John Rapley is a political economist at the University of Cambridge and managing director of Seaford Macro.

The soft-landing scenario is gaining traction in Western central banks, and investors are taking note. Recent reports across the G7 economies have revealed a steady trend of rapidly falling inflation. Meanwhile, employment and wages are rising less quickly than before, seeming to indicate that high interest rates have succeeded in slowing economies.

In fact, the speed of the turnaround has some analysts worried that central banks have overshot. The bears warn that we risk a crash and recession.

That alarm is probably not warranted, but that doesn’t mean the bears are wrong about everything.

It’s looking like an increasingly safe bet that we’ll avoid a recession, and also that interest rates may be near their peak. But expecting interest rates to come back down any time soon looks a decidedly risky wager. And sooner or later, one of either labour or asset markets will feel the pinch of debt and crack.

First off, until now, inflation’s path has mirrored that of the 1970s. Back then, central banks eased up once inflation fell, only to see it rise again, so this time around they’ll want to move more cautiously.

Moreover, when you peer into the entrails of most inflation reports, it’s clear caution would be in order. Most measures of underlying or core inflation remain considerably stickier than headline rates. Recent sharp falls in the latter are due substantially to “base effects” that will run their course later this year. (For example, July’s low inflation numbers are partly the result of comparing current figures against those of the same month last year, when inflation was near a peak.)

Meanwhile, despite some softening, job markets remain quite resilient. Even in flatlining economies like Britain and Germany, finding work still isn’t that difficult and real wages are still rising, whereas labour productivity is still mostly going the other way. The end result is higher labour costs, which companies will want to recoup with price rises.

Part of the challenge central banks face is that while their aggressive tightening has sucked lots of money out of the economy, it’s still only a fraction of what they pumped in over the cheap-money years.

That means that economies are strong enough to endure the higher interest rates – the case for a soft landing. But it also means that we haven’t yet seen the true impact of current monetary policy. During the time when interest rates sat in the basement, many businesses and households refinanced their debt into long-term instruments. As a result, it will be a while before many of them feel much impact from rising interest rates.

So we can expect the economy, if not exactly booming, to skirt a recession. But that will likely continue only for so long. I’d put money on asset markets being the first to cry uncle.

Meanwhile, one of the under-reported features of the recent disinflation we have seen on both sides of the Canada-U.S. border is the fact that it has not been driven by a weakening labour market, which is what traditional macroeconomics would expect.

Instead, falling returns on property and tightening profit margins have done much of the work in bringing down price pressures. Since the monetary cycle tightened in late 2021, profits, asset prices and real estate are all down in both countries, some of them by quite a lot in real terms. It’s arguably that which has begun to let the steam out of the economy.

Some corners of the market may see sharp price falls. In what have been some of Canada’s hottest real estate markets, in southern Ontario and British Columbia, the gap between rents and mortgage costs have widened sharply, which may suggest some landlords are feeling pressure. Yet overall, we probably won’t see a crash so much as more of what we’ve seen so far – a prolonged slump in asset markets, with inflation gradually eroding their value.

Although painful to investors, such an orderly decline won’t likely concern the Bank of Canada since it could actually be a healthy development for the economy. Not only will a strong labour market support future demand, but it will eventually prod companies to increase their productivity by investing in labour-saving technology.

In Canada, though, real health won’t be restored to the economy until the country sorts out the mess that is its property market.