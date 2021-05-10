Open this photo in gallery Pat Moore, with the Chester County, Pa., Health Department, fills a syringe with Moderna COVID-19 vaccine before administering it to emergency medical workers and health care personnel at the Chester County Government Services Center in West Chester, Pa. Matt Slocum/The Associated Press

Last week, U.S. President Joe Biden announced his administration’s support for an important COVID-related IP waiver proposal before the World Trade Organization. This proposal would allow countries to temporarily use intellectual property rights from COVID-19 vaccine developers – overriding the WTO’s Agreement on Trade-Related Aspects of Intellectual Property Rights, or TRIPS. Vaccine supply involves a complex web of IP rights, from patents and trade secrets to complex contracting and know-how. Together these rights are all critical to vaccine development, with trade secrets being particularly challenging because once revealed they cannot be made secret again.

Canada has not declared its position. If we support the IP waivers, we risk angering the leading vaccine suppliers while waiting for critical vaccine delivery. If we advocate for Big Pharma’s IP monopolies, we look like confused hypocrites. Canada has a growing IP deficit and already pays high prices for drugs. Advocating for IP monopolies would have Canada paying more.

However, IP rights remain a critical weapon in which these rights can establish control positions that may be gated open or closed. And we cannot ignore the private capital risk and the reality of aligning incentives for the pursuit of risky innovation.

There are around 900 unique initiatives to develop drugs, antivirals and vaccines for COVID-19. From the roughly 200 COVID-vaccine development programs, only 10 are available today. The patents that these companies hold have been critically important in attracting high-risk capital. Billions of dollars were spent to date on vaccine projects that never made it to the market. Consequently, biotech remains a notoriously difficult and expensive business that requires risk-oriented investors.

Pfizer’s vaccine alone involves roughly 280 components, 86 suppliers and 19 countries. Logistical challenges in storage and distribution are also present, but a key bottleneck in mRNA vaccine manufacture is the very serious global shortage in at least 100 components and ingredients needed. A TRIPS waiver will do nothing to solve these very complex issues.

Closer to home in Canada, the waiving of IP rights may adversely affect our biotech industry and their investors. Several companies in Vancouver have partnered with Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna and Eli Lilly to create critical components for vaccines and therapies. At the core of Pfizer’s vaccine is the mRNA technology of German company BioNTech and Canadian biotech Acuitas Therapeutics. IP rights enable these companies to establish control positions in the market.

Regardless of where you stand on this issue of IP waivers, the COVID-19 vaccine scramble has shown that Canada needs to be more strategic in these innovation wars. The current IP drive for stronger and longer rights for pre-existing IP owners such as pharma is our reality because we agreed to those trade rules in both the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement and the Canada-European Union Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement. We need to build capacity and institutions that enable Canada to fight for our economic and security interests in a world reshaped by the economics of IP and data.

If we have learned anything over the debate on the TRIPS waiver, it is that IP rights matter to our country’s sovereignty with respect to health policy. The Chinese and the South Koreans already have a sovereignty-based approach to IP. WIPO’s Technology Trends 2019 report on artificial intelligence illustrates that China and South Korea have an approach that leads to the accumulation of IP assets in key national interest areas such as AI. The Chinese Academy of Sciences and South Korea’s Electronics and Telecommunications Research Institute are public research organizations that are leading patent rights holders for these respective countries.

From the perspective of a member of Ontario’s Expert Panel on Intellectual Property, we have an educational imperative to teach IP strategies not just to budding entrepreneurs but also to senior management inside innovation intermediaries. The federal government recently announced a budget that includes $90-million for the National IP Strategy, and to create ElevateIP, a program to help accelerators and incubators provide startups with access to expert IP services, as well as $75-million for the National Research Council’s Industrial Research Assistance Program to provide high-growth client firms with access to expert IP services.

But how will these funds translate into capacity building and IP assets held for the benefit of Canadians? Ottawa’s recently established Patent Collective Pilot Program for clean technology is an initiative that should be expanded across key sectors, including biotech.

In the realm of global health, Canada’s experience with insulin – our signature health invention – has been instructive. The inventors made the discovery freely available to anyone to use. But insulin delivery today continues to be costly and covered by a thicket of patents owned by large foreign pharmaceutical companies.

As every savvy entrepreneur knows, if you don’t patent the time machine, whoever patents its door will monopolize that time machine. Canadians can invent time machines, but we need to control either the time machine or the door. Global health outcomes are in the hands of IP owners, and by learning how to play the IP ownership game, Canada can be safer and stronger economically but can also have a bigger voice on the global stage.

Natalie Raffoul, IP lawyer, patent agent, managing partner of Brion Raffoul LLP

