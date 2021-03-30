 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Business Commentary

Register
AdChoices
Opinion

Climate goals are dependent on hydro collaboration

Contributed to The Globe and Mail
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

A worker walks past rows of power lines with his weed whacker in Mississauga, Ont., Aug. 19, 2019.

Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press

Patrick Bateman is the interim president of WaterPower Canada, a national not-for-profit trade association.

On April 22 and 23, the United States will formally return to the helm of the global climate-change conversation when U.S. President Joe Biden hosts a world Leaders Summit on Climate. Invitees include the heads of state from the 17 countries responsible for 80 per cent of global greenhouse gas emissions and of global gross domestic product.

Mr. Biden and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau are expected to use the occasion to announce new, more ambitious national emissions-reduction targets that both federal governments would work to achieve by 2030. The regulations and the investments that will inevitably follow will put the long-time allies and trading partners on an accelerated pathway to a cleaner energy future.

Story continues below advertisement

For a hint of what this future could entail, we can look to the renewed bilateral partnership that both leaders affirmed after their recent meeting. The document included commitments to increase clean-electricity production; Mr. Biden set a target of 100-per-cent clean power by 2035, while Mr. Trudeau pledged to reach 90 per cent by 2030.

Both leaders also agreed to encourage new infrastructure that would help further integrate our electric grids and facilitate even more electricity trade across the border. On this front, we have a strong foundation already in place. Transmission lines already connect every Canadian province with at least one U.S. state.

By strengthening and expanding connections, neighbouring regions can typically gain multiple advantages, including improved resilience and reliability during periods of high demand or extreme-weather events, and greater affordability. Specifically, Canada’s electric grid offers several advantages to the U.S. because 60 per cent of our annual electricity production is from hydropower.

Let’s start with the bottom line. Importing Canadian electricity offers a clear economic benefit to our southern neighbour. For example, the United States International Trade Commission recently concluded that owing to Canadian hydropower, Massachusetts can meet its new long-term renewable and clean-energy commitments with relatively modest increases in retail electricity rates. Canadian electricity imports can, the commission said, “help stabilize electricity prices, reduce costs to consumers, and make variable renewable energy (such as wind and solar) more profitable.”

Canada’s hydropower-generation capacity also offers the U.S. two things it will need as it works to decarbonize its grids: flexibility and rock-solid dependability.

First, consumer electricity demand constantly fluctuates. Similarly, the output from renewable energy resources such as wind and solar varies according to weather conditions. By adjusting the quantity of water flowing into hydropower turbines, producers can rapidly ramp up or down as needed to flexibly balance supply with demand.

Then there’s dependability. The vast quantities of water stored in Canada’s reservoirs – or flowing in waterways – represents this country’s largest source of energy storage. Generators currently store water to meet peak demand; some reservoirs can even store water from one year to the next. With improved cross-border links, Americans can access this enormous liquid battery in moments and in a crisis.

Story continues below advertisement

It’s the same deal on our side of the border. Historically, the proximity of Canada’s electricity generation to American population centres has meant that our grids are better integrated north-south than east-west.

Now, the phaseout of coal-fired electricity has created the impetus for greater regional collaboration within Canada. For example, the “Atlantic Loop,” an energy project that would supply electricity from Quebec and Newfoundland and Labrador, to New Brunswick and Nova Scotia, demonstrates how regional collaboration provides efficient ways to achieve our climate goals. That potential to collaborate is present throughout the country.

As utilities and industries across Canada and the U.S. grapple with future climate-driven risks while simultaneously reorienting for a cleaner-energy future, flexible and dependable hydropower – facilitated by improved cross-border transmission infrastructure – will serve as the backbone for our continental clean-energy ambitions for decades to come.

In all reality, the likelihood of Canada and the U.S. reaching our clean-electricity targets is dependent upon strengthened transmission capacity between the regions with abundant hydropower capacity, and those without.

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies