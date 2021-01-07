 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Business Commentary

Register
AdChoices
Opinion

A moral compass will never guide Air Canada’s direction, pandemic or not

Rita Trichur
Rita Trichur
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Travellers head towards Air Canada check in terminals at Toronto Pearson International Airport on Nov. 9 2020.

Fred Lum/The Globe and Mail

Canadians have become inured to bad behaviour by airlines over the years.

So news that Air Canada hired social-media influencers to encourage Canadians to ignore government health advice and take dream vacations during a worsening global pandemic should surprise no one – least of all our elected officials.

“What’s more relaxing than the perfect balance of mountains, ocean and sunshine?” wrote an Instagrammer who is known as JennExplores in a post promoting her so-called safe travels in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, with Air Canada Vacations and Iberostar Hotels and Resorts.

Story continues below advertisement

That’s quite a flight of fancy. But did Ottawa really expect Canada’s largest airline to prioritize public health over its own profitability as COVID-19 case counts soar and new variants of the deadly disease rattle the world?

Puh-leeze. That’s just bad for business – especially now that Air Canada is aiming to expand its share of the leisure travel market through its proposed $180-million purchase of rival Air Transat.

Those marvelling over Air Canada’s inability to do the right thing during this spiralling crisis are forgetting that our flag carrier, which was built with public money, has long had a malfunctioning moral compass.

For decades, Canadians have been held captive by lousy service and high prices on domestic routes. There are countless horror stories of hapless passengers, including children, being bumped from oversold flights or being mistreated by employees when they request service in French. But those are the perks of being the coddled incumbent in a federally protected industry.

Air Canada’s contempt for consumers has also been evident throughout this pandemic. It has rankled customers with its refund policies for cancelled flights, compromised passenger safety by resuming the sale of middle and adjacent seats on planes and, most recently, opposed a new rule requiring air travellers to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test before boarding international flights to Canada.

Even Americans have grumbled about Air Canada during the pandemic. The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Air Travel Consumer Report said Air Canada racked up the most complaints of any foreign airline this past May.

But why should Air Canada fear any damage to its brand when it knows darn well that it has the upper hand with consumers, especially in its home market?

Story continues below advertisement

Behold the self-serving statements from its executives during this crisis. Back in July, when the country’s top doctors were warning of an impending second wave of infections, Air Canada’s president and chief executive officer Calin Rovinescu was railing against government-imposed travel bans. “Other parts of the world have also had a more rational, I would say, science-based approach to opening markets,” he said at the time.

During the previous month, he called Canada’s mandatory 14-day quarantine for travellers “a total cold shower on building any kind of aviation business.” (Funny, that’s how many consumers feel about foreign investment rules that shield our airline industry from vigorous competition.)

Perhaps the icing on the cake, however, is that Air Canada and its smaller rivals want a taxpayer-funded bailout (on top of previous wage subsidies), but are pushing Ottawa to drop its demand that airlines refund customers’ money for cancelled flights during the pandemic to be eligible for such financial relief.

Although it’s refreshing to see our federal officials put their foot down on that bailout condition, they bear some blame for Air Canada’s gauche tactics – including the hiring of social-media influencers to promote travel despite the pandemic’s rising death toll.

For starters, Ottawa waited too long to prevent vacationers from exploiting a federal sick leave benefit that was intended for people who quarantined after essential travel abroad. Similarly, the government was too slow to introduce mandatory COVID-19 testing for international travellers – even though the travel industry began dangling incentives months ago to entice winter travel.

Perhaps worst of all, numerous federal and provincial politicians had no compunction taking international vacations during the recent Christmas break – even as they told ordinary folks to stay at home.

Story continues below advertisement

One senior public servant at the Public Health Agency of Canada – who is responsible for border and travel health, no less – even accepted an all-expenses-paid holiday to Jamaica courtesy of Air Canada Vacations in November. “Thank you, Air Canada Vacations. We are beside ourselves,” Dominique Baker gushed in a video.

So why wouldn’t Air Canada hire social-media influencers to promote leisure travel this winter?

No one is denying that our airlines are being walloped by this pandemic, and common sense dictates the federal government would never let our flag carrier fail. (Remember when Ottawa provided badly needed relief so the airline could tackle its previous pension deficit?)

But if Air Canada is pushing the envelope during this crisis – and perhaps giving us a preview of what’s to come if cabinet approves its takeover of Air Transat – it’s because Ottawa has a long history of mollycoddling the airline industry to the detriment of consumers.

Our legislators should know by now that if they give Air Canada an inch, it will surely take a mile.

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.

Coronavirus information
Coronavirus information
The Zero Canada Project provides resources to help you manage your health, your finances and your family life as Canada reopens.
Visit the hub

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies