 Skip to main content

Business Commentary

Register
AdChoices
Opinion

Despite Cineworld’s ‘go shop’ clause, there’s no better bid coming for Cineplex

Andrew Willis
Andrew Willis
For Subscribers
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

The takeover bid is pitched at a 42-per-cent premium to the recent price of Cineplex shares, and contains what investment bankers call a 'go shop' provision.

Aaron Vincent Elkaim/The Canadian Press

Trust a theatre owner to deliver a dramatic ending.

Cineplex Inc. chief executive Ellis Jacob gave his shareholders a thrill with a $2.2-billion takeover bid from British-based rival Cineworld Group PLC that still leaves open the delicious possibility of a bidding war for Canada’s dominant movie chain. The deal is pitched at a 42-per-cent premium to the recent price of Cineplex shares, and contains what investment bankers call a “go shop” provision, which allows Cineplex to spend the next seven weeks trying to find a richer offer.

At a time when private equity funds are awash in capital they need to invest, Cineplex seems an ideal target. The company generates significant amounts of cash, which could service debt from a leveraged buyout. During Mr. Jacob’s 16 years at the helm, Cineplex launched a number of businesses, including a digital media network, an e-sports platform and family entertainment centres, that a patient private equity owner could build over time.

Story continues below advertisement

Why would Cineworld sign off on a “go shop” agreement and risk losing this prize?

Spoiler alert: There’s no better bid coming. The British buyer knows that rivals have already taken a look and conceded that Cineworld is the logical buyer, with the greatest ability to pay.

In a quiet but thorough sale process, similar to the one that played out back in 2012 when Cineplex chairman Ian Greenberg sold his Astral Media to BCE for $3.4-billion, Cineplex’s executive team held talks with several potential bidders in recent months, according to financial and legal sources who asked for confidentiality because they are not permitted to speak publicly for the company.

One alternative offer came from another British-based movie chain, Vue International, which is backed by Canadian pension fund managers OMERS and the Alberta Investment Management Co. Vue, with 229 cinemas, wanted to merge with a slightly smaller partner, as Cineplex runs 165 movie theatres.

Cineworld is in another league, with 786 theatres in 10 countries. Chief executive Mooky Greidinger, whose family controls 28 per cent of the company, has expanded is through a series of acquisitions and said in a call on Monday: “Scale matters in this business.”

Vue and other potential buyers decided to quit the field as the price soared. Cineworld is willing to pay a multiple of 10.3 times Cineplex’s forecast 2020 earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) to win the company, well above the nine times EBITDA that Mr. Greidinger paid last year to acquire U.S. chain Regal Cinemas, according to a report on Monday from analyst Aravinda Galappatthige at Canaccord Genuity. Mr. Galappatthige said: “We believe it would be challenging for a non-cinema player to make a competitive bid.”

That doesn’t mean Mr. Jacob, 65, is directing his last deal at Cineplex. To pay down debt accumulated in recent acquisitions, Cineworld is expected to sell off a number of businesses if it successfully acquires the Canadian company. Candidates include the digital-media division, which deploys those screens you see in Tim Hortons outlets and other locations.

Story continues below advertisement

Cineplex’s e-sports platform is also likely to be on the auction block. In November, Mr. Jacob said Cineplex is looking for a strategic partner for the business. Cineworld could also decide to cash in on Cineplex’s chain of entertainment centres, which carry the Rec Room, Playdium and Topgolf banners, and arcade-game manufacturer Player One Amusement Group.

Cineplex was open to an offer from Cineworld after its share price declined sharply over the past two years, in part reflecting a view that audiences are permanently moving from the local multiplex to streaming. The potential new boss played down the risk of losing customers to Netflix. In a call Monday, Mr. Greidinger said: “People will never stay seven days at home. We are competing for their free time outside of the house.”

If he’s right, then when the curtain goes down on Cineplex as a public company, the domestic investor audience should feel a sense of loss. This is the second large player to drop out of the Toronto Stock Exchange this year, as Hasbro Inc. announced plans to buy Entertainment One Ltd. for about US$4-billion in August. The Canadian market benchmark will be increasingly dominated by a handful of companies in financial services, telecom and resources.

Related topics

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Tickers mentioned in this story
Unchecking box will stop auto data updates
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter
To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies