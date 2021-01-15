 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Business Commentary

Register
AdChoices
Opinion

Sabia has a big bridge to build between airlines and government – and it starts with trust

Andrew Willis
Andrew Willis
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Air Canada airplanes sit on the tarmac at Pearson International Airport in Toronto on March 20, 2020.

Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press

The federal Liberals lured Michael Sabia to the Finance Department on expectations the former corporate CEO could build bridges between the worlds of politics and business during a nation-defining pandemic.

Mr. Sabia’s engineering skills now face their first test, as the deputy minister of finance attempts to hammer out a support package for Canada’s airlines that satisfies the needs of politicians who want to placate frustrated travellers while keeping carriers aloft. Given the current chasm between the government and the airlines, it will have to be a big bridge.

Back in early November, then-transport minister Marc Garneau raised expectations on all sides. He promised ticket refunds and preservation of regional flights, which are priorities for many voters. At the same time, he pledged financial aid for carriers. These are programs other industrial countries have already rolled out.

Story continues below advertisement

It subsequently became clear that Mr. Garneau was scrambling and trying to prevent Air Canada from shutting down regional flights. Weeks turned to months, and the government announced nothing.

In the absence of new policies, Canadian carriers continued to shut down service to small cities. Foreign carriers, backstopped by their governments, picked up market share on international routes.

On Monday, Mr. Garneau moved on, and former Liberal backbencher Omar Alghabra is now in the hot seat as Transport Minister. And there’s still no package.

Enter Mr. Sabia, who stepped in as deputy minister in late December. While the Transport department ultimately owns the file, responsibility for negotiating an agreement falls to Finance mandarins. Sources in government and industry say Mr. Sabia, former head of the Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec and BCE Inc., made fixing the airline sector a priority. The Globe and Mail is not naming these sources because they are not authorized to speak publicly.

Finance Department senior adviser Kent Howie, a former Borden Ladner Gervais lawyer, is leading the file. Several industry sources – who confess to being eternal optimists – predict the new Transport Minister may have something to announce before Parliament reconvenes on Jan. 25.

Mr. Sabia’s job is made easier by the fact that the country’s largest carriers – Air Canada and WestJet – don’t need money. While airlines are burning through millions of dollars daily, the major players are well capitalized. However, smaller regional airlines will be at the table with well-founded requests for cash.

The carriers have already shown they are open to refunding a significant portion of the hundreds of millions of dollars tied up in flight credits. Sources at the major airlines say there is also a willingness to give the Liberal government an environmental win by agreeing to “green” their fleets over time, acquiring new, fuel-efficient aircraft, built with Canadian content.

Story continues below advertisement

In return, the airlines want the government to do more to ensure the few Canadians who still want to fly can do so in a safe, convenient fashion. The carriers want Ottawa to expand COVID-19 testing programs piloted at Calgary and Toronto airports and eliminate postflight 14-day quarantines.

These steps would bring Canadian approaches in line with those in the European Union and the United States. The quickest way to restart regional flights is to ensure passengers are willing to board these planes. No carrier makes money flying near-empty aircraft.

Politicians and airlines need to show an understandably spooked and angry public that they’ve taken steps to protect both the health and pocketbooks of travellers.

Angus Reid published a study on Thursday showing there continues to be nationwide “fury” over leaders who jetted to St. Barts, Mexico and Hawaii over the holiday, with 65 per cent of those surveyed endorsing the concept of shutting down all personal travel.

The study said 70 per cent of Canadians cancelled or put off planned trips since the pandemic began, and “their own sacrifices may well contribute to a hardline approach against elected officials who have chosen to travel.”

The bridge Mr. Sabia needs to build is one that starts by rebuilding trust in an essential industry.

Story continues below advertisement

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.

Coronavirus information
Coronavirus information
The Zero Canada Project provides resources to help you manage your health, your finances and your family life as Canada reopens.
Visit the hub

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Tickers mentioned in this story
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies