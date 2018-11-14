By rejecting city’s Olympic bid, Calgarians vote for economic enrichment

Three decades ago, a modest-sized, up-and-coming regional economic centre named Calgary hosted a Winter Olympics that was, by most accounts, wildly successful. It was a celebration of the spirit of sport at its finest, quirks and all (remember Eddie the Eagle and the Jamaican bobsled team?). It bonded a community in a single cause in a way it had never bonded before. For the city, it was a coming-out party on the global stage.

Its grand economic achievement? It didn’t lose money. Sort of.

At a final cost of more than $800-million, the Games were almost double the original budget. An unprecedented broadcast contract assured that the event would turn an operating profit. But if the full costs of facilities were included (and they weren’t, by the logic that they were built to be used long after the Olympics left town), the 1988 Winter Games were in the red. Governments spent more than $400-million on facilities and operations that was never recouped.

And that was one of the most financially responsible Olympic Games in history.

Little wonder, then, that the Calgary of 2018 had trouble embracing a modern-day Olympic bid budgeted at $5.1-billion, more than 10 times the original budget of the 1988 Games. Voters in Tuesday’s plebiscite rejected the city’s Olympic bid by a margin of 56 per cent to 44 per cent. As a kid from Calgary and an unabashed Olympics fan, my heart bemoans the result. But as an economics columnist, my head tells me the voters were right.

All along, city officials insisted that they were determined to pursue an Olympics only if it made economic sense for Calgary. You can justify hosting an Olympics on a lot of grounds, but on economic ones, it makes little sense.

In the 30 years since Calgary’s Games, the costs and complexity of hosting an Olympics have skyrocketed, and the potential burden of near-inevitable cost overruns has become much more onerous. The financial upside is puny; the potential downside is steep.

Proponents tout the spin-off economic benefits from hosting an Olympics, by creating a wide range of jobs surrounding the Games, fuelling tourism and other economic activity, and attracting new investment by raising the international status of the city. Economists generally agree that those benefits are, at the very least, substantially overstated. They often count spending that would have occurred anyway, on other activities and investment alternatives, but was re-directed – not always in the most economically efficient way – by the heavy demands of an Olympics. They don’t truly outweigh the cost of hosting a 21st-century Olympics, nor the serious financial risk.

Back in 1988, the argument that “it will put Calgary on the map” might have held more water; beyond the Calgary Stampede and “you can get to Banff from there,” the small city wasn’t well known in international circles. But in the intervening years, its population has doubled, and it has emerged as an important global centre for the energy industry. Its name is decidedly on the map; while hosting an Olympics may have played a small role in that, it was minuscule relative to the impact of an unprecedented oil and gas boom.

Would there be any meaningful profile-enhancing benefit of hosting a second Winter Olympics? Realistically, no one has a clue. Only tiny Lake Placid, N.Y., and less-tiny Innsbruck, Austria, have ever done it – roughly four decades ago. And they are essentially tourist towns; their economies look nothing like Calgary’s. Whatever benefits they may have enjoyed from hosting a second incarnation of a major tourist draw would be pretty meaningless in a business hub with a population of 1.2 million.

But investment and talent and high-skilled labour will not be drawn to your city in any meaningful quantities simply because you looked good on TV during a quadrennial sporting festival. They are drawn by a robust economy supported by quality services, education and infrastructure – the kinds of things that a government might opt to invest in instead of, say, sports arenas and Olympic cost overruns.

There will be laments among some Calgarians that by abandoning its Olympic bid, the city is effectively throwing away more than $2-billion in investments pledged by the federal and provincial governments in support of the 2026 Games. There is some truth to that. But sports arenas are a notoriously inefficient use of infrastructure funds; if that money is redirected to other priorities – including, potentially, more pressing Calgary infrastructure needs – then it will be money better spent.

None of which is to say that the Olympics aren’t worthwhile. If you have been to one or hosted one, you know that it is a breathtaking spectacle, a unique, special and enriching experience for any community fortunate enough to experience it. Calgary is forever a richer place for having hosted an Olympic Games, as is Vancouver, and Montreal.

But richer in the non-monetary sense. That’s what your billions buy. If you want economic enrichment, this is a bad investment.