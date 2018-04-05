Canadian voters should be concerned about government deficit spending

Craig Alexander is senior vice-president and chief economist of The Conference Board of Canada.

As budget season draws to a close, plans by the federal government and some provinces to run deficits are cause for concern. Economic conditions provide little justification for continued fiscal shortfalls, yet governments are undeterred. Part of the explanation for this is that Canadians have given politicians the social license to pursue deficit spending.

This is a dramatic change from the recent past. In the wake of the federal government debt crisis in the mid-1990s, there was a strong national consensus that running balanced budgets defined fiscal prudence. This consensus has been lost. To regain it, a lesson can be taken from history.

In the mid-1990s, financial markets became worried about government debt and the Wall Street Journal ran an embarrassing story about the Canadian dollar becoming the peso of the north. As awareness of the issue grew, public opinion shifted dramatically. Polls showed that the deficit became the greatest concern to Canadians, even surpassing health care – the perennial top-ranked issue. In reaction to public opinion, the federal government embraced deficit fighting and became a strong champion of balanced books as the cornerstone of prudent fiscal policy. The public consensus led provinces to also commit to balanced finances, and some governments enacted balanced budget legislation. In other words, public opinion was a critical element for fiscal prudence.

But public sentiment has shifted. In the 2015 federal election, the electorate voted in favour of a platform that included deficits. The federal deficit has increased and is projected to persist until 2050. The implication is that a federal deficit is now structural in nature, as future economic growth is not considered sufficient to generate the tax revenues needed to eliminate the fiscal imbalance. Meanwhile, some provinces are also in deficit territory. Following a difficult struggle to balance its books, which finally happened this past year ending in March, Ontario is now planning for deficits for six more years.

Here are six reasons why Canadians should be concerned.

First, the economy is running at full tilt. More than 85 per cent of businesses are running at, or close to, full capacity, and the unemployment rate is at its lowest level since the mid-70s. In this environment, Canada does not need fiscal stimulus.

Second, governments should be keeping their powder dry. Economic cycles are a given, and recessions are an integral part of them. Canada is almost a decade past the last downturn. When the next recession hits, there will be need for fiscal stimulus – requiring even more government borrowing.

A common refrain is that the deficits don’t matter so long as the stock of government debt as a share of the economy is modest and on a stable or declining path. Indeed, the federal government has often talked in a way that suggests the low and stable debt-to-GDP ratio is some form of fiscal anchor. Well, as an avid sailor, I would argue that this anchor will not hold if a storm blows. When the next recession happens, the debt-to-GDP ratio will jump as the economy contracts, tax revenues decline and the government comes under pressure to spend in order to support workers and the economy.

Third, deficits limit business investment and productivity growth. When governments run deficits, businesses become more cautious on investment because they expect that governments will ultimately need to raise taxes to balance the books.

Fourth, Canada faces a looming fiscal challenge from demographics. As baby boomers age, they will leave the labour force and greatly increase demand for health care. The provinces do not have adequate fiscal capacity to meet rising health care needs. The federal government can take the pressure off through fiscal transfers, but the federal and provincial governments should be managing their finances today to meet the demographic fiscal demands of the future.

Fifth, deficits impose a burden, particularly to future generations. Deficits add to government debt, which must be financed. The implication is that a bigger share of future revenues needs to go to paying interest on the debt. Every dollar of interest is a dollar that is not going into other key priorities, such as health care or education. Yes, interest rates are low today, which makes debt cheap, but even with low interest rates, the burden of interest climbs as debt piles up, meaning rates are likely to rise in the future.

Sixth, we are on a slippery slope to ever-increasing deficit spending. A government committed to balancing the books makes it easier for ministers to say no to funding for new initiatives. It is much harder to say no to new requests when the government is planning for deficit spending.

Canada is not on the brink of fiscal crisis. However, history has clearly demonstrated that governments should be striving to be fiscally prudent. Economists and policy wonks can argue for balancing the books, but Canadian voters also need to reflect on and be convinced that it is the right thing to do.