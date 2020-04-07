The world’s oil producers are set to browbeat each other this week into dialling back the output that has flooded markets at the worst possible time.
Most of the attention is on the Saudi Arabia-Russia-United States triumvirate that makes up more than 35 per cent of the world’s production. After Russia spurned Saudi Arabia’s call to reduce its production, both countries opened the taps over the past month just as global economies ground to a near halt because of the COVID-19 contagion. As a result, crude has tumbled to 18-year lows.
The U.S. and its oil industry have sustained collateral damage in this battle for market share, and are being pushed to contribute to cuts as part of any pact. Ditto Canada, whose petroleum industry is pumping out more red ink than black oil, with thousands of jobs at risk.
In this case, Canada – and specifically Alberta – can argue that it is already doing its part to curb the supply by both government decree and economic pressure. Alberta has mandated constraints since early 2019 to deal with a shortage of available pipeline capacity, and since the coronavirus crisis began companies have cut hundreds of thousands of barrels of daily output.
Alberta Premier Jason Kenney correctly makes this point. He has not ruled out more cuts, but asserts that Canada’s ability to influence global markets is limited because of the transport constraints that keep a lid on exports. Canada’s oil industry did not start this whole global oversupply mess that is now wreaking widespread economic damage, Mr. Kenney notes.
The question is, do Saudi Arabia and Russia care to see his logic?
They have demanded other producers bite the bullet on output before they agree to anything. The main target, though, is the U.S., whose shale oil revolution in recent years rocketed it to the top spot among global producers, aided by a tidal wave of financing from Wall Street.
Two key meetings are planned for the end of the week. The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), along with its OPEC+ allies, including Russia, Mexico and others, are slated to talk Thursday. The Group of 20 developed countries, which includes Saudi Arabia, will meet Friday. These fractious gangs are tasked with stabilizing global energy markets in the face of the economic slowdown caused by the COVID-19 contagion.
U.S. policy heading into the talks is still unclear. Last week, President Donald Trump suggested that Saudi Arabia and Russia were close to a deal to take 10 million to 15 million barrels a day off the market, though neither has confirmed that. Even at the high end it is well short of loss of demand that has come as aircraft sit on runways and cars and trucks are parked around the world.
Meanwhile, there is an internal struggle in the Lower 48 states about whether to impose production cuts as part of an agreement.
Shale producers Pioneer Natural Resources Co. and Parsley Energy Inc. have led a charge to persuade the Texas Railroad Commission, the state’s energy regulator, to mandate a cut of at least 20 per cent. The American Petroleum Institute, which represents the major oil producers, opposes that, saying the market should dictate production levels, not government.
The U.S. Energy Information Administration has said it expects U.S. output to drop this year for the first time since 2016, as American producers shut off production and slash capital spending on their own.
This all leaves the U.S. very much a wild card and the energy market to sway with speculation.
As The Globe and Mail has reported, Canadian Natural Resources Minister Seamus O’Regan will hold a conference call with his U.S. and Mexican counterparts on Thursday to come up with a game plan for the G20 talks. On that same day, Alberta Energy Minister Sonya Savage will take part in the OPEC+ discussions. Mr. Kenney has said Ms. Savage will make the point that Saudi Arabia’s and Russia’s surge in output has been “grossly irresponsible, has created chaos in energy markets and jeopardizes millions of jobs."
This will not be the polite contribution that OPEC’s leaders will be looking for from a Canadian. The numbers speak for themselves though.
RBC Dominion Securities has forecast that 1.1 million to 1.7 million barrels a day of Canadian production could be shut off in the next few weeks as storage tanks at home and in the U.S. Midwest fill up. This would represent as much as 11 per cent of the 15-million-barrel-a-day cut currently being considered by world producers, more than double Canada’s current percentage of world production.
It may not be by choice, but the country is more than pulling its weight. Hopefully the Saudis and Russians will see it that way.
