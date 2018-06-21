How much are Canada’s top CEOs paid? Here’s the full breakdown

Visit The Globe’s Data Store to purchase exclusive Canadian corporate financial information.
This is a ranking of compensation in fiscal 2017 for the chief executive officers of the 100 largest public companies (by market capitalization) in Canada’s benchmark S&P/TSX composite index as of Dec. 31, 2017.
Prepared by Global Governance Advisors, the information comes from shareholder information circulars filed for fiscal year 2017. Compensation information was not included for Nutrien Ltd. because it had not filed its proxy circular by our cut-off date.
Where two names appear, the company has co-CEOs. If a company does not have a CEO, the president or similar top executive is used. When CEOs have changed during the year, the chart typically shows the CEO who was in place for the larger portion of the year.
For companies that report pay in U.S. dollars, the amounts are converted to Canadian dollars at the average annual exchange rate for 2017. If the company has an irregular year-end, the exchange rate is the rate used by the company for its currency conversion.
Salary is base salary in 2017.
Bonus is the value of any annual and long-term cash incentives paid in 2017.
Percent change is the change from 2016’s total salary and bonus. No number is shown if the CEO was not in the same position for all of 2016 and 2017.
Other includes all other payments and the cash value of perquisites and benefits.
Share-based awards is the total value of shares, share units, trust units or similar long-term incentive plan grants in 2017.
Option-based awards is the estimated grant date value of new stock options awarded to the CEO in 2017.
Pension value is the additional annual value of the pension benefit earned by the CEO in 2017.
Unexercised in-the-money options is the year-end value of stock options held by the CEO.
Unvested share-based awards is the year-end value of share units or similar compensation that has not yet met time or performance conditions required for payout.
Value of CEO’s equity is the year-end value of all equity held by the CEO as disclosed. This typically includes shares and vested share units, but excludes unexercised stock options.
Accrued CEO pension obligation is the estimated year-end value of a company’s total expected cost to provide the CEO’s defined-benefit pension. It excludes the value of any defined-contribution pension accrued by the CEO.
|Rank
|Name
|Organization Name
|Ticker
|Base Salary
|Bonus
|Sub-Total
|% Change
|All Other Compensation
|Share-Based Awards
|Option-Based Awards
|Pension Value
|Total Reported Compensation
|% Change
|Unexercised In-the-Money Options
|Unvested Share-Based Awards
|Value of CEO's Equity
|Accrued CEO Pension Obligation
|1
|Donald Walker
|Magna International Inc.
|MG-T
|$421,899
|$10,356,641
|$10,778,539
|-28%
|$201,213
|$9,268,791
|$6,179,194
|$0
|$26,427,738
|-8%
|$30,762,765
|$0
|$156,583,867
|$0
|2
|Keith Creel (1)
|Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd.
|CP-T
|$1,436,594
|$2,419,292
|$3,855,886
|*
|$926,402
|$4,407,788
|$10,516,630
|$398,894
|$20,105,600
|*
|$36,824,189
|$8,611,179
|$7,710,219
|$0
|3
|James Smith
|Thomson Reuters Corp.
|TRI-T
|$2,077,040
|$3,890,296
|$5,967,336
|6%
|$1,421,705
|$5,711,865
|$5,711,861
|($73,995)
|$18,738,773
|5%
|$32,424,412
|$17,157,212
|$30,419,018
|$17,975,160
|4
|Linda Hasenfratz
|Linamar Corp.
|LNR-T
|$630,315
|$10,702,912
|$11,333,227
|4%
|$1,329,640
|$3,804,286
|$0
|$3,500
|$16,470,653
|12%
|$25,682,911
|$9,980,968
|$293,663,783
|$0
|5
|Al Monaco
|Enbridge Inc.
|ENB-T
|$1,514,574
|$2,870,477
|$4,385,051
|15%
|$124,742
|$2,660,109
|$3,485,190
|$5,606,710
|$16,261,802
|43%
|$21,957,886
|$5,707,918
|$21,175,800
|$17,608,832
|6
|Doug Suttles
|Encana Corp.
