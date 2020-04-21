U.S. benchmark crude oil was worth less than nothing – at least on paper – pulled down partly by the intricacies of futures trading.
The May contract for West Texas Intermediate was one shaky pillar that gave way in the collapse on Monday. But focusing on that leaves out the most important parts – the reasons that explain why the energy sector is in such catastrophic shape and is expected to stay that way for what could be months to come.
It all bodes ill for Canada’s struggling oil and gas industry, which is being injected with $2.45-billion-plus of federal money to save corporations and their work forces from the worst economic effects of the COVID-19 crisis. The call for more aid is already growing, three days after the package was announced.
WTI crude for delivery in May settled below zero by US$37.63 a barrel. That suggests anyone with a contract to deliver oil that month would need to pay someone to take it off their hands. But it really means the May contract on the New York Mercantile Exchange, which is set expire after Tuesday’s session, is unsaleable because there is so much dislocation in the market for physical oil that it is almost impossible to move crude to available storage.
This is most unusual: The rollover from one month’s contract to the next tends to be a ho-hum occurrence. Contracts get traded by financial houses and speculators and actual delivery of the physical barrels is pushed on to the next buyer of the contracts, or the next after that.
Beyond all that, though, June WTI becomes the front month this week – the contract most commonly traded – and it also tumbled. It settled down US$4.60 at US$20.43 a barrel, showing the ugliness of the market in front of us despite the best efforts of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries, its allies and the G20 countries to build a floor under the price.
It was just a week ago that U.S. President Donald Trump hailed victory by striking a side deal with Mexico that allowed the OPEC+ group to announce an agreement for production cuts of 9.7 million barrels a day. Canada, the United States and others will also contribute to output reductions – but mostly by economic necessity, not by government decree.
It was the largest such deal ever, with reductions set to start at the start of May. The markets have shrugged ever since.
The main problem is the global slowdown that has reduced demand for oil by as much as 30 million barrels a day. That’s nearly a third of precrash consumption, with planes parked on tarmacs, cars and trucks in driveways and people around the world sheltering in place to avoid the virus.
Refineries just don’t need crude to make fuels, and that means physical oil prices in Canada and large parts of the U.S. remain mired in the single digits per barrel, well below any producer’s ability to operate profitably. As Royal Bank of Canada commodity strategist Michael Tran said on Monday: “The market is searching for a price point punishing enough to prevent additional refinery production of gasoline.”
On Monday, Husky Energy Inc. reported its U.S. Midwest refineries are running at just 60 per cent of their capacity owing to falling demand. It disclosed the drop as it reduced spending across its operations by hundreds of millions of dollars for a second time.
The collapse in fuel consumption puts Canadian and U.S. oil producers on a collision course with maximum storage capacity. That points to the necessity for producers of oil sands and shale oil to shut down millions of barrels a day of output. That is already well under way. Production cuts could peak at two million to three million barrels a day in the United States and 1.1 million to 1.7 million in Canada before the end of June, according to government and financial-sector estimates.
Negative oil prices may be the talk of global energy markets this week, but corporate red ink and its effects will be around long after the novelty wears off.
The question is how many companies can hold on while that happens and cash flow dries up, even with government support providing a life support for wages, environmental cleanup and credit guarantees.
