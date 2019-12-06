Winning traits of GTA’s top employers for 2020 show that the competition for talent is fierce

Greater Toronto Area’s Top Employers 2020 have a straightforward strategy for winning. Simply be the best.

Whether for this contest or in the growing battle to hire and retain top talent, competition is fierce in the GTA where 40 per cent of Canada’s business headquarters are located. It takes more than lunchtime yoga or fresh veggie platters to make your organization a cool culture where people want to come to work. These winning employers have all shown a commitment to best practices, ensuring that their policies and human resources management are progressive and representative of the diverse multicultural populace that is the face of business in the GTA.

While the industries may range widely from hot tech sectors to banking to healthcare, they have much in common. Priorities include creating a healthy environment where people can feel confident bringing their whole selves to work. Diversity and inclusion programs are the norm with many adding mental health as a regular part of health and wellness strategies. For example, KPMG recently appointed its first chief mental health officer while The Boston Consulting Group of Canada is piloting in-house appointments with a registered psychologist to make mental health support more accessible.

All the organizations encourage employees to continue developing and growing their careers through educational resources and leadership training, often generously subsidizing tuition at outside institutions for courses related, and sometimes unrelated, to an employee’s existing job. But perhaps what’s most appreciated is recognizing employees as individuals with families and dreams and a life outside the job. Supporting people with flexible work options, parental leave top up and paid personal days off makes a balanced life possible. For groundbreaking initiatives, look at Zynga Games Canada with its no-limit vacation policy or Borden Ladner Gervais LLP that provides new parents with a toolkit and parent coaching program for lawyers to help them through the transition.

Job seekers, here is your roadmap of where to apply for the best opportunities to build a career.

Methodology

Any employer with its head office or principal place of business in the Greater Toronto Area may apply for the Greater Toronto Area's Top Employers contest. The competition is tough because the region is home to so many exceptional employers. Here’s how the winners are decided.

The editors of Canada's Top 100 Employers evaluate each employer’s operations and human resources practices using the same eight criteria as the national competition of Canada’s Top 100 Employers. Those criteria are: physical workplace; work atmosphere and social; health, financial and family benefits; vacation and time off; employee communications; performance management; training and skills development; and community involvement. The criteria have remained the same since the competition's inception.

Employers are compared to other organizations in their field to determine which ones offer the most progressive and forward-thinking programs.

More detailed reasons for selection, explaining why each of the winners was chosen, are published on the competition’s website, www.canadastop100.com/toronto.

Greater Toronto Area’s Top Employers 2020

Accenture Inc., Toronto. Professional services; 5,122 employees. Offers travelling and client-based employees more balance through its “Full-Weekends at Home” and “Extended Weekends at Home” programs.

Accor, Toronto. Hotels; 9,655 employees. Offers formal employee discount programs for discounts on room rates at properties worldwide.

AIG Insurance Company of Canada, Toronto. Insurance; 422 employees. Offers generous referral bonuses of up to $5,000 for employees who help recruit candidates from their personal networks.

AMD / Advanced Micro Devices, Inc., Markham. Computer technology manufacturing; 2031 employees. Offers a variety of opportunities for students and new grads to gain career level experience.

Amex Bank of Canada, Toronto. Credit card issuing; 1,702 employees. Offers new parents the convenience of onsite daycare when employees are ready to return to work.

Arup Canada Inc., Toronto. Engineering consulting; 349 employees. Provides paid time off to volunteer, allowing employees to offer their expertise and skills through pro bono work with charitable partners.

AstraZeneca Canada Inc., Mississauga. Pharmaceutical manufacturing; 836 employees. Celebrates exceptional achievement and performance through a variety of recognition programs.

BASF Canada Inc., Mississauga. Chemical manufacturing; 1,189 employees. Invests in ongoing employee development with a generous tuition reimbursement program.

Blake, Cassels & Graydon LLP, Toronto. Law firm; 1,347 employees. Increased its annual mental health benefit coverage and is an active participant in the Bell Let’s Talk campaign.

Borden Ladner Gervais LLP, Toronto. Law firm; 1,298 employees. - Organizes a “Lion’s Lair”, the firm’s take on Dragon’s Den, to encourage team members to share their ideas.

Boston Consulting Group of Canada Ltd., Toronto. Management consulting; 400 employees. Launched a Families at BCG Network to support new parents and provide a platform to share experiences and resources.

CAA Club Group, Toronto. Travel insurance and auto services; 1,678 employees. Provides a variety of resources to help employees manage their health and wellness including a wellness app and exercise and meditation classes onsite.

CAAT Pension Plan, Toronto. Pension plan; 120 employees. Offers a variety of flexible work arrangements, including paid personal days off, telecommuting, and an earned days off program.

Cadillac Fairview Corporation Ltd., Toronto. Real estate management; 1,324 employees. Offers a health and wellness spending account which can be used at employees’ discretion for related expenses.

Canadian National Exhibition Association / CNEA, Toronto. Amusement and entertainment facilities; 35 employees. Offers generous maternity and parental leave top-up payments for new mothers and fathers, to 75 per cent of salary for 52 weeks.

Canadian Standards Association / CSA, Toronto. Testing, certification and related services; 727 employees. Offers generous academic scholarships for children of employees who pursue post-secondary education.

Canadian Tire Corporation Ltd., Toronto. Retail; 65,000 employees. Manages the extensive “Triangle Learning Academy” online learning hub that is accessible to all employees.

Capital One Canada, Toronto. Credit card issuing; 1,383 employees. Offers regular health risk assessments and lunch and learn sessions on topics such as stress and healthy eating habits.

Catholic Children’s Aid Society of Toronto, Toronto. Child and youth services; 461 employees. Provides contributions to a defined benefit pension plan, retirement planning assistance, and health benefits that extend to retirees with no age limit and 100 per cent premium coverage.

Ceridian HCM Inc., Toronto. Human resources software and services; 1,734 employees. Established the registered “Ceridian Cares” charity to assist individuals and families in communities where the company operates.

Children’s Aid Society of Toronto, Toronto. Child and youth services; 779 employees. Offers an option for new parents to extend their leave into an unpaid leave of absence.

CIBC, Toronto. Banking; 35,826 employees. Provides retirement planning assistance and phased-in work options for those nearing retirement and retiring .

Cisco Systems Canada Co., Toronto. Computer and equipment manufacturing; 1,784 employees. Supports an employee-led “Civic Council” who direct volunteer work and charitable giving across Canada.

Citco Canada Inc., Toronto. Portfolio management; 1,299 employees. Keeps employees engaged through a number of social events and celebrations throughout the year.

Citi Canada, Mississauga. Banking; 1,365 employees. Offers employees at head office subsidized access to an onsite fitness facility, with one-on-one training available at no extra cost.

College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario, The, Toronto. Professional organizations; 400 employees. Offers generous tuition subsidies for courses taken at outside institutions and subsidies for professional accreditation.

Corus Entertainment Inc., Toronto. Media production and broadcasting; 3,032 employees. Encourages employees to prioritize their physical, mental and financial well-being through a dedicated health and wellness strategy.

Cox Automotive Canada, Milton. Automobile auctions; 759 employees. Offers five weeks of starting vacation allowance and a variety of flexible work options.

CRH Canada Group Inc., Concord. Concrete manufacturing; 1,174 employees. Offers generous academic scholarships for children of employees.

Diamond Schmitt Architects Inc., Toronto. Architecture; 286 employees. Encourages employees to be active in their local communities providing matching charitable donations along with paid time off to volunteer.

Distributel Communications Ltd., Toronto. Telecommunications; 299 employees. Offers flexible work arrangements including shortened and compressed work weeks, telecommuting, and paid personal days off.

Drake Hotel Properties, Toronto. Hotels and restaurants; 126 employees. Offers in-house apprenticeships and paid internships for those who are early in their career.

Durham College of Applied Arts and Technology, Oshawa. College; 839 employees. Has a dedicated Retiree Association which organizes events including golf tournaments, barbecues, holiday luncheons and an annual general meeting.

Dyson Canada Ltd., Toronto. Electrical appliance manufacturing; 129 employees. Offers tuition subsidies for courses related and indirectly related to an employee’s current role.

Ecclesiastical Insurance Office PLC, Toronto. Insurance; 79 employees. Offers a defined contribution pension plan and retirement planning assistance as well as phased-in work options for employees nearing retirement.

Enterprise Holdings Inc., Toronto. Automobile rentals; 2,790 employees. Celebrates exceptional performance and achievement through a variety of initiatives.

Fidelity Canada, Toronto. Portfolio management; 1,084 employees. Offers a generous IVF subsidy when required.

First Capital Realty Inc., Toronto. Real estate development and management; 370 employees. Encourages employees to become owners through a share purchase plan available to all.

Fleet Complete, Toronto. Fleet and mobile resource tracking; 298 employees. Organizes a variety of social events and celebrations to help employees stay engaged and connected.

Fluidigm Canada Inc., Markham. Biological research and development; 143 employees. Provides a variety of financial benefits including a share purchase plan available to all employees, signing bonuses for some and year-end bonuses for all.

Ford Motor Company of Canada, Ltd., Oakville. Automobile manufacturing; 7,641 employees. Offers generous discounts on new vehicles through a formal new vehicle purchase plan.

FreshBooks, Toronto. Software publishers; 303 employees. Offers co-op placements and paid internships for students and young people.

Fundserv Inc., Toronto. Financial transaction processing; 101 employees. Offers a health spending account and a generous subsidy to help cover the cost of gym membership.

General Mills Canada Corp., Mississauga. Food manufacturing; 712 employees. Focuses its charitable efforts on initiatives related to food security and hunger, hometown communities, sustainable agriculture and the environment.

George Brown College, Toronto. College; 1,451 employees. Encourages ongoing employee development with generous tuition subsidies and a variety of in-house and online training programs.

goeasy Ltd., Mississauga. Consumer lending; 2,013 employees. Makes recognition a part of its corporate culture through a variety of awards programs.

Griffith Foods Ltd., Toronto. Spice and extract manufacturing; 365 employees. Manages the “Griffith Cares” committee to help spearhead community involvement initiatives and provides paid time off to encourage employee volunteerism.

GSK / GlaxoSmithKline Inc., Mississauga. Medicinal and botanical manufacturing; 2,116 employees. Offers new employees three weeks of paid vacation as well as time off over the holidays and up to six person days off annually.

Halton, Regional Municipality of, Oakville. Municipal government; 1,909 employees. Offers priority placement at the onsite daycare to employees working at the organization’s head office.

Hatch Ltd., Mississauga. Engineering; 3,165 employees. Offers subsidized memberships to an onsite fitness facility complete with instructor-led classes, such as aerobics, yoga and pilates and Zumba.

Healthcare Insurance Reciprocal of Canada / HIROC, Toronto. Insurance; 100 employees. Offers tuition subsidies for job-related courses and subsidies for professional accreditation.

Holland Bloorview Kids Rehabilitation Hospital, Toronto. Hospitals; 552 employees. Manages a unique Advantage points program to encourage employees to engage in healthy activities.

Hospital for Sick Children, The, Toronto. Hospitals; 5,877 employees. Offers long-serving employees up to a maximum of seven weeks of paid vacation.

HP Canada Co., Mississauga. Computer technology and services; 503 employees. Revamped its recognition program to utilize a social media style platform, making recognition more interactive and engaging.

Hyundai Capital Canada, Inc., Toronto. Financial services; 130 employees. Offers a variety of social events and celebrations including happy hours, ping pong tournaments and an employee appreciation week.

Intact Financial Corp., Toronto. Insurance; 11,686 employees. Offers a flexible health benefits plan which allows employees to customize coverage to suit their personal needs.

Kellogg Canada Inc., Mississauga. Breakfast cereal manufacturing; 320 employees. Supports employee affinity groups, such as the Diversity and Inclusion Council and Women of Kellogg group that organize their own company sponsored events.

Kinross Gold Corp., Toronto. Gold mining; 227 employees. Helps new Canadians connect with industry professionals through a partnership with Toronto Region Immigrant Employment Council, with employees volunteering to mentor newcomers.

KPMG LLP, Toronto. Accounting; 7,648 employees. Launched a “Special Parents Network” to support parents of children with special physical, emotional or behavioural needs.

Kruger Products L.P., Mississauga. Paper products; 1,890 employees. Launched diversity and inclusion training as well as a dedicated Women’s Network to support the careers and development of female employees.

Labatt Brewing Company Ltd., Toronto. Breweries; 3,500 employees. Features at head office include an onsite fitness facility, secure bike parking, a beer training facility and John Labatt Hall with table hockey, dart boards and gaming consoles.

Loblaw Companies Ltd., Brampton. Supermarkets and grocery stores; 27,488 employees. Encourages ongoing employee development through the online Loblaw Virtual Learning Centre as well as tuition subsidies.

Manulife Financial Corp., Toronto. Insurance; 12,512 employees. Encourages employees to adopt an ownership mentality through a share purchase plan available to all employees.

Mars Inc., Bolton. Food manufacturing; 1,502 employees. offers a unique “Pet-ernity” leave program, allowing employees to take up to eight hours off for a new cat or dog.

Mattamy Homes Ltd., Toronto. Real estate development; 1,375 employees. Features an onsite daycare that also offers emergency short-term daycare services.

Mazda Canada Inc., Richmond Hill. Auto wholesale; 166 employees. Supports new mothers or fathers, including adoptive parents, with maternity and parental leave top-up payments to 65 per cent of salary, from 37 to 52 weeks.

McCarthy Tétrault LLP, Toronto. Law firm; 1,509 employees. Offers corporate discounts on a range of products and services, from automobiles to home appliances to stays at Fairmont Hotels.

Médecins Sans Frontières / Doctors Without Borders (MSF) Canada, Toronto. Medical relief organization; 239 employees. Offers a generous health spending account up to $5,000 and maintains in-house wellness programming.

Medtronic of Canada Ltd., Brampton. Electromedical apparatus manufacturing; 670 employees. Offers up to five paid days off to volunteer and matches charitable donations up to $5,000 per year per employee.

Metrolinx, Toronto. Public transit; 3,793 employees. Established an Employee Care Office to support employees as they navigate the complexities of their diverse lives.

Michael Garron Hospital | Toronto East Hospital Network, Toronto. Hospitals; 1,415 employees. Incorporates health and wellness into its everyday culture, including an online wellness assessment tool, a dedicated wellness fair and healthy options at the onsite cafeteria.

Municipal Property Assessment Corp., Pickering. Real estate appraisal; 1,670 employees. Encourages employees to pursue additional education with financial bonuses for some course completion.

Nelson Education Ltd., Toronto. Publishers; 329 employees. Offers a generous health spending account per year as well as a separate wellness wellness spending account for related expenses.

Norton Rose Fulbright Canada LLP, Toronto. Law firm; 1,671 employees. Organizes a “30x30 Challenge” fitness initiative challenging employees to complete 30 minutes of physical activity for 30 consecutive days.

Novo Nordisk Canada Inc., Mississauga. Pharmaceutical preparation manufacturing; 321 employees. Maintains a unique Core Hours in Effect policy to ensure meetings are only scheduled between 10:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m.

Nulogy Corp., Toronto. Computer software; 138 employees. Provides a quiet room at head office which can be used for meditation or religious observance.

Olympus Canada Inc., Richmond Hill. Medical, industrial and imaging equipment; 286 employees. Focuses its charitable efforts on preventing illness, sickness and improving the quality of life.

Ontario Dental Association, The, Toronto. Professional organizations; 52 employees. Encourages healthy habits at work and at home by offering fruits and veggies through its Wellness Wednesday initiative.

Ontario Shores Centre for Mental Health Sciences, Whitby. Hospitals; 912 employees. Encourages ongoing employee development with tuition subsidies for courses taken at outside institutions.

Oracle Canada ULC, Mississauga. Computer and information management systems; 2,502 employees. Fosters an inclusive environment with a mental health awareness week and a separate accessibility awareness week to increase understanding of disability and accessibility.

Panasonic Canada Inc., Mississauga. Consumer electronics; 409 employees. Encourages employees to make healthy choices at work and at home through a Fit Fund and free access to an onsite fitness facility.