|ECA-T
|$1,427,965
|$2,837,034
|$4,264,999
|-9%
|$385,569
|$8,379,632
|$2,793,203
|$0
|$15,823,403
|-10%
|$24,020,611
|$41,278,718
|$1,433,039
|$0
|7
|Mark Barrenechea
|Open Text Corp.
|OTEX-T
|$1,251,928
|$2,551,051
|$3,802,978
|54%
|$18,449
|$4,283,526
|$7,711,639
|$0
|$15,816,593
|75%
|$48,536,947
|$18,508,302
|$20,422,065
|$0
|8
|Steven Williams
|Suncor Energy Inc.
|SU-T
|$1,415,769
|$3,189,000
|$4,604,769
|12%
|$173,309
|$5,077,224
|$4,847,100
|$117,600
|$14,820,002
|29%
|$37,542,610
|$12,385,291
|$33,475,936
|23 165 658
|9
|Alain Bellemare
|Bombardier Inc.
|BBD.B-T
|$1,445,360
|$4,095,663
|$5,541,023
|23%
|$2,848,011
|$2,692,623
|$2,692,623
|$26,223
|$13,800,503
|10%
|$13,680,718
|$11,706,687
|$1,865,665
|$0
|10
|David McKay
|Royal Bank of Canada
|RY-T
|$1,500,000
|$3,055,000
|$4,555,000
|14%
|$44,877
|$6,300,000
|$1,575,000
|$886,000
|$13,360,877
|9%
|$31,928,081
|$21,132,288
|$26,039,577
|$13,157,000
|11
|Joe Natale (1)
|Rogers Communications Inc.
|RCI-T
|$879,808
|$1,601,563
|$2,481,371
|*
|$234,506
|$4,500,173
|$4,000,013
|$2,055,846
|$13,271,909
|*
|$604,603
|$4,637,989
|$2,605,547
|$2,206,846
|12
|Brian Porter
|Bank of Nova Scotia
|BNS-T
|$1,000,000
|$2,610,000
|$3,610,000
|16%
|$2,990
|$5,800,000
|$1,450,000
|$1,973,000
|$12,835,990
|9%
|$12,104,657
|$19,762,961
|$29,952,818
|$12,585,000
|13
|Sean Boyd
|Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd.
|AEM-T
|$1,550,952
|$4,182,567
|$5,733,518
|-13%
|$25,379
|$5,828,577
|$0
|$1,014,752
|$12,602,226
|17%
|$0
|$11,608,058
|$13,674,436
|$16,435,224
|14
|Bharat Masrani
|Toronto-Dominion Bank
|TD-T
|$1,209,179
|$1,920,000
|$3,129,179
|17%
|$78,324
|$5,145,600
|$2,534,415
|$1,549,800
|$12,437,318
|20%
|$26,923,264
|$16,376,792
|$81,465,299
|$15,638,700
|15
|Jeffrey Orr
|Power Financial Corp.
|PWF-T
|$4,550,000
|$0
|$4,550,000
|2%
|$463,750
|$2,805,989
|$2,668,505
|$1,922,000
|$12,410,244
|11%
|$20,573,166
|$7,910,317
|$27,486,785
|$34,272,000
|16
|Luc Jobin #
|Canadian National Railway Co.
|CNR-T
|$1,395,995
|$2,558,978
|$3,954,973
|*
|$37,032
|$5,150,586
|$2,686,640
|$485,604
|$12,314,835
|*
|$23,606,992
|$14,590,704
|$11,850,615
|$0
|17
|Donald Guloien #
|Manulife Financial Corp.
|MFC-T
|$1,333,537
|$1,906,808
|$3,240,345
|*
|$234,572
|$4,005,274
|$4,005,274
|$702,800
|$12,188,265
|*
|$28,575,517
|$15,122,798
|$30,818,913
|$21,030,100
|18
|Darren Entwistle
|Telus Corp.
|T-T
|$1,375,000
|$645,565
|$2,020,565
|-2%
|$132,448
|$9,395,565
|$0
|$619,000
|$12,167,578
|-6%
|$0
|$19,348,435
|$28,815,481
|$17,732,000
|19
|Gerald Schwartz
|Onex Corp.
