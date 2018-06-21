 Skip to main content

How much are Canada’s top CEOs paid? Here’s the full breakdown

Executive Compensation

How much are Canada's top CEOs paid? Here's the full breakdown

Global Governance Advisors
This is a ranking of compensation in fiscal 2017 for the chief executive officers of the 100 largest public companies (by market capitalization) in Canada’s benchmark S&P/TSX composite index as of Dec. 31, 2017.

Prepared by Global Governance Advisors, the information comes from shareholder information circulars filed for fiscal year 2017. Compensation information was not included for Nutrien Ltd. because it had not filed its proxy circular by our cut-off date.

Where two names appear, the company has co-CEOs. If a company does not have a CEO, the president or similar top executive is used. When CEOs have changed during the year, the chart typically shows the CEO who was in place for the larger portion of the year.

For companies that report pay in U.S. dollars, the amounts are converted to Canadian dollars at the average annual exchange rate for 2017. If the company has an irregular year-end, the exchange rate is the rate used by the company for its currency conversion.

Salary is base salary in 2017.

Bonus is the value of any annual and long-term cash incentives paid in 2017.

Percent change is the change from 2016’s total salary and bonus. No number is shown if the CEO was not in the same position for all of 2016 and 2017.

Other includes all other payments and the cash value of perquisites and benefits.

Share-based awards is the total value of shares, share units, trust units or similar long-term incentive plan grants in 2017.

Option-based awards is the estimated grant date value of new stock options awarded to the CEO in 2017.

Pension value is the additional annual value of the pension benefit earned by the CEO in 2017.

Unexercised in-the-money options is the year-end value of stock options held by the CEO.

Unvested share-based awards is the year-end value of share units or similar compensation that has not yet met time or performance conditions required for payout.

Value of CEO’s equity is the year-end value of all equity held by the CEO as disclosed. This typically includes shares and vested share units, but excludes unexercised stock options.

Accrued CEO pension obligation is the estimated year-end value of a company’s total expected cost to provide the CEO’s defined-benefit pension. It excludes the value of any defined-contribution pension accrued by the CEO.

RankNameOrganization NameTickerBase SalaryBonusSub-Total% ChangeAll Other CompensationShare-Based AwardsOption-Based AwardsPension ValueTotal Reported Compensation% ChangeUnexercised In-the-Money OptionsUnvested Share-Based AwardsValue of CEO's EquityAccrued CEO Pension Obligation
1Donald WalkerMagna International Inc.MG-T$421,899 $10,356,641 $10,778,539 -28%$201,213 $9,268,791 $6,179,194 $0 $26,427,738 -8%$30,762,765 $0 $156,583,867 $0
2Keith Creel (1)Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd.CP-T$1,436,594 $2,419,292 $3,855,886 *$926,402 $4,407,788 $10,516,630 $398,894 $20,105,600 *$36,824,189 $8,611,179 $7,710,219 $0
3James SmithThomson Reuters Corp.TRI-T$2,077,040 $3,890,296 $5,967,336 6%$1,421,705 $5,711,865 $5,711,861 ($73,995)$18,738,773 5%$32,424,412 $17,157,212 $30,419,018 $17,975,160
4Linda HasenfratzLinamar Corp.LNR-T$630,315 $10,702,912 $11,333,227 4%$1,329,640 $3,804,286 $0 $3,500 $16,470,653 12%$25,682,911 $9,980,968 $293,663,783 $0
5Al MonacoEnbridge Inc.ENB-T$1,514,574 $2,870,477 $4,385,051 15%$124,742 $2,660,109 $3,485,190 $5,606,710 $16,261,802 43%$21,957,886 $5,707,918 $21,175,800 $17,608,832
6Doug SuttlesEncana Corp.ECA-T$1,427,965 $2,837,034 $4,264,999 -9%$385,569 $8,379,632 $2,793,203 $0 $15,823,403 -10%$24,020,611 $41,278,718 $1,433,039 $0
7Mark BarrenecheaOpen Text Corp.OTEX-T$1,251,928 $2,551,051 $3,802,978 54%$18,449 $4,283,526 $7,711,639 $0 $15,816,593 75%$48,536,947 $18,508,302 $20,422,065 $0
8Steven WilliamsSuncor Energy Inc.SU-T$1,415,769 $3,189,000 $4,604,769 12%$173,309 $5,077,224 $4,847,100 $117,600 $14,820,002 29%$37,542,610 $12,385,291 $33,475,936 23 165 658
9Alain BellemareBombardier Inc.BBD.B-T$1,445,360 $4,095,663 $5,541,023 23%$2,848,011 $2,692,623 $2,692,623 $26,223 $13,800,503 10%$13,680,718 $11,706,687 $1,865,665 $0
10David McKayRoyal Bank of CanadaRY-T$1,500,000 $3,055,000 $4,555,000 14%$44,877 $6,300,000 $1,575,000 $886,000 $13,360,877 9%$31,928,081 $21,132,288 $26,039,577 $13,157,000
11Joe Natale (1)Rogers Communications Inc.RCI-T$879,808 $1,601,563 $2,481,371 *$234,506 $4,500,173 $4,000,013 $2,055,846 $13,271,909 *$604,603 $4,637,989 $2,605,547 $2,206,846
12Brian PorterBank of Nova ScotiaBNS-T$1,000,000 $2,610,000 $3,610,000 16%$2,990 $5,800,000 $1,450,000 $1,973,000 $12,835,990 9%$12,104,657 $19,762,961 $29,952,818 $12,585,000
13Sean BoydAgnico Eagle Mines Ltd.AEM-T$1,550,952 $4,182,567 $5,733,518 -13%$25,379 $5,828,577 $0 $1,014,752 $12,602,226 17%$0 $11,608,058 $13,674,436 $16,435,224
14Bharat MasraniToronto-Dominion BankTD-T$1,209,179 $1,920,000 $3,129,179 17%$78,324 $5,145,600 $2,534,415 $1,549,800 $12,437,318 20%$26,923,264 $16,376,792 $81,465,299 $15,638,700
15Jeffrey OrrPower Financial Corp.PWF-T$4,550,000 $0 $4,550,000 2%$463,750 $2,805,989 $2,668,505 $1,922,000 $12,410,244 11%$20,573,166 $7,910,317 $27,486,785 $34,272,000
16Luc Jobin #Canadian National Railway Co.CNR-T$1,395,995 $2,558,978 $3,954,973 *$37,032 $5,150,586 $2,686,640 $485,604 $12,314,835 *$23,606,992 $14,590,704 $11,850,615 $0
17Donald Guloien #Manulife Financial Corp.MFC-T$1,333,537 $1,906,808 $3,240,345 *$234,572 $4,005,274 $4,005,274 $702,800 $12,188,265 *$28,575,517 $15,122,798 $30,818,913 $21,030,100
18Darren EntwistleTelus Corp.T-T$1,375,000 $645,565 $2,020,565 -2%$132,448 $9,395,565 $0 $619,000 $12,167,578 -6%$0 $19,348,435 $28,815,481 $17,732,000
19Gerald SchwartzOnex Corp.ONEX-T$1,687,595 $10,306,584 $11,994,179 14%$0 $0 $0 $0 $11,994,179 14%$61,750,350 $0 $1,202,461,922 $0
20Bradley ShawShaw Communications Inc.SJR.B-T$2,000,000 $5,566,000 $7,566,000 4%$432,209 $1,391,500 $106,200 $2,475,230 $11,971,139 65%$3,179,800 $2,713,206 $251,399,481 $91,561,000
21George CopeBCE Inc.BCE-T$1,400,000 $3,360,000 $4,760,000 20%$171,560 $4,406,250 $1,468,750 $634,010 $11,440,570 6%$2,851,606 $9,646,973 $73,654,000 $0
22Donald LindsayTeck Resources Ltd.TECK.B-T$1,550,875 $2,386,400 $3,937,275 -1%$0 $2,974,200 $2,973,600 $776,000 $10,661,075 12%$47,471,240 $19,145,230 $28,489,688 $9,107,000
23Tobias LütkeShopify Inc.SHOP-T$827,804 $0 $827,804 40%$0 $3,894,506 $5,931,247 $0 $10,653,557 1699%$55,271,388 $6,116,386 $1,353,156,022 $0
24Glenn ChamandyGildan Activewear Inc.GIL-T$1,427,965 $2,720,273 $4,148,238 57%$148,373 $3,115,539 $3,115,554 $74,675 $10,602,379 49%$9,325,663 $8,289,799 $135,628,317 $0
25William DowneBank of MontrealBMO-T$1,960,650 $1,414,350 $3,375,000 1%$30,081 $6,275,000 $850,000 $0 $10,530,081 -1%$42,253,853 $23,342,547 $80,617,153 $21,375,913
26Russell GirlingTransCanada Corp.TRP-T$1,300,008 $1,872,012 $3,172,020 -10%$13,000 $3,150,000 $3,150,000 $556,000 $10,041,020 -1%$30,573,957 $3,876,426 $15,367,007 $18,690,000
27John ThorntonBarrick Gold Corp.ABX-T$3,245,375 $5,635,269 $8,880,644 -14%$628,925 $0 $0 $486,806 $9,996,376 -11%$0 $0 $39,997,215 $0
28Brian HannaschAlimentation Couche-Tard Inc.ATD.B-T$1,748,215 $926,554 $2,674,769 -30%$0 $4,172,589 $1,520,845 $1,566,926 $9,935,129 -3%$42,057,382 $3,874,411 $39,351,584 $10,329,150
29Paul RollinsonKinross Gold Corp.K-T$1,448,658 $2,407,668 $3,856,326 16%$316,284 $3,766,508 $941,627 $651,896 $9,532,641 14%$1,900,139 $11,935,159 $17,188,099 $0
30Victor DodigCanadian Imperial Bank of CommerceCM-T$1,000,000 $2,381,400 $3,381,400 1%$2,250 $4,445,280 $1,111,320 $496,000 $9,436,250 3%$2,814,961 $8,722,891 $16,301,799 $6,207,000
31Louis VachonNational Bank of CanadaNA-T$1,125,015 $2,413,125 $3,538,140 41%$5,233 $3,375,000 $1,687,501 $740,000 $9,345,874 15%$80,813,120 $14,652,925 $25,133,172 $16,846,000
