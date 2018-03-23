Employee Recommended Workplace Award celebrates 11 organizations that earned top scores

Open this photo in gallery Deluxe Payroll winning its award, presented to Nicolas Drapeau Manager of Onboarding at Deluxe Payroll. The company was Top Category winner for top Publicly traded Small Organization. The award is being presented by Randal Phillips, Executive Vice-President and Chief Client Officer from Morneau Shepell (far L) and Gillian Livingston from The Globe and Mail. Glenn Lowson

Eleven organizations earned the highest scores, highlighting their excellence in achieving a healthy, engaged and productive workforce, to become top category winners at the second annual Employee Recommended Workplace Award.

The awards were presented to the companies on March 20 at the Solving Workplace Challenges event at The Globe and Mail Centre in Toronto. At the event, 53 companies were also celebrated for qualifying as Employee Recommended Workplaces.

These 11 companies were the organizations with the top Total Health scores in their business categories, representing privately owned, public and not-for-profit or government sectors in the small, mid-sized and large business categories. They will be profiled in The Globe and Mail in print and online on Tuesday, March 27.



2018 Employee Recommended Workplace Award Top Category Winners Business structure Small Mid-sized Large Privately owned MacLean Law Innovative Automation Klick Inc. Publicly traded Deluxe Payroll Ingredion Canada Corporation Pfizer Canada Not-for-profit CANARIE Inc. Aéroport de Québec Inc. * Governmental Municipality of the County of Cumberland The Town of East Gwillimbury NB Power Source: Morneau Shepell, The Globe and Mail. *No winner in this category for 2018.

The Employee Recommended Workplace Award, co-created by Morneau Shepell and The Globe and Mail, is the only award of its kind based entirely on feedback from employees. Employees were asked to complete a short confidential survey that includes questions about their physical and mental health, as well as aspects of their work and life – all elements of Total Health that impact employee engagement and productivity.

As part of the award, employers also completed a questionnaire to help create a profile of the company. There were some key similarities among all the top category winners, which included having management openly supportive of health and well-being initiatives, having flexible work options for staff, and management clearly understanding that the organization needs to help support the whole person, not just their role at work.

Open this photo in gallery 2018 Employee Recommended Workplace Awards ceremony at The Globe and Mail Centre. March 20, 2018. Randal Phillips, Executive Vice-President and Chief Client Officer, and Gillian Livingston from The Globe and Mail, present the Top Category award for Large Privately owned organization to Klick Inc. Glenn Lowson

“The 2018 Employee Recommended Workplace Award recipients are excellent examples of industry-leading organizations that recognize the importance of Total Health in achieving the best business results. They have placed a priority on their people, and built strong workplace cultures and programs that support the physical, mental, work and life health of their employees. In return their people have recognized them as being the top places to work in Canada,” said Stephen Liptrap, President and Chief Executive Officer, Morneau Shepell. “We are thrilled to recognize these well-deserving employers and to highlight the innovative efforts that each has taken to make a healthy and productive workplace their priority.”

“It has been a pleasure to watch this program’s growth since its inception last year. It is evident that many Canadian companies understand the importance of and are placing new value on employee health in fostering stronger workforces,” said Phillip Crawley, Publisher and Chief Executive Officer, The Globe and Mail. “These organizations have set a new standard for Canadian employers to strive toward. We congratulate these organizations on their awards and look forward to seeing them continue to innovate in employee total health.”

At the event, attendees listened to panels examining mental health and the resilient workforce, heard about issues relating to workplace policies and marijuana legalization and anti-harassment issues, and also heard from winners in the inaugural year of the award and what they do to help their workforce be healthier and more engaged and productive.

Registration for the 2019 Employee Recommended Workplace Award is open now for interested companies at www.employeerecommended.com. Organizations with as few as 25 employees are eligible to participate.