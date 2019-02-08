 Skip to main content

Workplace Award Seventy-five organizations recognized as Employee Recommended Workplaces

Seventy-five organizations recognized as Employee Recommended Workplaces

Gillian Livingston
For Subscribers
More companies across Canada are putting the health and wellness of their staff first and The Globe and Mail and Morneau Shepell have announced that 75 organizations are being recognized as Employee Recommended Workplaces this year.

This is the third year for the award, which recognizes excellence in achieving a healthy, engaged and productive work force and was created by The Globe and Morneau Shepell, a human resources consulting and technology company.

“As more workplaces focus on employee health and well-being, it’s reassuring to see a wide range of employers represented in the 2019 Employee Recommended Workplaces, including organizations of all sizes, from all corners of Canada and from both the private and public sectors,” said Stephen Liptrap, president and chief executive officer, Morneau Shepell, in a release. “We are proud to partner with The Globe and Mail to recognize employers who are succeeding in this space and to inspire others to improve their offering in employee wellness.”

The award is the only one of its kind that is based entirely on feedback from employees. The employees of companies who register to participate in the award were asked to complete a short confidential survey, from which they received a personal assessment identifying potential areas for improvement across all elements of total health – physical, mental, work and life. Participating organizations also received a summary report on the health of their work force, identifying areas of strength and opportunities for improvement in HR planning.

“It’s encouraging to know that employee well-being is being discussed more openly in the workplace and to see an increase in the number of employers making this a priority each year,” said Phillip Crawley, publisher and chief executive officer, The Globe and Mail.

The winners of the Employee Recommended Workplace Badge, and the top category winners – those with the top score in their category – will be announced at the Solving Workplace Challenges Summit hosted at The Globe and Mail Centre on March 19. The top categories are for small, medium and large companies in the categories of public, private, non-profit and governmental organizations. More information about the summit can be found at globeandmailevents.com/swc2019.

The 2020 Employee Recommended Workplace Award program will launch in April and details are at employeerecommended.com.

For tips and other information regarding coping with stress and improving the health and wellness of your work place, go to tgam.ca/workplaceaward

Employee Recommended Workplace Award 2019 Winners 

Organization Location
Active International Ontario
Administration portuaire de Québec Quebec
Aéroport de Québec Inc. Quebec
Air France KLM Quebec
Alberta Recycling Management Authority Alberta
Allnorth Consultants Limited B.C.
Arrow Engineering Inc. Alberta
Avison Young (Canada) Inc. Ontario
Back in Motion Rehab B.C.
Benefits by Design Ontario
Big Bang ERP Quebec
BlackBerry Limited Ontario
CAA Club Group Ontario
Calgary Meals on Wheels Alberta
Canadian Mental Health Assocation of N.B. N.B.
Canadian Pharmacists Association Ontario
CBCL Limited N.S.
Citron Hygiene Ontario
Credit Union Central of Manitoba Manitoba
Deluxe Payroll Ontario
EfficiencyOne N.S.
EQUS Alberta
Evolocity Financial Group Inc. Quebec
FIRST Insurance Funding of Canada Ontario
Frontier College Ontario
GeoSpectrum Technologies Inc. N.S.
Gore Mutual Insurance Ontario
H&R Block Canada Alberta
Habitat Systems Inc. B.C.
Herman Miller Canada Inc. Ontario
Hi-Tech Business Systems Ltd. Alberta
Ingredion Canada Corporation Ontario
Innovation Credit Union Saskatchewan
Innovative Automation Ontario
Intercon Messaging Inc. Alberta
InvestorCOM Ontario
Jazz Aviation LP N.S.
Klick Inc. Ontario
La Maison Orphée Quebec
Lifemark Health Group Ontario
LivingWorks Education Inc. Alberta
Loopio Inc. Ontario
MacLean Law B.C.
Mainstream Ontario
MDS Aero Support Corporation Ontario
Municipality of the County of Cumberland N.S.
NB Power N.B.
Nestle Canada Inc. Ontario
N.B. Association for Community Living N.B.
Northwestern Health Unit Ontario
OCAS Application Services Inc. Ontario
Orix Geoscience Inc. Ontario
Pason Systems Corp. Alberta
Pensionnat Notre-Dame-des-Anges Quebec
Prime Data Inc. Ontario
Raymond James Ltd. B.C.
Ronald McDonald House Charities Southwestern Ontario Ontario
Sandoz Canada Inc. Quebec
School Boards' Co-operative Inc. Ontario
SFU Childcare Society B.C.
Shaw Communications Inc. Alberta
Sionna Investment Managers Ontario
Sklar Wilton & Associates Ontario
SouthEastern Mutual Insurance N.B.
Special Risk Insurance Managers Ltd. B.C.
Stelvio Inc. Quebec
TD Bank Group Ontario
Thinkific B.C.
Town of Kentville N.S.
Triovest Realty Advisors Inc. Ontario
Util-Assist Ontario
Voices.com Ontario
Workplace Resource Ontario
Zimmer Biomet Canada Ontario
ZLC Financial B.C.

Source: Morneau Shepell; The Globe and Mail