32Barry PerryFortis Inc.FTS-T$1,200,000 $2,446,000 $3,646,000 10%$391,307 $3,600,000 $1,200,000 $415,990 $9,253,297 16%$7,437,785 $7,949,180 $12,951,339 $0
33Dean ConnorSun Life Financial Inc.SLF-T$1,100,000 $2,185,000 $3,285,000 -3%$11,060 $4,125,043 $1,375,001 $350,743 $9,146,847 2%$26,928,930 $15,246,188 $26,870,896 $5,750,000
34Calin RovinescuAir CanadaAC-T$1,400,000 $3,156,300 $4,556,300 -2%$0 $1,970,379 $1,537,170 $942,000 $9,005,849 0%$49,385,051 $13,306,617 $25,578,722 $12,394,900
35Steve LautCanadian Natural Resources Ltd.CNQ-T$567,000 $5,924,259 $6,491,259 14%$101,711 $0 $2,315,625 $0 $8,908,595 8%$18,967,375 $0 $91,352,583 $0
36Bruce FlattBrookfield Asset Management Inc.BAM.A-T$973,613 $0 $973,613 22%$48,681 $7,857,053 $0 $0 $8,879,346 44%$0 $82,249,138 $2,153,427,885 $0
37David GarofaloGoldcorp Inc.G-T$1,350,000 $1,907,000 $3,257,000 *$384,623 $4,387,489 $0 $366,938 $8,396,050 *$0 $4,336,243 $2,452,269 $0
38Paul MahonGreat-West Lifeco Inc.GWO-T$1,184,423 $1,871,388 $3,055,811 5%$208,383 $2,116,689 $874,000 $1,597,746 $7,852,629 29%$3,847,996 $2,564,779 $11,370,800 $28,117,114
39José BoisjoliBRP Inc.DOO-T$1,034,005 $1,888,403 $2,922,408 38%$2,000 $0 $4,165,410 $743,000 $7,832,818 69%$19,832,273 $0 $53,796,279 $13,263,000
40Charles BrindamourIntact Financial Corp.IFC-T$1,197,115 $1,625,625 $2,822,740 2%$0 $3,600,000 $0 $1,363,270 $7,786,010 14%$0 $11,492,101 $25,583,648 $10,967,881
41Stephen WetmoreCanadian Tire Corp. Ltd.CTC.A-T$1,250,000 $2,143,500 $3,393,500 *$477,214 $3,749,782 $0 $0 $7,620,496 *$0 $8,900,445 $11,041,833 $0
42George Schindler (1)CGI Group Inc.GIB.A-T$1,182,556 $1,329,112 $2,511,668 *$190,401 $0 $4,623,586 $3,285 $7,328,940 *$22,898,557 $0 $1,942,390 $0
43Ronald MittelstaedtWaste Connections Inc.WCN-T$1,228,878 $2,893,187 $4,122,065 -29%$49,036 $2,893,138 $0 $0 $7,064,239 -55%$0 $11,414,477 $25,761,702 $0
44Geoffrey MartinCCL Industries Inc.CCL.B-T$1,406,383 $3,284,446 $4,690,829 18%$0 $0 $2,010,000 $353,941 $7,054,770 -59%$11,560,025 $14,520,000 $48,990,000 $0
45Brian Ferguson #Cenovus Energy Inc.CVE-T$1,350,000 $1,265,625 $2,615,625 *$132,470 $1,812,897 $1,848,732 $626,118 $7,035,842 *$0 $4,313,279 *$26,368,910
46John FlorenMethanex Corp.MX-T$1,006,500 $1,169,000 $2,175,500 56%$277,991 $2,148,800 $2,146,759 $221,430 $6,970,480 15%$10,134,001 $1,529,913 $10,044,057 $0
47Robert PeabodyHusky Energy Inc.HSE-T$1,375,000 $2,060,000 $3,435,000 *$99,962 $2,619,239 $637,452 $123,750 $6,915,403 *$786,404 $5,982,851 $2,586,233 $0
48Rich Kruger (2)Imperial Oil Ltd.IMO-T$1,129,782 $488,923 $1,618,705 8%$1,850,506 $4,529,247 $0 ($1,159,234)$6,839,224 -10%$0 $19,320,775 $29,059,306 $18,554,823
49Michael McCainMaple Leaf Foods Inc.MFI-T$1,105,465 $1,500,355 $2,605,820 1%$0 $3,091,801 $706,928 $268,378 $6,672,927 2%$46,638,221 $8,434,535 $1,494,723,829 $7,020,141
50Paul Desmarais, Jr. (3)Power Corp. of CanadaPOW-T$1,200,000 $1,500,000 $2,700,000 1%$438,000 $187,500 $3,570,987 ($249,000)$6,647,487 -2%$21,626,871 $0 $440,918,451 $28,939,000
51Marc ParentCAE Inc.CAE-T$924,233 $1,818,540 $2,742,773 26%$163,352 $2,116,296 $915,420 $563,000 $6,500,841 16%$8,125,672 $10,040,376 $10,650,303 $7,915,000
52Joseph PapaValeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc.VRX-T$1,947,225 $3,870,110 $5,817,335 *$537,250 $0 $0 $0 $6,354,584 *$0 $34,067,181 $14,946,323 $0
53Neil BruceSNC-Lavalin Group Inc.SNC-T$1,127,575 $1,452,000 $2,579,575 0%$262,560 $3,427,595 $0 $0 $6,269,730 -2%$1,478,440 $9,534,424 $3,900,337 $0
54Tim Gitzel Cameco Corp.CCO-T$1,025,000 $1,292,000 $2,317,000 24%$0 $2,182,950 $1,455,575 $302,900 $6,258,425 6%$0 $0 $6,251,265 $5,564,400
55Mayo SchmidtHydro One Ltd.H-T$1,082,054 $1,450,000 $2,532,054 25%$25,980 $3,542,265 $0 $89,423 $6,189,722 38%$0 $6,101,483 $7,700,587 $0
56Alexandre L'HeureuxWSP Global Inc.WSP-T$1,100,000 $1,939,300 $3,039,300 *$108,885 $2,419,963 $604,996 $0 $6,173,144 *$3,790,449 $4,801,547 $9,436,100 $0
57Sachin ShahBrookfield Renewable Partners L.P.BEP.UN-T$600,602 $300,301 $900,903 50%$54,912 $5,189,134 $0 $0 $6,144,949 19%$28,959,570 $13,538,442 *$0
58Scott ThomsonFinning International Inc.FTT-T$927,000 $1,077,526 $2,004,526 6%$120,931 $3,000,000 $750,000 $222,480 $6,097,937 4%$6,326,940 $8,879,703 $7,610,623 $0
59Jeffrey CarneyIGM Financial Inc.IGM-T$1,220,000 $2,850,166 $4,070,166 4%$133,399 $1,237,500 $113,091 $251,330 $5,805,486 9%$482,748 $3,643,435 $4,347,366 $0
60Michael DilgerPembina Pipeline Corp.PPL-T$904,167 $1,650,200 $2,554,367 24%$63,373 $1,665,000 $1,110,000 $411,188 $5,803,928 19%$4,927,372 $3,946,172 $10,818,801 $2,645,675
61Christopher Huskilson #Emera Inc.EMA-T$1,095,769 $842,600 $1,938,369 -12%$23,592 $1,899,773 $1,900,208 $0 $5,761,942 15%$13,930,239 $3,820,185 $14,602,469 $14,796,000
62Edward SonshineRioCan REITREI.UN-T$1,300,000 $1,813,851 $3,113,851 -1%$0 $2,600,000 $0 $0 $5,713,851 -5%$213,640 $4,716,217 $11,191,500 $6,583,500
63Daniel SchwartzRestaurant Brands International Inc.QSR-T$1,038,520 $2,245,118 $3,283,638 8%$170,412 $1,936,214 $0 $0 $5,390,264 -34%$69,651,107 $6,664,991 $80,142,596 $0
64Lino Saputo Jr.Saputo Inc.SAP-T$1,300,000 $3,900,000 $5,200,000 0%$0 $0 $0 $0 $5,200,000 0%$0 $0 $6,277,385 $0
65Phillip PascallFirst Quantum Minerals Ltd.FM-T$1,557,780 $843,798 $2,401,578 12%$3,731 $1,298,150 $1,298,150 $0 $5,001,608 33%$2,001,737 $5,021,449 $101,657,687 $0
66Randy SmallwoodWheaton Precious Metals Corp.WPM-T$1,026,735 $1,241,706 $2,268,442 -5%$0 $1,809,900 $638,875 $0 $4,717,217 0%$2,158,439 $2,043,424 $12,038,128 $0
67David HarrisAltaGas Ltd.ALA-T$774,546 $792,671 $1,567,217 *$785,978 $1,237,700 $0 $1,001,989 $4,592,884 *$12,600 $1,204,444 $2,415,414 $4,515,582
68David HarquailFranco-Nevada Corp.FNV-T$850,000 $1,100,000 $1,950,000 -13%$17,178 $1,700,000 $850,000 $0 $4,517,178 -14%$4,681,867 $4,898,227 $104,780,925 $0
69Myron StadnykARC Resources Ltd.ARX-T$570,000 $650,000 $1,220,000 36%$76,400 $2,400,017 $800,002 $0 $4,496,419 13%$3,808 $5,134,888 $7,097,921 $0
70André Desmarais (3) (4)Power Corp. of CanadaPOW-T$415,386 $500,000 $915,386 -66%$247,982 $78,598 $3,570,987 ($369,000)$4,443,953 -35%$21,626,871 $0 $444,426,736 $28,453,000
71Nancy SouthernCanadian Utilities Ltd.CU-T$881,000 $881,000 $1,762,000 -22%$30,835 $295,109 $227,658 $2,123,597 $4,439,199 16%$3,287,750 $1,122,300 $6,335,275 $25,070,280
72Scott SaxbergCrescent Point Energy Corp.CPG-T$848,000 $768,000 $1,616,000 -13%$20,216 $2,785,025 $0 $0 $4,421,241 0%$0 $8,241,884 $24,523,177 $0
73Ted SeraphimWest Fraser Timber Co. Ltd.WFT-T$797,750 $1,018,750 $1,816,500 6%$0 $950,360 $950,390 $635,200 $4,352,450 17%$7,996,926 $5,785,394 $6,054,213 $8,408,100
74Paul ConibearLundin Mining Corp.LUN-T$886,817 $957,083 $1,843,900 -16%$35,774 $1,252,066 $1,061,238 $0 $4,192,978 -20%$1,893,200 $6,704,303 $7,769,065 $0
75Neil RossyDollarama Inc.DOL-T$900,000 $1,791,900 $2,691,900 *$0 $0 $1,452,000 $13,692 $4,157,592 *$45,769,600 $0 $181,471,485 $0
76Anthony MarinoVermilion Energy Inc.VET-T$446,250 $0 $446,250 *$61,389 $3,638,746 $0 $0 $4,146,385 *$0 $8,346,048 $8,295,092 $0
77Marty Proctor (1)Seven Generations Energy Ltd.VII-T$400,000 $300,000 $700,000 *$61,245 $595,188 $2,786,823 $0 $4,143,256 *$658,890 $802,340 $3,429,445 $0
78Andrew PhillipsPrairieSky Royalty Ltd.PSK-T$475,000 $1,000,000 $1,475,000 23%$0 $1,875,000 $625,000 $49,100 $4,024,100 37%$1,078,400 $4,962,500 $24,756,400 $0
79Ian RobertsonAlgonquin Power & Utilities Corp.AQN-T$900,000 $779,368 $1,679,368 -15%$61,168 $969,000 $967,500 $256,682 $3,933,718 10%$5,470,945 $1,721,155 $25,080,371 $0
80John ChenBlackBerry Ltd.BB-T$1,288,000 $2,576,000 $3,864,000 195%$17,388 $0 $0 $0 $3,881,388 -2%$0 $101,075,819 $46,948,966 $0
81Thomas HofstedterH&R REITHR.UN-T$1,200,000 $955,000 $2,155,000 5%$0 $1,600,000 $0 $0 $3,755,000 0%$8,429,392 $2,612,349 $73,679,410 $0
82Christian BayleInter Pipeline Ltd.IPL-T$610,000 $825,000 $1,435,000 -1%$196,917 $1,950,000 $0 $0 $3,581,917 -1%$0 $3,229,432 $16,058,233 $0
83Eric La FlècheMetro Inc.MRU-T$891,827 $912,100 $1,803,927 -14%$7,456 $787,301 $874,600 $52,000 $3,525,284 -12%$20,793,409 $2,993,831 $10,307,853 $6,960,000
84David SmithKeyera Corp.KEY-T$562,200 $765,000 $1,327,200 51%$0 $2,080,197 $0 $56,256 $3,463,653 25%$0 $5,624,202 $19,600,727 $0
