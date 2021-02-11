Canada is going to the moon. In exchange for contributing the Canadarm3 to the U.S.-led Lunar Gateway, we’ve secured a seat for a Canadian astronaut on the first crewed lunar mission in half a century. But becoming the second country to have an astronaut journey to deep space and orbit the moon is more than just for show. It signals Canada’s entrance into the race to commercialize space: A race without strong governance in place.

The new space age is distinguished by the commercialization of space itself. Space is no longer the exclusive domain of a select few states. Along with a broader range of countries, private companies controlled by some of the richest people on the planet – from Jeff Bezos to Elon Musk to Richard Branson – are driving space exploration, research and development. And these select private firms are positioned to reap the rewards.

The stakes are high. Space now touches the lives of Canadians 20 to 30 times a day, shaping everything from weather forecasting to memory foam. But the importance of space to our lives will only increase as a range of potential commercial activities such as resource extraction and space tourism enter the realm of the possible.

Until now, treaties such as the 1967 UN Outer Space Treaty have largely kept competition and confrontation between states in check, instead promoting space as a domain for international co-operation. However, these governance arrangements were not designed for today’s shift from public to private in the race to commercialize space. As a discussion paper released this month shows, critical questions remain about how the business of space will be governed, what role Canada will play, and how to ensure space’s potential is realized in a way that serves all Canadians and humanity at large. There are underlying issues we need to confront to ensure our future in space is safe, sustainable, fair and equitable in the generations to come.

Yes, the commercialization of space presents opportunities to expand the economy on the ground and create jobs. But outside of government procurement, Canadian small- and medium-sized businesses (SMEs) in the space sector may not have the opportunity to thrive when positioning themselves against incumbents. As we have seen with other technology sectors, without effective competition policy in place, SMEs and startups may be bought up, shut out or abused by dominant firms that wield excessive market power.

Potential commercial activities such as space mining are also not without controversy. Outer space is a global commons and there is international disagreement on the legality and requirements for resource extraction in this domain. Increases in many space activities are likely to mean increases in orbital debris, too. Without consensus and a co-ordinated approach to regulation, these activities could undermine fairness, safety and security, and the long-term sustainability of outer space.

To be sure, Canada has recently signed the Artemis Accords – an agreement between the United States and partner countries that reinforces and updates some principles of existing treaties. But the accords also open a new avenue to bilateral agreements, undermining the commitment to multilateral governance. We also have a new national Space Strategy, which outlines priority activity areas to expand the nation’s space sector. But it lacks a focus on updating norms and governance for responsible behaviour in space.

To address this gap, we need to adopt a long-term framework for space governance that sets the rules for activities in space. Any policy lag that sees an attempt to respond to facts in orbit will be far less likely to succeed and may see us at the behest of terms and conditions set by powerful states or large companies such as SpaceX.

That means looking outward. Space policy cannot be pursued solely on a country-by-country basis. We need to leverage Canada’s trusted relationships and space experience to lead international discussion and promote shared norms. But we also need to look inward. If action in outer space is meant to promote Canadian interests, it must be informed by our diverse perspectives. The Canadian Space Agency has an open consultation on Canada’s future in space. Canadians should answer the call and continue to push for continuing and meaningful opportunities to engage in rule-setting and the economic benefits of activities in space.

We cannot let the spectacle of our lunar ambitions distract from reckoning with the tough governance questions of the space context at hand. Before launching Canada’s future in space, we must first chart the course ahead.

Alannah Dharamshi is an associate at Toronto-based Springboard Policy. She is the lead author of Charting our own course: Launching Canada’s space future, a recently released discussion paper on Canada’s future in space.

