 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Business Commentary

Register
AdChoices
Opinion

American telecoms are our best hope for sustainable competition

Rita Trichur
Rita Trichur
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Shaw logos on display at the company's annual meeting in Calgary, Jan. 17, 2019.

Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press

Cable guys always win.

Brad Shaw, chief executive officer of Shaw Communications Inc., offered that axiom about his company back in 2014. Seven years later, his words have never rung truer.

Rogers Communications Inc.’s friendly deal to acquire Shaw for $20.4-billion was inevitable. Their long-standing agreement to not compete in each other’s respective home turf (Rogers taking the east and Shaw the west) on legacy services such as cable TV, and the families’ close ties meant the companies would always be the perfect match.

Story continues below advertisement

The future of telecommunications, however, is all about wireless. It’s a costly business and companies require scale to remain profitable. That’s why our weak-willed regulators will eventually approve this tie-up. Princely sums are needed to build high-quality 5G wireless networks across our vast country.

But let’s not pretend this colossal cable conquest won’t hurt Canadian consumers. Sure, Rogers is promising to invest billions to “create jobs and connect communities.” It’s no mystery, though, who will ultimately foot the bill for those investments. Common sense dictates that consumer prices will only go up after this deal is done.

After years of bungled attempts to create more competition in the telecom market, the federal government only has one significant lever left to pull. It must finally relax foreign ownership rules for large telecoms to allow American giants to acquire Canadian incumbents BCE Inc. and Telus Corp. – Rogers’s two main rivals – to drive down prices for consumers.

Back in 2012, the federal government made legislative changes to enable 100-per-cent foreign ownership of small telecoms that have a revenue market share of 10 per cent or less. Now is the time for Canada to take the next logical step and drop the remaining foreign investment restrictions for large players.

The proposed Rogers-Shaw tie-up is proof positive that Canada’s telecom policy has failed – again. Wind Mobile, the foreign-funded new entrant that Shaw acquired and rebranded as Freedom Mobile, will fall into an incumbent’s hands once this deal is finalized.

Let’s face it, American telecoms are our last best hope of sustainable competition. Their financial clout and the geographic proximity of their networks could lower wireless costs for Canadian consumers.

Verizon Communications Inc. and AT&T Inc. , for instance, could easily use their massive purchasing power to offer discounts on smartphones and cheaper roaming charges when Canadians travel to the United States or other overseas markets after the pandemic.

Story continues below advertisement

American foreign investment also makes sense for strategic reasons. Canada and the U.S. already co-ordinate on wireless spectrum – the radio waves that carriers use to provide cellular services.

Moreover, both countries are members of the Five Eyes intelligence-sharing alliance (along with Australia, New Zealand and Britain) – meaning their respective security interests are largely aligned.

National-security concerns have fuelled Ottawa’s hesitation to drop the remaining foreign investment rules. But recent tensions over the use of Huawei Technologies gear and Ottawa’s 2013 decision to reject a proposed takeover of MTS Allstream by Egyptian billionaire Naguib Sawiris on unspecified national-security grounds underscore why Canada and the U.S. must be aligned on matters of national security from here on out.

Allowing more foreign investment in the telecom market isn’t a new or radical idea. Germany-based T-Mobile has long operated in the U.S. and last year merged with Sprint Corp.

Here in Canada, at least two blue-ribbon panels have recommended Ottawa pursue a broader liberalization of the foreign investment rules for telecom and broadcasting after giving smaller telecom carriers a head start. The Telecommunications Policy Review Panel in 2006 and the subsequent Competition Policy Review Panel in 2008 both concluded that liberalizing restrictions on foreign investment would boost competition.

As those landmark reports collected dust over the years, the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development separately concluded that greater competition in telecom and broadcasting could lower prices for Canadian consumers.

Story continues below advertisement

“Canada has restrictive foreign ownership rules in telecoms and broadcasting, which are intended to support Canadian cultural objectives but which also reduce competitive pressures,” the OECD wrote in a 2016 report.

It’s time that Canada get over its fear of foreigners. After all, Americans founded the Bell Telephone Co. of Canada and it was Mr. Sawiris’s Orascom Telecom Holding SAE that established Wind Mobile in Canada.

As Telus CEO Darren Entwistle said last year: “Let’s open the market to foreign investment and allow market forces to continue to drive the best consumer outcomes.”

Yes, the Rogers-Shaw tie-up was corporate kismet. But if Ottawa gives its blessing to this deal while leaving the remaining foreign investment restrictions intact, then only the cable guys will win.

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Tickers mentioned in this story
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies