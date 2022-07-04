This is a ranking of compensation in fiscal 2021 for the chief executive officers from the 100 largest public companies (by market capitalization) in Canada’s benchmark S&P/TSX composite index as of Dec. 31, 2021.

Prepared by Global Governance Advisors, the information comes from management information circulars filed for fiscal year 2021.

CEO Compensation Rank Name Organization Name Industry Ticker Base Salary Bonus Sub-Total % Change All Other Compensation Share-Based Awards Option-Based Awards Total Stock Awards Pension Value Total Reported Compensation % Change Unexercised In-the-Money Options Unvested Share-Based Awards Value of CEO's Equity Accrued CEO Pension Obligation 1 Philip Fayer Nuvei Corp. Information Technology NVEI-T $818,785 $1,566,875 $2,385,660 87% $6,456 $58,287,750 $80,098,650 $138,386,400 $0 $140,778,515 3119% $11,109,987 $0 $2,284,300,896 $0 2 Patrick Dovigi GFL Environmental Inc. Industrials GFL-T $1,973,298 $6,023,159 $7,996,457 7% $3,925,898 $0 $31,518,243 $31,518,243 $0 $43,440,598 16% $150,511,206 $0 $578,901,642 $0 3 Joseph Papa Bausch Health Companies Inc. Health Care BHC-T $2,005,600 $3,068,568 $5,074,168 3% $37,577 $20,759,345 $2,820,443 $23,579,788 $0 $28,691,533 52% $0 $14,435,147 $46,315,142 $0 4 Joe Natale # Rogers Communications Inc. Communication Services RCI-B-T $1,206,980 $1,206,980 $2,413,960 * $14,271,605 $4,250,011 $4,250,043 $8,500,054 $2,194,700 $27,380,319 * $739,967 $11,878,122 $530,891 $7,584,900 5 Keith Creel Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. Industrials CP-T $1,496,068 $2,337,606 $3,833,674 -24% $237,237 $7,138,547 $14,910,982 $22,049,529 $608,541 $26,728,981 59% $122,780,918 $16,637,469 $42,131,798 $3,661,737 6 Mark Barrenechea Open Text Corp. Information Technology OTEX-T $1,116,398 $2,084,759 $3,201,157 -3% $39,893 $11,270,264 $11,765,342 $23,035,606 $0 $26,276,655 101% $0 $14,908,247 $78,313,454 $0 7 Tobias Lütke Shopify Inc. Information Technology SHOP-T $1 $0 $1 -100% $0 $0 $25,070,573 $25,070,573 $0 $25,070,574 24% $59,197,579 $0 $13,754,303,582 $0 8 Darren Entwistle Telus Corp. Communication Services T-T $1,543,750 $1,111,500 $2,655,250 41% $140,133 $13,111,500 $0 $13,111,500 $3,916,000 $19,822,883 24% $0 $26,022,161 $37,705,769 $0 9 Charles Brindamour Intact Financial Corp. Financials IFC-T $1,284,100 $2,180,344 $3,464,444 -5% $0 $7,800,000 $7,800,000 $15,600,000 $642,660 $19,707,104 95% $1,118,640 $25,530,973 $54,610,788 $16,444,774 10 Al Monaco Enbridge Inc. Energy ENB-T $1,648,679 $4,624,711 $6,273,390 32% $68,283 $8,902,468 $2,219,827 $11,122,295 $1,576,000 $19,039,968 12% $11,920,831 $20,294,894 $65,508,350 $28,798,000 11 Jay Hennick Colliers International Group Inc. Real Estate CIGI-T $1,628,116 $16,767,312 $18,395,428 2013% $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $18,395,428 2013% $0 $0 $1,117,293,648 $0 12 Mark Bristow Barrick Gold Corp. Materials ABX-T $2,256,300 $5,821,254 $8,077,554 -16% $193,309 $8,664,192 $0 $8,664,192 $1,211,633 $18,146,688 -25% $0 $19,313,694 $140,240,095 $2,715,512 13 José Cil Restaurant Brands International Inc. Consumer Discretionary QSR-T $1,153,943 $2,835,585 $3,989,528 33% $20,572 $13,499,775 $0 $13,499,775 $0 $17,509,876 -35% $0 $78,567,496 $92,097,909 $0 14 Roy Gori Manulife