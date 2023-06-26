Last winter, a CTV reporter captured consumer outrage over soaring food prices by posting a photo of $37 package of chicken breasts at her local grocery store. Within two days, the tweet rang up more than two million views.

Chief financial officers are experiencing the same kind of sticker shock as they tap credit markets for the first time since central banks began raising interest rates last year.

It’s still possible to borrow, which is good news for any business with growth plans, but lending costs have more than doubled. At the end of April, Bank of Canada data shows business borrowers paid a average of 6.53 per cent interest on their loans, up from just 2.96 per cent a year ago.

For a case study in what it costs a company to borrow now, versus the cheap-money era that existed during the COVID-19 pandemic, look at a recent financing from Northland Power Inc. NPI-T, one of the country’s largest renewable energy companies.

Two years ago, Northland paid less than 5 per cent interest as it issued debt to pay for wind farms in the Baltic Sea and off the coast of Taiwan.

Last week, Northland launched its first green bonds, a $500-million offering that tapped a trendy, US$2-trillion corner of the global credit market. The hybrid debt – rating agencies count a portion of the capital raised as equity – paid 9.25 per cent interest.

In addition, Northland and its underwriters at CIBC Capital Markets and HSBC discounted the price of the green bonds slightly to entice investors, boosting the rate to 9.5 per cent. A year ago, only the junkiest of junk bond issuers paid rates in this neighbourhood. Northland is an investment-grade borrower. S&P rated its green bonds at double-B-plus.

The price Northland is paying for its debt may look a bit like it’s buying $37 packages of chicken.

But factor in tax efficiencies and a euro-to-Canadian dollar currency hedge, and Northland’s borrowing costs drop to 6.2 per cent. In one transaction, the company raised all the cash it needs this year to fund new projects. In a press release, Northland CFO Pauline Alimchandani said: “We are pleased with the support by the fixed income financial community.”

Analysts said while entering the rapidly expanding green bond market makes sense for Northland, a company that needs multiple sources of cash to fund its global ambitions, Ms. Alimchandani is likely to retire this expensive debt at the first opportunity. Northland’s green bonds mature in 60 years, but can be paid down in 2028. In a report, analyst Nelson Ng at RBC Capital Markets said: “Due to the elevated cost of the debt, Northland will look to redeem or refinance after five years, particularly if interest rates trend lower.”

Companies with strong balance sheets, such as Northland, continue to have access to credit markets, as long as their CFOs are willing to swallow hard and accept higher rates. It’s a different story for businesses with weaker credit ratings. Fund managers says these corporate borrowers are now struggling to raise money, with banks, bond markets and private lenders less willing to advance loans, and putting more restrictive covenants on the credit they do extend.

“Capital has become increasingly scarce and relatively more expensive versus the lows of the past couple of years, leaving asset owners with fewer options to refinance debt maturities or fund growth,” said Bruce Flatt, chief executive officer at Brookfield Asset Management Inc. in a recent shareholder letter.

Already a significant player in private credit markets, with US$140-billion invested in the sector, Brookfield recently launched a direct-lending strategy targeted at private equity-owned companies that need loans of US$500-million or more. Mr. Flatt said there’s an opportunity in this sector, “given both banks’ reduction of appetite for this form of financing and the scarcity of non-bank lenders.”

Want free range chicken for dinner, or a hefty loan to finance foreign expansion? The poultry and the capital are available. But after years of cheap money, and cheap meat, the price tag is now breathtakingly high.