|ONEX-T
|$1,687,595
|$10,306,584
|$11,994,179
|14%
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$11,994,179
|14%
|$61,750,350
|$0
|$1,202,461,922
|$0
|20
|Bradley Shaw
|Shaw Communications Inc.
|SJR.B-T
|$2,000,000
|$5,566,000
|$7,566,000
|4%
|$432,209
|$1,391,500
|$106,200
|$2,475,230
|$11,971,139
|65%
|$3,179,800
|$2,713,206
|$251,399,481
|$91,561,000
|21
|George Cope
|BCE Inc.
|BCE-T
|$1,400,000
|$3,360,000
|$4,760,000
|20%
|$171,560
|$4,406,250
|$1,468,750
|$634,010
|$11,440,570
|6%
|$2,851,606
|$9,646,973
|$73,654,000
|$0
|22
|Donald Lindsay
|Teck Resources Ltd.
|TECK.B-T
|$1,550,875
|$2,386,400
|$3,937,275
|-1%
|$0
|$2,974,200
|$2,973,600
|$776,000
|$10,661,075
|12%
|$47,471,240
|$19,145,230
|$28,489,688
|$9,107,000
|23
|Tobias Lütke
|Shopify Inc.
|SHOP-T
|$827,804
|$0
|$827,804
|40%
|$0
|$3,894,506
|$5,931,247
|$0
|$10,653,557
|1699%
|$55,271,388
|$6,116,386
|$1,353,156,022
|$0
|24
|Glenn Chamandy
|Gildan Activewear Inc.
|GIL-T
|$1,427,965
|$2,720,273
|$4,148,238
|57%
|$148,373
|$3,115,539
|$3,115,554
|$74,675
|$10,602,379
|49%
|$9,325,663
|$8,289,799
|$135,628,317
|$0
|25
|William Downe
|Bank of Montreal
|BMO-T
|$1,960,650
|$1,414,350
|$3,375,000
|1%
|$30,081
|$6,275,000
|$850,000
|$0
|$10,530,081
|-1%
|$42,253,853
|$23,342,547
|$80,617,153
|$21,375,913
|26
|Russell Girling
|TransCanada Corp.
|TRP-T
|$1,300,008
|$1,872,012
|$3,172,020
|-10%
|$13,000
|$3,150,000
|$3,150,000
|$556,000
|$10,041,020
|-1%
|$30,573,957
|$3,876,426
|$15,367,007
|$18,690,000
|27
|John Thornton
|Barrick Gold Corp.
|ABX-T
|$3,245,375
|$5,635,269
|$8,880,644
|-14%
|$628,925
|$0
|$0
|$486,806
|$9,996,376
|-11%
|$0
|$0
|$39,997,215
|$0
|28
|Brian Hannasch
|Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc.
|ATD.B-T
|$1,748,215
|$926,554
|$2,674,769
|-30%
|$0
|$4,172,589
|$1,520,845
|$1,566,926
|$9,935,129
|-3%
|$42,057,382
|$3,874,411
|$39,351,584
|$10,329,150
|29
|Paul Rollinson
|Kinross Gold Corp.
|K-T
|$1,448,658
|$2,407,668
|$3,856,326
|16%
|$316,284
|$3,766,508
|$941,627
|$651,896
|$9,532,641
|14%
|$1,900,139
|$11,935,159
|$17,188,099
|$0
|30
|Victor Dodig
|Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce
|CM-T
|$1,000,000
|$2,381,400
|$3,381,400
|1%
|$2,250
|$4,445,280
|$1,111,320
|$496,000
|$9,436,250
|3%
|$2,814,961
|$8,722,891
|$16,301,799
|$6,207,000
|31
|Louis Vachon
|National Bank of Canada
|NA-T
|$1,125,015
|$2,413,125
|$3,538,140
|41%
|$5,233
|$3,375,000
|$1,687,501
|$740,000
|$9,345,874
|15%
|$80,813,120
|$14,652,925
|$25,133,172
|$16,846,000
|32
|Barry Perry
|Fortis Inc.
|FTS-T
|$1,200,000
|$2,446,000
|$3,646,000
|10%
|$391,307
|$3,600,000
|$1,200,000
|$415,990
|$9,253,297
|16%
|$7,437,785
|$7,949,180
|$12,951,339
|$0
|33
|Dean Connor
|Sun Life Financial Inc.
