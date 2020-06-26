How much are Canada’s top CEOs paid? Here’s the full breakdown

Getting audio file...
This is a ranking of compensation in fiscal 2019 for the chief executive officers from the 100 largest public companies (by market capitalization) in Canada’s benchmark S&P/TSX composite index as of Dec. 31, 2019.
Prepared by Global Governance Advisors, the information comes from management information circulars filed for fiscal year 2019.
CEO Compensation
|Rank
|Name
|Company
|Salary
|Bonus
|Total Cash Compensation (Salary + Bonus)
|% Change
|All Other Compensation
|Share-Based Awards
|Option-Based Awards
|Total stock awards
|Pension Value
|Total Reported Compensation
|% Change
|Unexercised In-the-Money Options
|Unvested Share-Based Awards
|Value of CEO's Equity
|Accrued CEO Pension Obligation
|1
|José Cil (1)
|Restaurant Brands International Inc.
|$1,031,039
|$1,511,837
|$2,542,876
|*
|$78,752
|$24,864,508
|$0
|$24,864,508
|$0
|$27,486,136
|*
|$10,547,759
|$49,969,557
|$67,054,214
|$0
|2
|Donald Walker
|Magna International Inc.
|$431,301
|$7,690,429
|$8,121,730
|-22%
|$246,837
|$9,475,351
|$6,316,901
|$15,792,252
|$0
|$24,160,818
|-7%
|$24,936,960
|$30,581,545
|$132,902,276
|$0
|3
|Mark Bristow (1)
|Barrick Gold Corporation
|$2,388,744
|$7,166,232
|$9,554,976
|*
|$69,923
|$11,991,560
|$0
|$11,991,560
|$1,433,246
|$23,049,705
|*
|$0
|$9,641,386
|$148,003,962
|$0
|4
|Joseph Papa
|Bausch Health Companies Inc.
|$1,990,620
|$4,299,739
|$6,290,359
|-8%
|$152,633
|$13,651,186
|$2,654,157
|$16,305,344
|$0
|$22,748,336
|19%
|$13,803,849
|$55,054,418
|$18,024,758
|$0
|5
|Geoffrey Martin
|CCL Industries Inc.
|$1,576,800
|$1,446,109
|$3,022,909
|20%
|$0
|$14,615,737
|$1,665,860
|$16,281,597
|$454,618
|$19,759,124
|300%
|$1,713,000
|$14,222,385
|$35,206,865
|$0
|6
|James Smith #
|Thomson Reuters Corporation
|$2,123,328
|$5,281,566
|$7,404,894
|0%
|$51,960
|$8,758,743
|$2,919,576
|$11,678,319
|-$127,400
|$19,007,773
|1%
|$133,440,190
|$32,736,055
|*
|$19,491,092
|7
|Al Monaco
|Enbridge Inc.
|$1,592,878
|$3,687,712
|$5,280,590
|7%
|$60,502
|$6,129,560
|$3,327,732
|$9,457,292
|$3,195,000
|$17,993,384
|34%
|$18,137,079
|$12,858,549
|$45,254,315
|$26,182,000
|8
|Sachin Shah
|Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P.
|$600,212
|$300,106
|$900,318
|54%
|$39,875
|$16,402,895
|$0
|$16,402,895
|$0
|$17,343,087
|252%
|$0
|$45,653,137
|$43,822,089
|$0
|9
|Doug Suttles
|Ovintiv Inc.
|$1,459,788
|$1,883,127
|$3,342,915
|-24%
|$366,788
|$9,729,159
|$3,243,057
|$12,972,216
|$0
|$16,681,918
|9%
|$0
|$13,713,950
|$2,111,523
|$0
|10
|Chuck Magro
|Nutrien Ltd.
|$1,673,431
|$2,328,745
|$4,002,176
|-33%
|$137,837
|$6,145,134
|$5,442,693
|$11,587,828
|$683,201
|$16,411,042
|-2%
|$12,515,772
|$11,303,138
|$4,047,329
|$7,742,162
|11
|Keith Creel
|Canadian Pacific Railway Limited
|$1,537,866
|$2,978,994
|$4,516,860
|-2%
|$554,930
|$5,870,208
|$3,642,061
|$9,512,269
|$566,343
|$15,150,402
|21%
|$64,019,035
|$13,473,367
|$11,724,421
|$0
|12
|Roy Gori
|Manulife Financial Corporation
|$1,461,167
|$4,902,130
|$6,363,297
|15%
|$125,472
|$5,175,576
|$2,218,104
|$7,393,680
|$813,100
|$14,695,549
|13%
|$8,390,488
|$18,114,335
|$9,844,853
|$0
|13
|Gerald Schwartz
|Onex Corporation
|$1,725,204
|$6,114,277
|$7,839,481
|365%
|$0
|$0
|$6,712,014
|$6,712,014
|$0
|$14,551,495
|763%
|$126,820,027
|$0
|$978,631,553
|$0
|14
|Tobias Lütke
|Shopify Inc.
|$817,375
|$0
|$817,375
|8%
|$0
|$0
|$13,270,842
|$13,270,842
|$0
|$14,088,218
|27%
|$282,120,536
|$14,092,442
|$4,288,203,481
|$0
|15
|David McKay
|Royal Bank of Canada
|$1,500,000
|$2,607,800
|$4,107,800
|-12%
|$46,603
|$6,930,000
|$1,732,500
|$8,662,500
|$877,000
|$13,693,903
|-5%
|$23,878,493
|$23,053,743
|$5,823,121
|$17,631,000
|16
|Russell Girling
|TC Energy Corporation
|$1,412,508
|$2,492,114
|$3,904,622
|4%
|$14,125
|$5,160,000
|$3,440,000
|$8,600,000
|$922,000
|$13,440,747
|8%
|$42,085,924
|$5,909,030
|$22,309,218
|$24,060,000
|17
|Darren Entwistle
|TELUS Corporation
|$1,375,000
|$727,765
|$2,102,765
|3%
|$129,334
|$9,977,765
|$0
|$9,977,765
|$711,000
|$12,920,864
|3%
|$0
|$20,256,103
|$9,444,746
|$22,670,000
|18
|Calin Rovinescu
|Air Canada
|$1,400,000
|$3,496,500
|$4,896,500
|-1%
|$0
|$3,550,000
|$3,550,000
|$7,100,000
|$875,400
|$12,871,900
|11%
|$62,229,065
|$19,232,177
|$34,321,504
|$14,331,800
|19
|Bharat Masrani
|The Toronto-Dominion Bank
|$1,435,097
|$2,025,000
|$3,460,097
|1%
|$118,161
|$5,461,170
|$2,689,841
|$8,151,011
|$907,300
|$12,636,569
|-17%
|$26,879,787
|$17,084,534
|$65,832,566
|$21,147,900
|20
|George Cope #
|BCE Inc.
|$1,400,000
|$3,462,900
|$4,862,900
|15%
|$193,666
|$5,156,250
|$1,718,750
|$6,875,000
|$704,195
|$12,635,761
|5%
|$3,157,207
|$11,636,085
|$79,258,093
|$0
|21
|Brian Porter
|The Bank of Nova Scotia
|$1,300,000
|$2,328,000
|$3,628,000
|-2%
|$3,496
|$5,587,200
|$1,396,800
|$6,984,000
|$2,018,000
|$12,633,496
|-5%
|$6,049,151
|$19,129,145
|$11,646,606
|$18,853,000
|22
|R. Jeffrey Orr (2)
|Power Financial Corporation
|$4,776,000
|$0
|$4,776,000
|2%
|$534,034
|$2,827,515
|$2,546,248
|$5,373,763
|$1,861,000
|$12,544,797
|0%
|$24,007,868
|$9,059,939
|$16,611,909
|$40,308,000
|23
|Sean Boyd
|Agnico Eagle Mines Limited
|$1,750,153
|$4,500,394
|$6,250,547
|5%
|$25,650
|$5,498,480
|$0
|$5,498,480
|$528,177
|$12,302,853
|0%
|$0
|$15,995,218
|$13,011,946
|$19,305,763
|24
|Bradley Shaw
|Shaw Communications Inc.
|$2,000,000
|$5,465,813
|$7,465,813
|27%
|$1,206,710
|$1,766,453
|$127,715
|$1,894,168
|$1,420,230
|$11,986,921
|58%
|$80,400
|$4,100,811
|$232,832,636
|$118,470,000
|25
|Mark Little (1)
|Suncor Energy Inc.
|$1,145,769
|$1,700,000
|$2,845,769
|*
|$86,017
|$3,574,991
|$3,560,807
|$7,135,798
|$1,651,100
|$11,718,684
|*
|$5,365,750
|$6,419,089
|$6,928,896
|$20,762,917
|26
|Joe Natale
|Rogers Communications Inc.
|$1,305,894
|$1,500,000
|$2,805,894
|-13%
|$214,733
|$4,000,192
|$4,000,031
|$8,000,223
|$683,100
|$11,703,950
|1%
|$3,118,266
|$12,568,653
|$602,179
|$4,146,000
|27
|Darryl White
|Bank of Montreal
|$1,000,000
|$2,350,000
|$3,350,000
|12%
|$3,000
|$4,700,000
|$1,410,000
|$6,110,000
|$1,386,790
|$10,849,790
|7%
|$2,359,921
|$14,633,008
|$7,579,065
|$3,677,204
|28
|Mark Barrenechea
|Open Text Corporation
|$1,255,801
|$2,684,276
|$3,940,077
|41%
|$22,889
|$4,882,998
|$1,860,966
|$6,743,963
|$0
|$10,706,929
|16%
|$41,615,708
|$19,516,319
|$39,349,820
|$0
|29
|George Schindler
|CGI Inc.
|$1,398,664
|$2,333,402
|$3,732,066
|18%
|$101,156
|$3,250,596
|$3,265,631
|$6,516,227
|$3,317
|$10,352,766
|21%
|$62,925,815
|$7,856,100
|$3,213,827
|$0
|30
|Barry Perry
|Fortis Inc.
|$1,300,000
|$2,614,000
|$3,914,000
|30%
|$439,952
|$4,095,000
|$1,365,000
|$5,460,000
|$365,190
|$10,179,142
|12%
|$9,016,976
|$9,990,188
|$17,298,282
|$0
|31
|Alain Bellemare #
|Bombardier Inc.
|$1,445,323
|$0
|$1,445,323
|-72%
|$1,653,144
|$3,494,202
|$3,494,202
|$6,988,403
|$27,205
|$10,114,075
|-27%
|$439,904
|$13,720,134
|*
|$0
|32
|Stephen Wetmore #
|Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited
|$1,500,000
|$3,366,000
|$4,866,000
|90%
|$322,123
|$4,499,905
|$0
|$4,499,905
|$0
|$9,688,028
|-19%
|$0
|$13,637,472
|$12,009,277
|$0
|33
|Dean Connor
|Sun Life Financial Inc.
|$1,142,308
|$1,810,000
|$2,952,308
|-11%
|$11,233
|$4,687,504
|$1,562,503
|$6,250,007
|$433,077
|$9,646,625
|-1%
|$29,373,402
|$16,701,092
|$13,985,994
|$7,393,000
|34
|Glenn Chamandy
|Gildan Activewear Inc.
|$1,592,496
|$477,749
|$2,070,245
|-47%
|$151,255
|$7,166,192
|$0
|$7,166,192
|$80,896
|$9,468,588
|-8%
|$2,361,056
|$15,671,978
|$123,586,816
|$0
|35
|Brian Hannasch
|Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc.
|$1,855,526
|$1,881,828
|$3,737,354
|8%
|$0
|$3,431,374
|$1,483,484
|$4,914,858
|$769,951
|$9,422,163
|7%
|$52,666,165
|$4,473,038
|$25,071,268
|$11,834,044
|36
|Donald Lindsay
|Teck Resources Limited
|$1,644,300
|$1,841,300
|$3,485,600
|-14%
|$0
|$2,575,500
|$2,567,100
|$5,142,600
|$539,000
|$9,167,200
|-14%
|$20,734,530
|$3,808,380
|$30,916,267
|$11,513,000
|37
|J. Paul Rollinson
|Kinross Gold Corporation
|$1,430,406
|$2,304,384
|$3,734,791
|15%
|$313,127
|$4,434,260
|$0
|$4,434,260
|$643,683
|$9,125,861
|14%
|$4,477,052
|$11,692,018
|$12,472,417
|$0
|38
|Charles Brindamour
|Intact Financial Corporation
|$1,260,285
|$1,821,849
|$3,082,134
|10%
|$0
|$5,674,500
|$0
|$5,674,500
|$363,300
|$9,119,934
|7%
|$0
|$20,184,252
|$37,120,870
|$14,157,541
|39
|Alexander Pourbaix
|Cenovus Energy Inc.
|$1,000,000
|$2,090,000
|$3,090,000
|64%
|$94,325
|$2,874,994
|$2,874,998
|$5,749,992
|$112,000
|$9,046,317
|38%
|$5,309,703
|$8,757,753
|$9,384,672
|$0
|40
|Victor Dodig
|Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce
|$1,000,000
|$1,501,950
|$2,501,950
|-20%
|$2,250
|$4,806,240
|$1,201,560
|$6,007,800
|$505,000
|$9,017,000
|-10%
|$1,849,676
|$11,612,094
|$4,931,529
|$8,794,000
|41
|Jean-Jacques Ruest
|Canadian National Railway Company
|$995,175
|$0
|$995,175
|*
|$26,120
|$5,516,472
|$2,753,780
|$8,270,252
|-$351,000
|$8,940,547
|*
|$16,381,220
|$13,677,560
|$39,866,381
|$12,311,000
|42
|Paul Desmarais, Jr. (3) #
|Power Corporation of Canada
|$1,250,000
|$2,000,000
|$3,250,000
|19%
|$583,535
|$343,750
|$4,543,694
|$4,887,444
|$54,000
|$8,774,979
|13%
|$26,014,126
|$0
|$510,399,936
|$32,055,000
|43
|J. Bruce Flatt
|Brookfield Asset Management Inc.
|$995,310
|$0
|$995,310
|2%
|$70,917
|$7,664,484
|$0
|$7,664,484
|$0
|$8,730,711
|37%
|$0
|$155,028,906
|$3,192,850,029
|$0
|44
|André Desmarais (3) #
|Power Corporation of Canada
|$1,250,000
|$2,000,000
|$3,250,000
|19%
|$573,534
|$343,750
|$4,543,694
|$4,887,444
|-$287,000
|$8,423,978
|9%
|$26,013,626
|$0
|$527,001,673
|$33,912,000
|45
|Louis Vachon
|National Bank of Canada
|$1,125,015
|$1,451,250
|$2,576,265
|-15%
|$4,074
|$3,375,000
|$1,687,531
|$5,062,531
|$751,000
|$8,393,870
|-5%
|$59,863,553
|$12,949,880
|$18,081,485
|$21,658,000
|46
|José Boisjoli
|BRP Inc.
|$1,099,106
|$1,799,786
|$2,898,892
|-16%
|$1,308
|$0
|$4,611,620
|$4,611,620
|$861,000
|$8,372,820
|-5%
|$28,565,945
|$0
|$68,394,366
|$16,261,000
|47
|Tim McKay
|Canadian Natural Resources Limited
|$608,940
|$1,388,383
|$1,997,323
|26%
|$116,204
|$4,623,315
|$1,438,125
|$6,061,440
|$0
|$8,174,967
|13%
|$9,887,850
|$28,129,827
|$49,033,698
|$0
|48
|Richard Kruger (4) #
|Imperial Oil Limited
|$1,257,901
|$959,348
|$2,217,249
|-12%
|$3,125,917
|$3,205,620
|$0
|$3,205,620
|-$460,858
|$8,087,928
|3%
|$0
|$20,579,085
|*
|$17,954,387
|49
|Michael Dilger
|Pembina Pipeline Corporation
|$1,133,333
|$1,817,000
|$2,950,333
|-1%
|$73,512
|$2,760,000
|$1,840,000
|$4,600,000
|$374,388
|$7,998,233
|12%
|$6,156,700
|$5,371,934
|$12,032,500
|$4,204,563
|50
|Randall Crawford
|AltaGas Ltd.
|$1,193,725
|$2,388,420
|$3,582,145
|*
|$43,318
|$2,192,242
|$1,191,175
|$3,383,417
|$832,714
|$7,841,594
|*
|$3,654,411
|$5,950,094
|$365,930
|$917,668
|51
|Jeffrey Carney
|IGM Financial Inc.
|$1,267,000
|$3,609,090
|$4,876,090
|19%
|$152,048
|$1,183,625
|$1,108,596
|$2,292,221
|$319,030
|$7,639,389
|5%
|$1,062,427
|$3,655,826
|$1,627,682
|$0
|52
|Paul Mahon
|Great-West Lifeco Inc.
|$1,252,800
|$1,670,852
|$2,923,652
|-2%
|$239,370
|$2,924,748
|$1,853,868
|$4,778,616
|-$309,956
|$7,631,682
|7%
|$3,585,861
|$7,292,875
|$11,309,531
|$32,255,316
|53
|Marc Parent
|CAE Inc.
|$999,650
|$1,785,830
|$2,785,480
|5%
|$190,724
|$2,465,126
|$1,450,890
|$3,916,016
|$653,000
|$7,545,220
|9%
|$14,362,248
|$12,506,968
|$9,300,649
|$10,360,000
|54
|Robert Peabody
|Husky Energy Inc.
|$1,614,500
|$1,053,000
|$2,667,500
|-18%
|$179,944
|$3,572,474
|$838,556
|$4,411,030
|$177,595
|$7,436,069
|-6%
|$0
|$8,682,778
|$2,156,377
|$0
|55
|Clive Johnson
|B2Gold Corp.
|$1,200,000
|$1,200,000
|$2,400,000
|-50%
|$19,701
|$5,000,000
|$0
|$5,000,000
|$0
|$7,419,701
|-1%
|$4,797,000
|$5,527,940
|$22,803,144
|$0
|56
|Philip Pascall
|First Quantum Minerals Ltd.
|$1,625,673
|$1,725,204
|$3,350,877
|17%
|$3,389
|$1,990,620
|$1,990,620
|$3,981,240
|$0
|$7,335,506
|23%
|$0
|$4,812,009
|$76,026,788
|$0
|57
|Alexandre L'Heureux
|WSP Global Inc.
|$1,250,000
|$1,363,735
|$2,613,735
|-19%
|$403,753
|$2,890,788
|$1,125,000
|$4,015,788
|$0
|$7,033,276
|8%
|$13,144,215
|$6,046,647
|$8,733,906
|$0
|58
|Tim Gitzel
|Cameco Corporation
|$1,060,900
|$1,706,000
|$2,766,900
|-1%
|$0
|$2,259,960
|$1,506,438
|$3,766,398
|$491,500
|$7,024,798
|4%
|$103,961
|$0
|$3,457,315
|$7,231,300
|59
|Daniel Racine
|Yamana Gold Inc.
