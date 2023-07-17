Skip to main content

This is a ranking of compensation in fiscal 2022 for the chief executive officers from the 100 largest public companies (by market capitalization) in Canada’s benchmark S&P/TSX composite index as of Dec. 31, 2022.

Prepared by Global Governance Advisors, the information comes from management information circulars filed for fiscal year 2022.

CEO Compensation

RankNameCompanyIndustryTickerBase SalaryBonusSub-Total% ChangeAll Other CompensationShare-Based AwardsOption-Based AwardsTotal Stock AwardsPension ValueTotal Reported Compensation% ChangeUnexercised In-the-Money OptionsUnvested Share-Based AwardsValue of CEO's EquityAccrued CEO Pension Obligation
1Seetarama KotagiriMagna International Inc.Consumer DiscretionaryMG-T$423,061$4,485,746$4,908,8077%$0$26,711,407$4,790,350$31,501,757$0$36,410,563167%$3,388,391$52,309,838$26,392,484$0
2Tony Staffieri (1)Rogers Communications Inc.Communication ServicesRCI-B-T$1,376,538$1,826,666$3,203,204*$1,270,335$3,750,000$13,000,008$16,750,008$10,291,500$31,515,047*$943,473$6,212,909$7,984,620$13,599,100
3Tobias LütkeShopify Inc.Information TechnologySHOP-T$1$0$14%$0$0$26,034,711$26,034,711$0$26,034,7134%$2,143,326$0$3,738,805,525$0
4José CilRestaurant Brands International Inc.Consumer DiscretionaryQSR-T$1,266,109$2,975,371$4,241,4806%$282,532$17,672,155$0$17,672,155$0$22,196,16627%$0$77,647,995$109,005,647$0
5Mark BarrenecheaOpen Text CorporationInformation TechnologyOTEX-T$1,198,470$3,595,411$4,793,88250%$21,379$12,137,760$3,152,826$15,290,586$0$20,105,848-23%$0$8,964,527$69,180,504$0
6Darren EntwistleTELUS CorporationCommunication ServicesT-T$1,600,000$1,082,880$2,682,8801%$146,565$13,782,880$0$13,782,880$874,000$17,486,325-12%$0$23,927,502$10,514,085$26,100,000
7Mark BristowBarrick Gold CorporationMaterialsBX-T$2,343,106$5,271,988$7,615,094-6%$199,056$8,435,181$0$8,435,181$1,142,264$17,391,595-4%$0$13,835,394$144,402,918$0
8Brad CorsonImperial Oil LimitedEnergyIMO-T$1,046,245$2,951,349$3,997,594108%$1,975,182$6,463,180$0$6,463,180$4,905,567$17,341,52398%$0$21,341,420$0$0
9Al MonacoEnbridge Inc.EnergyENB-T$1,750,696$4,067,983$5,818,679-7%$83,699$8,902,138$2,225,613$11,127,751$204,000$17,234,129-9%$20,476,361$24,528,859$52,443,948$25,503,000
10Roy GoriManulife Financial CorporationFinancialsMFC-T$1,515,205$3,920,304$5,435,509-26%$131,737$10,436,550$0$10,436,550$1,074,738$17,078,5341%$4,333,288$25,770,151$14,189,453$5,378,500
11Patrick DovigiGFL Environmental Inc.IndustrialsGFL-T$2,103,786$8,771,948$10,875,73436%$5,946,305$0$0$0$0$16,822,039-61%$10,226,417$0$467,675,245$0
12David McKayRoyal Bank of CanadaFinancialsRY-T$1,500,000$2,992,500$4,492,500-20%$44,877$8,610,000$2,152,500$10,762,500$1,064,000$16,363,877-2%$33,181,630$26,798,210$34,940,729$16,823,000
13Mark Little #Suncor Energy Inc.EnergySU-T$658,654$0$658,654*$5,995,946$6,750,055$2,250,006$9,000,061-$24,700$15,629,961*$11,870,493$0$5,569,069$18,782,423
