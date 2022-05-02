Caitlin Tolley is legal counsel at the Indigenous Justice Division of the Ontario Ministry of the Attorney General.CHIEF LADY BIRD /The Globe and Mail

Caitlin Tolley is legal counsel at the Indigenous Justice Division of the Ontario Ministry of the Attorney-General. She is Algonquin from Kitigan Zibi, where she was previously elected to chief and council, and has worked in the office of Murray Sinclair while he served in the Senate.

How has your upbringing and identity influenced your perspective as a lawyer and leader?

I was born and raised in Kitigan Zibi, which is an Algonquin First Nation reserve located in the southwest region of Quebec. I grew up and attended school on-reserve until I moved away from my community to pursue my postsecondary education.

Growing up and living on-reserve provided me with the opportunity to learn my culture, history and Anishinaabemowin (which is the Anishinaabe Algonquin language). I attended the Algonquin Immersion Program while I was attending school on-reserve.

The teachers on-reserve instilled a sense of strength, purpose and identity through helping us as young learners understand what it means to be Algonquin Anishinaabe.

They inspired us to become responsible and contributing citizens of the community, the Algonquin Nation and society at large. The values and teachings that I was taught and how I was raised continue to influence my own principles and guide how I make decisions.

Why did you go to law school?

I went to law school with the intention of increasing my skill set to become a better advocate. I left my community at the age of 17 years old to further my education with the objective of one day assisting my community through my acquired knowledge and skill set.

I attended CEGEP (junior college in Quebec) for two years and completed my Quebec college diploma. It was during this time that I decided that I wanted to begin working and preparing myself to pursue a law degree.

Following CEGEP, I attended the University of Ottawa and completed an undergraduate degree focusing on social science and, in particular, political science. I wanted to further increase my understanding of provincial and federal governments, including the division of powers, government procedures and how these colonial and political systems impact Indigenous people and communities.

While I was completing my undergraduate degree, I became increasingly involved as a young leader. I was a member on the Assembly of First Nations National Youth Council and participated in national discussions alongside First Nations leadership from across Canada.

I was also elected on to Chief and Council in Kitigan Zibi as an elected band councillor, at 21 years old. The mandate of Chief and Council is to identify and respond to the needs of the citizens, while advocating and advancing the larger issues of the community.

I knew that pursuing a law degree would enable me to develop and hone my advocacy skills, while at the same time learning to navigate the Canadian legal system to support Indigenous rights and interests.

What is your approach to leadership and law?

I currently work as Legal Counsel with the Indigenous Justice Division, part of the Ministry of the Attorney-General, Ontario. The Indigenous Justice Division is responsible for providing advice to the Attorney-General on legal and policy issues as they arise, while offering recommendations that are responsive and raises awareness of justice-related matters pertaining to Indigenous communities and organizations.

Our office is committed to building positive and respectful relationships with Indigenous communities and leadership in Ontario. One of the key principles that we support is this notion of “lawyering for reconciliation.” This means that we approach our legal practice through an anti-colonial lens to further reconciliation. This approach also includes being mindful of the unique history, culture and lived experiences of Indigenous people.

Personally, I believe that all lawyers who are working with Indigenous clients should be sensitive to every case and community that they are working with, by taking the time to research and educate themselves on the history of the community that they are serving.

They need to understand the systemic barriers that Indigenous people and communities face as a result of a long history of harmful assimilative laws and policies that governments have enacted.

What are some of the challenges, or more importantly, opportunities that you have noticed as an Indigenous woman in the legal profession?

I am grateful to be part of the legal profession as an Algonquin lawyer, who is part of a growing and larger collection of Indigenous lawyers from across the country who are doing remarkable legal advocacy.

I believe that the legal professional landscape is slowly shifting. This is in part due to Canadian law schools making more efforts to revamp their curriculum and programs to respond to the TRC’s Calls to Action number 28, which calls upon law schools to require all law students to take a course in Aboriginal people and the law.

This means that the next generation of lawyers will have a baseline understanding of Indigenous history, Indigenous legal traditions, Aboriginal law and hopefully have acquired the professional skills that relate to serving Indigenous communities and clients in a respectful manner.

Another area to keep an eye on is how the legal landscape will evolve when it comes to the application of and creating space for Indigenous law. When I use the term Indigenous law, I am speaking of laws that were created by sovereign First Nations which are based upon their own legal traditions, practices, customs and beliefs.

By contrast, Aboriginal law derives primarily from case law and legislation that is rooted in Canadian common law, as identified in the Constitution Act. Members of the legal community and Canadian society at large need to recognize Indigenous law as law.

Furthermore, Canadian courts, decision makers and jurisdictions will need to carefully consider how they make space for multiple legal orders to co-exist in a multijuridical legal landscape recognizing common law, civil law and Indigenous law.

How can Canada improve the relationship between Indigenous people and the justice system?

I think one way would be for Canada to appoint an Indigenous jurist on the Supreme Court of Canada – hopefully an Indigenous jurist that would have knowledge of Indigenous legal orders that pertain to their own community or Nation, while also having a grounding in Canadian law.

This would greatly assist to help maintain Indigenous people’s confidence in the Canadian legal system, especially since Canada’s highest court has never had an Indigenous jurist.

What would be your advice to an Indigenous youth reading this column who may want to become a lawyer one day?

I want Indigenous youth to know that they are needed and have a place within the legal profession. I want them to know that their voice is powerful, and their identity is a source of strength. I want Indigenous youth to know that they bring a unique perspective based on their lived experiences, way of life and upbringing that the legal profession must pay attention to and consider.

Can you speak to the importance of mentorship?

The first Indigenous lawyer that I ever met was Jodie-Lynn Waddilove. Jodie-Lynn is an Ojibwe and Lenape lawyer who was appointed to the Ontario Court of Justice in 2019. She gave a presentation at my high school when I was growing up on the reserve, and I remember feeling so inspired by her words and her presence. I maintained contact with Justice Waddilove over the years and she continues to inspire me today.

Justice Waddilove, like myself, grew up on a First Nations reserve, and seeing someone who came from a similar background to me was an important moment of role modelling for me because she planted the idea that maybe I can be a lawyer, too. One day, I hope to inspire others in the same way that she inspired and encouraged me.

How do you practice self-care?

When I was living in Ottawa and attending law school, my apartment was along the Ottawa river. I would frequently take study breaks to go for long walks along the Ottawa river to de-stress and de-compress in nature. After my final exams were completed, if I had the funds, I would book myself spa treatments. I always tried to prioritize taking proper care of myself and my spirit. This includes practicing self-care through connection with culture when I am able.

As a law student and as a lawyer, you go through weeks where work or school becomes busy and all consuming. As a result, I always try to make sure that I am getting enough rest, making home cooked meals and getting myself moving either through walking outside or attending fitness classes at Goodlife.

Can you recommend a writing piece that Canadians should read?

I would encourage Canadians to read the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls Calls for Justice, which are directed at governments, institutions, social-service providers, industries and all Canadians. Section 15.1 to 15.18 of the Calls for Justice calls for all Canadians to denounce and speak out against violence, racism, sexism and homophobia; decolonize by learning the true history of Canada; and become a strong ally.

About the series

Canada has a long history of dispossession, oppression and discrimination of Indigenous peoples. The future, however, is filled with hope. The Indigenous population is the fastest growing demographic in Canada; its youth are catalyzing change from coast to coast to coast. Indigenous knowledge and teachings are guiding innovative approaches to environmental protection and holistic wellness worldwide. Indigenous scholars are among those leading the way in exciting new research in science, business and beyond. There is no better or more urgent time to understand and celebrate the importance of Indigenous insight, culture and perspective.

Optimism is rare in media. And coverage of Indigenous peoples often fails to capture their brilliance, diversity and strength. In this regular interview series, we will engage Indigenous leaders in thoughtful conversation and showcase their stories, strategies, challenges and achievements.

Karl Moore is a professor at the Desautels Faculty of Management at McGill University in Montreal. He is also an associate fellow at Green Templeton College at Oxford University. He was the host of a long-running video series for The Globe and Mail in which he interviewed chief executive officers and business professors from the top universities in the world. His column, Rethinking Leadership, has been published at Forbes.com since 2011. He has established a global reputation for his research and writing on leadership, and has interviewed more than 1,000 leaders, including CEOs, prime ministers and generals.

Jennifer Robinson is a resident physician at McGill University Health Centre in Montreal. She has been a consultant on health care and health policy in British Columbia and for the Assembly of First Nations. She is Algonquin and a member of the Timiskaming First Nation.

