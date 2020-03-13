Open this photo in gallery Former Bombardier Inc President and Chief Executive Officer Alain Bellemare attends a press conference with long-range private jet travel company VistaJet founder and Chairman at the International Paris Airshow at Le Bourget on June 17, 2015. ERIC PIERMONT/AFP/Getty Images

In mid-February, two days after announcing the sale of Bombardier Inc.’s core rail division, and just after severing the company’s remaining ties to the costly jet program that nearly drove it into bankruptcy, Alain Bellemare was feeling bold enough to declare mission accomplished.

Five years into the thankless job of chief executive at the iconic Montreal-based transportation giant, Mr. Bellemare seemed to intimate that the asset sales and write-downs that would turn Bombardier into a shadow of its former self had been part of his “turnaround” plan all along. That keeping Bombardier whole had never been in the cards.

“We feel very good about where we are,” Mr. Bellemare told analysts and investors gathered in Miami for the annual Barclays Industrial Select Conference. “We are very pleased that we have successfully completed this turnaround, which was a very demanding journey. And now we’re landing at a very good place with a very strong business aircraft division.”

Investors weren’t buying it, however. By then, Bombardier’s stock was already in a free fall after announcing a €7.5-billion ($11.5-billion) deal to sell Bombardier Transportation to France’s Alstom SA and surrendering its remaining equity in the C Series 100- to 150-seat jet program that Mr. Bellemare had been hired to bring to market five years earlier.

Indeed, it appears to have been all downhill for Mr. Bellemare after the Miami conference.

This week, with Bombardier’s stock hovering below $1, down more than 70 per cent since his hiring, the company’s board announced it was replacing Mr. Bellemare as CEO with Éric Martel, a former Bombardier executive who has spent the past five years running Hydro-Québec, the provincial hydroelectric utility that generates predictable dividends for its owner.

Bombardier’s future remains the opposite of predictable, however, and Mr. Martel will inherit the herculean task of simultaneously completing the sale of the rail unit while attempting to position Bombardier to thrive as a standalone manufacturer of business jets. Like Mr. Bellemare, Mr. Martel could end up with a far bigger and tougher job than he signed up for if European competition authorities reject the sale to Alstom and a recession saps demand for private jets. It is not clear that Bombardier could survive either of those developments.

What is clear is this is not where anyone, least of all the controlling Bombardier-Beaudoin family, expected the company to end up when scion Pierre Beaudoin handed the CEO’s reins to Mr. Bellemare in 2015. But much like previous non-family CEOs Bob Brown and Paul Tellier, Mr. Bellemare struggled to win the full confidence of the family controlled board.

Almost from the outset, Mr. Bellemare alienated Mr. Beaudoin and other family members with public declarations that appeared to cast blame for the company’s difficulties on decisions that preceded his hiring – decisions that had largely been made while Mr. Beaudoin was CEO.

In late 2016, a year after securing a US$1-billion injection in the C Series program by the Quebec government and a US$1.5-billion investment in the rail unit by Caisse de dépôt et placement du Quebec, Mr. Bellemare told Radio-Canada that the company had been “on the brink of bankruptcy” when he arrived in 2015. Without the infusions from the government and the Caisse, “Bombardier did not have the liquidity necessary to continue to run its business.”

For Mr. Beaudoin, who surrendered his remaining executive duties in 2017 but has continued to chair Bombardier’s board of directors, the final straw appears to have been an early February interview that Mr. Bellemare gave to Montreal’s La Presse. Mr. Bellemare, who previously had risen through the ranks at Connecticut-based United Technologies Corp., and had served as president of UTC-owned Pratt & Whitney Canada, told the newspaper that he had badly underestimated how much trouble Bombardier was in when he took the CEO’s job.

“I arrived thinking that the C Series was really at the heart of Bombardier’s problem, but over the course of time, I realized that the problem was much bigger, much deeper than a single [aircraft] program,” Mr. Bellemare said in the Feb. 8 La Presse interview. “It was very different to lead a company like United Technologies and to manage one that is in financial difficulty.”

Mr. Bellemare, who was also named to the Bombardier board in 2015, seemed to have miscalculated both Mr. Beaudoin’s tolerance for such freewheeling commentary and the willingness of Bombardier’s independent board members to stand by him in the event of a falling out with Mr. Beaudoin.

Indeed, other than Mr. Beaudoin, 57, and his first cousin Joanne Bissonnette, 58, just two of the other seven members of Bombardier’s board – former Citigroup Inc. CEO Vikram Pandit and former Novelis Inc. president Martha Finn Brooks – had been around at the time of Mr. Bellemare’s hiring. The others had no stake in his survival.

What’s more, by early this year, the second-generation Bombardier family members who had sat on the board for decades had all been replaced by third-generation members with their own ideas about what direction the company needed to take. Among them, Charles Bombardier, 45, who last year took up the board seat that his father J.R. André Bombardier had held for 44 years, is a futurist who inherited his grandfather’s penchant for inventing things.

Under Mr. Bellemare, however, Bombardier has focused on saving the furniture rather than inventing innovative products. With his most recent deals, the 58-year-old Mr. Bellemare, who grew up in Montreal’s low-income Hochelaga-Maisonneuve neighbourhood, has effectively broken up the company and sold off some off its best assets, all in the name of tackling the US$9-billion debt load it had been left with after making a failed bet on the C Series.

The C Series, now majority-owned by Airbus and renamed the A220, was never Mr. Bellemare’s baby. The previous non-family CEOs had warned against taking on Airbus and Boeing in their own air space, but patriarch Laurent Beaudoin had been unwilling to heed their advice. He parted ways with Mr. Brown and Mr. Tellier and installed his son as CEO in 2008. By the time Mr. Bellemare was hired, it was too late to cancel the C Series. During his five years at the helm, Bombardier lurched from crisis to crisis, with its head always under water.

Whether Mr. Martel will have any more success in restoring Bombardier’s lustre is anybody’s guess. The Laval University-trained engineer spent 13 years at Bombardier and was named to head up the business jet division by Mr. Beaudoin in 2013. He left within three months of Mr. Bellemare’s hiring in 2015 after an apparent clash between the two men.

Mr. Martel had been responsible for overseeing the development of the Learjet 85 business jet that the company ultimately cancelled after his departure in 2015. Later that year, Bombardier took a US$1.4-billion charge on the Learjet 85 program. Hence, he returns to Bombardier with less than a stellar reputation among the company’s own employees.

During his tenure at Hydro-Québec, Mr. Martel, 52, recruited more than a dozen executives from Bombardier, leading to speculation this week that some of them could follow him to his new job. That led Quebec Natural Resources Minister Jonatan Julien, who oversees Hydro-Québec, to declare that “we have agreed with Mr. Martel that this would not be desirable.”

Still, Bombardier’s upper ranks are dominated by executives appointed by Mr. Bellemare and many are not expected to remain in their jobs for long after Mr. Martel takes over on April 6. So, a company that has faced nothing but disruption for years is likely in for a lot more of it.