|$1,327,080
|$2,427,395
|$3,754,475
|*
|$142,767
|$2,388,744
|$0
|$2,388,744
|$563,172
|$6,849,158
|*
|$0
|$3,519,241
|$4,604,083
|$0
|60
|Scott Balfour
|Emera Incorporated
|$1,000,000
|$1,142,000
|$2,142,000
|*
|$39,422
|$2,925,155
|$974,864
|$3,900,019
|$643,000
|$6,724,441
|*
|$8,449,275
|$6,538,631
|$7,080,030
|$3,102,000
|61
|Edward Sonshine
|RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust
|$1,300,000
|$1,867,558
|$3,167,558
|2%
|$0
|$2,600,000
|$404,000
|$3,004,000
|$0
|$6,171,558
|-8%
|$1,099,015
|$8,102,688
|$13,383,399
|$6,516,000
|62
|D. Scott Patterson
|FirstService Corporation
|$815,358
|$1,219,321
|$2,034,679
|-11%
|$0
|$0
|$3,955,760
|$3,955,760
|$0
|$5,990,439
|16%
|$21,287,332
|$0
|$121,526,123
|$0
|63
|Mark Zekulin #
|Canopy Growth Corporation
|$500,000
|$250,000
|$750,000
|*
|$9,410
|$0
|$5,199,030
|$5,199,030
|$0
|$5,958,440
|*
|$32,843,150
|$0
|$0
|$0
|64
|Jay Forbes
|Element Fleet Management Corp.
|$1,000,000
|$1,790,000
|$2,790,000
|*
|$0
|$3,000,000
|$0
|$3,000,000
|$0
|$5,790,000
|*
|$13,400,000
|$6,020,395
|$3,327,000
|$0
|65
|Ravi Saligram #
|Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated
|$1,151,231
|$0
|$1,151,231
|*
|$172,999
|$2,189,682
|$2,189,691
|$4,379,373
|$0
|$5,703,604
|*
|$700,703
|$0
|$4,964,652
|$0
|66
|Denis Ricard
|iA Financial Corporation Inc.
|$842,960
|$947,858
|$1,790,818
|*
|$0
|$252,893
|$492,600
|$745,493
|$3,135,171
|$5,671,482
|*
|$6,465,687
|$601,158
|$5,701,764
|$14,108,251
|67
|Galen Weston
|George Weston Limited
|$720,000
|$1,199,232
|$1,919,232
|10%
|$130,618
|$1,800,044
|$1,799,999
|$3,600,043
|$0
|$5,649,893
|37%
|$1,436,790
|$5,138,658
|$32,744,083
|$0
|68
|Michael Medline
|Empire Company Limited
|$1,008,172
|$1,217,188
|$2,225,360
|-12%
|$2,833
|$1,691,250
|$1,127,500
|$2,818,750
|$368,000
|$5,414,943
|-2%
|$4,601,011
|$6,990,421
|$7,012,397
|$589,000
|69
|Randy Smallwood
|Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.
|$1,073,000
|$1,254,700
|$2,327,700
|-34%
|$0
|$1,931,345
|$716,440
|$2,647,785
|$308,650
|$5,284,135
|-12%
|$8,673,713
|$9,756,911
|$6,309,912
|$0
|70
|Christian Bayle
|Inter Pipeline Ltd.
|$825,000
|$975,000
|$1,800,000
|11%
|$244,691
|$3,200,000
|$0
|$3,200,000
|$0
|$5,244,691
|33%
|$0
|$4,533,745
|$10,931,900
|$0
|71
|Dani Reiss
|Canada Goose Holdings Inc.
|$1,239,231
|$1,910,640
|$3,149,871
|-6%
|$38,599
|$0
|$1,874,342
|$1,874,342
|$0
|$5,062,812
|17%
|$3,521,047
|$0
|$1,291,964,836
|$0
|72
|Eric La Flèche
|Metro Inc.
|$1,000,000
|$1,393,800
|$2,393,800
|22%
|$5,525
|$1,200,103
|$999,610
|$2,199,713
|$359,000
|$4,958,038
|-25%
|$15,952,614
|$4,694,764
|$15,429,425
|$11,802,000
|73
|Lou Eccleston #
|TMX Group Limited
|$990,000
|$1,039,500
|$2,029,500
|-14%
|$29,154
|$1,906,100
|$816,900
|$2,723,000
|$148,500
|$4,930,154
|-10%
|$38,134,368
|$5,879,034
|$671,889
|$0
|74
|Marie Inkster
|Lundin Mining Corporation
|$1,000,220
|$1,200,211
|$2,200,431
|*
|$26,506
|$1,360,629
|$1,170,485
|$2,531,113
|$0
|$4,758,050
|*
|$843,441
|$3,095,021
|$3,310,827
|$0
|75
|Anthony Makuch
|Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd.
|$940,000
|$1,679,780
|$2,619,780
|-1%
|$239,038
|$1,820,000
|$0
|$1,820,000
|$26,500
|$4,705,318
|8%
|$0
|$7,815,758
|$3,711,613
|$0
|76
|Ian Robertson
|Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp.
|$938,400
|$1,116,696
|$2,055,096
|1%
|$35,743
|$1,653,925
|$551,310
|$2,205,235
|$325,224
|$4,621,298
|4%
|$4,196,668
|$4,596,505
|$14,455,169
|$0
|77
|Michael Steinmann
|Pan American Silver Corp.
|$960,000
|$1,410,000
|$2,370,000
|40%
|$0
|$1,766,000
|$0
|$1,766,000
|$432,000
|$4,568,000
|25%
|$351,646
|$1,361,007
|$2,692,054
|$0
|78
|Worthing Jackman (1)
|Waste Connections, Inc.
|$951,240
|$1,463,106
|$2,414,346
|*
|$39,256
|$2,069,583
|$0
|$2,069,583
|$0
|$4,523,185
|*
|$0
|$5,683,532
|$22,602,169
|$0
|79
|Edward Ryan
|The Descartes Systems Group Inc
|$582,252
|$582,252
|$1,164,504
|1%
|$2,647
|$2,812,666
|$406,896
|$3,219,562
|$0
|$4,386,713
|26%
|$3,320,266
|$4,372,685
|$2,227,782
|$0
|80
|David Smith
|Keyera Corp.
|$625,000
|$880,750
|$1,505,750
|-10%
|$0
|$2,661,097
|$0
|$2,661,097
|$62,496
|$4,229,343
|9%
|$0
|$7,630,499
|$20,556,551
|$0
|81
|David Harquail
|Franco-Nevada Corporation
|$750,000
|$1,125,000
|$1,875,000
|15%
|$17,522
|$1,500,000
|$750,000
|$2,250,000
|$0
|$4,142,522
|2%
|$2,313,339
|$4,994,316
|$145,208,877
|$0
|82
|Michael Emory
|Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust
|$800,000
|$1,200,000
|$2,000,000
|0%
|$40,000
|$1,050,807
|$1,000,000
|$2,050,807
|$0
|$4,090,807
|1%
|$8,347,283
|$2,210,267
|$58,327,044
|$0
|83
|John Chen
|BlackBerry Limited
|$1,325,600
|$2,651,200
|$3,976,800
|-7%
|$18,558
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$3,995,358
|-97%
|$0
|$62,485,137
|$47,007,514
|$0
|84
|Neil Rossy
|Dollarama Inc.
|$1,133,000
|$1,016,981
|$2,149,981
|26%
|$0
|$0
|$1,634,000
|$1,634,000
|$13,805
|$3,797,786
|-4%
|$32,382,153
|$0
|$899,968,670
|$0
|85
|Ian Edwards (1)
|SNC-Lavalin Group Inc.
|$949,430
|$531,556
|$1,480,986
|*
|$88,887
|$1,972,800
|$0
|$1,972,800
|$193,712
|$3,736,385
|*
|$0
|$2,615,623
|$900,207
|$0
|86
|Robert Espey
|Parkland Corporation
|$931,404
|$822,826
|$1,754,230
|-18%
|$84,791
|$1,121,993
|$747,995
|$1,869,988
|$0
|$3,709,009
|-2%
|$22,768,484
|$4,137,406
|$21,857,478
|$0
|87
|Galen Weston
|Loblaw Companies Limited
|$480,000
|$764,640
|$1,244,640
|-28%
|$26,129
|$1,599,944
|$800,005
|$2,399,949
|$0
|$3,670,718
|-11%
|$3,370,862
|$5,545,228
|$31,655,632
|$0
|88
|Lino Saputo, Jr.
|Saputo Inc.
|$1,300,000
|$2,348,840
|$3,648,840
|-8%
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$3,648,840
|-8%
|$0
|$0
|$6,233,745
|$0
|89
|Scott Medhurst
|Toromont Industries Ltd.
|$792,000
|$1,352,042
|$2,144,042
|-6%
|$42,509
|$0
|$1,168,000
|$1,168,000
|$277,476
|$3,632,027
|-7%
|$14,183,850
|$0
|$12,966,959
|$0
|90
|Michael Rose
|Tourmaline Oil Corp.
|$600,000
|$2,600,000
|$3,200,000
|12%
|$60,000
|$0
|$113,190
|$113,190
|$0
|$3,373,190
|7%
|$104,800
|$0
|$243,769,304
|$0
|91
|Philippe Jetté (1)
|Cogeco Communications Inc.
|$800,000
|$423,640
|$1,223,640
|*
|$0
|$918,574
|$269,401
|$1,187,975
|$960,000
|$3,371,615
|*
|$2,364,580
|$2,188,942
|$683,404
|$2,293,000
|92
|Mark Kenney
|Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust
|$694,149
|$828,625
|$1,522,774
|*
|$178,899
|$1,484,143
|$0
|$1,484,143
|$0
|$3,185,816
|*
|$0
|$2,686,070
|$10,794,691
|$0
|93
|Peter Anderson #
|CI Financial Corp
|$487,500
|$0
|$487,500
|*
|$2,575,000
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$3,062,500
|*
|$311,187
|$0
|*
|$0
|94
|Stuart Levings
|Genworth MI Canada Inc.
|$705,000
|$750,321
|$1,455,321
|9%
|$96,332
|$670,338
|$223,391
|$893,729
|$403,220
|$2,848,602
|-19%
|$2,682,989
|$2,968,514
|$2,349,052
|$6,574,100
|95
|Pierre Karl Péladeau
|Quebecor Inc.
|$1,336,000
|$1,273,653
|$2,609,653
|3%
|$41,500
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$2,651,153
|3%
|$0
|$0
|$2,331,215,418
|$9,068,900
|96
|Mike Crawley
|Northland Power Inc.
|$500,011
|$435,010
|$935,021
|*
|$13,381
|$1,195,431
|$0
|$1,195,431
|$0
|$2,143,833
|*
|$0
|$1,876,623
|$2,013,698
|$0
|97
|Siegfriend Kiefer (1)
|Canadian Utilities Limited
|$797,863
|$719,200
|$1,517,063
|*
|$27,925
|$556,377
|$67,028
|$623,405
|-$876,676
|$1,291,717
|*
|$410,050
|$2,350,200
|*
|$12,106,193
|98
|Nancy Southern
|ATCO Ltd.
|$101,000
|$141,400
|$242,400
|-12%
|$3,535
|$486,366
|$759,484
|$1,245,850
|-$247,563
|$1,244,222
|-8%
|$5,905,250
|$1,990,800
|$17,579,958
|$3,199,295
|99
|V. Prem Watsa
|Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited
|$600,000
|$0
|$600,000
|0%
|$186,120
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$786,120
|-40%
|$0
|$0
|$1,133,817,627
|$0
|100
|Mark Poweska (1)
|Hydro One Limited
|$328,767
|$328,767
|$657,534
|*
|$1,500
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$18,230
|$677,264
|*
|$0
|$0
|$112,183
|$0
|101
|Mark Leonard
|Constellation Software Inc.
|$0
|$0
|$0
|0%
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|0%
|$0
|$0
|$545,609,345
|$0
Source: Global Governance Advisors
* = Information not available
# = Former CEO
Notes:
(1) New CEO in 2019.
(2) Power Financial Corporation was merged into Power Corporation of Canada in February 2020. Became CEO of Power Corporation of Canada upon the merger.
(3) Includes compensation and ownership from Power Corporation of Canada and Power Financial Corporation.
(4) Includes pension compensation from Exxon Mobil.
The Methodology
Where two names appear, the company has co-CEOs. If a company does not have a CEO, the president or a similar top executive is used. When CEOs have changed during the year, the chart typically shows the CEO who was in place for the larger portion of the year.
For companies that report pay in U.S. dollars, the amounts are converted to Canadian dollars at the average annual exchange rate for 2019. If the company has an irregular year-end, the exchange rate is the rate used by the company for its currency conversion.
Salary is base salary in 2019.
Bonus is the value of any annual and long-term cash incentives paid for 2019 performance, typically paid after the end of the fiscal year.
Total Cash Compensation is the sum of salary and bonus.
Percent change is the change from 2018′s total salary and bonus. No number is shown if the CEO was not in the same position for all of 2018 and 2019.
Other includes all other payments and the cash value of perquisites and benefits.
Share-based awards is the total value of shares, share units, trust units or similar long-term incentive plan grants in 2019.
Option-based awards is the estimated grant date value of new stock options awarded to the CEO in 2019.
Total stock awards is the sum of the values of share-based awards and option-based awards.
Pension value is the additional annual value of the pension benefit earned by the CEO in 2019.
Unexercised in-the-money options is the year-end value of stock options held by the CEO.
Unvested share-based awards is the year-end value of share units or similar compensation that has not yet met time or performance conditions required for payout.
Value of CEO’s equity is the year-end value of common shares owned and vested stock units held by the CEO as per the company’s most recent proxy circular disclosure, valued at the end of the company’s fiscal year. This excludes unvested share units and unexercised stock options. Share holdings may have changes since the end of the fiscal year due to subsequent grants of shares by the company or sales of stock on the open market by the CEO.
Accrued CEO pension obligation is the estimated year-end value of a company’s total expected cost to provide the CEO’s defined-benefit pension. It excludes the value of any defined-contribution pension accrued by the CEO.
Wealth
|Company Name
|Fiscal Year End
|Number of Shares & DSUs as of Fiscal Year End
|Company Share Price as of Fiscal Year End
|Value of CEO Equity as of Fiscal Year End
|Company Share Price as of May 29, 2020
|Share Return, Fiscal Year End to May 29
|Estimated Value of Equity as of May 29, 2020
|Equity Decline
|CAE Inc.
|2019-03-31
|314,105
|$29.61
|$9,300,649
|$20.66
|-30.2%
|$6,489,409
|-$2,811,240
|Canada Goose Holdings Inc.
|2019-03-31
|20,130,334
|$64.18
|$1,291,964,836
|$26.86
|-58.1%
|$540,700,771
|-$751,264,065
|Canopy Growth Corporation
|2019-03-31
|*
|$57.82
|*
|$24.21
|-58.1%
|*
|N/A
|Saputo Inc.
|2019-03-31
|136,855
|$45.55
|$6,233,745
|$33.83
|-25.7%
|$4,629,805
|-$1,603,941
|Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc.
|2019-04-28
|634,796
|$39.50
|$25,071,268
|$43.10
|9.1%
|$27,359,708
|$2,288,440
|Empire Company Limited
|2019-05-04
|234,215
|$29.94
|$7,012,397
|$31.16
|4.1%
|$7,298,139
|$285,742
|Open Text Corporation
|2019-06-30
|728,161
|$54.04
|$39,349,820
|$52.60
|-2.7%
|$38,301,269
|-$1,048,552
|Cogeco Communications Inc.
|2019-08-31
|6,531
|$104.64
|$683,404
|$102.82
|-1.7%
|$671,517
|-$11,886
|Shaw Communications Inc.
|2019-08-31
|9,202,871
|$25.30
|$232,832,636
|$23.23
|-8.2%
|$213,782,693
|-$19,049,943
|Metro Inc.
|2019-09-28
|266,438
|$57.91
|$15,429,425
|$57.42
|-0.8%
|$15,298,870
|-$130,555
|CGI Inc.
|2019-09-30
|30,678
|$104.76
|$3,213,827
|$87.98
|-16.0%
|$2,699,050
|-$514,777
|Bank of Montreal
|2019-10-31
|75,317
|$97.50
|$7,579,065
|$67.92
|-30.3%
|$5,115,531
|-$2,463,534
|Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce
|2019-10-31
|43,910
|$112.31
|$4,931,529
|$88.29
|-21.4%
|$3,876,811
|-$1,054,718
|National Bank of Canada
|2019-10-31
|265,826
|$68.02
|$18,081,485
|$59.96
|-11.8%
|$15,938,927
|-$2,142,558
|Royal Bank of Canada
|2019-10-31
|54,811
|$106.24
|$5,823,121
|$89.33
|-15.9%
|$4,896,267
|-$926,854
|The Bank of Nova Scotia
|2019-10-31
|154,178
|$75.54
|$11,646,606
|$55.17
|-27.0%
|$8,506,000
|-$3,140,606
|The Toronto-Dominion Bank
|2019-10-31
|903,921
|$72.83
|$65,832,566
|$58.98
|-19.0%
|$53,313,261
|-$12,519,306
|Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited
|2019-12-28
|85,934
|$139.75
|$12,009,277
|$117.62
|-15.8%
|$10,107,557
|-$1,901,719
|Loblaw Companies Limited
|2019-12-28
|467,035
|$67.78
|$31,655,632
|$68.16
|0.6%
|$31,833,106
|$177,473
|Gildan Activewear Inc.
|2019-12-29
|3,219,245
|$38.66
|$124,456,012
|$19.10
|-50.6%
|$61,487,580
|-$62,968,432
|Agnico Eagle Mines Limited
|2019-12-31
|162,690
|$79.98
|$13,011,946
|$81.33
|1.7%
|$13,231,578
|$219,631
|Air Canada
|2019-12-31
|707,514
|$48.51
|$34,321,504
|$15.90
|-67.2%
|$11,249,473
|-$23,072,032
|Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp.
|2019-12-31
|786,890
|$18.37
|$14,455,169
|$19.28
|5.0%
|$15,171,239
|$716,070
|Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust
|2019-12-31
|1,120,166
|$52.07
|$58,327,044
|$40.00
|-23.2%
|$44,806,640
|-$13,520,404
|AltaGas Ltd.
|2019-12-31
|18,500
|$19.78
|$365,930
|$14.78
|-25.3%
|$273,430
|-$92,500
|ATCO Ltd.
|2019-12-31
|353,224
|$49.77
|$17,579,958
|$38.81
|-22.0%
|$13,708,623
|-$3,871,335
|B2Gold Corp.
|2019-12-31
|4,376,803
|$5.21
|$22,803,144
|$7.59
|45.7%
|$33,219,935
|$10,416,791
|Barrick Gold Corporation
|2019-12-31
|5,655,747
|$24.12
|$148,003,962
|$33.11
|37.3%
|$203,167,960
|$55,163,997
|Bausch Health Companies Inc.
|2019-12-31
|463,719
|$38.87
|$18,024,758
|$25.15
|-35.3%
|$11,662,533
|-$6,362,225
|BCE Inc.
|2019-12-31
|1,317,455
|$60.16
|$79,258,093
|$57.23
|-4.9%
|$75,397,950
|-$3,860,143
|Bombardier Inc.