14Bharat MasraniToronto-Dominion BankFinancialsTD-T$1,450,000$2,691,000$4,141,0008%$112,264$7,251,410$3,571,593$10,823,003$0$15,076,26712%$36,034,709$19,501,809$116,852,479$19,635,600
15Keith CreelCanadian Pacific Kansas City Ltd.IndustrialsCP-T$1,561,560$566,066$2,127,626-45%$279,850$6,960,936$4,655,218$11,616,154$499,916$14,523,546-46%$135,561,823$16,290,769$26,095,410$0
16Darryl WhiteBank of MontrealFinancialsBMO-T$1,000,000$3,327,500$4,327,500-1%$55,823$6,322,250$1,845,250$8,167,500$1,734,683$14,285,506-4%$13,643,748$19,327,134$11,421,808$6,040,829
17Steve HaskerThomson Reuters CorporationIndustrialsTRI-T$1,492,669$3,582,406$5,075,075-22%$229,182$6,355,323$2,118,405$8,473,728$0$13,777,984-7%$17,940,696$25,336,032$5,118,802$0
18Alain BédardTFI International Inc.IndustrialsTFII-T$1,920,045$5,941,177$7,861,22212%$368,925$4,653,671$0$4,653,671$847,077$13,730,895-14%$71,560,402$22,962,779$648,431,098$14,766,627
19Tracy Robinson (1)Canadian National Railway CompanyIndustrialsCNR-T$981,397$1,985,230$2,966,627*$518,527$7,181,298$2,921,622$10,102,920$142,405$13,730,479*$21,046$11,179,315$605,241$0
20Jeff PurittTELUS International (Cda) Inc.Information TechnologyTIXT-T$1,106,467$1,161,790$2,268,257-10%$114,994$8,623,957$0$8,623,957$2,625,287$13,632,496-30%$34,663,586$15,169,400$10,559,452$507,075
21George SchindlerCGI Inc.Information TechnologyGIB-A-T$1,687,592$4,232,653$5,920,24520%$87,542$7,615,065$0$7,615,065$5,111$13,627,96326%$39,938,037$20,316,686$10,783,054$0
22Brian Porter #Bank of Nova ScotiaFinancialsBNS-T$1,300,000$2,535,000$3,835,0000%$3,600$6,084,000$1,521,000$7,605,000$2,154,000$13,597,60012%$0$16,741,836$10,939,080$19,692,000
23Mirko BibicBCE Inc.Communication ServicesBCE-T$1,400,000$3,094,000$4,494,0000%$199,916$7,500,000$0$7,500,000$1,399,733$13,593,64922%$763,426$13,938,216$9,352,185$564,626
24Jeffrey OrrPower Corporation of CanadaFinancialsPOW-T$4,500,000$0$4,500,0000%$572,500$5,594,451$2,637,851$8,232,302$7,000$13,311,802-1%$2,691,857$13,490,734$25,119,076$33,579,000
25Don Lindsay #Teck Resources LimitedMaterialsTECK-B-T$1,796,500$2,864,400$4,660,900*$0$3,759,400$3,745,800$7,505,200$783,000$12,949,100*$117,135,810$12,272,357$21,708,207$11,357,000
26Glenn ChamandyGildan Activewear Inc.Consumer DiscretionaryGIL-T$1,627,157$2,200,567$3,827,724-39%$143,146$8,823,563$0$8,823,563$76,623$12,871,055-12%$1,077,438$22,974,044$121,908,687$0
27Alexander PourbaixCenovus Energy Inc.EnergyCVE-T$1,291,667$1,849,250$3,140,917-24%$114,181$7,068,722$2,356,248$9,424,970$156,333$12,836,401-8%$51,697,963$30,615,283$33,571,431$0
28Charles BrindamourIntact Financial CorporationFinancialsIFC-T$1,300,000$2,737,020$4,037,02017%$149,603$8,125,000$0$8,125,000$108,113$12,419,736-41%$13,521,301$29,057,378$72,754,056$12,072,273
29Michael RousseauAir CanadaIndustrialsAC-T$1,300,000$2,275,000$3,575,000*$0$3,900,000$3,900,000$7,800,000$1,000,100$12,375,100*$1,155,644$4,458,924$3,234,349$7,405,400
