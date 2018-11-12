As Canadian crude prices slide, Alberta should look at reviving pro-rationing

Robert W. Lamond is the chairman of Humboldt Capital Corp.

Canadian oil prices, especially heavy crude prices, have been enormously low over the past year due to the lack of pipeline capacity. The press is full of accounts of Alberta and its oil producers losing up to $100-million a day due to high discounted oil prices. This situation is likely to continue for the next two to three years and lead to enormous losses for Canadian producers and the Alberta government.

This is particularly significant for Alberta, as it holds royalty rights over virtually all production by virtue of its ownership of the bulk of the province’s mineral rights. That makes it the largest identifiable revenue loser.

Low Canadian oil prices call for an old remedy: pro-rationing. The essence of the system is to limit production amounts in a pro-rata form, resulting in less production – a large reduction of economic waste – but leading, obviously, to higher prices.

In the Canadian context, this is not dissimilar to the Ontario and Quebec milk producers' cartel that, by supply management, effectively raises prices on smaller, controlled production volumes. The major difference between the oil producers and milk producers is the oil in Alberta is actually owned by the province, while the milk producers benefit from a structurally beneficial cartel arrangement based on political considerations.

I have been privileged to work in the energy business in Western Canada since 1965 – and before anyone jumps to the conclusion that I have become a socialist, I would refer them to my longstanding association with a pioneer of political economy, Adam Smith. I was born in the same town as Smith and organized the refurbishment of his neglected grave site in Edinburgh. On reading Smith in detail, it is apparent that he strongly backs a very limited government interference in business affairs but points to the need for government to intervene when necessary. He even advocated immediate retaliation should trading partners increase tariffs on British goods. This issue is very relevant today, in this era of dysfunctional free trade.

I would also refer everyone to the intervention by the states of Texas and Oklahoma, in 1933 to stabilize oil prices there. At that time, because of a surge in oil production, prices fell to 10 US cents a barrel, provoking intense anger and violence by the royalty holders, which in Texas were predominately individuals. The pro-ration scheme that was then announced immediately increased the price of oil to around a US$1 a barrel, but by then the surplus was so great that pro-rationing lasted until early 1970. During that period, however, allowable production gradually increased and prices rose quickly to acceptable levels.

In addition, in 1950, after the massive oil discovery at Leduc in 1947, Alberta also imposed a pro-rationing scheme to prevent the limited pipeline capacity from being flooded with excess production. The statute is likely still on the books, and so further legislation would probably not be needed.

While a new pro-rationing scheme in Alberta is fraught with problems, such as equitably sharing production, dealing with conventional producers versus oil sands plants, pipeline and rail contracts, and administration difficulties, the result would be worth the effort.

Despite manifold cries of oxes being gored, the result would mean new wells could be drilled and completed with an assured outlet for a proportion of new production, and at an acceptable price. It would also clinch Alberta’s hold over the Canadian energy supply-and-demand balance in Canada. Obviously, the rate of pro-rationing would be reduced if and when new pipeline capacity becomes available.

A complaint about changing the rules of Alberta oil production can be rebutted by the fact that in my career in the energy business, royalties have been unilaterally changed three times and have demonstrated Alberta’s ability to adjust regulations for the benefit of its citizens.

Finally, if any one complains that such a program would result in reduced foreign investment in the energy business in Western Canada, I can assure them that most foreign entities who could sell, did, and currently there is a complete vacuum of new foreign investment capital. It is possible that pro-ration could attract new capital whereby a guaranteed access to market, at lower production volumes, would be offset by higher prices.