|2019-12-31
|*
|$1.93
|*
|$0.45
|-76.9%
|*
|N/A
|Brookfield Asset Management Inc.
|2019-12-31
|63,831,468
|$50.02
|$3,192,850,029
|$43.23
|-13.6%
|$2,759,434,362
|-$433,415,668
|Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P.
|2019-12-31
|559,543
|$60.30
|$33,740,444
|$67.40
|11.8%
|$48,981,903
|$15,241,459
|Cameco Corporation
|2019-12-31
|299,594
|$11.54
|$3,457,315
|$14.96
|29.6%
|$4,481,926
|$1,024,611
|Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust
|2019-12-31
|203,635
|$53.01
|$10,794,691
|$46.94
|-11.5%
|$9,558,627
|-$1,236,064
|Canadian National Railway Company
|2019-12-31
|339,375
|$117.47
|$39,866,381
|$118.60
|1.0%
|$40,249,875
|$383,494
|Canadian Natural Resources Limited
|2019-12-31
|1,167,469
|$42.00
|$49,033,698
|$25.15
|-40.1%
|$29,361,845
|-$19,671,853
|Canadian Pacific Railway Limited
|2019-12-31
|35,418
|$331.03
|$11,724,421
|$345.10
|4.3%
|$12,222,752
|$498,331
|Canadian Utilities Limited
|2019-12-31
|*
|$39.17
|*
|$33.04
|-15.6%
|*
|N/A
|CCL Industries Inc.
|2019-12-31
|636,422
|$55.32
|$35,206,865
|$46.39
|-16.1%
|$29,523,617
|-$5,683,248
|Cenovus Energy Inc.
|2019-12-31
|710,960
|$13.20
|$9,384,672
|$6.00
|-54.5%
|$4,265,760
|-$5,118,912
|CI Financial Corp
|2019-12-31
|*
|$21.71
|*
|$16.32
|-24.8%
|*
|N/A
|Constellation Software Inc.
|2019-12-31
|432,625
|$1,261.16
|$545,609,345
|$1,565.13
|24.1%
|$677,114,366
|$131,505,021
|Element Fleet Management Corp.
|2019-12-31
|300,000
|$11.09
|$3,327,000
|$9.79
|-11.7%
|$2,937,000
|-$390,000
|Emera Incorporated
|2019-12-31
|126,905
|$55.79
|$7,080,030
|$54.74
|-1.9%
|$6,946,780
|-$133,250
|Enbridge Inc.
|2019-12-31
|876,512
|$51.63
|$45,254,315
|$44.78
|-13.3%
|$39,250,207
|-$6,004,107
|Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited
|2019-12-31
|1,859,510
|$609.74
|$1,133,817,627
|$382.47
|-37.3%
|$711,206,790
|-$422,610,838
|First Quantum Minerals Ltd.
|2019-12-31
|5,772,725
|$13.17
|$76,026,788
|$8.07
|-38.7%
|$46,585,891
|-$29,440,898
|FirstService Corporation
|2019-12-31
|1,005,262
|$120.89
|$121,526,123
|$127.99
|5.9%
|$128,663,483
|$7,137,360
|Fortis Inc.
|2019-12-31
|321,052
|$53.88
|$17,298,282
|$53.01
|-1.6%
|$17,018,967
|-$279,315
|Franco-Nevada Corporation
|2019-12-31
|1,082,921
|$134.09
|$145,208,877
|$193.26
|44.1%
|$209,285,312
|$64,076,436
|Genworth MI Canada Inc.
|2019-12-31
|41,342
|$56.82
|$2,349,052
|$30.91
|-45.6%
|$1,277,881
|-$1,071,171
|George Weston Limited
|2019-12-31
|317,842
|$103.02
|$32,744,083
|$99.46
|-3.5%
|$31,612,565
|-$1,131,518
|Great-West Lifeco Inc.
|2019-12-31
|217,905
|$33.26
|$11,309,531
|$22.42
|-32.6%
|$7,623,562
|-$3,685,969
|Husky Energy Inc.
|2019-12-31
|206,946
|$10.42
|$2,156,377
|$3.88
|-62.8%
|$802,950
|-$1,353,427
|Hydro One Limited
|2019-12-31
|4,473
|$25.08
|$112,183
|$26.68
|6.4%
|$119,340
|$7,157
|iA Financial Corporation Inc.
|2019-12-31
|79,935
|$71.33
|$5,701,764
|$43.97
|-38.4%
|$3,514,742
|-$2,187,022
|IGM Financial Inc.
|2019-12-31
|33,269
|$37.28
|$1,627,682
|$32.70
|-12.3%
|$1,427,715
|-$199,967
|Imperial Oil Limited
|2019-12-31
|*
|$34.35
|*
|$21.51
|-37.4%
|*
|N/A
|Intact Financial Corporation
|2019-12-31
|264,356
|$140.42
|$37,120,870
|$131.44
|-6.4%
|$34,746,953
|-$2,373,917
|Inter Pipeline Ltd.
|2019-12-31
|485,000
|$22.54
|$10,931,900
|$12.61
|-44.1%
|$6,115,850
|-$4,816,050
|Keyera Corp.
|2019-12-31
|604,249
|$34.02
|$20,556,551
|$21.82
|-35.9%
|$13,184,713
|-$7,371,838
|Kinross Gold Corporation
|2019-12-31
|2,024,743
|$6.16
|$12,472,417
|$8.95
|45.3%
|$18,121,450
|$5,649,033
|Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd.
|2019-12-31
|64,843
|$57.24
|$3,711,613
|$53.05
|-7.3%
|$3,439,921
|-$271,692
|Lundin Mining Corporation
|2019-12-31
|426,653
|$7.76
|$3,310,827
|$6.34
|-18.3%
|$2,704,980
|-$605,847
|Magna International Inc.
|2019-12-31
|1,866,605
|$71.20
|$132,902,276
|$58.06
|-18.5%
|$108,375,086
|-$24,527,190
|Manulife Financial Corporation
|2019-12-31
|373,477
|$26.36
|$9,844,853
|$17.10
|-35.1%
|$6,386,456
|-$3,458,397
|Northland Power Inc.
|2019-12-31
|74,033
|$27.20
|$2,013,698
|$31.84
|17.1%
|$2,357,211
|$343,513
|Nutrien Ltd.
|2019-12-31
|65,101
|$62.17
|$4,047,329
|$47.00
|-24.4%
|$3,059,747
|-$987,582
|Onex Corporation
|2019-12-31
|11,909,840
|$82.17
|$978,631,553
|$64.61
|-21.4%
|$769,494,762
|-$209,136,790
|Ovintiv Inc.
|2019-12-31
|69,458
|$30.40
|$2,111,523
|$10.38
|-65.9%
|$720,974
|-$1,390,549
|Pan American Silver Corp.
|2019-12-31
|87,518
|$30.76
|$2,692,054
|$40.49
|31.6%
|$3,543,604
|$851,550
|Parkland Corporation
|2019-12-31
|458,132
|$47.71
|$21,857,478
|$38.72
|-18.8%
|$17,738,871
|-$4,118,607
|Pembina Pipeline Corporation
|2019-12-31
|250,000
|$48.13
|$12,032,500
|$34.40
|-28.5%
|$8,600,000
|-$3,432,500
|Power Corporation of Canada - André Desmarais
|2019-12-31
|15,754,908
|$33.45
|$527,001,673
|$22.41
|-33.0%
|$353,067,488
|-$173,934,184
|Power Corporation of Canada - Paul Desmarais, Jr.
|2019-12-31
|15,258,593
|$33.45
|$510,399,936
|$22.41
|-33.0%
|$341,945,069
|-$168,454,867
|Power Financial Corporation
|2019-12-31
|475,441
|$34.94
|$16,611,909
|$22.41
|-35.9%
|$13,171,253
|-$3,440,655
|Quebecor Inc.
|2019-12-31
|70,707,171
|$32.97
|$2,331,215,418
|$30.27
|-8.2%
|$2,137,381,708
|-$193,833,710
|Restaurant Brands International Inc.
|2019-12-31
|808,215
|$82.78
|$67,054,214
|$75.22
|-9.1%
|$60,799,220
|-$6,254,994
|RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust
|2019-12-31
|500,127
|$26.76
|$13,383,399
|$14.56
|-45.6%
|$7,281,849
|-$6,101,549
|Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated
|2019-12-31
|89,100
|$55.72
|$4,964,652
|$59.91
|7.5%
|$5,337,981
|$373,329
|Rogers Communications Inc.
|2019-12-31
|9,339
|$64.48
|$602,179
|$57.70
|-10.5%
|$538,860
|-$63,318
|Shopify Inc.
|2019-12-31
|8,305,643
|$516.30
|$4,288,203,481
|$882.78
|71.0%
|$7,332,055,528
|$3,043,852,047
|SNC-Lavalin Group Inc.
|2019-12-31
|30,057
|$29.95
|$900,207
|$20.88
|-30.3%
|$627,590
|-$272,617
|Sun Life Financial Inc.
|2019-12-31
|236,210
|$59.21
|$13,985,994
|$47.23
|-20.2%
|$11,156,198
|-$2,829,796
|Suncor Energy Inc.
|2019-12-31
|162,803
|$42.56
|$6,928,896
|$23.67
|-44.4%
|$3,853,547
|-$3,075,349
|TC Energy Corporation
|2019-12-31
|322,574
|$69.16
|$22,309,218
|$62.05
|-10.3%
|$20,015,717
|-$2,293,501
|Teck Resources Limited
|2019-12-31
|1,372,836
|$22.52
|$30,916,267
|$13.08
|-41.9%
|$17,956,695
|-$12,959,572
|TELUS Corporation
|2019-12-31
|375,686
|$25.14
|$9,444,746
|$23.86
|-5.1%
|$8,963,868
|-$480,878
|Thomson Reuters Corporation
|2019-12-31
|*
|$92.89
|*
|$92.22
|-0.7%
|*
|N/A
|TMX Group Limited
|2019-12-31
|5,975
|$112.45
|$671,889
|$138.01
|22.7%
|$824,610
|$152,721
|Toromont Industries Ltd.
|2019-12-31
|183,694
|$70.59
|$12,966,959
|$66.42
|-5.9%
|$12,200,955
|-$766,004
|Tourmaline Oil Corp.
|2019-12-31
|16,016,380
|$15.22
|$243,769,304
|$13.68
|-10.1%
|$219,104,078
|-$24,665,225
|Waste Connections, Inc.
|2019-12-31
|191,625
|$117.95
|$22,602,169
|$119.76
|1.5%
|$22,949,010
|$346,841
|Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.
|2019-12-31
|163,300
|$38.64
|$6,309,912
|$59.32
|53.5%
|$9,686,956
|$3,377,044
|WSP Global Inc.
|2019-12-31
|98,499
|$88.67
|$8,733,906
|$88.86
|0.2%
|$8,752,621
|$18,715
|Yamana Gold Inc.
|2019-12-31
|895,736
|$5.14
|$4,604,083
|$7.45
|44.9%
|$6,673,233
|$2,069,150
|BRP Inc.
|2020-01-31
|1,012,350
|$67.56
|$68,394,366
|$47.68
|-29.4%
|$48,268,848
|-$20,125,518
|The Descartes Systems Group Inc
|2020-01-31
|37,549
|$59.33
|$2,227,782
|$65.64
|10.6%
|$2,464,716
|$236,934
|Dollarama Inc.
|2020-02-02
|19,959,385
|$45.09
|$899,968,670
|$46.68
|3.5%
|$931,704,092
|$31,735,422
|BlackBerry Limited
|2020-02-29
|6,783,191
|$6.93
|$47,007,514
|$6.40
|-7.6%
|$43,412,422
|-$3,595,091
Methodology
Number of Shares & DSUs as of Fiscal Year End is the number of common shares owned and vested stock units held by the CEO as per the company’s most recent proxy circular disclosure. This excludes unvested share units and unexercised stock options. Share holdings may have changed since the end of the fiscal year due to subsequent grants of shares by the company or sales of stock on the open market by the CEO.
Value of CEO Equity as of Fiscal Year End is the Company Share Price as of Fiscal Year End multiplied by the number of shares and DSUs.
Share Return, Fiscal Year End to May 29 shows the stock return from the end of the company’s fiscal year to May 29, 2020. The period ranges from as little as three months to as many as 14 months, depending on the company’s fiscal year.
Estimated Value of Equity as of May 29, 2020 is Number of Shares & DSUs as of Fiscal Year End multiplied by the May 29, 2020 closing share price. Share holdings may have changed since the end of the fiscal year due to subsequent grants of shares by the company or sales of stock on the open market by the CEO.
Equity Decline is the change in the value of equity from the end of the fiscal year to May 29, 2020.