|SLF-T
|$1,100,000
|$2,185,000
|$3,285,000
|-3%
|$11,060
|$4,125,043
|$1,375,001
|$350,743
|$9,146,847
|2%
|$26,928,930
|$15,246,188
|$26,870,896
|$5,750,000
|34
|Calin Rovinescu
|Air Canada
|AC-T
|$1,400,000
|$3,156,300
|$4,556,300
|-2%
|$0
|$1,970,379
|$1,537,170
|$942,000
|$9,005,849
|0%
|$49,385,051
|$13,306,617
|$25,578,722
|$12,394,900
|35
|Steve Laut
|Canadian Natural Resources Ltd.
|CNQ-T
|$567,000
|$5,924,259
|$6,491,259
|14%
|$101,711
|$0
|$2,315,625
|$0
|$8,908,595
|8%
|$18,967,375
|$0
|$91,352,583
|$0
|36
|Bruce Flatt
|Brookfield Asset Management Inc.
|BAM.A-T
|$973,613
|$0
|$973,613
|22%
|$48,681
|$7,857,053
|$0
|$0
|$8,879,346
|44%
|$0
|$82,249,138
|$2,153,427,885
|$0
|37
|David Garofalo
|Goldcorp Inc.
|G-T
|$1,350,000
|$1,907,000
|$3,257,000
|*
|$384,623
|$4,387,489
|$0
|$366,938
|$8,396,050
|*
|$0
|$4,336,243
|$2,452,269
|$0
|38
|Paul Mahon
|Great-West Lifeco Inc.
|GWO-T
|$1,184,423
|$1,871,388
|$3,055,811
|5%
|$208,383
|$2,116,689
|$874,000
|$1,597,746
|$7,852,629
|29%
|$3,847,996
|$2,564,779
|$11,370,800
|$28,117,114
|39
|José Boisjoli
|BRP Inc.
|DOO-T
|$1,034,005
|$1,888,403
|$2,922,408
|38%
|$2,000
|$0
|$4,165,410
|$743,000
|$7,832,818
|69%
|$19,832,273
|$0
|$53,796,279
|$13,263,000
|40
|Charles Brindamour
|Intact Financial Corp.
|IFC-T
|$1,197,115
|$1,625,625
|$2,822,740
|2%
|$0
|$3,600,000
|$0
|$1,363,270
|$7,786,010
|14%
|$0
|$11,492,101
|$25,583,648
|$10,967,881
|41
|Stephen Wetmore
|Canadian Tire Corp. Ltd.
|CTC.A-T
|$1,250,000
|$2,143,500
|$3,393,500
|*
|$477,214
|$3,749,782
|$0
|$0
|$7,620,496
|*
|$0
|$8,900,445
|$11,041,833
|$0
|42
|George Schindler (1)
|CGI Group Inc.
|GIB.A-T
|$1,182,556
|$1,329,112
|$2,511,668
|*
|$190,401
|$0
|$4,623,586
|$3,285
|$7,328,940
|*
|$22,898,557
|$0
|$1,942,390
|$0
|43
|Ronald Mittelstaedt
|Waste Connections Inc.
|WCN-T
|$1,228,878
|$2,893,187
|$4,122,065
|-29%
|$49,036
|$2,893,138
|$0
|$0
|$7,064,239
|-55%
|$0
|$11,414,477
|$25,761,702
|$0
|44
|Geoffrey Martin
|CCL Industries Inc.
|CCL.B-T
|$1,406,383
|$3,284,446
|$4,690,829
|18%
|$0
|$0
|$2,010,000
|$353,941
|$7,054,770
|-59%
|$11,560,025
|$14,520,000
|$48,990,000
|$0
|45
|Brian Ferguson #
|Cenovus Energy Inc.
|CVE-T
|$1,350,000
|$1,265,625
|$2,615,625
|*
|$132,470
|$1,812,897
|$1,848,732
|$626,118
|$7,035,842
|*
|$0
|$4,313,279
|*
|$26,368,910
|46
|John Floren
|Methanex Corp.
