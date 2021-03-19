 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Business Commentary

Register
AdChoices
Opinion

Bidders are already lining up to buy Freedom Mobile if regulators force a sale

Andrew Willis
Andrew Willis
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

A man walks past a Freedom mobile store in Calgary, Feb. 2, 2021.

Todd Korol/The Globe and Mail

In early January, RBC Capital Markets analyst Drew McReynolds published what proved to be a prescient report, predicting Rogers Communications Inc. would buy Shaw Communications Inc. as part of a wave of consolidation in Canadian telecom.

Wait until you hear what he said Telus Corp. would do in response.

Mr. McReynolds’s crystal ball has admirable clarity. He nailed the price Rogers would pay – 10 times Shaw’s earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA). Then he made a follow-up prediction: If this deal happened, Rogers would be forced to sell Shaw’s Freedom Mobile cellphone network to win regulatory approval. And he said the only logical buyer is Quebecor Inc.

Story continues below advertisement

You know Quebecor chief executive Pierre Karl Péladeau has his chequebook ready. In the past, to promote competition, regulators have demanded the three big telecom players spin off parts of the businesses they buy. Most recently, BCE Inc. had to give up a third of Manitoba Telecom Services’ wireless subscribers to acquire the company in 2017. Rivals Xplornet Communications Inc. and Telus got those customers for a bargain price.

Mr. McReynolds even helped Mr. Péladeau draft his talking points, by saying Quebecor could better contribute to expansion of the country’s 5G networks if it had a larger customer base. Speeding up introduction of essential telecom infrastructure, including 5G, is increasingly important to the politicians and civil servants who oversee the industry.

For all Quebecor’s advantages – the relative upstart in cell phones now holds an impressive 21 per cent of Quebec’s market, so it’s an experienced player – Mr. Péladeau will face competition if Rogers is forced to sell assets. Under the right circumstances, Xplornet would want a piece of the action, and so would Cogeco Inc.

However, there’s a debate kicking off over whether regulators need to force Rogers to give up assets in order to preserve competition in the cellphone market. The public argument will be matched by a fierce behind-the-scenes lobbying campaign over the next few months, as Rogers and Shaw press the merits of the deal in Ottawa, and rivals and consumer groups take the opposite view.

Shaw’s non-voting shares closed Thursday at $34.51 on the Toronto Stock Exchange, much less than Rogers’s $40.50 offer. That gap shows investors expect the takeover will face serious regulatory opposition. Several analysts take a different view.

“The market still thinks all the regulators, politicians and policymakers care about is reducing prices by 25 per cent,” Scotia Capital telecom analyst Jeff Fan said in a report. “That was the case back in 2019. Since then, there have been a few significant changes.”

The biggest change in the perceptions of telecom came with the COVID-19 pandemic: It revealed how important our computer networks and cellphones are for work and education. Regulators are also more conscious of Canada’s digital divide, with half of rural homes and two-thirds of Indigenous communities lacking the high-speed internet that urban Canadians take for granted. Rogers CEO Joe Natale and Shaw boss Brad Shaw are making a case for bridging that divide, and building a globally competitive 5G network, as the centre points of their arguments for regulatory approval.

Story continues below advertisement

Where will Rogers and Shaw end up? BMO Capital Markets analyst Tim Casey said in a report that in the great Canadian tradition, the two companies and the regulators will compromise. To get the deal done, he predicted ”a combination of subscriber and/or spectrum asset divestitures. An outright sale of the Shaw wireless business does not seem obvious to us.”

And what’s the next wave of telecom consolidation going to bring? Mr. McReynolds’s crystal ball calls for Telus, a company born out of government privatizations, to buy SaskTel from the province of Saskatchewan.

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Tickers mentioned in this story
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies