Canadian CEOs more optimistic than their global peers

Elio Luongo is the CEO and senior partner of KPMG in Canada.

It’s an interesting time to lead a Canadian company. Technology is rapidly changing consumer expectations and habits, startups are redefining the rules of business, long-standing trade relations are beginning to fray and public trust is at an all-time low.

But, at the same time, corporate valuations are up, many companies are sitting on stockpiles of cash, the cost of capital continues to be low, consumers remain resilient and inflation is still a non-issue.

Story continues below advertisement

There are enough conflicting forces at play here to make any CEO question what the future holds. So we dove into these issues in our latest Global CEO Outlook Survey. We spoke with some 1,300 CEOs from many of the leading companies across the globe, including Canada, to get their frank views on the current business environment, the biggest risks and opportunities facing their businesses and the strategies they’re using to address them.

What we heard was that Canadian CEOs are more confident about the business environment and their ability to continue to grow their companies than their global peers. Ninety four per cent of Canadian CEOs expect the domestic economy will continue to grow over the next three years. That’s a full 20 percentage points higher than the global CEO average. And Canadian confidence is also higher when looking at their own company’s growth prospects.

This confidence stems from the belief they can harness new technology to ward off competitors and drive growth. In fact, Canadian CEOs see technological disruption as more of an opportunity than a threat. And rather than waiting to be disrupted by competitors, they believe they are the ones disrupting their sectors.

To do this, Canadian leaders are actively embracing artificial intelligence and robotics into their businesses. While saving money is one of the drivers, so is building a better product and a better client experience. These are areas of growing strength in our economy and Canada is being recognized as a tech hub with centres of expertise emerging across the country.

Canada has also bucked the trend of many countries by keeping its borders open to people and trade.

This means Canadian companies benefit from a growing participation in global trade agreements. We have also been able to attract some top-end talent to the country – a factor that has helped grow our tech sector. Additionally, Canada’s strong economic fundamentals have made the country an attractive place for foreign capital.

In fact, the next few years are likely to be extremely busy on the mergers and acquisitions front, with foreign and Canadian players actively looking for deals. More than 80 per cent of Canadian CEOs say they expect to make an acquisition in the next three years, with many anticipating it will be significant.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

And many of these acquisitions may be transformative as companies look to reshape their business models, diversify their operations and speed up the adoption of new technologies.

It is clear that Canadian CEOs will be busy over the next few years – implementing technologies, integrating new acquisitions and delivering organic growth at home. The question is, how do you successfully move forward on all fronts?

The KPMG survey found that while most CEOs believe they can lead their organizations through a radical transformation of their operations models, the challenge is that you don’t know what you don’t know. Leaders need to continue to seek insights into their business, markets and capabilities while considering all the different scenarios that may arise, such as:

Broadening their risk visibility. An exclusive focus on operational risk is no longer sufficient. It’s imperative that every CEO today takes whatever time is necessary to assess and plan for technological disruption, constant change in the geopolitical environment, and the rapidly evolving models for human-capital sourcing, both at home and abroad.

Keeping operations firmly in sight. Improving core operations and delighting existing customers is still as important as ever. And while operational risks are more common than CEOs want to believe, they can yield significant returns if managed properly. Indeed, these days, operational effectiveness is tied directly to customer experience – and a positive customer experience should always be paramount.

Putting people first. Changing business models, entering new markets and adopting new technologies inevitably requires significant changes in work-force capabilities – including the ways your future work force will engage with your business. Get ahead of these changes with proactive, comprehensive and, above all, flexible updates to your work-force strategies.

Being smart and bold. Risk management and governance frameworks have to be sufficiently robust and practical if they are going to successfully manage key risks. Just make sure they’re also flexible enough that they don’t create barriers to growth, innovation and partnership.

Truly embracing change. The more CEOs understand and participate in the change going on around them, the more comfortable they will be with managing the risks. Canadian CEOs should therefore continue to explore the risk environment while also pushing their organizations to transform and grow.

It is great to see Canadian CEOs have big plans for growth – but they must identify, manage and contain the risks associated with these plans to ensure it’s sustainable – and to ensure this year’s confidence carries over into the years to come.