85Adam PaulFirst Capital Realty Inc.FCR-T$800,000 $973,000 $1,773,000 19%$48,100 $1,066,666 $533,333 $0 $3,421,099 13%$2,006,357 $3,039,065 $6,505,389 $0
86Galen WestonLoblaw Cos. Ltd.L-T$590,000 $0 $590,000 *$58,441 $1,573,296 $786,670 $0 $3,008,407 *$24,625,562 $7,608,577 $23,864,610 $0
87Galen Weston (1)George Weston Ltd.WN-T$590,000 $0 $590,000 *$58,441 $1,573,254 $786,669 $0 $3,008,364 *$0 $1,544,396 $27,253,183 $0
88Michael RoseTourmaline Oil Corp.TOU-T$450,000 $2,250,000 $2,700,000 8%$45,000 $0 $214,666 $0 $2,959,666 5%$0 $0 $279,458,616 $0
89Peter AndersonCI Financial Corp.CIX-T$650,000 $910,000 $1,560,000 *$0 $1,365,000 $0 $0 $2,925,000 *$0 $1,551,433 $14,317,113 $0
90Yvon Charest Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc.IAG-T$851,266 $720,150 $1,571,416 -16%$0 $255,406 $616,500 $0 $2,443,322 -24%$11,714,580 $668,057 $12,699,683 $20,450,912
91Michael Medline (1)Empire Co. Ltd.EMP-T$280,386 $0 $280,386 *$764 $1,707,093 $279,396 $83,000 $2,350,639 *$528,339 $2,249,910 $645,000 $71,000
92Pierre Karl Péladeau (1)Quebecor Inc.QBR-T$1,140,000 $1,140,000 $2,280,000 *$0 $0 $0 $34,600 $2,314,600 *$0 $0 $1,670,767,465 $8,255,700
93Thomas Schwartz #Canadian Apartment Properties REITCAR.UN-T$864,790 $827,114 $1,691,904 -1%$12,674 $283,200 $0 $0 $1,987,778 -43%****
94Huw ThomasSmartCentres REITSRU.UN-T$540,750 $268,428 $809,178 -24%$20,885 $747,918 $0 $0 $1,577,981 -24%$0 $1,444,104 $2,550,351 $0
95Nancy SouthernATCO Ltd.ACO.X-T$119,000 $119,000 $238,000 -31%$4,165 $360,425 $647,354 $286,842 $1,536,786 0%$7,738,600 $1,350,000 $14,221,648 $3,386,337
96Ronnen HararySpin Master Corp.TOY-T$776,096 $0 $776,096 5%$0 $390,782 $346,535 $0 $1,513,413 5%$1,982,534 $2,322,354 $1,850,325,549 $0
96Anton RabieSpin Master Corp.TOY-T$776,096 $0 $776,096 5%$0 $390,782 $346,535 $0 $1,513,413 5%$1,982,534 $2,322,354 $1,864,848,321 $0
98Jeff TygesenTurquoise Hill Resources Ltd.TRQ-T$403,525 $212,283 $615,807 -8%$22,685 $526,556 $0 $24,210 $1,189,259 31%$0 $1,003,102 $964,909 $0
99Prem WatsaFairfax Financial Holdings Ltd.FFH-T$600,000 $0 $600,000 0%$26,010 $0 $0 $0 $626,010 0%$0 $0 $1,244,574,812 $0
100Bruce LintonCanopy Growth Corp.WEED-T$222,500 $200,000 $422,500 6%$9,345 $0 $173,284 $0 $605,129 43%$1,925,000 $0 $25,954,711 $0
101Mark LeonardConstellation Software Inc.CSU-T$1 $0 $1 0%$0 $0 $0 $0 $1 0%$0 $0 $332,344,355 $0

Source: Global Governance Advisors

*Information not available / # = Former CEO

(1) New CEO in 2017; (2) Includes compensation from Exxon Mobil and ownership of both Imperial Oil and Exxon Mobil; (3) Includes compensation and ownership from Power Corporation of Canada and Power Financial Corporation; (4) On medical leave during 2017.