|MX-T
|$1,006,500
|$1,169,000
|$2,175,500
|56%
|$277,991
|$2,148,800
|$2,146,759
|$221,430
|$6,970,480
|15%
|$10,134,001
|$1,529,913
|$10,044,057
|$0
|47
|Robert Peabody
|Husky Energy Inc.
|HSE-T
|$1,375,000
|$2,060,000
|$3,435,000
|*
|$99,962
|$2,619,239
|$637,452
|$123,750
|$6,915,403
|*
|$786,404
|$5,982,851
|$2,586,233
|$0
|48
|Rich Kruger (2)
|Imperial Oil Ltd.
|IMO-T
|$1,129,782
|$488,923
|$1,618,705
|8%
|$1,850,506
|$4,529,247
|$0
|($1,159,234)
|$6,839,224
|-10%
|$0
|$19,320,775
|$29,059,306
|$18,554,823
|49
|Michael McCain
|Maple Leaf Foods Inc.
|MFI-T
|$1,105,465
|$1,500,355
|$2,605,820
|1%
|$0
|$3,091,801
|$706,928
|$268,378
|$6,672,927
|2%
|$46,638,221
|$8,434,535
|$1,494,723,829
|$7,020,141
|50
|Paul Desmarais, Jr. (3)
|Power Corp. of Canada
|POW-T
|$1,200,000
|$1,500,000
|$2,700,000
|1%
|$438,000
|$187,500
|$3,570,987
|($249,000)
|$6,647,487
|-2%
|$21,626,871
|$0
|$440,918,451
|$28,939,000
|51
|Marc Parent
|CAE Inc.
|CAE-T
|$924,233
|$1,818,540
|$2,742,773
|26%
|$163,352
|$2,116,296
|$915,420
|$563,000
|$6,500,841
|16%
|$8,125,672
|$10,040,376
|$10,650,303
|$7,915,000
|52
|Joseph Papa
|Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc.
|VRX-T
|$1,947,225
|$3,870,110
|$5,817,335
|*
|$537,250
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$6,354,584
|*
|$0
|$34,067,181
|$14,946,323
|$0
|53
|Neil Bruce
|SNC-Lavalin Group Inc.
|SNC-T
|$1,127,575
|$1,452,000
|$2,579,575
|0%
|$262,560
|$3,427,595
|$0
|$0
|$6,269,730
|-2%
|$1,478,440
|$9,534,424
|$3,900,337
|$0
|54
|Tim Gitzel
|Cameco Corp.
|CCO-T
|$1,025,000
|$1,292,000
|$2,317,000
|24%
|$0
|$2,182,950
|$1,455,575
|$302,900
|$6,258,425
|6%
|$0
|$0
|$6,251,265
|$5,564,400
|55
|Mayo Schmidt
|Hydro One Ltd.
|H-T
|$1,082,054
|$1,450,000
|$2,532,054
|25%
|$25,980
|$3,542,265
|$0
|$89,423
|$6,189,722
|38%
|$0
|$6,101,483
|$7,700,587
|$0
|56
|Alexandre L'Heureux
|WSP Global Inc.
|WSP-T
|$1,100,000
|$1,939,300
|$3,039,300
|*
|$108,885
|$2,419,963
|$604,996
|$0
|$6,173,144
|*
|$3,790,449
|$4,801,547
|$9,436,100
|$0
|57
|Sachin Shah
|Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P.
|BEP.UN-T
|$600,602
|$300,301
|$900,903
|50%
|$54,912
|$5,189,134
|$0
|$0
|$6,144,949
|19%
|$28,959,570
|$13,538,442
|*
|$0
|58
|Scott Thomson
|Finning International Inc.
|FTT-T
|$927,000
|$1,077,526
|$2,004,526
|6%
|$120,931
|$3,000,000
|$750,000
|$222,480
|$6,097,937
|4%
|$6,326,940
|$8,879,703
|$7,610,623
|$0
|59
|Jeffrey Carney
|IGM Financial Inc.
|IGM-T
|$1,220,000
|$2,850,166
|$4,070,166
|4%
|$133,399
|$1,237,500
|$113,091
|$251,330
|$5,805,486
|9%
|$482,748
|$3,643,435
|$4,347,366
|$0
|60
|Michael Dilger
|Pembina Pipeline Corp.
|PPL-T
|$904,167
|$1,650,200
|$2,554,367
|24%
|$63,373
|$1,665,000
|$1,110,000
|$411,188
|$5,803,928
|19%
|$4,927,372
|$3,946,172
|$10,818,801
|$2,645,675
|61
|Christopher Huskilson #
|Emera Inc.
|EMA-T
|$1,095,769
|$842,600
|$1,938,369
|-12%
|$23,592
|$1,899,773
|$1,900,208
|$0
|$5,761,942
|15%
|$13,930,239
|$3,820,185
|$14,602,469
|$14,796,000
|62
|Edward Sonshine
|RioCan REIT
|REI.UN-T
|$1,300,000
|$1,813,851
|$3,113,851
|-1%
|$0
|$2,600,000
|$0
|$0
|$5,713,851
|-5%
|$213,640
|$4,716,217
|$11,191,500
|$6,583,500
|63
|Daniel Schwartz
|Restaurant Brands International Inc.
|QSR-T
|$1,038,520
|$2,245,118
|$3,283,638
|8%
|$170,412
|$1,936,214
|$0
|$0
|$5,390,264
|-34%
|$69,651,107
|$6,664,991
|$80,142,596
|$0
|64
|Lino Saputo Jr.
|Saputo Inc.
|SAP-T
|$1,300,000
|$3,900,000
|$5,200,000
|0%
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$5,200,000
|0%
|$0
|$0
|$6,277,385
|$0
|65
|Phillip Pascall
|First Quantum Minerals Ltd.
|FM-T
|$1,557,780
|$843,798
|$2,401,578
|12%
|$3,731
|$1,298,150
|$1,298,150
|$0
|$5,001,608
|33%
|$2,001,737
|$5,021,449
|$101,657,687
|$0
|66
|Randy Smallwood
|Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.
|WPM-T
|$1,026,735
|$1,241,706
|$2,268,442
|-5%
|$0
|$1,809,900
|$638,875
|$0
|$4,717,217
|0%
|$2,158,439
|$2,043,424
|$12,038,128
|$0
|67
|David Harris
|AltaGas Ltd.
|ALA-T
|$774,546
|$792,671
|$1,567,217
|*
|$785,978
|$1,237,700
|$0
|$1,001,989
|$4,592,884
|*
|$12,600
|$1,204,444
|$2,415,414
|$4,515,582
|68
|David Harquail
|Franco-Nevada Corp.
|FNV-T
|$850,000
|$1,100,000
|$1,950,000
|-13%
|$17,178
|$1,700,000
|$850,000
|$0
|$4,517,178
|-14%
|$4,681,867
|$4,898,227
|$104,780,925
|$0
|69
|Myron Stadnyk
|ARC Resources Ltd.
|ARX-T
|$570,000
|$650,000
|$1,220,000
|36%
|$76,400
|$2,400,017
|$800,002
|$0
|$4,496,419
|13%
|$3,808
|$5,134,888
|$7,097,921
|$0
|70
|André Desmarais (3) (4)
|Power Corp. of Canada
|POW-T
|$415,386
|$500,000
|$915,386
|-66%
|$247,982
|$78,598
|$3,570,987
|($369,000)
|$4,443,953
|-35%
|$21,626,871
|$0
|$444,426,736
|$28,453,000
|71
|Nancy Southern
|Canadian Utilities Ltd.
|CU-T
|$881,000
|$881,000
|$1,762,000
|-22%
|$30,835
|$295,109
|$227,658
|$2,123,597
|$4,439,199
|16%
|$3,287,750
|$1,122,300
|$6,335,275
|$25,070,280
|72
|Scott Saxberg
|Crescent Point Energy Corp.
|CPG-T
|$848,000
|$768,000
|$1,616,000
|-13%
|$20,216
|$2,785,025
|$0
|$0
|$4,421,241
|0%
|$0
|$8,241,884
|$24,523,177
|$0
|73
|Ted Seraphim
|West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd.
