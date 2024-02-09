Gus Carlson is a U.S.-based columnist for The Globe and Mail.

When the number was first publicized last summer, most people thought it was a typo – or a joke. When they did the math, however, it turned out to be true.

Under a new five-year contract, full-time unionized delivery truck drivers for United Parcel Service (UPS) in the United States will make US$170,000 in pay and benefits, on average.

The obvious question at the time was this: How could the company, with about 300,000 unionized drivers and already struggling to clear financial speed bumps, afford to pay such eye-popping compensation packages under a new pact with the Teamsters?

As it turns out, it couldn’t. After a disappointing 2023 that saw year-over-year declines in shipping volumes, revenue and operating profit, the Atlanta-based company said last month it would lay off 12,000 people worldwide. The move is part of a sweeping restructuring plan to save nearly US$1-billion and remain competitive in an increasingly choppy market.

UPS chief executive Carol Tome said a major contributing factor to the “difficult and disappointing” year was increased labour costs, as well as the disruption linked to labour negotiations that sent business to competitors such as FedEx. Weakness in the U.S. economy exacerbated the problem.

Ironically, not one of the 12,000 workers facing the UPS axe are among the 300,000 union members employed by the company. But someone has to pay for the rising costs of labour, especially in industries that are sensitive to stubbornly high prices that temper consumers’ appetite for spending.

And pay they will. The UPS action is a clear sign that after a year of good times for organized labour, including big contract wins with automakers in the U.S. and Canada last fall, the chickens are coming home to roost. There will be more chickens and more roosts – and more non-union workers being sacked to pay for the juicy compensation packages their union colleagues are enjoying.

This was bound to happen. When the contract terms of the automaker deals were revealed – including the largest wage hikes in decades – leaders of the Big Three car companies warned the deal would cost them billions of dollars at a time when the signs of an economic slowdown were becoming apparent.

General Motors, for example, estimated its four-and-a-half-year contract with the United Auto Workers (UAW) in the U.S. would boost its labour costs by US$1.5-billion in 2024. The obvious ways to absorb such a punch are time-tested tactics such as layoffs and higher prices. If car buyers aren’t buying, high prices won’t make a dent in the deficit. Heads will roll.

It’s easy to blame union leaders for setting up this mess, which promises to get worse as rising labour costs bump up against the realities of a slowing economy. After all, it’s their job to stick it to the man – or in the case of GM CEO Mary Barra, the woman. They know that in today’s workplace you don’t get what you deserve, you get what you negotiate. And both the Teamsters at UPS and the UAW at the Big Three automakers negotiated sweet deals.

Even Ms. Barra conceded in an interview with the Detroit Free Press that despite some predictable theatrics during negotiations – and her reported refusal to seal the deal with the traditional closing handshake – UAW president Shawn Fain “was elected with a mission, and he stayed true to that mission.”

Despite being openly critical of Ms. Barra’s US$29-million annual compensation, Mr. Fain, in the end, was similarly complimentary of his negotiating-table rival. “I have a lot of respect for her,” he said, adding, “we have different agendas as to who we represent.”

Whether such warm and fuzzy feelings of mutual admiration between the corporate equivalent of the Hatfields and the McCoys will survive tough economic times remains to be seen. What is certain is this: Anything that is mandated or regulated – or negotiated – to create an artificial financial baseline will eventually fall victim to the real forces of the free market.

In the case of UPS and the major automakers, the consequences of the rich deals the unions got will play out in direct relation to companies’ abilities to survive.

As the U.S. economy continues to struggle with high interest rates and consumer prices – and the uncertainty of a highly contentious presidential election in November – more companies will be forced to follow UPS’s lead and impose cuts to counter high labour costs exacerbated by extravagant union contracts.

In the meantime, union truck drivers at UPS should enjoy their moment in the sun. They know the answer to the question, “What can Brown do for you today?” It’s US$170,000 a year, thank you very much.