How much are Canada’s top CEOs paid? Here’s the full breakdown

This is a ranking of compensation in fiscal 2017 for the chief executive officers of the 100 largest public companies (by market capitalization) in Canada’s benchmark S&P/TSX composite index as of Dec. 31, 2017.

Prepared by Global Governance Advisors, the information comes from shareholder information circulars filed for fiscal year 2017. Compensation information was not included for Nutrien Ltd. because it had not filed its proxy circular by our cut-off date.

Where two names appear, the company has co-CEOs. If a company does not have a CEO, the president or similar top executive is used. When CEOs have changed during the year, the chart typically shows the CEO who was in place for the larger portion of the year.

For companies that report pay in U.S. dollars, the amounts are converted to Canadian dollars at the average annual exchange rate for 2017. If the company has an irregular year-end, the exchange rate is the rate used by the company for its currency conversion.

Salary is base salary in 2017.

Bonus is the value of any annual and long-term cash incentives paid in 2017.

Percent change is the change from 2016’s total salary and bonus. No number is shown if the CEO was not in the same position for all of 2016 and 2017.

Other includes all other payments and the cash value of perquisites and benefits.

Share-based awards is the total value of shares, share units, trust units or similar long-term incentive plan grants in 2017.

Option-based awards is the estimated grant date value of new stock options awarded to the CEO in 2017.

Pension value is the additional annual value of the pension benefit earned by the CEO in 2017.

Unexercised in-the-money options is the year-end value of stock options held by the CEO.

Unvested share-based awards is the year-end value of share units or similar compensation that has not yet met time or performance conditions required for payout.

Value of CEO’s equity is the year-end value of all equity held by the CEO as disclosed. This typically includes shares and vested share units, but excludes unexercised stock options.

Accrued CEO pension obligation is the estimated year-end value of a company’s total expected cost to provide the CEO’s defined-benefit pension. It excludes the value of any defined-contribution pension accrued by the CEO.

