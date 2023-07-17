This is a ranking of compensation in fiscal 2022 for the chief executive officers from the 100 largest public companies (by market capitalization) in Canada’s benchmark S&P/TSX composite index as of Dec. 31, 2022.

Prepared by Global Governance Advisors, the information comes from management information circulars filed for fiscal year 2022.

CEO Compensation Rank Name Company Industry Ticker Base Salary Bonus Sub-Total % Change All Other Compensation Share-Based Awards Option-Based Awards Total Stock Awards Pension Value Total Reported Compensation % Change Unexercised In-the-Money Options Unvested Share-Based Awards Value of CEO's Equity Accrued CEO Pension Obligation 1 Seetarama Kotagiri Magna International Inc. Consumer Discretionary MG-T $423,061 $4,485,746 $4,908,807 7% $0 $26,711,407 $4,790,350 $31,501,757 $0 $36,410,563 167% $3,388,391 $52,309,838 $26,392,484 $0 2 Tony Staffieri (1) Rogers Communications Inc. Communication Services RCI-B-T $1,376,538 $1,826,666 $3,203,204 * $1,270,335 $3,750,000 $13,000,008 $16,750,008 $10,291,500 $31,515,047 * $943,473 $6,212,909 $7,984,620 $13,599,100 3 Tobias Lütke Shopify Inc. Information Technology SHOP-T $1 $0 $1 4% $0 $0 $26,034,711 $26,034,711 $0 $26,034,713 4% $2,143,326 $0 $3,738,805,525 $0 4 José Cil Restaurant Brands International Inc. Consumer Discretionary QSR-T $1,266,109 $2,975,371 $4,241,480 6% $282,532 $17,672,155 $0 $17,672,155 $0 $22,196,166 27% $0 $77,647,995 $109,005,647 $0 5 Mark Barrenechea Open Text Corporation Information Technology OTEX-T $1,198,470 $3,595,411 $4,793,882 50% $21,379 $12,137,760 $3,152,826 $15,290,586 $0 $20,105,848 -23% $0 $8,964,527 $69,180,504 $0 6 Darren Entwistle TELUS Corporation Communication Services T-T $1,600,000 $1,082,880 $2,682,880 1% $146,565 $13,782,880 $0 $13,782,880 $874,000 $17,486,325 -12% $0 $23,927,502 $10,514,085 $26,100,000 7 Mark Bristow Barrick Gold Corporation Materials BX-T $2,343,106 $5,271,988 $7,615,094 -6% $199,056 $8,435,181 $0 $8,435,181 $1,142,264 $17,391,595 -4% $0 $13,835,394 $144,402,918 $0 8 Brad Corson Imperial Oil Limited Energy IMO-T $1,046,245 $2,951,349 $3,997,594 108% $1,975,182 $6,463,180 $0 $6,463,180 $4,905,567 $17,341,523 98% $0 $21,341,420 $0 $0 9 Al Monaco Enbridge Inc. Energy ENB-T $1,750,696 $4,067,983 $5,818,679 -7% $83,699 $8,902,138 $2,225,613 $11,127,751 $204,000 $17,234,129 -9% $20,476,361 $24,528,859 $52,443,948 $25,503,000 10 Roy Gori Manulife Financial Corporation Financials MFC-T $1,515,205 $3,920,304 $5,435,509 -26% $131,737 $10,436,550 $0 $10,436,550 $1,074,738 $17,078,534 1% $4,333,288 $25,770,151 $14,189,453 $5,378,500 11 Patrick Dovigi GFL Environmental Inc. Industrials GFL-T $2,103,786 $8,771,948 $10,875,734 36% $5,946,305 $0 $0 $0 $0 $16,822,039 -61% $10,226,417 $0 $467,675,245 $0 12 David McKay Royal Bank of Canada Financials RY-T $1,500,000 $2,992,500 $4,492,500 -20% $44,877 $8,610,000 $2,152,500 $10,762,500 $1,064,000 $16,363,877 -2% $33,181,630 $26,798,210 $34,940,729 $16,823,000 13 Mark Little # Suncor Energy Inc. Energy SU-T $658,654 $0 $658,654 * $5,995,946 $6,750,055 $2,250,006 $9,000,061 -$24,700 $15,629,961 * $11,870,493 $0 $5,569,069 $18,782,423 14 Bharat Masrani Toronto-Dominion Bank Financials TD-T $1,450,000 $2,691,000 $4,141,000 8% $112,264 $7,251,410 $3,571,593 $10,823,003 $0 $15,076,267 12% $36,034,709 $19,501,809 $116,852,479 $19,635,600 15 Keith Creel Canadian Pacific Kansas City Ltd. Industrials CP-T $1,561,560 $566,066 $2,127,626 -45% $279,850 $6,960,936 $4,655,218 $11,616,154 $499,916 $14,523,546 -46% $135,561,823 $16,290,769 $26,095,410 $0 16 Darryl White Bank of Montreal Financials BMO-T $1,000,000 $3,327,500 $4,327,500 -1% $55,823 $6,322,250 $1,845,250 $8,167,500 $1,734,683 $14,285,506 -4% $13,643,748 $19,327,134 $11,421,808 $6,040,829 17 Steve Hasker Thomson Reuters Corporation Industrials TRI-T $1,492,669 $3,582,406 $5,075,075 -22% $229,182 $6,355,323 $2,118,405 $8,473,728 $0 $13,777,984 -7% $17,940,696 $25,336,032 $5,118,802 $0 18 Alain Bédard TFI International Inc. Industrials TFII-T $1,920,045 $5,941,177 $7,861,222 12% $368,925 $4,653,671 $0 $4,653,671 $847,077 $13,730,895 -14% $71,560,402 $22,962,779 $648,431,098 $14,766,627 19 Tracy Robinson (1) Canadian National Railway Company Industrials CNR-T $981,397 $1,985,230 $2,966,627 * $518,527 $7,181,298 $2,921,622 $10,102,920 $142,405 $13,730,479 * $21,046 $11,179,315 $605,241 $0 20 Jeff Puritt TELUS International (Cda) Inc. Information Technology TIXT-T $1,106,467 $1,161,790 $2,268,257 -10% $114,994 $8,623,957 $0 $8,623,957 $2,625,287 $13,632,496 -30% $34,663,586 $15,169,400 $10,559,452 $507,075 21 George Schindler CGI Inc. Information Technology GIB-A-T $1,687,592 $4,232,653 $5,920,245 20% $87,542 $7,615,065 $0 $7,615,065 $5,111 $13,627,963 26% $39,938,037 $20,316,686 $10,783,054 $0 22 Brian Porter # Bank of Nova Scotia Financials BNS-T $1,300,000 $2,535,000 $3,835,000 0% $3,600 $6,084,000 $1,521,000 $7,605,000 $2,154,000 $13,597,600 12% $0 $16,741,836 $10,939,080 $19,692,000 23 Mirko Bibic BCE Inc. Communication Services BCE-T $1,400,000 $3,094,000 $4,494,000 0% $199,916 $7,500,000 $0 $7,500,000 $1,399,733 $13,593,649 22% $763,426 $13,938,216 $9,352,185 $564,626 24 Jeffrey Orr Power Corporation of Canada Financials POW-T $4,500,000 $0 $4,500,000 0% $572,500 $5,594,451 $2,637,851 $8,232,302 $7,000 $13,311,802 -1% $2,691,857 $13,490,734 $25,119,076 $33,579,000 25 Don Lindsay # Teck Resources Limited Materials TECK-B-T $1,796,500 $2,864,400 $4,660,900 * $0 $3,759,400 $3,745,800 $7,505,200 $783,000 $12,949,100 * $117,135,810 $12,272,357 $21,708,207 $11,357,000 26 Glenn Chamandy Gildan Activewear Inc. Consumer Discretionary GIL-T $1,627,157 $2,200,567 $3,827,724 -39% $143,146 $8,823,563 $0 $8,823,563 $76,623 $12,871,055 -12% $1,077,438 $22,974,044 $121,908,687 $0 27 Alexander Pourbaix Cenovus Energy Inc. Energy CVE-T $1,291,667 $1,849,250 $3,140,917 -24% $114,181 $7,068,722 $2,356,248 $9,424,970 $156,333 $12,836,401 -8% $51,697,963 $30,615,283 $33,571,431 $0 28 Charles Brindamour Intact Financial Corporation Financials IFC-T $1,300,000 $2,737,020 $4,037,020 17% $149,603 $8,125,000 $0 $8,125,000 $108,113 $12,419,736 -41% $13,521,301 $29,057,378 $72,754,056 $12,072,273 29 Michael Rousseau Air Canada Industrials AC-T $1,300,000 $2,275,000 $3,575,000 * $0 $3,900,000 $3,900,000 $7,800,000 $1,000,100 $12,375,100 * $1,155,644 $4,458,924 $3,234,349 $7,405,400 30 Brian Hannasch Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. Consumer Staples ATD-T $1,897,705 $3,017,731 $4,915,436 -4% $0 $5,297,625 $1,055,134 $6,352,759 $1,001,068 $12,269,263 -4% $66,407,312 $7,504,818 $52,256,466 $14,471,284 31 David Hutchens Fortis Inc. Utilities FTS-T $1,560,240 $2,268,849 $3,829,089 23% $980,732 $6,541,848 $0 $6,541,848 $207,226 $11,558,895 26% $0 $15,901,954 $5,576,639 $9,038,581 32 Alexandre L’Heureux WSP Global Inc. Industrials WSP-T $1,350,000 $3,118,500 $4,468,500 36% $137,000 $4,919,989 $2,004,756 $6,924,745 $0 $11,530,245 25% $31,229,958 $7,164,956 $30,611,186 $0 33 Ken Seitz (1) Nutrien Ltd. Materials NTR-T $1,078,840 $1,826,733 $2,905,574 * $21,842 $6,110,387 $1,229,438 $7,339,825 $1,090,036 $11,357,276 * $4,990,076 $7,679,178 $3,146,683 $1,473,713 34 Scott Burrows (1) Pembina Pipeline Corporation Energy PPL-T $1,250,000 $2,515,600 $3,765,600 * $87,082 $5,000,000 $1,250,000 $6,250,000 $1,208,425 $11,311,107 * $3,428,820 $10,445,145 $1,443,787 $1,477,278 35 Victor Dodig Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Financials CM-T $1,000,000 $1,872,540 $2,872,540 -8% $2,250 $5,992,128 $1,498,032 $7,490,160 $650,000 $11,014,950 -14% $5,630,994 $13,759,841 $10,350,411 $8,392,000 36 Laurent Ferreira National Bank of Canada Financials NA-T $947,409 $1,937,748 $2,885,157 * $0 $3,894,872 $1,918,384 $5,813,256 $2,290,000 $10,988,413 * $8,580,536 $10,465,922 $8,555,328 $3,007,000 37 Neil Rossy Dollarama Inc. Consumer Discretionary DOL-T $1,316,370 $4,620,459 $5,936,829 47% $0 $2,336,554 $2,336,546 $4,673,100 $18,000 $10,627,929 8% $37,807,408 $5,823,984 $666,596,063 $0 38 François Poirier TC Energy Corporation Energy TRP-T $1,083,333 $1,452,000 $2,535,333 21% $142,543 $4,200,000 $2,800,000 $7,000,000 $927,000 $10,604,876 8% $0 $4,013,413 $4,751,643 $4,327,000 39 Marc Parent CAE Inc. Industrials CAE-T $1,174,400 $2,482,500 $3,656,900 49% $95,250 $3,360,561 $1,441,052 $4,801,613 $2,045,000 $10,598,763 43% $18,707,311 $9,684,555 $11,567,580 $12,318,000 40 Ann Fandozzi RB Global, Inc. Industrials RBA-T $1,171,553 $2,766,154 $3,937,707 64% $280,855 $3,179,679 $2,911,382 $6,091,061 $0 $10,309,623 -21% $454,764 $14,526,702 $7,765,882 $0 42 Bruce Flatt (2) Brookfield Corporation Financials BN-T $966,717 $0 $966,717 4% $0 $9,172,029 $0 $9,172,029 $0 $10,138,747 -4% $0 $0 $2,876,147,611 $0 41 Bruce Flatt (2) Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. Financials BAM-T $966,717 $0 $966,717 * $0 $9,172,029 $0 $9,172,029 $0 $10,138,747 * $0 $0 $648,056,484 $0 43 Paul Mahon Great-West Lifeco Inc. Financials GWO-T $1,262,000 $2,640,735 $3,902,735 -11% $217,800 $3,551,140 $2,271,774 $5,822,914 $0 $9,943,449 9% $920,762 $9,959,488 $10,688,105 $23,320,232 44 Ammar Al-Joundi (1) Agnico Eagle Mines Limited Materials AEM-T $1,244,314 $1,800,677 $3,044,991 * $2,068,858 $4,349,372 $0 $4,349,372 $456,748 $9,919,970 * $0 $9,150,240 $14,306,065 $0 45 Kevin Strain (1) Sun Life Financial Inc. Financials SLF-T $1,000,000 $1,710,000 $2,710,000 * $700 $4,717,549 $1,562,505 $6,280,054 $435,260 $9,426,014 * $1,751,982 $9,868,360 $2,626,632 $8,675,000 46 Worthing Jackman Waste Connections, Inc. Industrials WCN-T $1,274,739 $2,147,847 $3,422,586 -21% $105,075 $5,545,412 $0 $5,545,412 $0 $9,073,073 -1% $0 $15,796,003 $26,770,519 $0 47 Tim McKay Canadian Natural Resources Limited Energy CNQ-T $638,885 $1,379,991 $2,018,876 -4% $107,314 $4,595,370 $2,305,000 $6,900,370 $0 $9,026,560 -5% $57,238,375 $39,346,663 $91,651,368 $0 48 Randall Crawford AltaGas Ltd. Utilities ALA-T $1,240,139 $1,240,139 $2,480,278 -26% $58,437 $4,960,556 $0 $4,960,556 $1,177,108 $8,676,379 -6% $12,829,896 $12,334,470 $1,601,530 $2,830,184 49 Michael Medline Empire Company Limited Consumer Staples EMP-A-T $1,275,774 $2,679,481 $3,955,255 3% $59,030 $2,340,000 $1,560,000 $3,900,000 $737,000 $8,651,285 15% $19,062,759 $4,997,895 $17,231,249 $1,744,000 50 Jay Forbes Element Fleet Management Corp. Financials EFN-T $1,000,000 $1,650,000 $2,650,000 15% $0 $6,000,000 $0 $6,000,000 $0 $8,650,000 27% $31,800,000 $21,019,864 $7,380,000 $0 51 José Boisjoli BRP Inc. Consumer Discretionary DOO-T $1,206,852 $2,158,818 $3,365,670 -18% $618 $0 $4,667,994 $4,667,994 $512,000 $8,546,282 4% $43,042,178 $0 $111,068,861 $14,416,000 52 Paul Rollinson Kinross Gold Corporation Materials K-T $1,508,870 $1,629,579 $3,138,450 -3% $386,520 $4,315,513 $0 $4,315,513 $678,992 $8,519,474 -3% $1,351,895 $7,167,440 $15,141,067 $0 53 Galen Weston (4) Loblaw Companies Limited Consumer Staples L-T $907,200 $2,661,350 $3,568,550 23% $35,648 $3,213,153 $1,606,104 $4,819,257 $0 $8,423,455 56% $32,604,590 $9,959,431 $55,462,776 $0 54 Scott Balfour Emera Incorporated Utilities EMA-T $1,100,000 $1,085,700 $2,185,700 -8% $35,656 $4,248,511 $1,416,492 $5,665,003 $361,651 $8,248,010 0% $5,135,826 $8,117,114 $10,066,776 $3,965,968 55 Edward Ryan Descartes Systems Group Inc. Information Technology DSG-T $717,563 $734,250 $1,451,813 -6% $2,670 $5,743,707 $1,021,561 $6,765,267 $0 $8,219,750 11% $6,717,254 $13,267,064 $47,264,392 $0 56 Clive Johnson B2Gold Corp. Materials BTO-T $1,300,000 $975,000 $2,275,000 -20% $488,926 $5,000,000 $0 $5,000,000 $0 $7,763,926 -19% $0 $10,803,768 $18,295,340 $0 57 Gord Johnston Stantec Inc. Industrials STN-T $1,250,010 $2,375,000 $3,625,010 27% $192,698 $3,749,982 $0 $3,749,982 $0 $7,567,690 20% $0 $14,790,115 $5,557,751 $0 58 Tim Gitzel Cameco Corporation Energy CCO-T $1,092,700 $1,720,000 $2,812,700 14% $0 $3,988,202 $0 $3,988,202 $589,900 $7,390,802 11% $20,220,311 $8,002,785 $11,481,866 $7,569,200 59 Connor Teskey (3) Brookfield Renewable Corporation Utilities BEP-UN-T $965,828 $1,113,341 $2,079,169 -19% $82,486 $5,106,506 $0 $5,106,506 $0 $7,268,162 -32% $5,916,150 $77,200 $329,429 $0 60 James O’Sullivan IGM Financial Inc. Financials IGM-T $1,200,000 $2,538,000 $3,738,000 -5% $110,289 $1,695,000 $1,080,000 $2,775,000 $490,180 $7,113,469 27% $2,988,090 $3,367,073 $1,757,238 $0 61 Scott Thomson # Finning International Inc. Industrials FTT-T $1,188,008 $1,643,279 $2,831,287 * $83,495 $3,080,000 $770,000 $3,850,000 $294,028 $7,058,810 * $1,139,942 $8,477,237 $5,273,731 $0 62 Jay Hennick Colliers International Group Inc. Real Estate CIGI-T $1,952,588 $5,005,460 $6,958,048 -62% $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $6,958,048 -62% $0 $0 $605,453,606 $0 63 Ray Ferris West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. Materials WFG-T $1,113,750 $1,732,500 $2,846,250 8% $0 $1,319,985 $1,320,009 $2,639,994 $1,338,200 $6,824,444 -11% $5,521,280 $1,213,815 $3,857,222 $10,411,800 64 Randy Smallwood Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. Materials WPM-T $1,200,000 $1,620,000 $2,820,000 -13% $0 $2,610,000 $869,994 $3,479,994 $398,247 $6,698,241 6% $7,496,151 $9,775,159 $17,044,381 $0 65 Greg Hicks Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited Consumer Discretionary CTC-A-T $1,250,000 $983,974 $2,233,974 -40% $196,368 $2,437,407 $1,624,956 $4,062,363 $0 $6,492,705 -6% $4,142,356 $5,935,218 $2,092,219 $0 66 Geoffrey Martin CCL Industries Inc. Materials CCL-B-T $1,701,016 $2,259,827 $3,960,843 -11% $0 $1,827,480 $0 $1,827,480 $381,391 $6,169,714 -3% $154,030 $19,021,436 $37,620,408 $0 67 Ian Dundas Enerplus Corporation Energy ERF-T $656,691 $1,128,325 $1,785,016 13% $299,531 $3,667,832 $0 $3,667,832 $0 $5,752,378 26% $0 $40,642,270 $7,773,523 $0 68 Scott Patterson FirstService Corporation Real Estate FSV-T $1,055,699 $358,886 $1,414,585 -69% $0 $0 $4,320,817 $4,320,817 $0 $5,735,402 -42% $17,262,507 $0 $199,844,492 $0 69 Robert Espey Parkland Corporation Energy PKI-T $1,049,039 $1,303,325 $2,352,364 2% $129,088 $2,047,476 $1,102,498 $3,149,974 $0 $5,631,426 13% $1,424,841 $5,202,938 $20,634,754 $0 70 Arun Banskota Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. Utilities AQN-T $995,231 $0 $995,231 -56% $17,047 $3,439,000 $812,500 $4,251,500 $246,730 $5,510,508 -7% $0 $2,099,195 $1,826,587 $0 71 Paul Brink Franco-Nevada Corporation Materials FNV-T $900,000 $900,000 $1,800,000 1% $921,449 $2,700,000 $0 $2,700,000 $0 $5,421,449 14% $18,302,007 $6,409,008 $42,859,923 $0 72 Eric La Flèche Metro Inc. Consumer Staples MRU-T $1,034,231 $1,483,040 $2,517,271 9% $5,504 $1,248,000 $1,040,299 $2,288,299 $549,000 $5,360,074 7% $12,302,071 $4,439,030 $19,150,687 $11,237,000 73 Terry Anderson ARC Resources Ltd. Energy ARX-T $630,000 $1,300,000 $1,930,000 27% $82,108 $3,250,014 $0 $3,250,014 $0 $5,262,122 20% $1,082,470 $18,473,253 $3,244,960 $0 74 Denis Ricard iA Financial Corporation Inc. Financials IAG-T $980,000 $1,059,331 $2,039,331 -23% $0 $1,469,992 $765,000 $2,234,992 $952,123 $5,226,446 -13% $7,931,941 $1,903,083 $7,442,026 $19,758,794 75 Grant Fagerheim Whitecap Resources Inc. Energy WCP-T $515,000 $795,000 $1,310,000 6% $240,528 $3,658,111 $0 $3,658,111 $0 $5,208,639 52% $0 $8,439,406 $35,485,014 $0 76 Lino Saputo Saputo Inc. Consumer Staples SAP-T $1,719,900 $3,415,721 $5,135,621 215% $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $5,135,621 215% $0 $0 $6,890,908 $0 77 Tristan Pascall (1) First Quantum Minerals Ltd. Materials FM-T $1,108,620 $878,665 $1,987,284 * $461,782 $2,473,278 $0 $2,473,278 $4,008 $4,926,353 * $697,376 $20,317,304 $2,433,364 $0 78 Michael Rose Tourmaline Oil Corp. Energy TOU-T $600,000 $3,500,000 $4,100,000 -20% $572,000 $248,155 $0 $248,155 $0 $4,920,155 -12% $7,117,815 $212,748 $1,125,497,873 $0 79 Dean Setoguchi Keyera Corp. Energy KEY-T $669,500 $1,069,861 $1,739,361 18% $0 $2,973,957 $0 $2,973,957 $66,714 $4,780,032 6% $0 $8,825,459 $6,892,576 $0 80 John McCluskey Alamos Gold Inc. Materials AGI-T $925,589 $1,272,684 $2,198,273 19% $84,594 $1,666,060 $555,354 $2,221,414 $263,793 $4,768,075 13% $7,440,685 $5,559,265 $19,140,810 $0 81 Peter Rockandel (1) Lundin Mining Corporation Materials LUN-T $1,128,806 $826,590 $1,955,396 * $41,797 $2,060,491 $652,086 $2,712,577 $0 $4,709,770 * $429,634 $1,022,305 $1,470,870 $0 82 Derek Evans MEG Energy Corp. Energy MEG-T $615,750 $874,365 $1,490,115 -7% $95,261 $3,105,017 $0 $3,105,017 $0 $4,690,393 7% $2,186,268 $33,773,282 $18,957,030 $0 83 Nancy Southern Canadian Utilities Limited Utilities CU-T $890,000 $1,602,000 $2,492,000 180% $31,150 $0 $1,002,750 $1,002,750 $1,148,914 $4,674,814 59% $1,170,850 $0 $8,902,028 $27,873,258 84 Sam Pollock (3) Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation Utilities BIP-UN-T $700,537 $0 $700,537 * $38,189 $0 $3,914,755 $3,914,755 $0 $4,653,480 * $0 $0 $165,744,607 $0 85 Brian Vaasjo Capital Power Corporation Utilities CPX-T $800,000 $1,294,320 $2,094,320 4% $96,860 $1,600,022 $411,068 $2,011,090 $440,194 $4,642,464 5% $13,410,730 $11,001,571 $8,067,471 $8,215,566 86 Marna Cloete Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. Materials IVN-T $976,294 $1,122,738 $2,099,032 -25% $32,702 $1,575,088 $924,225 $2,499,313 $0 $4,631,047 -50% $4,589,900 $5,310,672 $6,125,568 $0 87 Craig Bryksa Crescent Point Energy Corp. Energy CPG-T $575,000 $1,045,063 $1,620,063 10% $83,278 $2,874,990 $0 $2,874,990 $0 $4,578,331 12% $3,586,937 $11,138,360 $6,836,106 $0 88 Jennifer Wong (1) Aritzia Inc. Consumer Discretionary ATZ-T $1,134,615 $825,000 $1,959,615 * $0 $1,250,000 $1,250,000 $2,500,000 $0 $4,459,615 * $28,224,319 $2,081,573 $630,292 $0 89 Andrew Phillips PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. Energy PSK-T $580,000 $950,000 $1,530,000 -13% $0 $2,850,000 $0 $2,850,000 $69,600 $4,449,600 4% $352,800 $12,694,400 $19,362,627 $0 90 Jonathan Gitlin RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Real Estate REI-UN-T $900,000 $1,175,569 $2,075,569 15% $50,000 $2,250,000 $0 $2,250,000 $73,000 $4,448,569 2% $750,000 $4,809,181 $3,105,615 $737,700 91 Mark Kenney Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Real Estate CAR-UN-T $820,000 $1,178,340 $1,998,340 -2% $83,759 $2,155,724 $0 $2,155,724 $0 $4,237,823 -1% $0 $4,389,894 $11,933,243 $0 92 Scott Medhurst Toromont Industries Ltd. Industrials TIH-T $835,654 $1,620,821 $2,456,475 13% $39,424 $586,937 $586,926 $1,173,863 $363,204 $4,032,966 11% $3,395,099 $534,181 $19,529,591 $0 93 Mike Crawley Northland Power Inc. Utilities NPI-T $800,000 $636,800 $1,436,800 4% $7,460 $2,000,000 $0 $2,000,000 $0 $3,444,260 26% $0 $4,579,040 $3,477,596 $0 94 Galen Weston (4) George Weston Limited Consumer Staples WN-T $388,800 $899,020 $1,287,820 -31% $15,278 $1,032,634 $1,032,881 $2,065,515 $0 $3,368,613 -48% $36,377,582 $7,321,892 $13,212,905,375 $0 95 John McKenzie TMX Group Limited Financials X-T $750,000 $765,000 $1,515,000 -46% $8,940 $1,200,000 $300,000 $1,500,000 $221,563 $3,245,503 -33% $4,341,998 $988,609 $4,128,162 $4,349,086 96 Pierre Karl Péladeau Quebecor Inc. Communication Services QBR-B-T $1,440,100 $909,853 $2,349,953 -7% $0 $0 $720,250 $720,250 $58,500 $3,128,703 21% $411,250 $0 $2,138,721,152 $9,854,400 97 Gerald Schwartz # Onex Corporation Financials ONEX-T $1,692,243 $0 $1,692,243 -79% $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $1,692,243 -79% $0 $0 $676,674,701 $0 98 William Sheffield (1) Hydro One Limited Utilities H-T $420,953 $200,000 $620,953 * $38,866 $420,953 $0 $420,953 $0 $1,080,772 * $0 $0 $1,007,109 $0 99 Prem Watsa Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited Financials FFH-T $600,000 $0 $600,000 0% $59,214 $0 $0 $0 $0 $659,214 2% $0 $0 $1,879,013,399 $0 100 Mark Leonard Constellation Software Inc. Information Technology CSU-T $0 $0 $0 0% $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 0% $0 $0 $909,598,937 $0 Median $1,111,185 $1,636,429 $2,816,350 0.00% $70,661 $3,708,907 $742,625 $68,157 $8,598,141 1.56% $3,188,241 $8,894,993 $13,061,348 $0 Average $1,157,387 $1,907,393 $3,064,780 3.45% $285,636 $4,368,466 $1,427,915 $528,156 $9,674,953 5.19% $12,340,310 $11,465,557 $318,517,159 $4,412,695 Source: Global Governance Advisors research based on company filings

The Methodology

If a company does not have a CEO, the president or a similar top executive is used. When CEOs have changed during the year, the chart typically shows the CEO who was in place for the larger portion of the year.

For companies that report pay in U.S. dollars, the amounts are converted to Canadian dollars at the average annual exchange rate for 2022. If the company has an irregular year-end, the exchange rate is the rate used by the company for its currency conversion.

Salary is base salary in 2022.

Bonus is the value of any annual and long-term cash incentives paid for 2022 performance, typically paid after the end of the fiscal year.

Total Cash Compensation is the sum of salary and bonus.

Percent change is the change from 2021′s total salary and bonus. No number is shown if the CEO was not in the same position for all of 2021 and 2022.

Other includes all other payments and the cash value of perquisites and benefits.

Share-based awards is the total value of shares, share units, trust units or similar long-term incentive plan grants in 2022.

Option-based awards is the estimated grant date value of new stock options awarded to the CEO in 2022.

Total stock awards is the sum of the values of share-based awards and option-based awards.

Pension value is the additional annual value of the pension benefit earned by the CEO in 2022.

Unexercised in-the-money options is the year-end value of stock options held by the CEO.

Unvested share-based awards is the year-end value of share units or similar compensation that has not yet met time or performance conditions required for payout.

Value of CEO’s equity is the year-end value of common shares owned and vested stock units held by the CEO as per the company’s most recent proxy circular disclosure, valued at the end of the company’s fiscal year. This excludes unvested share units and unexercised stock options. Share holdings may have changes since the end of the fiscal year due to subsequent grants of shares by the company or sales of stock on the open market by the CEO.

Accrued CEO pension obligation is the estimated year-end value of a company’s total expected cost to provide the CEO’s defined-benefit pension. It excludes the value of any defined-contribution pension accrued by the CEO.