Financial Corp. Financials MFC-T $1,518,805 $5,836,575 $7,355,380 42% $134,644 $8,622,705 $0 $8,622,705 $747,457 $16,860,186 15% $4,279,247 $21,300,485 $15,092,904 $4,863,500 15 David McKay Royal Bank of Canada Financials RY-T $1,500,000 $4,095,000 $5,595,000 93% $44,877 $7,920,000 $1,980,000 $9,900,000 $1,132,000 $16,671,877 24% $39,156,435 $29,202,094 $37,127,624 $20,092,000 16 Alain Bédard TFI International Inc. Industrials TFII-T $1,754,900 $5,264,700 $7,019,600 15% $3,493,660 $4,453,400 $0 $4,453,400 $1,050,001 $16,016,660 26% $132,128,320 $37,221,094 $621,763,801 $18,049,000 17 Sean Boyd # Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. Materials AEM-T $1,850,078 $4,000,169 $5,850,247 5% $22,024 $9,147,888 $0 $9,147,888 $673,239 $15,693,398 11% $0 $13,438,636 $12,649,794 $21,795,922 18 Darryl White Bank of Montreal Financials BMO-T $1,000,000 $3,382,500 $4,382,500 29% $256,873 $6,426,750 $1,875,750 $8,302,500 $1,933,864 $14,875,737 34% $17,461,055 $20,661,822 $12,558,457 $7,056,385 19 Steve Hasker (1) Thomson Reuters Corp. Industrials TRI-T $1,495,478 $4,994,897 $6,490,375 * $229,976 $6,067,656 $2,022,557 $8,090,213 $0 $14,810,564 * $18,328,604 $18,014,082 $0 $450,326 20 Glenn Chamandy Gildan Activewear Inc. Consumer Discretionary GIL-T $1,557,233 $4,671,698 $6,228,931 60% $143,769 $8,095,900 $0 $8,095,900 $77,469 $14,546,069 -35% $37,276,203 $32,120,895 $181,298,038 $2,679,888 21 Michael Dilger # Pembina Pipeline Corp. Energy PPL-T $1,068,182 $1,472,880 $2,541,062 * $6,461,285 $3,654,000 $1,566,000 $5,220,000 $123,020 $14,345,367 * $2,394,516 $6,698,820 * $4,812,419 22 Alexander Pourbaix Cenovus Energy Inc. Energy CVE-T $1,225,000 $2,900,000 $4,125,000 82% $110,710 $5,499,987 $4,124,998 $9,624,985 $133,200 $13,993,895 47% $25,053,577 $18,745,775 $13,531,831 $529,145 23 Seetarama Kotagiri (1) Magna International Inc. Consumer Discretionary MG-T $407,388 $4,192,958 $4,600,345 * $0 $5,415,120 $3,610,080 $9,025,200 $0 $13,625,545 * $15,782,819 $12,483,607 $17,035,174 $0 24 Jean-Jacques Ruest # Canadian National Railway Co Industrials CNR-T $1,090,545 $2,323,649 $3,414,194 135% $27,724 $6,159,399 $2,941,900 $9,101,299 $1,005,000 $13,548,217 25% $42,329,216 $22,421,145 $94,911,609 $14,274,000 25 Jeffrey Orr Power Corporation of Canada Financials POW-T $4,500,000 $0 $4,500,000 -6% $572,500 $6,053,737 $2,367,500 $8,421,237 $7,000 $13,500,737 3% $56,434,522 $13,967,384 $59,168,061 $41,108,000 26 Bharat Masrani Toronto-Dominion Bank Financials TD-T $1,450,000 $2,374,200 $3,824,200 18% $112,096 $6,401,850 $3,153,160 $9,555,010 $0 $13,491,306 28% $58,638,481 $21,221,859 $115,320,310 $22,918,700 27 Donald Lindsay Teck Resources Ltd. Materials TECK-B-T $1,733,850 $3,083,100 $4,816,950 4% $0 $3,752,500 $3,752,300 $7,504,800 $892,000 $13,213,750 8% $72,310,705 $13,081,758 $50,715,588 $13,575,000 28 Ann Fandozzi Ritchie Bros Auctioneers Inc. Industrials RBA-T $1,128,150 $1,275,790 $2,403,940 -39% $0 $5,345,607 $5,076,700 $10,422,307 $187,252 $13,013,499 35% $0 $20,614,819 $880,539 $0 29 Brian Hannasch Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. Consumer Staples ATD-A-T $1,716,644 $3,382,511 $5,099,155 5% $0 $5,516,183 $1,196,077 $6,712,260 $1,014,108 $12,825,523 -2% $34,586,526 $5,341,464 $37,170,446 $15,750,182 30 Victor Dodig Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Financials CM-T $1,000,000 $2,136,960 $3,136,960 21% $2,250 $6,838,272 $1,709,568 $8,547,840 $1,066,000 $12,753,050 32% $18,415,133 $16,637,418 $12,321,751 $10,525,000 31 Brian Porter Bank of Nova Scotia Financials BNS-T $1,300,000 $2,516,000 $3,816,000 11% $4,152 $6,038,000 $1,509,000 $7,547,000 $812,000 $12,179,152 0% $7,443,308 $21,674,604 $12,833,021 $21,722,000 32 Bradley Shaw Shaw Communications Inc. Communication Services SJR-B-T $2,000,000 $6,122,600 $8,122,600 12% $422,609 $2,880,650 $0 $2,880,650 $518,210 $11,944,069 74% $2,654,400 $9,314,128 $343,960,998 $134,748,000 33 Jeff Puritt Telus International Cda Inc. Information Technology TIXT-T $965,678 $1,554,257 $2,519,935 * $156,508 $7,677,688 $0 $7,677,688 $1,503,222 $11,857,353 * $2,627,940 $22,471,383 $12,916,284 $375,608 34 Mark Little Suncor Energy Inc. Energy SU-T $1,235,000 $1,960,000 $3,195,000 104% $126,894 $6,750,031 $2,258,366 $9,008,397 -$529,500 $11,800,791 16% $4,132,308 $15,464,645 $9,448,321 $22,895,452 35 Mayo Schmidt # Nutrien Ltd. Materials NTR-T $1,106,454 $2,850,227 $3,956,682 * $103,484 $7,060,668 $0 $7,060,668 $638,876 $11,759,710 * $0 $8,807,199 * $596,032 36 Bruce Flatt Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Financials BAM-A-T $1,034,739 $0 $1,034,739 0% $77,605 $10,467,703 $0 $10,467,703 $0 $11,580,047 31% $0 $80,462,451 $4,928,923,581 $0 37 Mirko Bibic BCE Inc. Communication Services BCE-T $1,300,000 $3,188,250 $4,488,250 54% $218,183 $6,000,000 $0 $6,000,000 $436,605 $11,143,038 18% $4,167,182 $12,323,336 $18,712,637 $1,726,348 38 Connor Teskey Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P Utilities BEP-UN-T $948,511 $1,925,647 $2,874,158 42% $80,605 $8,104,028 $0 $8,104,028 $0 $11,058,791 43% $36,276,973 $34,047,270 $739,449 $0 39 George Schindler CGI Inc. Information Technology GIB-A-T $1,556,353 $3,392,850 $4,949,203 423% $79,230 $5,768,343 $0 $5,768,343 $3,161 $10,799,937 124% $56,489,189 $21,613,839 $8,400,519 $1,822,973 40 Louis Vachon National Bank of Canada Financials NA-T $1,125,015 $2,140,313 $3,265,328 39% $4,180 $4,302,028 $2,118,920 $6,420,948 $970,000 $10,660,456 28% $115,065,899 $16,614,867 $30,633,833 $23,558,000 41 Gary Berman Tricon Residential Inc. Real Estate TCN-T $1,050,433 $4,365,941 $5,416,374 52% $1,069,236 $4,136,550 $0 $4,136,550 $0 $10,622,159 77% $4,777,089 $16,074,884 $95,429,470 $0 42 Galen Weston * George Weston Ltd. Consumer Staples WN-T $1,221,000 $3,183,827 $4,404,827 57% $96,219 $3,464,885 $2,640,458 $6,105,343 $0 $10,606,389 18% $48,102,823 $16,171,828 $11,535,231,618 $0 43 Scott Patterson FirstService Corp. Real Estate FSV-T $1,005,056 $3,502,530 $4,507,586 188% $0 $0 $5,341,414 $5,341,414 $0 $9,849,000 31% $79,310,512 $0 $304,120,458 $0 44 Neil Rossy Dollarama Inc. Consumer Discretionary DOL-T $1,598,904 $2,446,324 $4,045,229 -2% $0 $2,876,452 $2,876,500 $5,752,952 $18,498 $9,816,679 7% $25,649,113 $3,277,991 $913,762,210 $386,613 45 François Poirier (1) TC Energy Corp. Energy TRP-T $1,000,000 $1,100,000 $2,100,000 * $71,923 $3,600,000 $2,400,000 $6,000,000 $1,642,000 $9,813,923 * $1,041,949 $2,962,179 $3,969,025 $4,585,000 46 Tim McKay Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. Energy CNQ-T $616,600 $1,479,840 $2,096,440 40% $118,031 $4,927,867 $2,328,750 $7,256,617 $0 $9,471,088 22% $28,302,525 $28,508,787 $63,092,113 $0 47 Randall Crawford AltaGas Ltd. Utilities ALA-T $1,159,510 $2,203,026 $3,362,536 2% $51,375 $2,921,738 $1,949,901 $4,871,639 $988,276 $9,273,826 1% $21,992,490 $17,972,739 $1,870,735 $2,682,137 48 Alexandre L’Heureux WSP Global Inc. Industrials WSP-T $1,347,837 $1,937,912 $3,285,749 41% $136,760 $4,123,500 $1,701,007 $5,824,507 $0 $9,247,016 34% $40,700,810 $10,403,354 $39,380,593 $0 49 Marna Cloete Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. Materials IVN-T $814,775 $1,975,829 $2,790,604 227% $33,143 $5,616,722 $776,753 $6,393,474 $0 $9,217,221 322% $4,413,162 $6,073,080 $5,085,407 $0 50 David Hutchens (1) Fortis Inc. Utilities FTS-T $1,378,850 $1,737,351 $3,116,201 * $517,550 $5,392,003 $0 $5,392,003 $112,602 $9,138,356 * $0 $14,981,560 $5,121,088 $11,713,105 51 Worthing Jackman Waste Connections Inc. Industrials WCN-T $1,128,150 $3,221,495 $4,349,645 61% $113,728 $4,666,955 $0 $4,666,955 $0 $9,130,327 35% $0 $13,451,466 $22,200,465 $0 52 Paul Mahon Great-West Lifeco Inc. Financials GWO-T $1,262,000 $3,104,520 $4,366,520 16% $220,201 $3,733,253 $1,893,088 $5,626,341 -$1,120,911 $9,092,151 16% $13,903,422 $13,794,644 $8,565,446 $30,307,688 53 Paul Rollinson Kinross Gold Corp. Materials K-T $1,552,356 $1,676,544 $3,228,899 4% $397,876 $4,439,735 $0 $4,439,735 $698,559 $8,765,070 -15% $7,098,617 $6,314,884 $18,472,248 $7,086,715 54 Brad Corson Imperial Oil Ltd. Energy IMO-T $968,956 $956,421 $1,925,377 93% $2,178,025 $3,447,056 $0 $3,447,056 $1,200,091 $8,750,549 94% $63,271,250 $10,702,452 $5,231,975 $0 55 Dean Connor # Sun Life Financial Inc. Financials SLF-T $655,769 $985,479 $1,641,248 * $6,125 $6,500,039 $0 $6,500,039 $398,737 $8,546,149 * $14,916,710 $20,781,553 $27,622,007 $8,922,000 56 Scott Balfour Emera Inc. Utilities EMA-T $1,098,077 $1,288,100 $2,386,177 -3% $37,349 $4,124,917 $1,375,101 $5,500,018 $357,000 $8,280,544 6% $15,529,157 $9,209,912 $10,326,003 $4,549,000 57 José Boisjoli BRP Inc. Consumer Discretionary DOO-T $1,166,041 $2,915,104 $4,081,145 3% $2,268 $0 $3,576,169 $3,576,169 $528,000 $8,187,582 -3% $39,096,944 $0 $105,686,978 $15,983,000 58 Gerald Schwartz Onex Corp. Financials ONEX-T $1,629,550 $6,267,500 $7,897,050 353% $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $7,897,050 -39% $207,113,925 $0 $1,089,073,210 $0 59 Ray Ferris West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. Materials WFG-T $984,375 $1,650,000 $2,634,375 42% $0 $1,151,505 $1,152,452 $2,303,957 $2,702,300 $7,640,632 83% $0 $0 $4,761,067 $11,230,400 60 Ian Edwards SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. Industrials SNC-T $1,386,884 $1,650,041 $3,036,925 45% $115,325 $4,200,000 $0 $4,200,000 $277,377 $7,629,627 -5% $0 $9,581,296 $3,631,801 $1,520,966 61 Michael Medline Empire Company Ltd. Consumer Staples EMP-A-T $1,124,994 $2,714,063 $3,839,057 53% $62,548 $1,856,250 $1,237,500 $3,093,750 $496,000 $7,491,355 -43% $16,969,146 $4,671,404 $12,396,511 $1,202,000 62 Marie Inkster # Lundin Mining Corp. Materials LUN-T $1,128,062 $1,353,675 $2,481,737 23% $4,991,304 $0 $0 $0 $0 $7,473,041 31% $3,827,368 $0 * $0 63 Edward Ryan Descartes Systems Group Inc. Information Technology DSG-T $607,948 $940,125 $1,548,073 31% $2,507 $5,135,951 $742,315 $5,878,266 $0 $7,428,845 18% $5,251,150 $10,963,304 $41,789,425 $0 64 Marc Parent CAE Inc. Industrials CAE-T $906,847 $1,543,440 $2,450,287 -10% $83,735 $1,674,398 $2,511,818 $4,186,216 $686,000 $7,406,238 