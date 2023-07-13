Open this photo in gallery: A student in Marcel O'Gorman's class prompted DALL-E 2 to generate a '1960s magazine ad for a hair clipper where a white man is giving a black man a haircut.' The results are disturbing.Handout

Marcel O’Gorman is a University Research Chair and director of the Critical Media Lab at the University of Waterloo.

A student in my fourth-year English class recently prompted the artificial-intelligence-powered DALL-E 2 to generate a “1960s magazine ad for a hair clipper where a white man is giving a Black man a haircut.” The results of her multiple attempts are disturbing.

An array of 12 thumbnails shows male faces in intimate proximity with an electric razor. In one image, the razor is sandwiched between the two men as if they are conjoined cyborg twins. In none of the gruesome mash-ups does a white man clip the hair of a Black man.

This bizarre gallery illustrates, in unsettling fashion, the attempts of DALL-E 2 to struggle against the constraints of its own racist data set. The result of the student’s prompt could only be surreal because there is no reality from the 1960s in which a white man cuts the hair of a Black man.

AI is only as good as the data that feed it, and its unbalanced diet generally consists of data sets shaped by an invisible Eurowestern identity. Ruha Benjamin, author of Race Against Technology, calls this development “The New Jim Code,” underscoring a residual legacy of inequity behind the supposedly unstoppable AI race that is powered by a handful of wealthy elites.

Clearly, AI does not affect all of us equally, and like other major tech disruptions, it will only serve to widen the income gap. Those who colonialism strategically pegged as “inhuman” for centuries, as philosopher Sylvia Wynter put it, will no doubt be hit the hardest.

Moreover, AI’s very model of gathering data reeks of the Western world’s historical exploitation of others. In the case of generative AI, Naomi Klein suggests that wealthy companies such as Amazon and Google are “seizing the sum total of human knowledge that exists in digital, scrapable form and walling it off inside proprietary products.”

Our inner thoughts, households, workplaces, schools and social lives are a sort of terra nullius for AI developers, a “nobody’s land” ripe for extraction.

Communication scholars Nick Couldry and Ulises A. Mejias have put a name to the logic of extraction behind the AI race: Data Colonialism. “Just as historic colonialism appropriated territory and resources and ruled subjects for profit,” they argue, data colonialism is about “the exploitation of human beings through data.”

For example, inviting Amazon’s Alexa into your home effectively transforms you into a resource for data extraction, all designed to make you a better Amazon customer.

Colonialism is more than just a metaphor here. Exploitative practices related to AI can be linked directly to very physical processes of extraction that, continuing the legacies of colonialism, rend both the flesh of human bodies and the planet on which they exist.

This legacy prevails in Anatomy of an AI System by Kate Crawford and Vladan Joler, a detailed visualization of how the convenience offered by Amazon Echo “requires a vast planetary network, fueled by the extraction of non-renewable materials, labor, and data.”

Any assessment of AI’s global impact should confront the tin, nickel and cobalt – let alone the physical labour and coal-fired power – required to make it tick. These very material components of AI share a colonial legacy of violence to both bodies and land.

To witness these colonial practices in action, one need only turn to the business section of the news, where on any given day, you can read about the new gold rush: Canada’s race to compete in the global renewable energy market through the mining of what have been called “critical minerals.” The majority of this extraction is taking place on traditional lands of Indigenous people.

A mapping project by the Yellowhead Institute called the Mine Sweeper Map makes this abundantly clear by plotting First Nations in Ontario and Quebec in green against mining claims in red. The result is a visual history of violence to both people and land. This map responds to a question posed by critical geologist Katherine Yusoff: “What colour is the flesh of geology?”

It has been just more than a year since the Vatican rejected the “Doctrine of Discovery,” which justified the seizure of Indigenous land for the sake of expanding both Christianity and the wealth of the Crown. But the legacy continues through the extraction of data and minerals required to fuel the AI race.

Jason Lewis, a professor of design and computation arts at Concordia University, has worked with collaborators to develop a decolonial protocol for Indigenous-Centered AI Design.

“Given the long history of technological advances being used against Indigenous people,” the protocol suggests, “it is imperative that we engage with this latest technological paradigm shift as early and vigorously as possible to influence its development in directions that are advantageous to us.”

This is an admirable attempt to create a “we” capable of decolonizing AI. But decolonization is a process of systemic change, and AI cannot be decolonized without radical changes to an economic power system that puts the pursuit of AI-driven mining robots above the provision of safe drinking water.

In the end, the question “Can We Decolonize AI?” is not a prompt for Indigenized policies or what Ruha Benjamin would call a “technofix” to make AI research and development more inclusive.

Instead, this question is an opportunity to think about who is referenced in the word “we,” and to reconcile with the violent legacy of colonialism at the heart of AI conveniences that we (us settler Canadians) have begun to welcome into our lives, often without hesitation or concern for consequences.

Here is a final generative question – not for ChatGPT, but for the so-called humans who wield it: “What colour is the flesh of AI?”