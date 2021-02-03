Open this photo in gallery Workers producing baby carriages at a factory in Handan in China's northern Hebei province on April 29, 2020. STR/AFP/Getty Images

Legendary Montreal investor Stephen Jarislowsky founded the investment management firm Jarislowsky, Fraser Ltd. in 1955 and ran it until 2018, when he retired to focus full-time on philanthropy. Now 95 years old, his primary areas of interest include protecting our democracy and encouraging excellence and ethics in education and all areas of Canadian life. He is a recipient of the Order of Canada and the Order of Quebec.

Once upon a time, after the Second World War, there were small towns all over the American Midwest and South where life was good. In those towns, there was lots of space for nice houses with gardens, schools up through Grade 12, and it was a wonderful place to live and raise children. There was infrastructure, too: trains and rivers ran through the towns; roads were good. There were even jobs for all: a factory made clothes or furniture, or a wartime plant was converted to make electric stoves for General Electric. All was well. People were happy.

Then came free trade, after the war. At first it was mainly with Europe, which had similar wages and salaries, but as Japan was rebuilt, and their wages were half that of Americans, the standard of living increases slowed down. Still, it was adequate enough to keep people happy. But then China came along, as well as cheaper transportation, and many companies became global corporations.

And so, in time, all those factories in all those small towns closed, because the wages of the people living in them were twice as high as those of the Chinese. Many young people left for the cities. Each year, with inflation and no jobs, the families who remained have had a harder and harder time making ends meet. Only small towns with tourist attractions, or which provide a place for old people to retire in splendour, can still maintain a flat or climbing economy. The others, all over the United States, suffer from the competition from abroad, most notably China and Southeast Asia. Free trade has killed their jobs and this, in turn, has killed their communities.

Without a wage equalization tariff to compensate for the lower salaries workers are paid abroad, Americans cannot compete. Since they are global, corporations will always choose to manufacture or buy wherever costs and labour are cheapest, in order to increase profit and shareholder value. Even the big American retailers like Walmart operate in this way and so, in the Western world, entire industries have been displaced or closed.

The people still living in those small towns, which once were so successful and productive, are Donald Trump’s base. When he promised to “Make America Great Again,” they turned to him as their saviour, and the rest is recent history.

But it didn’t have to be this way. Much of the bitterness, hatred and confrontation we have seen in the U.S. (and maybe even Mr. Trump himself) could have been avoided with a simple wage equalization tax. Duties paid at the border on products made by lower-wage labour would have allowed those Americans living in those small towns to keep their jobs and their local industries.

Instead, by addressing their discontent, Mr. Trump gained their trust, despite the fact that he actually served a very different group: those who fed him money. His real focus was on giving wealthy Americans and corporations lower capital and corporate taxes, to ensure they’d keep on financing him, so he could achieve his real dream: to emulate the dictators abroad and retain power. The proof of this was seen in his accusations of election fraud and his Jan. 6 “putsch.”

Now, however, the people who formed his base in small-town America will only become more radical as a revolutionary force if the Biden government doesn’t solve the problem at its source. Their standard of living has been undercut by cheap foreign wages and imports to America, emptying the manufacturing base of the United States. If this is not restored, there will be more rebellion.

The danger, however, is greater even than this. Without that small-town manufacturing to mobilize rapidly if the rivalry with China leads to serious confrontation, for instance, the U.S. will find itself at a serious disadvantage, needing to rebuild its manufacturing virtually from scratch in order to supply its own people and army.

The only happy ending to this story involves wage equalization. Free trade can be kept with the European Union and countries with similar wage structures, but tariffs must be applied to imports from low-wage areas if we wish to regain democracy and peace and not, in time of conflict, scramble to compensate for our vulnerability.

