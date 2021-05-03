 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Business Commentary

Register
AdChoices
Opinion

Economic ‘resilience’ is another way of saying we’re not following restrictions

David Parkinson
David Parkinson
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

While not as crowded with shoppers as it might normally be, the Eaton Centre was open for business with people lining up outside a few stores on March 10, 2021.

Fred Lum/The Globe and Mail

There are a couple of ways of looking at the notable strength of the Canadian economy as we go through wave after wave of COVID-19-induced restrictions and shutdowns.

One – the most commonly voiced – is that the solid growth through the challenging first quarter of 2021 is proof that businesses and consumers have become adept at managing their way around closings and stay-at-home orders. We have adapted through technology and new delivery methods and government support programs to largely overcome the impediments thrown in our path. We have learned to thrive in the pandemic, as much as we hate it.

But I’d like to consider another, less self-congratulatory explanation. Perhaps the strong economic performance is evidence of just how ineffective our second- and now third-wave pandemic restrictions have been at keeping people home and reducing the spread of the virus. Maybe the economy is thriving because we’ve done a mediocre job of slowing down and staying in our bubbles.

Story continues below advertisement

Last Friday’s gross domestic product report from Statistics Canada showed continued strong growth in both February (up 0.4 per cent month-over-month) and March (a preliminary estimate of 0.9 per cent), adding to the 0.7-per-cent gains posted in January. The second-wave shutdowns at the start of the year barely caused the economy to miss a beat.

With the March estimate, GDP looks to have ended the first quarter only about 1 per cent below its prepandemic level – this despite still-considerable closings and restrictions affecting a wide swath of consumer- and service-oriented segments of the economy.

Are other parts of the economy, then, doing all the heavy lifting? Hardly.

The February GDP report shows that all of the month’s growth came from services-producing industries; goods-producing sectors actually contracted slightly. Retail trade surged 4.5 per cent, accounting for more than half of February’s GDP growth all by itself. Statscan’s preliminary estimate for March put retail sales up another 2.3 per cent in that month.

As of February, retail sales volumes have surpassed their prepandemic levels – amid continuing restrictions at brick-and-mortar stores.

Yes, some economists suggest that we may be in for a slowdown in growth and some of the key indicators driving it – most notably, retail sales and employment – as we weather the current third-wave restrictions. But others look at the modest impact of the second wave and see little reason to fret; pandemic restrictions don’t seem to slow us down much anymore.

Maybe that’s because the restrictions don’t really work any more.

Story continues below advertisement

Mobility evidence collected by Google, using mapping data from mobile phones, indicates that trips to and from stores and restaurants are at much higher levels than they were in the first wave of the pandemic. (They are about 30 per cent below prepandemic levels currently, versus 60 per cent last spring).

In last spring’s first wave, the deep declines in GDP and employment were devastating – but they were also very much by design. Our governments ordered businesses closed and imposed stay-at-home orders very much intending on dramatically slowing down economic activity – which, they hoped, would also slow the transmission of the deadly virus.

Unquestionably, consumers and businesses have adapted admirably since then, finding ways to continue transacting without the same physical exposure to each other that they had in prepandemic days. But curbside pick-up and take-out food orders still mean more trips out of the house. The reality is, we’re not sticking to home nearly to the degree we were last spring.

Arguably, this, too, is by design. Our governments have generally sett’ into a sort of muddle-through strategy that has hindered but not stopped our commercial movements, and provided retailers with avenues to keep their heads above water. Meanwhile, Ottawa has furnished consumers with massive financial supports to replace lost incomes. It’s no surprise that consumer spending has been a crucial driver of the recovery to date.

This approach has unquestionably reduced the serious threat of economic scarring – the lasting damage from a recession in the form of businesses permanently closed, productive capacity permanently lost, and workers permanently dropping out of the labour force. It has also provided the recovery with a source of demand that has plenty of fuel still in the tank. Canadian households have accumulated more than $100-billion of cash in bank accounts during the pandemic, thanks to the federal government’s income supports and continuing COVID-19 restrictions that have taken away some major spending options. (Anyone take a tropical vacation this winter?)

Yet the mobility evidence is much less welcomed by epidemiologists. A recent study in the Canadian Medical Association Journal found the increased mobility “strongly and consistently predicts” rising spread of COVID-19.

Story continues below advertisement

We may have traded off sustaining retail life in exchange for prolonging the restrictions and closings. Setting aside the public health implications, even from an economic perspective, it’s unclear whether this is our best choice.

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies