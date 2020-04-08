Look to the mental health of your essential workers

Bill Howatt is the chief of research on work force productivity at the Conference Board of Canada

The topic of social isolation continues to be a part of the daily conversation as employees across Canada deal with the COVID-19 pandemic. For those living alone who have been asked to work from home to support social-distancing policies, it’s understandable that some may be struggling with this isolation period.

But it’s important that we also remember the thousands of essential-service workers who aren’t dealing with home isolation. They have another challenge. They deal with the mental challenge of working in a new way and feeling isolated because of changes in work methods.

Awareness

Going to work every day during a pandemic demands focus and attention to detail. Essential workers go to work knowing that one mistake in judgment could put them at risk for contracting COVID-19. Even touching a contaminated surface and then forgetting to wash one’s hands can result in unknowingly transferring the virus to a family member.

Employers must be aware that whenever an employee in such working conditions doesn’t feel psychologically safe to express concerns or fears, it can result in feeling isolated. Working under stress and strain, and not feeling safe to share concerns, can have an additional negative impact on their mental health.

Accountability

Employers with employees performing essential services must understand that working with the fear of catching COVID-19 can be more intense and difficult for some than for others. How this disease progresses over the coming weeks can either be a positive or negative. For example, if the numbers of people dying from COVID-19 continue to rise, employers must anticipate more employees in these roles becoming increasingly stressed.

Many professionals and workers embrace their jobs and do them with pride and vigour. It can be helpful for employees when employers open the lines of communication to invite them to express their concerns and fears. This can help ensure all employees know that their employer cares. Employers should never assume but check in with employees on a regular basis to ensure they know they’re not alone. If they have questions or concerns, they’re empowered to ask.

Action

Employees who are putting themselves in harm’s way can benefit from having a game plan for managing the challenge of going to work each day.