30Brian HannaschAlimentation Couche-Tard Inc.Consumer Staples ATD-T$1,897,705$3,017,731$4,915,436-4%$0$5,297,625$1,055,134$6,352,759$1,001,068$12,269,263-4%$66,407,312$7,504,818$52,256,466$14,471,284
31David HutchensFortis Inc.UtilitiesFTS-T$1,560,240$2,268,849$3,829,08923%$980,732$6,541,848$0$6,541,848$207,226$11,558,89526%$0$15,901,954$5,576,639$9,038,581
32Alexandre L’HeureuxWSP Global Inc.IndustrialsWSP-T$1,350,000$3,118,500$4,468,50036%$137,000$4,919,989$2,004,756$6,924,745$0$11,530,24525%$31,229,958$7,164,956$30,611,186$0
33Ken Seitz (1)Nutrien Ltd.MaterialsNTR-T$1,078,840$1,826,733$2,905,574*$21,842$6,110,387$1,229,438$7,339,825$1,090,036$11,357,276*$4,990,076$7,679,178$3,146,683$1,473,713
34Scott Burrows (1)Pembina Pipeline CorporationEnergyPPL-T$1,250,000$2,515,600$3,765,600*$87,082$5,000,000$1,250,000$6,250,000$1,208,425$11,311,107*$3,428,820$10,445,145$1,443,787$1,477,278
35Victor DodigCanadian Imperial Bank of CommerceFinancialsCM-T$1,000,000$1,872,540$2,872,540-8%$2,250$5,992,128$1,498,032$7,490,160$650,000$11,014,950-14%$5,630,994$13,759,841$10,350,411$8,392,000
36Laurent FerreiraNational Bank of CanadaFinancialsNA-T$947,409$1,937,748$2,885,157*$0$3,894,872$1,918,384$5,813,256$2,290,000$10,988,413*$8,580,536$10,465,922$8,555,328$3,007,000
37Neil RossyDollarama Inc.Consumer DiscretionaryDOL-T$1,316,370$4,620,459$5,936,82947%$0$2,336,554$2,336,546$4,673,100$18,000$10,627,9298%$37,807,408$5,823,984$666,596,063$0
38François PoirierTC Energy CorporationEnergyTRP-T$1,083,333$1,452,000$2,535,33321%$142,543$4,200,000$2,800,000$7,000,000$927,000$10,604,8768%$0$4,013,413$4,751,643$4,327,000
39Marc ParentCAE Inc.IndustrialsCAE-T$1,174,400$2,482,500$3,656,90049%$95,250$3,360,561$1,441,052$4,801,613$2,045,000$10,598,76343%$18,707,311$9,684,555$11,567,580$12,318,000
40Ann FandozziRB Global, Inc.IndustrialsRBA-T$1,171,553$2,766,154$3,937,70764%$280,855$3,179,679$2,911,382$6,091,061$0$10,309,623-21%$454,764$14,526,702$7,765,882$0
42Bruce Flatt (2)Brookfield CorporationFinancialsBN-T$966,717$0$966,7174%$0$9,172,029$0$9,172,029$0$10,138,747-4%$0$0$2,876,147,611$0
41Bruce Flatt (2)Brookfield Asset Management Ltd.FinancialsBAM-T$966,717$0$966,717*$0$9,172,029$0$9,172,029$0$10,138,747*$0$0$648,056,484$0
43Paul MahonGreat-West Lifeco Inc.FinancialsGWO-T$1,262,000$2,640,735$3,902,735-11%$217,800$3,551,140$2,271,774$5,822,914$0$9,943,4499%$920,762$9,959,488$10,688,105$23,320,232
44Ammar Al-Joundi (1)Agnico Eagle Mines LimitedMaterialsAEM-T$1,244,314$1,800,677$3,044,991*$2,068,858$4,349,372$0$4,349,372$456,748$9,919,970*$0$9,150,240$14,306,065$0
45Kevin Strain (1)Sun Life Financial Inc.FinancialsSLF-T$1,000,000$1,710,000$2,710,000*$700$4,717,549$1,562,505$6,280,054$435,260$9,426,014*$1,751,982$9,868,360$2,626,632$8,675,000
46Worthing JackmanWaste Connections, Inc.IndustrialsWCN-T$1,274,739$2,147,847$3,422,586-21%$105,075$5,545,412$0$5,545,412$0$9,073,073-1%$0$15,796,003$26,770,519$0
47Tim McKayCanadian Natural Resources LimitedEnergyCNQ-T$638,885$1,379,991$2,018,876-4%$107,314$4,595,370$2,305,000$6,900,370$0$9,026,560-5%$57,238,375$39,346,663$91,651,368$0
48Randall CrawfordAltaGas Ltd.UtilitiesALA-T$1,240,139$1,240,139$2,480,278-26%$58,437$4,960,556$0$4,960,556$1,177,108$8,676,379-6%$12,829,896$12,334,470$1,601,530$2,830,184
49Michael MedlineEmpire Company LimitedConsumer StaplesEMP-A-T$1,275,774$2,679,481$3,955,2553%$59,030$2,340,000$1,560,000$3,900,000$737,000$8,651,28515%$19,062,759$4,997,895$17,231,249$1,744,000
50Jay ForbesElement Fleet Management Corp.FinancialsEFN-T$1,000,000$1,650,000$2,650,00015%$0$6,000,000$0$6,000,000$0$8,650,00027%$31,800,000$21,019,864$7,380,000$0
51José BoisjoliBRP Inc.Consumer DiscretionaryDOO-T$1,206,852$2,158,818$3,365,670-18%$618$0$4,667,994$4,667,994$512,000$8,546,2824%$43,042,178$0$111,068,861$14,416,000
52Paul RollinsonKinross Gold CorporationMaterialsK-T$1,508,870$1,629,579$3,138,450-3%$386,520$4,315,513$0$4,315,513$678,992$8,519,474-3%$1,351,895$7,167,440$15,141,067$0
53Galen Weston (4)Loblaw Companies LimitedConsumer StaplesL-T$907,200$2,661,350$3,568,55023%$35,648$3,213,153$1,606,104$4,819,257$0$8,423,45556%$32,604,590$9,959,431$55,462,776$0
54Scott BalfourEmera IncorporatedUtilitiesEMA-T$1,100,000$1,085,700$2,185,700-8%$35,656$4,248,511$1,416,492$5,665,003$361,651$8,248,0100%$5,135,826$8,117,114$10,066,776$3,965,968
55Edward RyanDescartes Systems Group Inc.Information TechnologyDSG-T$717,563$734,250$1,451,813-6%$2,670$5,743,707$1,021,561$6,765,267$0$8,219,75011%$6,717,254$13,267,064$47,264,392$0
56Clive JohnsonB2Gold Corp.MaterialsBTO-T$1,300,000$975,000$2,275,000-20%$488,926$5,000,000$0$5,000,000$0$7,763,926-19%$0$10,803,768$18,295,340$0
57Gord JohnstonStantec Inc.IndustrialsSTN-T$1,250,010$2,375,000$3,625,01027%$192,698$3,749,982$0$3,749,982$0$7,567,69020%$0$14,790,115$5,557,751$0
58Tim GitzelCameco CorporationEnergyCCO-T$1,092,700$1,720,000$2,812,70014%$0$3,988,202$0$3,988,202$589,900$7,390,80211%$20,220,311$8,002,785$11,481,866$7,569,200
59Connor Teskey (3)Brookfield Renewable CorporationUtilitiesBEP-UN-T$965,828$1,113,341$2,079,169-19%$82,486$5,106,506$0$5,106,506$0$7,268,162-32%$5,916,150$77,200$329,429$0
60James O’SullivanIGM Financial Inc.FinancialsIGM-T$1,200,000$2,538,000$3,738,000-5%$110,289$1,695,000$1,080,000$2,775,000$490,180$7,113,46927%$2,988,090$3,367,073$1,757,238$0
61Scott Thomson #Finning International Inc.IndustrialsFTT-T$1,188,008$1,643,279$2,831,287*$83,495$3,080,000$770,000$3,850,000$294,028$7,058,810*$1,139,942$8,477,237$5,273,731$0
62Jay HennickColliers International Group Inc.Real EstateCIGI-T$1,952,588$5,005,460$6,958,048-62%$0$0$0$0$0$6,958,048-62%$0$0$605,453,606$0
63Ray FerrisWest Fraser Timber Co. Ltd.MaterialsWFG-T$1,113,750$1,732,500$2,846,2508%$0$1,319,985$1,320,009$2,639,994$1,338,200$6,824,444-11%$5,521,280$1,213,815$3,857,222$10,411,800
64Randy SmallwoodWheaton Precious Metals Corp.MaterialsWPM-T$1,200,000$1,620,000$2,820,000-13%$0$2,610,000$869,994$3,479,994$398,247$6,698,2416%$7,496,151$9,775,159$17,044,381$0
65Greg HicksCanadian Tire Corporation, LimitedConsumer DiscretionaryCTC-A-T$1,250,000$983,974$2,233,974-40%$196,368$2,437,407$1,624,956$4,062,363$0$6,492,705-6%$4,142,356$5,935,218$2,092,219$0
66Geoffrey MartinCCL Industries Inc.MaterialsCCL-B-T$1,701,016$2,259,827$3,960,843-11%$0$1,827,480$0$1,827,480$381,391$6,169,714-3%$154,030$19,021,436$37,620,408$0
67Ian DundasEnerplus CorporationEnergyERF-T$656,691$1,128,325$1,785,01613%$299,531$3,667,832$0$3,667,832$0$5,752,37826%$0$40,642,270$7,773,523$0
68Scott PattersonFirstService CorporationReal EstateFSV-T$1,055,699$358,886$1,414,585-69%$0$0$4,320,817$4,320,817$0$5,735,402-42%$17,262,507$0$199,844,492$0
69Robert EspeyParkland CorporationEnergyPKI-T$1,049,039$1,303,325$2,352,3642%$129,088$2,047,476$1,102,498$3,149,974$0$5,631,42613%$1,424,841$5,202,938$20,634,754$0
70Arun BanskotaAlgonquin Power & Utilities Corp.UtilitiesAQN-T$995,231$0$995,231-56%$17,047$3,439,000$812,500$4,251,500$246,730$5,510,508-7%$0$2,099,195$1,826,587$0
71Paul BrinkFranco-Nevada CorporationMaterialsFNV-T$900,000$900,000$1,800,0001%$921,449$2,700,000$0$2,700,000$0$5,421,44914%$18,302,007$6,409,008$42,859,923$0
72Eric La FlècheMetro Inc.Consumer StaplesMRU-T$1,034,231$1,483,040$2,517,2719%$5,504$1,248,000$1,040,299$2,288,299$549,000$5,360,0747%$12,302,071$4,439,030$19,150,687$11,237,000
73Terry AndersonARC Resources Ltd.EnergyARX-T$630,000$1,300,000$1,930,00027%$82,108$3,250,014$0$3,250,014$0$5,262,12220%$1,082,470$18,473,253$3,244,960$0
74Denis RicardiA Financial Corporation Inc.FinancialsIAG-T$980,000$1,059,331$2,039,331-23%$0$1,469,992$765,000$2,234,992$952,123$5,226,446-13%$7,931,941$1,903,083$7,442,026$19,758,794
75Grant FagerheimWhitecap Resources Inc.EnergyWCP-T$515,000$795,000$1,310,0006%$240,528$3,658,111$0$3,658,111$0$5,208,63952%$0$8,439,406$35,485,014$0
76Lino SaputoSaputo Inc.Consumer StaplesSAP-T$1,719,900$3,415,721$5,135,621215%$0$0$0$0$0$5,135,621215%$0$0$6,890,908$0
77Tristan Pascall (1)First Quantum Minerals Ltd.MaterialsFM-T$1,108,620$878,665$1,987,284*$461,782$2,473,278$0$2,473,278$4,008$4,926,353*$697,376$20,317,304$2,433,364$0
78Michael RoseTourmaline Oil Corp.EnergyTOU-T$600,000$3,500,000$4,100,000-20%$572,000$248,155$0$248,155$0$4,920,155-12%$7,117,815$212,748$1,125,497,873$0
79Dean SetoguchiKeyera Corp.EnergyKEY-T$669,500$1,069,861$1,739,36118%$0$2,973,957$0$2,973,957$66,714$4,780,0326%$0$8,825,459$6,892,576$0
80John McCluskeyAlamos Gold Inc.MaterialsAGI-T$925,589$1,272,684$2,198,27319%$84,594$1,666,060$555,354$2,221,414$263,793$4,768,07513%$7,440,685$5,559,265$19,140,810$0
81Peter Rockandel (1)Lundin Mining CorporationMaterialsLUN-T$1,128,806$826,590$1,955,396*$41,797$2,060,491$652,086$2,712,577$0$4,709,770*$429,634$1,022,305$1,470,870$0
82Derek EvansMEG Energy Corp.EnergyMEG-T$615,750$874,365$1,490,115-7%$95,261$3,105,017$0$3,105,017$0$4,690,3937%$2,186,268$33,773,282$18,957,030$0
83Nancy SouthernCanadian Utilities LimitedUtilitiesCU-T$890,000$1,602,000$2,492,000180%$31,150$0$1,002,750$1,002,750$1,148,914$4,674,81459%$1,170,850$0$8,902,028$27,873,258
84Sam Pollock (3)Brookfield Infrastructure CorporationUtilitiesBIP-UN-T$700,537$0$700,537*$38,189$0$3,914,755$3,914,755$0$4,653,480*$0$0$165,744,607$0
85Brian VaasjoCapital Power CorporationUtilitiesCPX-T$800,000$1,294,320$2,094,3204%$96,860$1,600,022$411,068$2,011,090$440,194$4,642,4645%$13,410,730$11,001,571$8,067,471$8,215,566
86Marna CloeteIvanhoe Mines Ltd.MaterialsIVN-T$976,294$1,122,738$2,099,032-25%$32,702$1,575,088$924,225$2,499,313$0$4,631,047-50%$4,589,900$5,310,672$6,125,568$0
87Craig BryksaCrescent Point Energy Corp.EnergyCPG-T$575,000$1,045,063$1,620,06310%$83,278$2,874,990$0$2,874,990$0$4,578,33112%$3,586,937$11,138,360$6,836,106$0
88Jennifer Wong (1)Aritzia Inc.Consumer DiscretionaryATZ-T$1,134,615$825,000$1,959,615*$0$1,250,000$1,250,000$2,500,000$0$4,459,615*$28,224,319$2,081,573$630,292$0
89Andrew PhillipsPrairieSky Royalty Ltd.EnergyPSK-T$580,000$950,000$1,530,000-13%$0$2,850,000$0$2,850,000$69,600$4,449,6004%$352,800$12,694,400$19,362,627$0
90Jonathan GitlinRioCan Real Estate Investment TrustReal EstateREI-UN-T$900,000$1,175,569$2,075,56915%$50,000$2,250,000$0$2,250,000$73,000$4,448,5692%$750,000$4,809,181$3,105,615$737,700
91Mark KenneyCanadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment TrustReal EstateCAR-UN-T$820,000$1,178,340$1,998,340-2%$83,759$2,155,724$0$2,155,724$0$4,237,823-1%$0$4,389,894$11,933,243$0
92Scott MedhurstToromont Industries Ltd.IndustrialsTIH-T$835,654$1,620,821$2,456,47513%$39,424$586,937$586,926$1,173,863$363,204$4,032,96611%$3,395,099$534,181$19,529,591$0
93Mike CrawleyNorthland Power Inc.UtilitiesNPI-T$800,000$636,800$1,436,8004%$7,460$2,000,000$0$2,000,000$0$3,444,26026%$0$4,579,040$3,477,596$0
94Galen Weston (4)George Weston LimitedConsumer StaplesWN-T$388,800$899,020$1,287,820-31%$15,278$1,032,634$1,032,881$2,065,515$0$3,368,613-48%$36,377,582$7,321,892$13,212,905,375$0
95John McKenzieTMX Group LimitedFinancialsX-T$750,000$765,000$1,515,000-46%$8,940$1,200,000$300,000$1,500,000$221,563$3,245,503-33%$4,341,998$988,609$4,128,162$4,349,086
96Pierre Karl PéladeauQuebecor Inc.Communication ServicesQBR-B-T$1,440,100$909,853$2,349,953-7%$0$0$720,250$720,250$58,500$3,128,70321%$411,250$0$2,138,721,152$9,854,400
97Gerald Schwartz #Onex CorporationFinancialsONEX-T$1,692,243$0$1,692,243-79%$0$0$0$0$0$1,692,243-79%$0$0$676,674,701$0
98William Sheffield (1)Hydro One LimitedUtilitiesH-T$420,953$200,000$620,953*$38,866$420,953$0$420,953$0$1,080,772*$0$0$1,007,109$0
99Prem WatsaFairfax Financial Holdings LimitedFinancialsFFH-T$600,000$0$600,0000%$59,214$0$0$0$0$659,2142%$0$0$1,879,013,399$0
100Mark LeonardConstellation Software Inc.Information TechnologyCSU-T$0$0$00%$0$0$0$0$0$00%$0$0$909,598,937$0
Median$1,111,185$1,636,429$2,816,3500.00%$70,661$3,708,907$742,625$68,157$8,598,1411.56%$3,188,241$8,894,993$13,061,348$0
Average$1,157,387$1,907,393$3,064,7803.45%$285,636$4,368,466$1,427,915$528,156$9,674,9535.19%$12,340,310$11,465,557$318,517,159$4,412,695

# Former CEO
(1) New CEO in 2022
(2) Following the spinout of Brookfield Asset Management from Brookfield Corp., Bruce Flatt remained CEO of both companies. The companies did not allocate his pay between the two in their disclosures, so the same figures are provided for each company (except for unvested share-based awards and CEO equity data)
(3) Sam Pollock, CEO of Brookfield Infrastructure, and Connor Teskey, CEO of Brookfield Renewable, are paid by Brookfield Corp. They currently receive option-based awards and share-based awards in the form of Brookfield Corp. and/or Brookfield Asset Management equity.
(4) Galen Weston’s compensation from George Weston and Loblaw represents amounts paid by the respective companies.

The Methodology

If a company does not have a CEO, the president or a similar top executive is used. When CEOs have changed during the year, the chart typically shows the CEO who was in place for the larger portion of the year.

For companies that report pay in U.S. dollars, the amounts are converted to Canadian dollars at the average annual exchange rate for 2022. If the company has an irregular year-end, the exchange rate is the rate used by the company for its currency conversion.

Salary is base salary in 2022.

Bonus is the value of any annual and long-term cash incentives paid for 2022 performance, typically paid after the end of the fiscal year.

Total Cash Compensation is the sum of salary and bonus.

Percent change is the change from 2021′s total salary and bonus. No number is shown if the CEO was not in the same position for all of 2021 and 2022.

Other includes all other payments and the cash value of perquisites and benefits.

Share-based awards is the total value of shares, share units, trust units or similar long-term incentive plan grants in 2022.

Option-based awards is the estimated grant date value of new stock options awarded to the CEO in 2022.

Total stock awards is the sum of the values of share-based awards and option-based awards.

Pension value is the additional annual value of the pension benefit earned by the CEO in 2022.

Unexercised in-the-money options is the year-end value of stock options held by the CEO.

Unvested share-based awards is the year-end value of share units or similar compensation that has not yet met time or performance conditions required for payout.

Value of CEO’s equity is the year-end value of common shares owned and vested stock units held by the CEO as per the company’s most recent proxy circular disclosure, valued at the end of the company’s fiscal year. This excludes unvested share units and unexercised stock options. Share holdings may have changes since the end of the fiscal year due to subsequent grants of shares by the company or sales of stock on the open market by the CEO.

Accrued CEO pension obligation is the estimated year-end value of a company’s total expected cost to provide the CEO’s defined-benefit pension. It excludes the value of any defined-contribution pension accrued by the CEO.