|WFT-T
|$797,750
|$1,018,750
|$1,816,500
|6%
|$0
|$950,360
|$950,390
|$635,200
|$4,352,450
|17%
|$7,996,926
|$5,785,394
|$6,054,213
|$8,408,100
|74
|Paul Conibear
|Lundin Mining Corp.
|LUN-T
|$886,817
|$957,083
|$1,843,900
|-16%
|$35,774
|$1,252,066
|$1,061,238
|$0
|$4,192,978
|-20%
|$1,893,200
|$6,704,303
|$7,769,065
|$0
|75
|Neil Rossy
|Dollarama Inc.
|DOL-T
|$900,000
|$1,791,900
|$2,691,900
|*
|$0
|$0
|$1,452,000
|$13,692
|$4,157,592
|*
|$45,769,600
|$0
|$181,471,485
|$0
|76
|Anthony Marino
|Vermilion Energy Inc.
|VET-T
|$446,250
|$0
|$446,250
|*
|$61,389
|$3,638,746
|$0
|$0
|$4,146,385
|*
|$0
|$8,346,048
|$8,295,092
|$0
|77
|Marty Proctor (1)
|Seven Generations Energy Ltd.
|VII-T
|$400,000
|$300,000
|$700,000
|*
|$61,245
|$595,188
|$2,786,823
|$0
|$4,143,256
|*
|$658,890
|$802,340
|$3,429,445
|$0
|78
|Andrew Phillips
|PrairieSky Royalty Ltd.
|PSK-T
|$475,000
|$1,000,000
|$1,475,000
|23%
|$0
|$1,875,000
|$625,000
|$49,100
|$4,024,100
|37%
|$1,078,400
|$4,962,500
|$24,756,400
|$0
|79
|Ian Robertson
|Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp.
|AQN-T
|$900,000
|$779,368
|$1,679,368
|-15%
|$61,168
|$969,000
|$967,500
|$256,682
|$3,933,718
|10%
|$5,470,945
|$1,721,155
|$25,080,371
|$0
|80
|John Chen
|BlackBerry Ltd.
|BB-T
|$1,288,000
|$2,576,000
|$3,864,000
|195%
|$17,388
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$3,881,388
|-2%
|$0
|$101,075,819
|$46,948,966
|$0
|81
|Thomas Hofstedter
|H&R REIT
|HR.UN-T
|$1,200,000
|$955,000
|$2,155,000
|5%
|$0
|$1,600,000
|$0
|$0
|$3,755,000
|0%
|$8,429,392
|$2,612,349
|$73,679,410
|$0
|82
|Christian Bayle
|Inter Pipeline Ltd.
|IPL-T
|$610,000
|$825,000
|$1,435,000
|-1%
|$196,917
|$1,950,000
|$0
|$0
|$3,581,917
|-1%
|$0
|$3,229,432
|$16,058,233
|$0
|83
|Eric La Flèche
|Metro Inc.
|MRU-T
|$891,827
|$912,100
|$1,803,927
|-14%
|$7,456
|$787,301
|$874,600
|$52,000
|$3,525,284
|-12%
|$20,793,409
|$2,993,831
|$10,307,853
|$6,960,000
|84
|David Smith
|Keyera Corp.
|KEY-T
|$562,200
|$765,000
|$1,327,200
|51%
|$0
|$2,080,197
|$0
|$56,256
|$3,463,653
|25%
|$0
|$5,624,202
|$19,600,727
|$0
|85
|Adam Paul
|First Capital Realty Inc.
|FCR-T
|$800,000
|$973,000
|$1,773,000
|19%
|$48,100
|$1,066,666
|$533,333
|$0
|$3,421,099
|13%
|$2,006,357
|$3,039,065
|$6,505,389
|$0
|86
|Galen Weston
|Loblaw Cos. Ltd.
|L-T
|$590,000
|$0
|$590,000
|*
|$58,441
|$1,573,296
|$786,670
|$0
|$3,008,407
|*
|$24,625,562
|$7,608,577
|$23,864,610
|$0
|87
|Galen Weston (1)
|George Weston Ltd.