PayPal Canada Co., Toronto. Online payment system; 285 employees. Provides free snacks and an employee lounge with a foosball table, ping pong, dart board, and fully-stocked ice cream freezer.

Penguin Random House Canada, Toronto. Book publishers; 237 employees. Encourages employees to be active in their local communities with two paid days off to volunteer.

PepsiCo Canada, Mississauga. Soft drink and food manufacturing; 10,171 employees. Manages a number of awards programs to recognize exceptional performance, including dedicated awards for front line staff.

Philips Electronics Ltd., Markham. Healthcare, lighting and consumer products; 560 employees. Organizes regular wellness seminars on a variety of topics including sleep, meditation, and mindfulness.

Points, Toronto. Customer loyalty program software; 219 employees. Offers a variety of social events including a Pi Day celebration with dozens of pies and the Great Points Bake Off.

Praxair Canada Inc., Mississauga. Gas and related product wholesalers; 2,277 employees. Organizes an annual hockey tournament to raise money for the Heart and Stroke Foundation.

Procter & Gamble Inc., Toronto. Consumer product manufacturing; 1,619 employees. Refreshed its “Power of You” award program so employees can recognize others instantly through a mobile app, give peer-to-peer awards, or share via an Awards News Feed.

Questrade Inc., Toronto. Financial services; 401 employees. Offers a dynamic work atmosphere at head office, including an employee lounge with video games, pool table and foosball.

Reckitt Benckiser Canada Inc., Mississauga. Consumer product manufacturing; 233 employees. Encourages employees to adopt an ownership mentality through a share purchase plan, available to all employees.

Rogers Communications Inc., Toronto. Telecommunications, cable, publishing and subscription programming; 22,482 employees. Introduced a phased return to work program for new parents with a modified schedule for the first five weeks while receiving 100 per cent of their salary.

Royal Bank of Canada, Toronto. Banking; 56,575 employees. Supports ongoing learning and development for employees at various stages of their career.

RSA Canada Group, Toronto. Insurance; 2,787 employees. Prioritizes the health and wellness of its employees through a Wellness Club and wellness spending account.

R.V. Anderson Associates Ltd., North York. Engineering; 255 employees. Lets everyone share in the fruits of their labour with profit-sharing and year-end bonuses.

Salesforce, Toronto. Customer relationship management; 1,417 employees. Provides up to seven paid days off to volunteer with local charities and matches employee donations up to $5,000 per year.

Samsung Electronics Canada Inc., Mississauga. Communications equipment manufacturing; 577 employees. Organizes an annual Wellness Fair to promote healthy, balanced living as well as mental health awareness campaigns.

Schneider Electric Canada Inc., Mississauga. Industrial automation and controls; 2,067 employees. Manages a dedicated women’s leadership program to support the development of high potential female employees.

Scotiabank, Toronto. Banking; 31,707 employees. Offers a dedicated program for recent grads that includes rotations across several major business lines.

Seneca College, Toronto. College; 1,589 employees. Cultivates an inclusive culture on campus through numerous awareness events for international dates such as Asian Heritage Month, Black History Month, and Pride Month.

Siemens Canada Ltd., Oakville, Ont. Engineering; 3,850 employees. Manages a unique employee suggestion program that encourages employees to share their feedback; ideas can lead to financial bonuses.

Sigma Systems Canada LP, Toronto. Computer systems design services; 79 employees. Offers flexible work hours and up to five paid personal days off, in addition to three weeks starting vacation.

Sinai Health System, Toronto. Hospital; 3,650 employees. Helps employees plan securely for the future with contributions to a defined benefit pension plan and retirement planning assistance.

Slalom ULC, Toronto. Custom computer programming services; 304 employees. Provides a unique work atmosphere with drinks, snacks, music and games every Friday afternoon and quarterly offsite events.

Spin Master Ltd., Toronto. Children’s toys and entertainment; 565 employees. Offers tuition subsidies for courses taken at outside institutions and provides in-house and online training.

Stanley Black and Decker Canada Corp., Mississauga. Tool and hardware manufacturing; 1,403 employees. Organizes a unique Yellow Fusion event, where employees develop the launch for a new product or program and present them to top clients.

Sun Life Financial Inc., Toronto. Insurance; 9,948 employees. Offers flexible work arrangements, including work from home options, compressed work weeks, and up to five paid personal days off.

Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre, Toronto. Hospital; 6,941 employees. Offers a range of programs and services to help support employee resiliency and mental health.

TD Bank Group, Toronto. Banking; 52,060 employees. Maintains a Flexible Work Options Business Committee for each line of business to help ensure appropriate work options are implemented.

Teranet Inc., Toronto. Land registration and information systems; 862 employees. Celebrates exceptional performance through a variety of initiatives including an Innovation Award.

Thales Canada Inc., North York. Aerospace systems; 1,929 employees. Supports individuals early in their careers through initiatives such as a buddy program, mentoring and opportunities for internal job exchanges.

Thomson Reuters Canada Ltd., Toronto. Publishers; 1,327 employees. Recognizes employee ideas and suggestions to improve organizational efficiency through its Efficiencies and Product program.

Toronto, City of, Toronto. Municipal government; 22,002 employees. Reaches out to the next generation through paid internships, co-op programs and summer student roles.

Toronto Community Housing Corp., Toronto. Housing programs; 1,994 employees. Offers exceptional maternity leave top-up to 93 per cent of salary for 52 weeks as well as parental top-up for fathers and adoptive parents to 93 per cent of salary for 35 weeks.

Toronto International Film Festival Inc./ TIFF, Toronto. Motion picture promotion and film festival; 202 employees. Cultivates a dynamic work environment with social events and celebrations, such as post-festival wrap party and mid-year retreat.

Toronto Transit Commission / TTC, Toronto. Public transit;14,856 employees. Manages an extensive rewards and recognition program, including a special CEO award for exceptional performance

Tucows. com Co., Toronto. Internet domain name registrar; 407 employees. Provides mindfulness workshops, in-house massages, and resources on nutrition, mental health, and financial health.

Ultimate Software Group of Canada, Inc., Toronto. Software development; 224 employees. Offers employees an unlimited number of paid vacation, personal and sick days each year.

United Way Greater Toronto, Toronto. Charitable organizations; 234 employees. Encourages employees to walk-the-talk with three to four paid volunteer days annually.

University of Toronto, Toronto. University; 10,116 employees. Supports families with workshops, discussion groups and access to a wide range of resources through a dedicated Family Care Office.

VISA Canada Corp., Toronto. Payments technology; 116 employees. Offers matching charitable donations, up to $10,000 USD, as well as providing $10 for every volunteer hour an employee donates, up to 50 hours.

Wipro Ltd., Mississauga. Computer systems design services; 770 employees. Offers generous new employee referral bonuses, from $500 to $10,000 depending on the position.

Women’s College Hospital, Toronto. Hospitals; 636 employees. Supports a Occupational Health, Safety and Wellness team that organizes numerous initiatives, including yoga, a walking group in warm weather, and meditation and mindfulness.

World Vision Canada, Mississauga. Charitable organizations; 481 employees. Offers opportunities to travel and work at its field locations through an internal secondment policy.

WSP Canada Inc., Toronto. Engineering; 8,035 employees. Helps employees balance their work and personal lives with a range of flexible work options.

Xerox Canada Ltd., Toronto. Computer technology and services; 2,376 employees. Helps address workforce representation and employee concerns and needs through seven “Caucus” groups, including The Women’s Alliance and GALAXe Pride at Work.

YMCA of Greater Toronto, Toronto. Individual and family services; 2,868 employees. Offers new parents the option of subsidized onsite daycare when they are ready to return to work.

York, Regional Municipality of, Newmarket. Municipal government; 3,743 employees. Offers the next generation of employees relevant work experience through summer student roles, co-op opportunities and paid internships.

York Regional Police, Aurora. Police service; 2,320 employees. Offers the services of an onsite Wellness Coordinator to provide personal consultations.

YWCA Toronto, Toronto. Individual and family services; 227 employees. Helps employees save for the future through defined benefit and defined contribution pension plans.

Zynga Games Canada Ltd., Toronto. Software publishers; 125 employees. Offers a no-limit vacation policy along with an extended holiday shutdown during the Christmas holiday season.

