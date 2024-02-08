Open this photo in gallery: CBSA Superintendent Jean-Francois Rainville removes a mattress that was used to hide a stolen Toyota Sequoia in a container in Montreal, on July 17, 2014.Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press

Brian Kingston is president and chief executive officer of the Canadian Vehicle Manufacturers’ Association.

The recent recovery of 109 stolen vehicles by Ontario’s Provincial Carjacking Joint Task Force underscores the severity of Canada’s vehicle theft problem. Organized crime groups are operating with wanton disregard for the law in pursuit of high profits abroad.

In an effort to address the problem, the federal government held a national summit on combatting vehicle theft on Thursday. Success requires a serious plan to target organized crime groups and stem the flow of stolen vehicles to foreign markets. Acting on practical proposals from federal Conservative Party Leader Pierre Poilievre, which include increased funding for technology and staffing to monitor activity at ports, would be a good start.

Vehicle theft rates in Canada have historically tracked close to those in the United States, where the same vehicles can be found on the roads. This changed dramatically during the pandemic with Canadian vehicle theft rates surging 27 per cent between 2021 and 2022 compared with an 11-per-cent increase in the United States.

The growth in theft in Canada occurred despite stronger theft deterrent regulatory requirements for Canadian vehicles. Vehicles sold in the Canadian market have an integrated engine immobilizer feature, which has been mandatory since 2007. This prevents a vehicle’s engine from starting if an unauthorized ignition key fob is used.

What explains the divergence in theft rates between Canada and the United States if we have more secure vehicle security systems by default? Why has Canada become a preferred source country for stolen vehicles?

The answer is worrisome.

Sophisticated transnational organized crime groups have targeted Canada where the risk of prosecution is low, and the financial reward is high. The profits generated from this activity are funding terrorism, human trafficking, and the purchase of drugs and guns.

There is no single policy that will eliminate vehicle theft. But the following actions can be taken now to ensure Canada is no longer viewed as an easy target.

First, the criminal code needs to be strengthened so there are real consequences for vehicle thieves. Car theft is considered a property crime with punishments on par with stealing a bicycle. According to Detective Mark Haywood, head of Peel Police’s commercial auto crime bureau, a six-month sentence for someone convicted of stealing 15 vehicles is considered a victory for law enforcement. Compare this to the United States, where grand theft auto is a felony with sentences ranging up to 15 years. The potential profits generated through auto theft in Canada grossly outweigh risk of capture, prosecution, and sentencing for organized criminals.

Second, Canada’s law enforcement agencies have expressed the need for more funding dedicated to tackling theft. The recent announcement by the federal government and Ontario to commit $121-million to help prevent gun and gang violence, including auto theft, is a good start that should be replicated across Canada. A dedicated auto theft reporting mechanism for the public could also facilitate co-ordinated and expedited enforcement action.

Third, the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) is in desperate need of more resources. Given the volume of cargo moving through Canada’s ports, CBSA officials are unable to conduct a physical examination of more than a small percentage of containers. Investments into container imaging machines and remote VIN verification technologies would help stem the flow of stolen vehicle exports.

Finally, policy co-ordination among governments is required to ensure vehicle systems remain secure from thieves. Proponents of “right to repair” are actively lobbying government for auto manufacturers to provide full access to the data stored and transmitted by vehicles beyond what is needed for repair. This works directly against the efforts of auto manufacturers to keep vehicle systems secure.

We can end the scourge of vehicle theft. But doing so requires getting tough on organized crime.