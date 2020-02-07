Andrea Mandel-Campbell, SVP, and Capital Markets Lead at NATIONAL Public Relations & Eric Foster, Partner and Head of the Cannabis Practice at Dentons Canada LLP
As if the cannabis industry isn’t challenged enough, this month marks the deadline for investors to sign up for a flurry of class-action lawsuits against no less than four Canadian-listed cannabis companies, citing a slew of allegations from false claims to misleading public statements.
It wasn’t supposed to be this way.
Fifteen months into legalization, investors were expecting to be reaping the benefits of a budding new industry, with ubiquitous pot shops supplanting the illicit market, and a global market estimated to be worth as much as $150-billion by the mid-2020s.
Instead, many cannabis companies are bleeding money and the North American Cannabis Index is down more than 50 per cent from its peak in March, 2019. And at least 20 cannabis-related companies are in the crosshairs of class-action litigation, largely coming out of the United States, due to their dual U.S. listings and over-the-counter trading, which has exposed them to more aggressive American-style legal action.
The tsunami of litigation now facing the industry is not wholly of its own making. Companies operating in Canada could not have predicted the excruciatingly slow rollout of retail stores in Ontario – the single most important market in the country – which blew out growth projections. Nor can they control opportunistic short sellers or the volatility of a highly speculative sector in which valuations can get quickly inflated by retail investors looking for fast, outsized returns.
But there is no question that some companies may have helped put a class-action bull’s-eye squarely on their kush.
There are examples of selective disclosure and aggressive financial forecasts, all rooted in a highly promotional modus operandi. From the get-go, some companies engaged telemarketers to promote their stock to retail investors, opening the door to unreasonable shareholder expectations.
CEOs would speculate about potential material transactions on live chats via social media without broader market disclosure. And journalists covering the sector regularly complain about the multiple press releases that companies issue on a daily basis, announcing the possibility of a potential partnership or agreement that may, or may not, ever happen.
That proclivity of some companies to issue press releases for every good-news story is arguably one of the biggest mistakes cannabis companies have been making. They are quick to announce that a small batch of product is being shipped overseas or that a letter of intent has been signed for a supply agreement. However, there is markedly less enthusiasm to follow up with the bad news, when the exported product is returned or the supply agreement never materializes.
The consequences of all of this promotional activity and inconsistent disclosure can be costly. A class-action lawsuit could mean years of litigation, not to mention the potential reputational impact. It can scare off already cannabis-leery institutional investors, and be a drag on the share price, which can in turn, affect a company’s debt covenants and access to future capital.
Which is why it’s crucial that cannabis companies ditch their alternative lifestyle and get with mainstream governance and disclosure best practices. It doesn’t sound particularly cool, but clearly articulated internal protocols for communicating with the market is table stakes (if you don’t want to be sued).
This includes having a clear internal approval process for all public disclosures, which would also cover times when board approval is required. That process would ensure, to the degree possible, consistent and balanced disclosure of all material information, both good and bad. All forward-looking statements should also be accompanied with robust and cautionary disclaimers.
The good news is that the cannabis industry is rapidly becoming more sophisticated, and companies are starting to help themselves by recruiting experienced board members and senior management from other sectors where these best practices are already embedded. External advisers, both legal and in investor relations, can also provide that expertise for smaller companies who don’t have the experience or the internal bandwidth to institute these processes on their own.
There’s no guarantee that an emerging company in a dynamic and developing sector such as cannabis isn’t going to be slapped with a class-action lawsuit. Nevertheless, there are proactive measures from a governance and disclosure perspective that can make companies less obvious targets, and better able to defend spurious claims. It requires some investment, but the alternative can be quite a downer.