John Ruffolo is founder and managing partner of Maverix Private Equity and vice-chair of the Council of Canadian Innovators.

I am not an economist nor profess to be one. I know less than most central bankers have forgotten in their lifetime. But why do central banks, particularly in the U.S. and Canada, still set a 2-per-cent inflation target?

For example, the Bank of Canada states that it aims to keep inflation at the 2-per-cent midpoint of an inflation-control target range of 1 to 3 per cent. The U.S. Federal Reserve continues to reaffirm a clear target of 2 per cent over the long term. But what does this really mean and what are the implications for the economy if these targets are truly hard targets?

Interestingly, central bankers did not always have a 2-per-cent inflation target, or any specific target, for that matter. This idea came about only in the 1990s, essentially with New Zealand arbitrarily choosing 2 per cent and other governments following with little questioning.

Then the target stuck largely because there was no reason to change it. According to the Bank of Canada: “Because the 2-per-cent target was successful in delivering good overall economic performance, and because some questions remained about the net additional benefits from lowering it, the target was kept at 2 per cent through the 2001, 2006 and 2011 renewals of the inflation target agreement.”

The central bank also said, though: “The bank has over the years examined carefully the case for both a lower and a higher inflation target.”

Perhaps the bank should do such an examination again.

The problem with a hard 2-per-cent inflation target is that it could cause central bankers to stick stubbornly to an arbitrary number, to continue to increase interest rates until they hit their target, regardless of the specific state of the economy and its underlying factors. Using such a blunt instrument could lead to disastrous consequences.

That is especially so now, in this unprecedented age of rolling crises and heavily indebted governments and households.

In Britain, the Resolution Foundation think tank has called for an inflation target range of between 2 and 3 per cent. Laurence Ball, an economist at Johns Hopkins in the U.S., has gone even further.

Prof. Ball recently recounted to the New York Times how Paul Volcker, the federal reserve chair known for taming sky-high inflation, had in fact left behind an inflation rate of 4 per cent. “If 4 per cent was good enough for Volcker,” Prof. Ball said, “it should be good enough for us.”

I am not saying we must stick to one number or another, and I’m not asking for perpetually low interest rates.

I am aware that interest rates need to be set at a level that permits central banks to raise or lower them from time to time, especially to adjust for short-term market corrections. That means interest rates cannot be too low, or else central banks have no room to lower them further if they need to.

The pain of higher interest rates can also be argued to be the entire point of them. A journalist with the Financial Times has proclaimed that “complaining that central bankers are squeezing borrowers is a bit like grumbling that weight-loss drugs are making your face look gaunt.”

As well, I have written extensively on how destructive zero or negative interest policies have been on inflating asset prices and the resultant downstream effect it would have (the cost of housing especially to younger people is a good example of the unintended consequences).

Conversely, however, there are countless examples of the destructive impact of too-high inflation and its corrosive impact to the purchasing power of individuals or the ability of businesses to invest in innovation or productivity.

What happens if central bankers go too far in trying to tackle inflation and in the process, they crush the economy? Will it then create a cascading series of unintended consequences, such as job losses or the stifling of investments in innovation or productivity?

Of course, we cannot allow inflation to get out of control, especially when we are currently struggling with wage increases. But I would call upon the central bankers to be more flexible in both setting and communicating their targets for inflation so that our businesses and governments can focus on growing our economy (without massive spending) so that Canada has a bright future for our children and grandchildren.

As Bank of England deputy governor Ben Broadbent stated, “one cannot permanently enrich a country simply by doling out more banknotes. If you want real effects, you have to change real things.”