119,340$7,157
iA Financial Corporation Inc.2019-12-3179,935$71.33$5,701,764$43.97-38.4%$3,514,742-$2,187,022
IGM Financial Inc.2019-12-3133,269$37.28$1,627,682$32.70-12.3%$1,427,715-$199,967
Imperial Oil Limited2019-12-31*$34.35*$21.51-37.4%*N/A
Intact Financial Corporation2019-12-31264,356$140.42$37,120,870$131.44-6.4%$34,746,953-$2,373,917
Inter Pipeline Ltd.2019-12-31485,000$22.54$10,931,900$12.61-44.1%$6,115,850-$4,816,050
Keyera Corp.2019-12-31604,249$34.02$20,556,551$21.82-35.9%$13,184,713-$7,371,838
Kinross Gold Corporation2019-12-312,024,743$6.16$12,472,417$8.9545.3%$18,121,450$5,649,033
Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd.2019-12-3164,843$57.24$3,711,613$53.05-7.3%$3,439,921-$271,692
Lundin Mining Corporation2019-12-31426,653$7.76$3,310,827$6.34-18.3%$2,704,980-$605,847
Magna International Inc.2019-12-311,866,605$71.20$132,902,276$58.06-18.5%$108,375,086-$24,527,190
Manulife Financial Corporation2019-12-31373,477$26.36$9,844,853$17.10-35.1%$6,386,456-$3,458,397
Northland Power Inc.2019-12-3174,033$27.20$2,013,698$31.8417.1%$2,357,211$343,513
Nutrien Ltd.2019-12-3165,101$62.17$4,047,329$47.00-24.4%$3,059,747-$987,582
Onex Corporation2019-12-3111,909,840$82.17$978,631,553$64.61-21.4%$769,494,762-$209,136,790
Ovintiv Inc.2019-12-3169,458$30.40$2,111,523$10.38-65.9%$720,974-$1,390,549
Pan American Silver Corp.2019-12-3187,518$30.76$2,692,054$40.4931.6%$3,543,604$851,550
Parkland Corporation2019-12-31458,132$47.71$21,857,478$38.72-18.8%$17,738,871-$4,118,607
Pembina Pipeline Corporation2019-12-31250,000$48.13$12,032,500$34.40-28.5%$8,600,000-$3,432,500
Power Corporation of Canada - André Desmarais2019-12-3115,754,908$33.45$527,001,673$22.41-33.0%$353,067,488-$173,934,184
Power Corporation of Canada - Paul Desmarais, Jr.2019-12-3115,258,593$33.45$510,399,936$22.41-33.0%$341,945,069-$168,454,867
Power Financial Corporation2019-12-31475,441$34.94$16,611,909$22.41-35.9%$13,171,253-$3,440,655
Quebecor Inc.2019-12-3170,707,171$32.97$2,331,215,418$30.27-8.2%$2,137,381,708-$193,833,710
Restaurant Brands International Inc.2019-12-31808,215$82.78$67,054,214$75.22-9.1%$60,799,220-$6,254,994
RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust2019-12-31500,127$26.76$13,383,399$14.56-45.6%$7,281,849-$6,101,549
Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated2019-12-3189,100$55.72$4,964,652$59.917.5%$5,337,981$373,329
Rogers Communications Inc.2019-12-319,339$64.48$602,179$57.70-10.5%$538,860-$63,318
Shopify Inc.2019-12-318,305,643$516.30$4,288,203,481$882.7871.0%$7,332,055,528$3,043,852,047
SNC-Lavalin Group Inc.2019-12-3130,057$29.95$900,207$20.88-30.3%$627,590-$272,617
Sun Life Financial Inc.2019-12-31236,210$59.21$13,985,994$47.23-20.2%$11,156,198-$2,829,796
Suncor Energy Inc.2019-12-31162,803$42.56$6,928,896$23.67-44.4%$3,853,547-$3,075,349
TC Energy Corporation2019-12-31322,574$69.16$22,309,218$62.05-10.3%$20,015,717-$2,293,501
Teck Resources Limited2019-12-311,372,836$22.52$30,916,267$13.08-41.9%$17,956,695-$12,959,572
TELUS Corporation2019-12-31375,686$25.14$9,444,746$23.86-5.1%$8,963,868-$480,878
Thomson Reuters Corporation2019-12-31*$92.89*$92.22-0.7%*N/A
TMX Group Limited2019-12-315,975$112.45$671,889$138.0122.7%$824,610$152,721
Toromont Industries Ltd.2019-12-31183,694$70.59$12,966,959$66.42-5.9%$12,200,955-$766,004
Tourmaline Oil Corp.2019-12-3116,016,380$15.22$243,769,304$13.68-10.1%$219,104,078-$24,665,225
Waste Connections, Inc.2019-12-31191,625$117.95$22,602,169$119.761.5%$22,949,010$346,841
Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.2019-12-31163,300$38.64$6,309,912$59.3253.5%$9,686,956$3,377,044
WSP Global Inc.2019-12-3198,499$88.67$8,733,906$88.860.2%$8,752,621$18,715
Yamana Gold Inc.2019-12-31895,736$5.14$4,604,083$7.4544.9%$6,673,233$2,069,150
BRP Inc.2020-01-311,012,350$67.56$68,394,366$47.68-29.4%$48,268,848-$20,125,518
The Descartes Systems Group Inc2020-01-3137,549$59.33$2,227,782$65.6410.6%$2,464,716$236,934
Dollarama Inc.2020-02-0219,959,385$45.09$899,968,670$46.683.5%$931,704,092$31,735,422
BlackBerry Limited2020-02-296,783,191$6.93$47,007,514$6.40-7.6%$43,412,422-$3,595,091

Methodology

Number of Shares & DSUs as of Fiscal Year End is the number of common shares owned and vested stock units held by the CEO as per the company’s most recent proxy circular disclosure. This excludes unvested share units and unexercised stock options. Share holdings may have changed since the end of the fiscal year due to subsequent grants of shares by the company or sales of stock on the open market by the CEO.

Value of CEO Equity as of Fiscal Year End is the Company Share Price as of Fiscal Year End multiplied by the number of shares and DSUs.

Share Return, Fiscal Year End to May 29 shows the stock return from the end of the company’s fiscal year to May 29, 2020. The period ranges from as little as three months to as many as 14 months, depending on the company’s fiscal year.

Estimated Value of Equity as of May 29, 2020 is Number of Shares & DSUs as of Fiscal Year End multiplied by the May 29, 2020 closing share price. Share holdings may have changed since the end of the fiscal year due to subsequent grants of shares by the company or sales of stock on the open market by the CEO.

Equity Decline is the change in the value of equity from the end of the fiscal year to May 29, 2020.

Download sortable excels here.