0% $27,548,890 $10,701,962 $20,984,232 $12,206,000 65 Greg Hicks Canadian Tire Corp.oration Ltd. Consumer Discretionary CTC-A-T $1,100,000 $2,636,308 $3,736,308 99% $218,007 $1,781,905 $1,187,975 $2,969,880 $0 $6,924,195 54% $7,457,024 $6,224,299 $1,854,674 $0 66 Jay Forbes Element Fleet Management Corp. Financials EFN-T $1,000,000 $1,310,000 $2,310,000 6% $0 $4,500,000 $0 $4,500,000 $0 $6,810,000 20% $17,875,000 $13,360,476 $5,152,000 $0 67 Tim Gitzel Cameco Corp. Energy CCO-T $1,060,900 $1,414,000 $2,474,900 1% $0 $3,872,184 $0 $3,872,184 $331,000 $6,678,084 2% $15,989,858 $5,751,064 $17,093,412 $9,089,100 68 Philip Pascall # First Quantum Minerals Ltd. Materials FM-T $1,566,875 $1,566,875 $3,133,750 20% $5,731 $3,509,800 $0 $3,509,800 $0 $6,649,281 32% $14,112,486 $16,930,638 $177,767,386 $0 69 Geoffrey Martin CCL Industries Inc. Materials CCL-B-T $1,578,157 $2,854,220 $4,432,377 15% $0 $1,686,839 $0 $1,686,839 $263,245 $6,382,461 13% $1,017,700 $21,125,586 $44,118,124 $7,974,466 70 Randy Smallwood Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. Materials WPM-T $1,127,000 $2,129,400 $3,256,400 9% $372,021 $2,028,304 $676,170 $2,704,474 $0 $6,332,895 9% $10,929,705 $11,698,535 $15,426,376 $0 71 Gord Johnston Stantec Inc. Industrials STN-T $1,100,016 $1,760,000 $2,860,016 38% $140,433 $3,300,003 $0 $3,300,003 $0 $6,300,452 25% $0 $13,873,466 $5,953,321 $0 72 Denis Ricard iA Financial Corp.oration Inc. Financials IAG-T $950,000 $1,714,427 $2,664,427 22% $0 $284,995 $592,800 $877,795 $2,444,048 $5,986,270 -13% $7,011,287 $656,833 $6,666,705 $23,619,607 73 Arun Banskota (1) Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. Utilities AQN-T $966,808 $1,270,359 $2,237,167 * $14,780 $2,816,875 $605,625 $3,422,500 $259,452 $5,933,899 * $242,231 $3,108,001 $1,877,133 $355,449 74 Michael Rose Tourmaline Oil Corp. Energy TOU-T $600,000 $4,500,000 $5,100,000 17% $60,000 $0 $459,564 $459,564 $0 $5,619,564 22% $3,885,400 $0 $666,101,047 $0 75 James O’Sullivan (1) IGM Financial Inc. Financials IGM-T $1,200,000 $2,720,280 $3,920,280 * $114,606 $1,275,000 $0 $1,275,000 $292,639 $5,602,525 * $6,915,294 $2,238,208 $1,618,096 $374,465 76 Galen Weston Loblaw Companies Ltd. Consumer Staples L-T $730,546 $2,173,751 $2,904,297 157% $30,265 $1,649,109 $824,692 $2,473,801 $0 $5,408,363 52% $23,829,165 $7,874,993 $49,087,635 $0 77 Michael Steinmann Pan American Silver Corp. Materials PAAS-T $1,225,000 $1,071,880 $2,296,880 -16% $48,000 $2,450,000 $0 $2,450,000 $551,250 $5,346,130 -5% $0 $1,972,563 $3,683,337 $2,686,500 78 Eric La Flèche Metro Inc. Consumer Staples MRU-T $1,014,231 $1,289,076 $2,303,307 -5% $5,287 $1,223,967 $1,020,346 $2,244,313 $466,000 $5,018,907 -1% $11,526,574 $4,171,678 $16,279,171 $12,861,000 79 Bob Espey Parkland Corp. Energy PKI-T $994,615 $1,302,585 $2,297,200 80% $114,865 $1,987,477 $562,493 $2,549,970 $0 $4,962,035 37% $4,865,691 $4,825,664 $23,265,650 $0 80 John McKenzie TMX Group Ltd. Financials X-T $750,000 $2,036,250 $2,786,250 60% $6,306 $1,050,000 $450,000 $1,500,000 $520,172 $4,812,728 7% $4,366,803 $934,570 $1,434,957 $6,178,211 81 Paul Brink Franco-Nevada Corp. Materials FNV-T $715,000 $1,072,500 $1,787,500 30% $829,742 $2,145,000 $0 $2,145,000 $0 $4,762,242 37% $18,043,079 $5,261,146 $38,367,841 $0 82 Dean Setoguchi (1) Keyera Corp. Energy KEY-T $650,000 $821,600 $1,471,600 * $0 $2,986,621 $0 $2,986,621 $64,992 $4,523,213 * $0 $6,580,386 $6,645,664 $322,424 83 Jonathan Gitlin (1) RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Real Estate REI-UN-T $850,685 $947,520 $1,798,205 * $50,000 $1,998,000 $457,500 $2,455,500 $76,700 $4,380,405 * $1,202,500 $4,072,115 $2,432,366 $1,005,400 84 Terry Anderson ARC Resources Ltd. Energy ARX-T $600,000 $915,000 $1,515,000 36% $64,050 $2,797,504 $0 $2,797,504 $0 $4,376,554 13% $0 $3,517,781 $6,885,157 $0 85 Lino Saputo Saputo Inc. Consumer Staples SAP-T $1,389,427 $2,954,863 $4,344,290 8% $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $4,344,290 8% $0 $3,344,343 $7,442,627 $0 86 Mark Kenney Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Real Estate CAR-UN-T $820,087 $1,210,320 $2,030,407 1% $88,449 $2,150,062 $0 $2,150,062 $0 $4,268,918 13% $0 $4,488,785 $16,828,635 $0 87 Michael Emory Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Real Estate AP-UN-T $950,000 $1,311,000 $2,261,000 32% $47,500 $1,804,947 $0 $1,804,947 $0 $4,113,447 40% $3,361,134 $1,554,995 $59,530,626 $0 88 John Chen BlackBerry Ltd. Information Technology BB-T $1,253,500 $2,507,000 $3,760,500 -7% $22,409 $0 $0 $0 $0 $3,782,909 -6% $0 $17,223,090 $106,407,706 $0 89 Micheal Rousseau (1) Air Canada Industrials AC-T $500,000 $0 $500,000 * $0 $250,000 $250,000 $500,000 $2,717,000 $3,717,000 * $3,128,333 $1,167,052 $2,285,653 $7,794,400 90 Scott Medhurst Toromont Industries Ltd. Industrials TIH-T $759,785 $1,410,518 $2,170,303 59% $37,585 $0 $1,148,253 $1,148,253 $285,342 $3,641,483 30% $14,661,027 $0 $21,026,687 $2,938,651 91 Brian Hill Aritzia Inc. Consumer Discretionary ATZ-T $1 $1 $2 0% $8,400 $1,500,000 $1,500,000 $3,000,000 $0 $3,008,402 35706% $2,584,682 $4,772,078 $1,307,600,865 $0 92 Nancy Southern (1) Canadian Utilities Ltd. Utilities CU-T $890,000 $0 $890,000 * $31,150 $0 $606,000 $606,000 $1,411,080 $2,938,230 * $1,192,550 $0 $8,594,156 $33,447,215 93 Kevan Gorrie Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Real Estate GRT-UN-T $800,000 $1,130,400 $1,930,400 -12% $0 $920,000 $0 $920,000 $0 $2,850,400 -8% $0 $4,348,595 $11,269,424 $0 94 Mike Crawley Northland Power Inc. Utilities NPI-T $697,311 $687,400 $1,384,711 24% $4,059 $1,250,000 $0 $1,250,000 $0 $2,638,770 6% $0 $3,404,841 $3,214,363 $0 95 George Paleologou Premium Brands Holdings Corp. Consumer Staples PBH-T $1,100,000 $165,000 $1,265,000 7% $38,361 $1,320,000 $0 $1,320,000 $0 $2,623,361 -16% $0 $1,707,403 $50,876,972 $0 96 Pierre Karl Péladeau Quebecor Inc. Communication Services QBR-B-T $1,400,900 $1,115,830 $2,516,730 154% $0 $0 $0 $0 $60,300 $2,577,030 147% $0 $0 $2,018,567,681 $9,754,700 97 Mark Poweska Hydro One Ltd. Utilities H-T $513,193 $513,193 $1,026,386 1% $516,223 $0 $0 $0 $46,093 $1,588,702 48% $0 $0 $3,990,801 $127,664 98 Dax Dasilva Lightspeed Commerce Inc. Information Technology LSPD-T $0 $0 $0 -100% $3,730 $498,340 $747,576 $1,245,916 $0 $1,249,647 -17% $7,003,810 $2,480,255 $1,100,845,698 $0 99 Prem Watsa Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. Financials FFH-T $600,000 $0 $600,000 0% $46,290 $0 $0 $0 $0 $646,290 -2% $0 $0 $338,579,451 $0 100 Mark Leonard Constellation Software Inc. Information Technology CSU-T $0 $0 $0 0% $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 0% $0 $0 $1,009,963,384 $0 Source: Global Governance Advisors research based on company filings

