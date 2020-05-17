An odourless, colourless gas holds the promise of job creation in Western Canada, a region battered by the oil price collapse and recession caused by the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Helium is in high demand and prices are rising. Doctors in countries including Canada, the United States, Russia and Iran are using helium in respiratory treatments for COVID-19. It’s also used in medical imaging and has numerous industrial uses such as aerospace, fibre optic cables, smartphones and computer hard drives.
There was a global helium shortage before the pandemic, but it risks becoming worse because of the energy sector’s woes. Helium is often a byproduct of oil and gas production, which is in decline.
Developing the industry should be a priority for the federal government’s economic recovery plan. Canada has the fifth-largest helium resources in the world with large, untapped underground reserves in Saskatchewan and Alberta, but is responsible for less than 1 per cent of global production, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
Western provinces are laying the groundwork for commercial production, but federal support is also needed to make the economics of extraction work.
The timing is ideal. The U.S. government is getting out of the helium business, which is creating new opportunities for the private sector. The U.S., which has a strategic helium reserve near Amarillo, Tex., is selling off its stockpiles and plans to fully privatize those assets by Sept. 30, 2021.
Other countries with significant helium deposits, namely Qatar, Algeria, China and Russia, are hardly touchstones of geopolitical stability and market transparency. Remember the 2017 economic embargo of Qatar? The global helium market became collateral damage in that conflict because Qatar produces 31 per cent of the world’s supply.
With helium increasingly considered a critical commodity, investors are taking a hard look at Canada. On May 13, Alberta introduced a helium royalty rate of 4.25 per cent in response to “soaring” investor interest. The new rate provides certainty for industry players about provincial fees.
The provincial government also teased that “several companies” have expressed interest in investing in Alberta’s helium potential, adding the lack of a royalty rate had been a disincentive. Investors were waiting for clarity about the price the province planned to charge developers.
“Removing this barrier unlocks the potential to develop helium deposits in southeastern Alberta and sets us up to take advantage of the close proximity to the United States, the world’s largest helium consumer,” Minister of Energy Sonya Savage said. "Economic diversification is an essential part of the province’s recovery efforts and sets a course toward future prosperity.”
Commercial helium production already occurs in neighbouring Saskatchewan, which also offers a 4.25 per cent royalty rate. Last November, the Saskatchewan government also pledged to “support the development of the helium industry” as part of the province’s growth plan for the next decade.
The Prairie province is also providing inducements for companies to build or expand helium processing and liquefaction facilities through its new Oil and Gas Processing Investment Incentive. The government’s 2020-21 spending plan, meanwhile, includes provincial sales tax exemptions for downhole oil and gas drilling services that will be expanded to include drilling for helium.
The Saskatchewan Geological Survey, meanwhile, is analyzing 88,000 oil and gas wells across the southern half of the province to determine how many have a helium occurrence greater than 1 per cent, which is “a good indicator for a potentially viable well,” said Bronwyn Eyre, Minister of Energy and Resources.
Ottawa has taken an initial step to support the industry’s development. In January, it announced the Canada–U.S. Joint Action Plan on Critical Minerals Collaboration to secure supply chains, including for helium.
Still, further federal support is needed. Specifically, Ottawa ought to fund the collection of geological data and mapping of helium deposits, and provide its own incentives for companies interested in building new liquefaction facilities.
“The building of a liquefaction facility is key to having the ability to scale helium production and provide helium export capacity," Ms. Eyre said. "Without such a facility, the production economics and marketing limitation of helium in Western Canada will continue to face obstacles.”
At present, there are limited helium production facilities but the potential for more. One plant in Swift Current, Sask., is operated by Squamish, B.C.-based Quantum Helium Management Corp. A second plant in Mankota, Sask., is owned by Weil Group, which is headquartered in Richmond, Va. The U.S. company has previously signalled its intention to build a liquefaction facility in Medicine Hat.
Meanwhile, North American Helium Inc., a Calgary-based private company, is also mulling investment in a processing facility over the next decade, according to its website.
If the industry is nurtured properly, perhaps there’ll also be a longer-term opportunity for TMX Group Ltd. to launch the world’s first helium futures market. Smaller helium companies already trade on the TSX Venture Exchange.
In typical Canadian fashion, we’ve been mulling commercial helium production since 1916. “Since that time further developments have taken place in the oil and gas fields of Canada and it seemed desirable to bring up to date our knowledge of the possible supplies of helium available, particularly as Canada is the only part of the British Empire where helium has been found,” states a 1926 report by Canada’s Department of Mines.
Enough navel-gazing. Let’s not squander a timely opportunity for new investment and jobs. The world needs a made-in-Canada solution for the helium shortage.
