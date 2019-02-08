Seventy-five organizations recognized as Employee Recommended Workplaces

More companies across Canada are putting the health and wellness of their staff first and The Globe and Mail and Morneau Shepell have announced that 75 organizations are being recognized as Employee Recommended Workplaces this year.

This is the third year for the award, which recognizes excellence in achieving a healthy, engaged and productive work force and was created by The Globe and Morneau Shepell, a human resources consulting and technology company.

“As more workplaces focus on employee health and well-being, it’s reassuring to see a wide range of employers represented in the 2019 Employee Recommended Workplaces, including organizations of all sizes, from all corners of Canada and from both the private and public sectors,” said Stephen Liptrap, president and chief executive officer, Morneau Shepell, in a release. “We are proud to partner with The Globe and Mail to recognize employers who are succeeding in this space and to inspire others to improve their offering in employee wellness.”

The award is the only one of its kind that is based entirely on feedback from employees. The employees of companies who register to participate in the award were asked to complete a short confidential survey, from which they received a personal assessment identifying potential areas for improvement across all elements of total health – physical, mental, work and life. Participating organizations also received a summary report on the health of their work force, identifying areas of strength and opportunities for improvement in HR planning.

“It’s encouraging to know that employee well-being is being discussed more openly in the workplace and to see an increase in the number of employers making this a priority each year,” said Phillip Crawley, publisher and chief executive officer, The Globe and Mail.

The winners of the Employee Recommended Workplace Badge, and the top category winners – those with the top score in their category – will be announced at the Solving Workplace Challenges Summit hosted at The Globe and Mail Centre on March 19. The top categories are for small, medium and large companies in the categories of public, private, non-profit and governmental organizations. More information about the summit can be found at globeandmailevents.com/swc2019.

The 2020 Employee Recommended Workplace Award program will launch in April and details are at employeerecommended.com.

For tips and other information regarding coping with stress and improving the health and wellness of your work place, go to tgam.ca/workplaceaward