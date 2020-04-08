 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Support quality journalism
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24weeks
Start today
Start Today
The Globe and Mail
Support quality journalism
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Globe and Mail website displayed on various devices
Just$1.99
per week
for the first 24weeks

Start today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){console.log("scroll");var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1);

Workplace Award

Register
AdChoices
Microskills

Look to the mental health of your essential workers

Bill Howatt
Special to The Globe and Mail
Comments

Bill Howatt is the chief of research on work force productivity at the Conference Board of Canada

The topic of social isolation continues to be a part of the daily conversation as employees across Canada deal with the COVID-19 pandemic. For those living alone who have been asked to work from home to support social-distancing policies, it’s understandable that some may be struggling with this isolation period.

But it’s important that we also remember the thousands of essential-service workers who aren’t dealing with home isolation. They have another challenge. They deal with the mental challenge of working in a new way and feeling isolated because of changes in work methods.

Story continues below advertisement

This microskill is part of a series focused on exploring the different kinds of barriers that can contribute to employees experiencing perceived isolation in the workplace. Want to learn more? Take five minutes to complete this confidential self evaluation and get your results in real time.

You can read more microskills at tgam.ca/workplaceaward.

The Globe and Mail and Morneau Shepell created the Employee Recommended Workplace Award to honour companies that put the health and total well-being of their employees first. Register for the 2020 Employee Recommended Workplace Award at: employeerecommended.com. This series of articles supports the award.

Read about the 2019 winners of the award and watch a video from the winners here. You can also purchase the benchmark report that outlines findings from 2019 at this link.

Download our e-books: Inch by Inch, Make Life a Cinch; Little Steps to Big Change; Staying Afloat.

Awareness

Going to work every day during a pandemic demands focus and attention to detail. Essential workers go to work knowing that one mistake in judgment could put them at risk for contracting COVID-19. Even touching a contaminated surface and then forgetting to wash one’s hands can result in unknowingly transferring the virus to a family member.

Employers must be aware that whenever an employee in such working conditions doesn’t feel psychologically safe to express concerns or fears, it can result in feeling isolated. Working under stress and strain, and not feeling safe to share concerns, can have an additional negative impact on their mental health.

Accountability

Employers with employees performing essential services must understand that working with the fear of catching COVID-19 can be more intense and difficult for some than for others. How this disease progresses over the coming weeks can either be a positive or negative. For example, if the numbers of people dying from COVID-19 continue to rise, employers must anticipate more employees in these roles becoming increasingly stressed.

Many professionals and workers embrace their jobs and do them with pride and vigour. It can be helpful for employees when employers open the lines of communication to invite them to express their concerns and fears. This can help ensure all employees know that their employer cares. Employers should never assume but check in with employees on a regular basis to ensure they know they’re not alone. If they have questions or concerns, they’re empowered to ask.

Action

Employees who are putting themselves in harm’s way can benefit from having a game plan for managing the challenge of going to work each day.

  • Develop your personal protection voice (PPV) – There’s no precedent for this kind of work situation in modern Canada. Employers and government officials are trying to figure out how to protect the population and keep the economy afloat. As well, they’re taking drastic steps to help ensure people have food and shelter, along with opportunity for future prosperity. For essential workers to stay safe in this uncertain time and not feel isolated, it’s important to be encouraged by their employers to develop their PPV and to know that it’s always alright to ask questions and share concerns.
  • Leverage peer support – For employees unsure or not confident enough to use their PPV, it’s helpful for them to share their concerns with trusted peers. Employers can’t assume all employees will be confident enough to use their PPV, even when encouraged to do so. Since many haven’t developed the skills to self-advocate when under pressure, it’s helpful for employers to assign all essential workers a peer. Set the task that each peer group’s primary objective is to take care of each other’s best interest and to ensure each has a safe place to use their PPV. It’s beneficial when the employer puts some thought into the peer-to-peer matches.
  • Leverage technology – Getting real-time feedback on how psychologically safe their work force is can give employers the information needed to be pro-active and respond. Employers can leverage existing survey technology to take daily pulse checks at the end of every shift. This can be done by picking three yes or no questions such as: Do you have resources to be physically safe? Do you feel comfortable sharing your concerns? Do you feel supported? The data can be polled and, based on the results, can help employers keep a pulse on what percentage of the work force is doing okay and provide guidance on when, or if, action needs to be taken.
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies