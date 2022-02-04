In the last quarter of 2021, the German economy shrank 0.7 per cent compared with the previous three months.Fabrizio Bensch/Reuters

Germany is the economic and industrial engine of Europe. Its products – from luxury cars and robots to pharmaceuticals and chemicals – are coveted everywhere. But the country, under new management after the recent exodus of Angela Merkel, shouldn’t count on its status as a wealth-creation juggernaut lasting forever.

Signs of trouble are already apparent.

In the last quarter of 2021, the economy shrank 0.7 per cent compared with the previous three months. Economists blame weak private consumption, COVID-19 restrictions imposed when the fourth pandemic wave hit, and soaring energy costs. A second quarter of decline would put the world’s fourth-largest economy and third-largest exporter into technical recession.

If the pandemic wanes, restrictions come off – they are already being lifted in Denmark, France and England – and the kinks are removed from global supply chains, Germany could bounce back fast. The big threat to that scenario is Ukraine. If Russia invades, igniting a sanctions war, all bets are off.

Russia and Europe risk mutually assured destruction in a natural gas war

Why Russian gas puts Europe in a bind over Ukraine

Russia supplies 50 per cent or more of Germany’s imported natural gas; were Moscow to close the export valves, Germany would enter a wilderness of pain. The country has little capacity to replace that lost energy supply in the short term – even over the medium term. Germany is shutting down its nuclear power plants, has vowed to close its coal plants to meet its 2045 net-zero commitments and, incredibly, doesn’t even have a liquefied natural gas import terminal.

And the Green Party, which is part of the ruling coalition led by Chancellor Olaf Scholz, opposes any form of fossil-fuel expansion, even though Germany’s renewable energy supply is still incapable of meeting the country’s needs. The energy crunch has left Germany with Europe’s highest electricity prices.

The country faces a bigger problem than rising energy prices and a possible shallow recession (which doesn’t bother most Germans because unemployment is low and a lavish social safety net is in place): It needs to figure out where long-term growth will come from.

Paying for the reunification of East and West Germany in the 1990s and early 2000s left the country with a severe economic hangover that cut growth, led to a recession and sent unemployment into the low double digits (it is now 5.1 per cent and falling).

Then the country got its act together and turned into an export powerhouse, delivering high-value, high-margin luxury cars and capital goods such as machine tools to China and other emerging markets. At the same time, it played a key role in bringing the former Soviet Union countries of Central and Eastern Europe into its economic orbit while also developing an energy partnership – gas – with Russia.

Enter the miracle economy, turning “Made in Germany” into a global brand. China became a captive market and, as Le Monde Diplomatique put it this week, Germany saw Europe “primarily as a big market and extended workbench for its export industries, and Eastern Europe as a source of cheap labour for its domestic economy.”

Cars were one of its biggest export successes, but even as overseas sales were surging, Germany was making mistakes in the long-term care and nurturing of this vital industry. Its auto makers embraced diesel engines and virtually ignored electric technology. The formula worked until the “dieselgate” scandal landed in a cloud of soot in 2015, when U.S. regulators found that Volkswagen was faking emissions data.

About the same time, Tesla went from automotive curiosity to mainstream player. Elon Musk’s company is now going after luxury car brands BMW, Mercedes-Benz and Audi. Tesla is about to open a factory near Berlin, and its Model 3 is the best-selling electric vehicle in Germany – an embarrassment for the domestic auto industry.

German auto makers, stuck in their internal-combustion-engine past, are trying to play catch-up. They may not succeed, putting an industry with almost one million employees and accounting for almost 10 per cent of GDP in jeopardy. It’s only now that Germany is realizing the mistake of squeezing every last euro of profit out of diesel cars instead of financing a technologically advanced, climate-friendly automotive makeover.

At the same time, the glorious four-decade-long Chinese investment bonanza is winding down. Chinese corporate and personal debt have exploded, and the world’s greatest real estate bubble appears set to burst – may already be bursting, as the Evergrande debacle shows.

China will buy fewer German goods, as the Chinese have learned to make many of those products, such as machine tools, themselves – and much cheaper.

If that were not enough potential pain for Germany, China already dominates the world market for electric-car batteries – another missed high-growth opportunity for the Made in Germany brand.

The new government of Mr. Scholz faces potentially overwhelming economic challenges: how to find replacement energy supplies if Russia turns off the gas; how to decarbonize the energy sector when coal and gas are needed almost as much as ever to keep the lights on; and especially how to reinvent industries stuck in the past, such as the auto industry. Ms. Merkel oversaw endless growth in the final decade of her career. Mr. Scholz won’t be so lucky.

