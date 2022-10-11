City workers walk past the Bank of England in London on March 29, 2016.Toby Melville/Reuters

Lucille Perreault is a researcher at the Sprott School of Business at Carleton University

After the September announcement of British Prime Minister Liz Truss’s mini-budget, the Bank of England was forced to purchase long-term government bonds owing to the sell-off of government debt – a result still threatening to spiral into catastrophe even as Ms. Truss walked back her plans.

Is this situation specific to Britain? Or could a government bond market sell-off and the resulting effects occur in Canada?

Canada, to be sure, has a more robust economy with stronger growth, less inflation and more room to manoeuvre in terms of debt. Canada has also not gone the way of Ms. Truss’s government by rolling out programs that disproportionately benefit higher-income households. The fact that Ms. Truss’s tax cuts and energy subsidies were not evaluated by the parliamentary budget office is something also unlikely to happen in Canada.

But while it appears that the Canadian economy is performing better than the British economy, we should not be complacent in thinking a government bond meltdown couldn’t happen here.

As the British bond meltdown illustrated, economies are fragile things.

The sudden investor sell-off of government debt resulted in a dramatic increase in bond yields, which are used as a benchmark for interest rates on loans such as mortgages. The sudden yield surges also exposed the risk in the pension and the government bond markets.

Pension funds have long-term liabilities on their books, as they must finance benefits for retirees. Because of a decade of low interest rates, pension funds invested in financial instruments called liability-driven investments (LDIs). These investments are aimed at minimizing the impact of interest rate changes, but often include a leverage component that may result in considerable losses if interest rates rise significantly.

With a sudden increase in yield rates and the resulting decline of bond prices, pension funds were required to back the LDIs with additional assets. Given that most of the pension fund assets include long-term government bonds and other illiquid assets, a further sell-off of government bonds would have been required to meet the funds’ margin requirements. Without the Bank of England intervention to keep a cap on yields, the sell-off would have resulted in pension fund failures.

In short, what Ms. Truss had probably thought was a simple plan to cut taxes and make people’s lives easier nearly caused the collapse of the whole economy.

While Ms. Truss indicated this was done to reduce the burden on households, at the heart of the matter is a mismatch between monetary and fiscal policy – politicians wanting to do what they think are popular things and be liked, instead of serving up the necessary but bitter pill.

Ms. Truss’s initiatives of tax cuts ran contrary to the Bank of England’s mission to implement anti-inflationary measures of rate hikes and quantitative tightening – selling off its portfolio of bonds. And in a world where runaway inflation is top of mind for everyone, investors sent a clear warning that taming inflation and sound fiscal policies are expected.

Investors in British government debt were rightly concerned that Ms. Truss’s mini-budget would result in increased inflationary pressures and threaten the sustainability of the British economy.

Over here, the situation is not quite as extreme, but that doesn’t mean it couldn’t be. In September, the Trudeau government announced a $4.5-billion inflation-relief package. Over all, these measures add $3.1-billion in new spending to the economy – an economy that the Bank of Canada has been trying to cool.

Mr. Trudeau’s measures were primarily aimed at lower-income households, unlike the Truss mini-budget. While to many that is certainly more preferable – that is exactly where the money should be going, they say – that also comes with its own issues.

In general, lower-income household budgets are primarily consumed by housing, energy and food costs. Any additional funds flowing to these households results in further consumption of goods and services in the economy. In effect, although these initiatives will lessen the burden on lower-income households, they will add to existing inflationary pressures and the fiscal deficit.

The Bank of England is now purchasing long-term bonds to quell the market reaction, and the British government will need to issue higher-yield bonds to finance the tax cuts. In Canada, although the Bank of Canada has started its quantitative tightening by not replacing the bonds as they mature, any large spending initiatives may necessitate the Canadian government to issue more bonds to fund their projects.

Ottawa will need to consider the market reaction to any large spending programs that require significant borrowing. Significant policy decisions that may shake investor’s faith in the Canadian economy’s sustainability and may have similar consequences as the British bond debacle.

