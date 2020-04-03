Open this photo in gallery President and CEO of Velvet Energy Ken Woolner – seen here in front of his home in Calgary on April 2, 2020 – is a veteran oil man, having entered the industry in 1983 and led companies since 1997. He’s seen a few busts. But not like this. TODD KOROL/The Globe and Mail

Ken Woolner is in the trenches of a global price war he did not start and cannot win.

The chief executive officer of Calgary-based Velvet Energy Ltd. has been thrown with the rest of Canada’s energy industry into a global battle over oil market share that has crushed prices.

Add to that plummeting demand for fuel and the requirement of workers to stay home because of the COVID-19 crisis, and it’s become a war on multiple fronts for companies that had already struggled through five years of downturn.

With thousands of jobs on the line, from white-collar positions to workers in the field, the crisis has also forced an unusual, and perhaps uneasy, alliance between the Western-based oil industry and the Liberal government in Ottawa.

Mr. Woolner, 60, is a veteran oil man, having entered the industry in 1983 and led companies since 1997. He’s seen a few busts. But not like this.

“We’ve dealt with demand erosion before and we’ve dealt with supply surges, but never the combination of the two like we’re trying to deal with today in a world that was already struggling from an energy demand perspective, or a supply-demand balance perspective," he said from his home in Calgary’s Mount Royal district, which now doubles as his office.

“To me, the industry didn’t enter this period in a particularly great place in terms of equity and debt support. So it’s coming at a time when we’re all very vulnerable. And I guess that’s part of the strategy that’s being employed here by the Russians and maybe the Saudis.”

The market crash began barely month ago, when Saudi Arabia and Russia failed to agree on cutting production to deal with the worsening economic slowdown that the novel coronavirus and resulting COVID-19 disease were causing. They went away mad; rather than curb output, the two cranked open the taps as populations sheltered in place.

Then smash. Oil fell to just more than US$20 a barrel, a third of what it was a few months earlier. Canadian and U.S. energy companies only lose money at that level, especially if production has not been hedged at higher prices.

Private equity-backed Velvet, which has about 100 employees, is shielded somewhat from the ferocity by having about four-fifths of its output sold forward at a much higher rate than the spot market affords today. The company produces about 30,000 barrels of oil equivalent a day in the Montney and Deep Basin areas of northeastern B.C. and western Alberta. Some 48 per cent of that is oil and lighter liquid hydrocarbons, and the rest is natural gas.

But price is not the only risk. The next one is plumbing: what to do with all the oil when refineries can’t use it to make gasoline and jet fuel, and any tanks to store crude at home and in the United States are nearing full.

“That is the huge black cloud over us right now – the catastrophic destruction of demand that we’ve seen," Mr. Woolner says.

Already, as much as 700,000 barrels a day of Canadian production has been shut off, and analysts see that number shooting above a million before April is out. This week, Velvet decided to shut off half of its oil production until prices improve.

Now, Ottawa has been called on to help with wage and job support, as well as to provide guarantees for banks to keep the lines of credit open as cash flow dwindles – an imperative for the small and mid-sized producers. Finance Minister Bill Morneau has said an aid package developed with proposals from the industry, expected to be worth billions of dollars, could be announced shortly.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Friday he has spoken to OPEC officials as the cartel and its allies rekindle efforts to come to an agreement on production quotas to support prices. His government has also been in close contact with the United States on the issue.

This, after a bitter federal election campaign last year when many voters in Alberta criticized the Liberals, charging that they made the sector’s struggle to attract investors worse by erecting too many regulatory barriers.

The juxtaposition is not lost on Mr. Woolner. “It’s ironic that we’re now in a position where the federal government is looking to bail out an industry that really, from where I sit, they have not been particularly supportive of or enlightened in terms of their policy. So maybe there’s a lesson there."

His message for the rest of Canada is that the industry faces an existential crisis, and any deal between the world’s major producers is outside its control. Indeed, the futures market currently prices oil below most corporate break-even levels a year from now, suggesting the market sees recovery a long way off.

“It’s just a question for all of us, you know? Are we going to be in a position to be here to see that? And that’s about as plain as I can say it.”