|WN-T
|$590,000
|$0
|$590,000
|*
|$58,441
|$1,573,254
|$786,669
|$0
|$3,008,364
|*
|$0
|$1,544,396
|$27,253,183
|$0
|88
|Michael Rose
|Tourmaline Oil Corp.
|TOU-T
|$450,000
|$2,250,000
|$2,700,000
|8%
|$45,000
|$0
|$214,666
|$0
|$2,959,666
|5%
|$0
|$0
|$279,458,616
|$0
|89
|Peter Anderson
|CI Financial Corp.
|CIX-T
|$650,000
|$910,000
|$1,560,000
|*
|$0
|$1,365,000
|$0
|$0
|$2,925,000
|*
|$0
|$1,551,433
|$14,317,113
|$0
|90
|Yvon Charest
|Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc.
|IAG-T
|$851,266
|$720,150
|$1,571,416
|-16%
|$0
|$255,406
|$616,500
|$0
|$2,443,322
|-24%
|$11,714,580
|$668,057
|$12,699,683
|$20,450,912
|91
|Michael Medline (1)
|Empire Co. Ltd.
|EMP-T
|$280,386
|$0
|$280,386
|*
|$764
|$1,707,093
|$279,396
|$83,000
|$2,350,639
|*
|$528,339
|$2,249,910
|$645,000
|$71,000
|92
|Pierre Karl Péladeau (1)
|Quebecor Inc.
|QBR-T
|$1,140,000
|$1,140,000
|$2,280,000
|*
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$34,600
|$2,314,600
|*
|$0
|$0
|$1,670,767,465
|$8,255,700
|93
|Thomas Schwartz #
|Canadian Apartment Properties REIT
|CAR.UN-T
|$864,790
|$827,114
|$1,691,904
|-1%
|$12,674
|$283,200
|$0
|$0
|$1,987,778
|-43%
|*
|*
|*
|*
|94
|Huw Thomas
|SmartCentres REIT
|SRU.UN-T
|$540,750
|$268,428
|$809,178
|-24%
|$20,885
|$747,918
|$0
|$0
|$1,577,981
|-24%
|$0
|$1,444,104
|$2,550,351
|$0
|95
|Nancy Southern
|ATCO Ltd.
|ACO.X-T
|$119,000
|$119,000
|$238,000
|-31%
|$4,165
|$360,425
|$647,354
|$286,842
|$1,536,786
|0%
|$7,738,600
|$1,350,000
|$14,221,648
|$3,386,337
|96
|Ronnen Harary
|Spin Master Corp.
|TOY-T
|$776,096
|$0
|$776,096
|5%
|$0
|$390,782
|$346,535
|$0
|$1,513,413
|5%
|$1,982,534
|$2,322,354
|$1,850,325,549
|$0
|96
|Anton Rabie
|Spin Master Corp.
|TOY-T
|$776,096
|$0
|$776,096
|5%
|$0
|$390,782
|$346,535
|$0
|$1,513,413
|5%
|$1,982,534
|$2,322,354
|$1,864,848,321
|$0
|98
|Jeff Tygesen
|Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.
|TRQ-T
|$403,525
|$212,283
|$615,807
|-8%
|$22,685
|$526,556
|$0
|$24,210
|$1,189,259
|31%
|$0
|$1,003,102
|$964,909
|$0
|99
|Prem Watsa
|Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd.
|FFH-T
|$600,000
|$0
|$600,000
|0%
|$26,010
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$626,010
|0%
|$0
|$0
|$1,244,574,812
|$0
|100
|Bruce Linton
|Canopy Growth Corp.
|WEED-T
|$222,500
|$200,000
|$422,500
|6%
|$9,345
|$0
|$173,284
|$0
|$605,129
|43%
|$1,925,000
|$0
|$25,954,711
|$0
|101
|Mark Leonard
|Constellation Software Inc.
|CSU-T
|$1
|$0
|$1
|0%
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1
|0%
|$0
|$0
|$332,344,355
|$0
Source: Global Governance Advisors
*Information not available / # = Former CEO
(1) New CEO in 2017; (2) Includes compensation from Exxon Mobil and ownership of both Imperial Oil and Exxon Mobil; (3) Includes compensation and ownership from Power Corporation of Canada and Power Financial Corporation; (4) On medical leave during 2017.