The Methodology

If a company does not have a CEO, the president or a similar top executive is used. When CEOs have changed during the year, the chart typically shows the CEO who was in place for the larger portion of the year.

For companies that report pay in U.S. dollars, the amounts are converted to Canadian dollars at the average annual exchange rate for 2021. If the company has an irregular year-end, the exchange rate is the rate used by the company for its currency conversion.

Salary is base salary in 2021.

Bonus is the value of any annual and long-term cash incentives paid for 2021 performance, typically paid after the end of the fiscal year.

Total Cash Compensation is the sum of salary and bonus.

Percent change is the change from 2020′s total salary and bonus. No number is shown if the CEO was not in the same position for all of 2020 and 2021.

Other includes all other payments and the cash value of perquisites and benefits.

Share-based awards is the total value of shares, share units, trust units or similar long-term incentive plan grants in 2021.

Option-based awards is the estimated grant date value of new stock options awarded to the CEO in 2021.

Total stock awards is the sum of the values of share-based awards and option-based awards.

Pension value is the additional annual value of the pension benefit earned by the CEO in 2021.

Unexercised in-the-money options is the year-end value of stock options held by the CEO.

Unvested share-based awards is the year-end value of share units or similar compensation that has not yet met time or performance conditions required for payout.

Value of CEO’s equity is the year-end value of common shares owned and vested stock units held by the CEO as per the company’s most recent proxy circular disclosure, valued at the end of the company’s fiscal year. This excludes unvested share units and unexercised stock options. Share holdings may have changes since the end of the fiscal year due to subsequent grants of shares by the company or sales of stock on the open market by the CEO.

Accrued CEO pension obligation is the estimated year-end value of a company’s total expected cost to provide the CEO’s defined-benefit pension. It excludes the value of any defined-contribution pension accrued by the CEO.

Download sortable excels here.